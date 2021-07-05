You are here

Who's Who: Hani Al-Medaini, acting chief executive officer of the Saudi National Debt Management Center

Hani Al-Medaini. (Supplied)
Hani Al-Medaini. (Supplied)
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

Who’s Who: Hani Al-Medaini, acting chief executive officer of the Saudi National Debt Management Center

Hani Al-Medaini. (Supplied)
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

Hani Al-Medaini has been appointed as acting chief executive officer of the Saudi National Debt Management Center, a body chaired by the Kingdom’s minister of finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan.
A former head of the investment division at Saudi British Bank, Al-Medaini takes over from Fahad Al-Saif, who recently joined the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF).
Al-Medaini has extensive experience in finance, investment, and treasury management. He worked as a dealer at Samba Financial Group before joining the National Debt Management Center in September 2019 as head of portfolio management and was appointed executive vice president in March.
The center was established in 2015 following a slump in oil prices as part of efforts to help the Saudi government tap into global debt markets.
Last month, the center closed the June issuance for the government’s Saudi riyal-denominated sukuk, valued at SR8.265 billion ($2.2 billion). The sukuk – or Islamic bonds – were divided into three tranches. The first amounted to SR2.755 billion and will mature in 2028, the second of SR4.650 billion will mature in 2031, and the third of SR860 million in 2035.
Saudi Arabia has been increasingly more active in the sukuk markets. ACWA Power and Aramco have both had successful issuance in recent weeks.
Al-Medaini is also a board member of the Real Estate Development Fund and the Saudi Housing Insurance Services Co.

Topics: Who's Who

New discovery shines light on Saudi Arabia’s ancient marine environment

The story of the origin of whales involves their evolution from a terrestrial ancestor, from where they adapted into a semi-aquatic marine inhibitor. (Supplied)
The story of the origin of whales involves their evolution from a terrestrial ancestor, from where they adapted into a semi-aquatic marine inhibitor. (Supplied)
Updated 06 July 2021
Nada Hameed

New discovery shines light on Saudi Arabia's ancient marine environment

The story of the origin of whales involves their evolution from a terrestrial ancestor, from where they adapted into a semi-aquatic marine inhibitor. (Supplied)
  • The findings include a graveyard of fossilized whalebones in the Saudi Arabia’s Jouf region
Updated 06 July 2021
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The discovery of the fossilized remains of an ancient whale that went extinct 37 million years ago in Saudi Arabia’s Jouf region has revealed secrets about the Kingdom’s geology and ancient marine environments.

The findings, made public on June 29, include a graveyard of fossilized whalebones that were uncovered by a group of eight local and international geologists and paleontologists.
A Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) team has taken credit for the discovery, which has been hailed as highly significant to science. The fossilized whale was found in an area filled with sandy and rocky mountains belonging to the Priabonian period, known as Upper Eocene Era, which dates back 37 million years.
The discovery will shine light on the geographical distribution of ancient marine mammals in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

FASTFACTS

• The mammal is a small-sized whale measuring about three meters long.

• Fully aquatic, with an elongated body, the tail may have evolved a fluke, and it has a serpentine-like body motion.

In an interview with Iyad Zalmout, a US paleontology and geology technical adviser for the Saudi Geological Survey, and one of architects of the discovery, he told Arab News that the animal belongs to a rare species of archaic whale that is categorized under the extinct family archaeocetes.
The bone discovery includes a complete articulated vertebral column from the end of the tail to the upper chest, articulated forelimbs and shoulder blades, ribs, as well as parts of the skull and lower jaws.
Zalmout told Arab News: “This is one of the more derived whales than its earlier clans in having reduced rear limbs, forelimbs that are flattened to be more and less flip-like, a shortened neck, elongation of the trunk and a tail that is transformed into a fluke. The most important feature can be found in the skull, which shows very notable retreats of the nasal bones toward the forehead, and the reduction in the complexity of carnivorous-like cheek teeth.
“This new whale is similar in size and morphology to the partial skeleton of a small whale found back in 1902 and later in 1991 in the western desert of Egypt, called Stromerius nidensis. It was collected from the Upper Eocene rocks of the Fayum region. However, the new material from Saudi Arabia is more complete and will add more information to this group of whales,” he added. “At any rate, this whale is the smallest form of this whale family, half or maybe one-third the size of the Dorudon atrox.”
The mammal is a small-sized whale that measures about three meters long. Fully aquatic, with an elongated body, the tail may have evolved a fluke, and it has a serpentine-like body motion.
Scientists say that it would have weighed between 500 and 600 kilograms. “The weight is based on one specimen and rescaled from other whales found in the same geological time around the world,” Zalmout said.
The fossil was discovered in the Al-Rashrashiyah cliffs, a few kilometers north of the Qurayyat governorate, in the Kingdom’s northwest region near the Jordanian border.

