UK extremist jailed over 9/11 anniversary video
Shakil Chapra was jailed at Kingston Crown Court for two years and six months. (TVP)
UK extremist jailed over 9/11 anniversary video
  • Shakil Chapra was known to associate with convicted terrorists in UK
  • He and others sent messages celebrating 9/11, calling for attacks on London landmarks
LONDON: A known British extremist has been jailed for sharing a video glorifying terrorism on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Shakil Chapra, known by his alias Abu Haleema, has links to other notorious UK terrorists, including London Bridge attacker Khuram Butt and hate preacher Anjem Choudary, through Chapra’s membership of the banned Al-Muhajiroun (ALM) group.

On Friday, Chapra, 43, was sentenced to two and a half years behind bars, with an additional 12 months on license, meaning he will be released but face restrictions to his freedom.

“You are to be sentenced for a single count of distributing a terrorist publication — posting a video agreed to give indirect glorification to and thus encouragement of terrorism,” the judge told Chapra, who admitted guilt to disseminating a terrorist publication in March. “From at least 2013, when you joined ALM, you have held extreme Islamic views.” 

Last November, Chapra was arrested for his links to known British extremist Shehroz Iqbal, 29, who last year was jailed for eight and a half years after being found guilty of encouraging terrorism.

Iqbal was part of a WhatsApp group that included Chapra, in which Iqbal had made a video inciting other members to attack London’s Royal Albert Hall concert venue. He posted the video alongside the words: “Attack, attack.”

In other messages in that same group chat, Chapra posted a video on Sept. 11, 2019, 18 years after the 9/11 terror attacks.

The clip, around one and a half minutes long, features the leader of Boko Haram, a Daesh-aligned African terror group, who gives a speech in which he discusses kidnapping school children before firing his gun into the air.

Chapra wrote “I will show you the most gangster Nigerian,” and following the video posted a 100% emoji and three flame emojis, which prosecutors said was an endorsement of the terrorist’s message.

Other messages sent by the group’s 22 members included “happy 9/11” and “sweet 18 party.” Chapra boasted of links with Choudary, having “studied with Anjem back in the day.”

Following his arrest Chapra, who also sent extremist messages on Telegram to over 230 members of another channel, has since distanced himself from Daesh.

“I used to buy into Isis (Daesh) but not anymore ... You say September last year, I don’t support 9/11,” he said.

But prosecutor Alistair Richardson said Chapra “remains a committed and highly concerning extremist,” adding: “The defendant holds and continues to hold extreme Islamic views, he has held those views for some years.”

Chapra also has links to Butt, 27, who alongside two associates killed eight people and injured dozens in a van attack in London.

Chapra appeared alongside Butt in a 2016 Channel 4 documentary that followed the lives of Daesh supporters in the UK. The two were seen praying in front of a black flag associated with Daesh.

  • Money was sent over course of five years from office in Puglia to collectors based across the world
  • Four people have so far been arrested on charges of financing terror
ROME: Italian police have discovered that more than €1 million ($1.2 million) were sent over the course of five years from a money transfer office in Puglia, in southern Italy, to 42 foreign collectors based in different countries. Investigators believe that the sum was destined to finance terrorism.

The investigation by Italy’s financial police has been called “The Lebanese” because of the nationality of the man who sent money from Andria to Islamist terror contacts. His identity has not yet been revealed.

The entire sum was divided into transfers worth less than 1,000 euros each in an attempt to avoid rousing the suspicion of financial authorities.

A report was sent to the public prosecutor’s office in Bari by the French judicial authority and Eurojust, an agency based in The Hague that is in charge of investigating and prosecuting transnational crime. Four people were arrested on charges of financing terrorism.

The Italian investigation started on Jan. 10, 2017. The financial police investigated two transfers worth 950 euros each made in three minutes from a money transfer agency in Andria to the Lebanese citizen.

In a press conference attended by Arab News, Col. Luca Cioffi of the financial police said that the man collects money for “foreign terrorist fighters.”

Subsequent investigations have documented further transfers of money from the same money transfer agency based in the north of Bari, the capital city of Puglia, to recipients in Serbia, Turkey, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, Albania, Russia, Hungary, Jordan and Thailand.

The suspect transactions had almost all the same artfully divided amounts, beneficiaries, dates and money transfer agencies.

Cioffi explained that the organization tried “to circumvent the anti-money laundering legislation” and thus avoid that the suspicious transactions be reported to the Financial Intelligence Unit of the Bank of Italy.

He said that a few days before the terrorist attack in Dagestan, Russia, on Feb. 18, 2018, in which five women were killed by a man wielding a machine gun while praying in an Orthodox church, transfers of money for a total of 4,800 euros were sent from Andria to two residents in that same area in Russia.

“This is further evidence of the presence in Puglia of subjects linked to international terrorism. We must keep identifying and isolating those criminals who, with the proceeds of their activities in our cities, finance death in other parts of the world,” Forza Italia Sen. Dario Damiani told Arab News.