DISCOVERIESIN KSA

• Discovery of Saadanius hijazensis. (2009-2010)

• Cretaceous dinosaur remains from the Tabuk region in 2014

• The discovery of the oldest human remains (85,000 years old) in Saudi Arabia from the ancient Al-Wusta lake in the Nafud Desert (2016-2018)

• The discovery of the Nafud extinct elephant (600,000 years old) (2014-2021)

Zalmout said that the area where the discovery was made is known to have high levels of rainwater accumulations, as “the fossil itself came from calcareous bituminous chalk and marl foothills.”
The Kingdom’s deserts are likely to contain many more aquatic mammal fossils, according to Zalmout.
“Whales and sea cows should be there, wherever Eocene and younger marine sediments are exposed. We have several Middle and Late Eocene rock units and formations exposed in Saudi Arabia (the Al-Rashrashiyah formation is one of these), and I am sure if you look and prospect carefully in these sediments, you will find marine mammals. According to my recollection, whales (archaeocetes) and sea cows (sirenians) were the only marine mammals that lived in the Eocene.”

Evolutionary timeline
The story of the origin of whales involves their evolution from a terrestrial ancestor, from where they adapted into a semi-aquatic marine inhibitor, and finally became fully aquatic.
Zalmout explained the three scenarios of marine mammal adaptation. “This history of great transformation and adaptation into fully aquatic life is a spectacular example of change, due to climatic change, which affects the surrounding ecosystems and the environments, and in turn will affect the food and reproduction cycle in these marine occupants.

The fossil was discovered in the Al-Rashrashiyah cliffs, a few kilometers north of the Qurayyat governorate.

“This may drive these animals through a number of different scenarios, including extinction, change of habitats and feeding behaviors and sources through adaptation, but not full adaption into marine life, and then finally going fully aquatic.”
He added: “I think marine mammals went through all three scenarios. Some early forms showed by the early Eocene quickly went extinct, some survived into semi-aquatic lives, and most of the living form whales are fully aquatic and will not return to land unless for a final destiny.”
The new discovery is the only Eocene whale discovered in the form of an almost complete skeleton in the Kingdom, Zalmout said.
“The SGS paleontology team is very optimistic that this will be a complete skeleton and will make appealing scientific research, and replicas of its skeleton will be displayed in local and international museums around the world.”
He added: “We are greatly thankful for the newly appointed SGS CEO Abdullah Al-Shamrani, and the past presidents for their effort and support to study the deep history of the Kingdom.”
The SGS is a specialized Saudi governmental agency empowered by an experienced and skilled paleontology team. Equipment, tools, and material used in SGS paleontology laboratories combine traditional paleontology methods and more advanced technology.
The group has contributed to several groundbreaking discoveries in paleontology in the past 15 years with the help of experienced local and international paleontology advisers, and scientific societies, including the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology and the Paleontological Society.

Topics: Saudi ancient marine environment

World Food Programme praises Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian role

David Beasley, Executive Director of World Food Programme (WFP) (AFP file photo)
David Beasley, Executive Director of World Food Programme (WFP) (AFP file photo)
Updated 21 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

World Food Programme praises Saudi Arabia's humanitarian role

David Beasley, Executive Director of World Food Programme (WFP) (AFP file photo)
  • Beasley expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, for this contribution, adding that it came at a time of great need
Updated 21 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The executive director of the UN World Food Programme (WFP), David Beasley, has lauded Saudi Arabia’s efforts in helping the organization meet the urgent food needs of “some of Yemen’s most vulnerable groups.”
In a recent statement, Beasley appreciated the Kingdom for contributing $60 million through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).
Without this contribution, he stressed, humanitarian action in Yemen could not be sustained.
The WFP official noted that the donation would contribute to closing critical gaps in the supply and distribution of lifesaving food assistance during the next few months.  With this funding, the WFP plans to procure wheat grain, flour, vegetable oil, and other staple items included in the monthly food baskets provided to needy families. The food aid will assist 4.9 million severely food-insecure people across 15 governorates.
Beasley expressed his gratitude to the Kingdom, represented by KSrelief, for this contribution, adding that it came at a time of great need, especially in light of the additional humanitarian challenges being caused by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Since 2018, he added, Saudi Arabia has contributed $858 million to WFP’s response in Yemen, including $380 million in 2019 that helped WFP scale-up its operations to reach 13 million people, effectively “pulling Yemen back from the brink of famine, and saving lives.”
 

Topics: World Food Programme (WFP)

Saudi Arabia confirms readiness to receive Hajj pilgrims

This file photo shows travellers walking with luggage past a welcome sign at the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport. (AFP)
This file photo shows travellers walking with luggage past a welcome sign at the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport. (AFP)
Updated 06 July 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Saudi Arabia confirms readiness to receive Hajj pilgrims

This file photo shows travellers walking with luggage past a welcome sign at the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport. (AFP)
  • The applications were sorted according to a specific mechanism such as the readiness of the pilgrim physically, taking into account if they had already performed Hajj
Updated 06 July 2021
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has confirmed it is fully prepared for this year’s Hajj season.

Dr. Abdulfattah Mashat, deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, stressed that the pace of work to ready the Kingdom’s holy sites will increase in the coming days, and all relevant sectors will complete the requirements for receiving pilgrims on time.

“The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has long developed strategic and operational plans related to Hajj activities in cooperation with more than 30 entities, from various private, government and security sectors,” he added.

In an interview broadcast on Riyadh Radio, Mashat said that pilgrim residences at the holy sites are ready, as are gathering points around Makkah, stressing that there is an integrated plan to make this year’s season safe and secure.

Pilgrims’ tents at Arafat, as well as facilities in Mina and other areas where pilgrims will stay in Muzdalifah have all been inspected.

“The environment … this year will be different from the previous Hajj seasons. It will be a healthy environment, ensuring social distancing between the pilgrims during the entire journey, thanks to large camps allowing continuous air movement, thus eliminating any risks,” said Mashat.

He pointed out that the Saudi government has created an integrated transportation network connecting all relevant sites across the region.

The ministry has long developed strategic and operational plans related to Hajj activities in cooperation with more than 30 entities.

Dr. Abdulfattah Mashat

“There will be buses transporting pilgrims from their residence … to the arrival station,” he said. “The authorities are currently developing the final plan for transport with the security authorities, which will be revealed very soon, accompanied by an awareness program targeting pilgrims via their smart phones or through social media platforms.”

Mashat said pilgrims performing Hajj this season have never been on the pilgrimage before. “In June, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah began to receive applications. We received, in ten days, over 500,000 applications, while the target number was 60,000.

“The applications were sorted according to a specific mechanism such as the readiness of the pilgrim physically, taking into account if they had already performed Hajj. The data was also sorted out by age groups, with priority initially given to those over 50 years of age from all nationalities residing in the Kingdom.”

The pilgrims were distributed across 190 companies offering three packages. Mashat said the chosen pilgrims will start arriving on July 17 and 18, and that buses that used to accommodate 50 pilgrims in the past will accommodate just 20 this year.

He added that pilgrims’ smart cards would be essential during their stay, providing them with information of significant help to them and service providers.

Ahmed Saleh Halabi, a journalist and writer specializing in Hajj and Umrah services, said: “This year’s Hajj season comes while the coronavirus disease pandemic is still ravaging the world. Some believed that the performance of the Hajj (would have to) stop, after some countries closed their borders, but the Saudi leadership was keen to hold the Hajj season, in a way that guarantees the safety of pilgrims, in limited numbers, and in accordance with precautionary and preventive measures.”

He added: “Last year’s Hajj season was an exceptional season as a result of the outbreak of the pandemic, and the government of the Kingdom has enabled pilgrims to perform their rituals with security and tranquility, gaining good experience in organizing and managing crises and overcoming the pressures imposed by the virus.”

Saudi Arabia’s decision to limit Hajj to citizens and residents within the Kingdom confirms the government’s keenness to maintain the safety, health and security of pilgrims, in line with Islam, that calls on preserving human life, he said.