  • A fourth wave of infections is ‘a possibility’ by the end of this month
  • Several countries have already seen alarming jumps in new cases because of the Delta variant
PARIS: France could see a new spike in COVID-19 cases by the end of July due to the spread of the more contagious Delta variant of the virus, the government spokesman said Monday.
“Over the past week the epidemic is again gaining ground,” Gabriel Attal told France Inter radio, with the Delta variant now accounting for 30 percent of new infections in the country.
A fourth wave of infections is “a possibility” by the end of this month, he said, echoing a warning issued by Health Minister Olivier Veran late Sunday.
Several countries, including Britain and Russia, have already seen alarming jumps in new cases because of the variant, which was first identified in India.
French officials acknowledge that not enough people are getting vaccinated despite ample supplies, which could lead to a rise in cases.
“We’ve seen in the United Kingdom an explosion (of cases) that occurred very rapidly after the first red flags, and we’re seeing these signs in our country,” Attal said.
Overall, the French infection incidence rate stood at 21 per 100,000 people as of last Thursday, the most recent data available, still below the alert level of 50 but an increase of 10 percent on the previous week.
“The English example shows that a wave is possible from the end of July,” Veran had warned on Twitter, saying that a combination of vaccines, testing and social distancing can limit its impact.
Health authorities reported Sunday nearly 2,600 new cases over the previous 24 hours, also an increase from recent days, though far from the 35,000 daily cases seen at the height of the third wave that hit France in April.
Only 36 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated with two doses, though the government has ruled out making the shots mandatory.
Prime Minister Jean Castex will meet with local officials as well as party leaders in parliament this week to discuss requiring vaccines for health workers and retirement home staff.
The French hospitals federation (FHF) says vaccination rates have stagnated at 64 percent for hospital workers, with holdouts expressing doubts about the safety of the shots.

  • Russia has repeatedly denied carrying out or tolerating cyberattacks
MOSCOW: Russia has not had any contact from the United States over a sophisticated ransomware attack that hit hundreds of American businesses and led to suspicions of Russian gang involvement, the Interfax news agency cited the Kremlin as saying on Monday.
Security firm Huntress Labs said on Friday it believed the Russia-linked REvil ransomware gang was to blame for the attack. President Joe Biden has directed US intelligence agencies to investigate.
“I have no information that any data was provided. No, no data was received,” Interfax cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying. He said the Kremlin was not aware of the attack.
Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to begin consultations on cybersecurity issues during a summit in Geneva on June 16, with Biden warning of consequences if ransomware attacks emanating from Russia continued to proliferate.
Russia has repeatedly denied carrying out or tolerating cyberattacks. 

  • The PM had received one COVID-19 vaccine dose in May
BRUSSELS: Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel has been hospitalized and is under observation “as a precautionary measure” after testing positive for COVID-19 a week earlier.
A government official, who spoke on customary condition of anonymity, said there was no update with new information early Monday after Bettel had been taken in for 24 hours of testing and medical analysis on Sunday.
The 48-year-old Bettel announced his positive test just after he had attended an European Union summit with 26 other leaders from the bloc for two days. At first he experienced only mild symptoms. But on Sunday, he had to be hospitalized. Bettel had received one COVID-19 vaccine dose in May.
EU summit organizers said they were confident that all virus precaution measures had been strictly adhered to during the two-day meeting. So far, no other leader has said he or she tested positive.

  • Rash of violence in Pakistan’s tribal lands has coincided with the Afghan Taliban’s offensive against the government in Kabul
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan: Militants killed three Pakistani soldiers close to the border with Afghanistan in the North Waziristan tribal region, where Pakistani Taliban fighters have been targeting the Pakistan military, security sources told Reuters.
The militants fired on a checkpost in Spinwam district, in the latest of a spate of attacks on security forces, government officials and suspected collaborators in North Waziristan. The Pakistani military said it was looking into the report.
The rash of violence in Pakistan’s tribal lands has coincided with the Afghan Taliban’s offensive against the government in Kabul, as the United States hastens its departure from Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s government has regularly accused Pakistan’s military of providing covert support for the Afghan Taliban, which the Pakistani government denies.
The Pakistan government has said any peace deal with the Afghan Taliban should ensure groups, like the Pakistan Taliban, do not use Afghanistan as a safe haven for attacks on Pakistan once Western forces withdraw.
On June 30, two soldiers were killed in the Dwatoi district of North Waziristan, after militants opened fire from across the Afghanistan border, Pakistan’s military said.
On June 20, a Pakistan soldier was killed in another attack in Spinwam district. In May, militants ambushed and killed four Pakistani soldiers fencing the disputed border with Afghanistan in the southwest province of Balochistan.
In April, a car bomb at a luxury hotel in Quetta, the provincial capital of Balochistan, killed four people in an attack later claimed by the Pakistani Taliban that was meant to target the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan.
And in March, a blast killed three Pakistani soldiers near the Chaman border crossing between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