Topics: Hajj 2021

Over 53% have received one dose of vaccine in Saudi Arabia

The health authorities continue to vaccinate people of different age groups at 587 centers established across the Kingdom. (SPA)
The health authorities continue to vaccinate people of different age groups at 587 centers established across the Kingdom. (SPA)
Updated 06 July 2021
Rashid Hassan

Over 53% have received one dose of vaccine in Saudi Arabia

The health authorities continue to vaccinate people of different age groups at 587 centers established across the Kingdom. (SPA)
  • Health Ministry official says critical numbers stabilizing
Updated 06 July 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The COVID-19 vaccination is in full swing in Saudi Arabia with more than 53 percent of the population jabbed with at least one dose.

The Saudi Health Ministry has set up 587 vaccine centers across the Kingdom. It said around 18.6 million vaccine doses have been administered so far.
The Kingdom on Monday recorded 1,247 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total to 494,032, with a Ministry of Health spokesman saying the number of critical cases was stabilizing.
There are 11,773 active cases and 1,350 people are in critical condition.
Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said that with community efforts the critical numbers could continue to decline.
The regional breakdown showed there were 273 new cases in the Asir region followed by 234 in the Eastern Province. The Makkah region reported 220 new cases, the Riyadh region had 206, and the Jazan region reported 110 new infections. The Northern Borders and Jouf reported eight new cases each.
The ministry said that 1,429 more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 474,368.
There were 15 new COVID-19 deaths, raising the toll to 7,891, and the ministry said more than 18.6 million vaccine doses had been administered so far.
There were 94,010 PCR tests in the past 24 hours, raising the total number carried out so far to more than 22.3 million.

HIGHLIGHTS

• There are 11,773 active cases and 1,350 people are in critical condition.

• The ministry said that 1,429 more patients have recovered from COVID-19.

• There were 15 new COVID-19 deaths, raising the toll to 7,891.

The special health clinics set up by the Ministry of Health in response to the pandemic continue to test and treat thousands of residents. Takkad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics have played a significant role in monitoring the spread of the disease and helping patients with suspected or confirmed cases.
The Takkad centers offer COVID-19 testing for people with no or mild symptoms, or who believe they have come in contact with someone infected. Tetamman clinics provide treatment and advice to those with severe symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
The ministry and other authorities continue to highlight the importance of maintaining social distancing and following all health and safety protocols as part of the community effort to slow the spread of the disease.

 

Topics: Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia vows to protect, restore biodiversity

The Red Sea hosts some of the most productive and richest coral reef ecosystems. (Shutterstock)
The Red Sea hosts some of the most productive and richest coral reef ecosystems. (Shutterstock)
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia vows to protect, restore biodiversity

The Red Sea hosts some of the most productive and richest coral reef ecosystems. (Shutterstock)
  • Scleractinian, reef-building corals are the foundation species of the coral reef ecosystem
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia on Monday reiterated its commitment to preserve and restore its marine biodiversity.
Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Dr. Osama Faqeeha, who is also the inaugural chairman of Global Coral Reef R&D Accelerator Platform, said Saudi Arabia is home to the Red Sea’s most resilient coral reefs and it will continue to take measures to protect the marine life.
Faqeeha was talking at the inaugural meeting of the governance committee of the platform.
The platform is an innovative action-oriented initiative aimed at creating a global research and development (R&D) program to advance research, innovation, and capacity building in all facets of coral reef conservation, restoration, and adaptation, and strengthen ongoing efforts and commitments made to enhance coral reefs conservation and their further degradation.
During the meeting, Faqeeha was elected chairman of the platform’s governance committee, and Jennifer Koss, director of the Coral Reef Conservation Program at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, deputy chairman.
The Saudi deputy minister highlighted the importance of the platform in accelerating scientific research and conversation and restoration of coral reefs around the world using the latest technologies.
The Red Sea hosts some of the most productive and richest coral reef ecosystems with a coral reef framework along its entire coastline.

Saudi Arabia is home to the Red Sea’s most resilient coral reefs.

Dr. Osama Faqeeha

Scleractinian, reef-building corals are the foundation species of the coral reef ecosystem. The reef framework provides shelter to thousands of fish and invertebrate species.
In September 2018, a framework agreement between the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the Public Investment Fund’s Red Sea Collection was signed in relation to sustainable development and marine conservation. The agreement paves the way for an exchange of expertise to help safeguard marine biodiversity, protect coral reefs, and combat plastic pollution.
These protections will be essential as Saudi Arabia moves forward with sustainable development plans for the West Coast, including the NEOM smart city project and the Farasan Islands tourism initiative. Major environmental studies have already been done to ensure the area’s sensitive ecology will be protected.

Topics: NEOM

