You are here

  • Home
  • Arabian Centres adds Alshaya brands from Starbucks to Jo Malone

Arabian Centres adds Alshaya brands from Starbucks to Jo Malone

Arabian Centres adds Alshaya brands from Starbucks to Jo Malone
Starbucks is among the brands coming to malls operated by Arabian Centres in Saudi Arabia. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zxjza

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Arabian Centres adds Alshaya brands from Starbucks to Jo Malone

Arabian Centres adds Alshaya brands from Starbucks to Jo Malone
  • The malls group plans to add the new brands in three phases with the first of these expected to be compete by September
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres has started to roll out Alshaya brands that include Starbucks and Jo Malone.
The malls group plans to add the new brands in three phases with the first of these expected to be compete by September, it said in a Saudi stock exchange filing on Tuesday.
The remaining two phases will add names such as Bath & Body Works, H&M and Victoria’s Secret, it said.
Alshaya Group is one of the biggest players in the region’s retail market, owning franchises for more than 90 international brands and managing more than 4,500 stores, cafes, restaurants and entertainment destinations in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa
“Alshaya can expect to significantly expand its commercial presence in the Saudi market through this partnership,” said Arabian Centres CEO Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Jedaie.
The easing of COVID-19 restrictions has allowed malls to re-open in the region after a year that saw many big retail names disappear worldwide.

Topics: retail Malls

Related

Update Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres awards $70m contract to build Madinah Walk
Business & Economy
Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres awards $70m contract to build Madinah Walk
Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres reveals total COVID-19 exposure more than $154m
Business & Economy
Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres reveals total COVID-19 exposure more than $154m

Talaat Moustafa posts record first-half sales on Noor project launch

Talaat Moustafa posts record first-half sales on Noor project launch
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

Talaat Moustafa posts record first-half sales on Noor project launch

Talaat Moustafa posts record first-half sales on Noor project launch
  • Noor generated 15 billion Egyptian pounds of sales in the three weeks after its launch
  • Talaat Moustafa raises full-year sales forecast
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Talaat Moustafa Holding Group (TMG) achieved record sales of 21 billion Egyptian pounds ($1.34 billion) in the first half of the year as it saw strong demand for its Noor Capital Gardens project, Asharq reported.

Noor, slated to be Egypt’s first green smart city, generated 15 billion Egyptian pounds of sales within three weeks of launching, prompting TMG to raise its revenue forecast for the current year to 30 billion Egyptian pounds, it said on Sunday

TMG sales have jumped by 377 percent compared to the same period last year, and 79 percent compared to the first half of 2019, according to Asharq calculations.

Noor Capital Gardens is located on an area of 21 million square meters in front of the New Administrative Capital, east of Cairo.

TMG purchased the project’s land from the New Urban Communities Authority six months ago. The group will pay the value of the land to the Authority through a mixture of finance and housing after its construction.

Noor’s cost is expected to be about 500 billion Egyptian pounds, with sales in excess of 800 billion Egyptian pounds.

Topics: #egypt #construction

Related

Egypt’s $31.8bn Nour City project to create 3.3 million jobs
Business & Economy
Egypt’s $31.8bn Nour City project to create 3.3 million jobs

Emirates re-opens Dubai First Class Lounge as premium travel returns

Emirates re-opens Dubai First Class Lounge as premium travel returns
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

Emirates re-opens Dubai First Class Lounge as premium travel returns

Emirates re-opens Dubai First Class Lounge as premium travel returns
  • It comes as more markets around the world ease restrictions and put in place protocols that enable international travel
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates has re-opened its dedicated First Class Lounge at Dubai International Airport as premium travel makes a slow recovery in the wake of the pandemic.
The airline said it had reopened the lounge at Dubai International (DXB’s) Concourse B to serve the growing volume of premium customers traveling from and through Emirates’ hub.
It comes as more markets around the world ease restrictions and put in place protocols that enable international travel, the carrier said in a statement published by the Dubai Media Office.
The premium travel segment has been hard hit as executives worldwide have used video conferencing applications such as Zoom and Webex instead of meeting potential customers in person. The contraction of the sector has been especially felt by some of the big Gulf hub carriers, including Emirates, which configured the entire upper deck of its A380 aircraft to accommodate passengers in the once booming premium travel space.
Emirates will also continue to operate its Business Class Lounge in Concourse B, which has been opened since July 2020 for First and Business Class travelers, as well as eligible Skywards members, it said.
The airline has also reintroduced its complimentary chauffeur services in 70 cities, and Emirates Lounge operations in Dubai, Cairo, New York JFK, Manchester, Boston, Milan, and Los Angeles.

Topics: aviation transport airlines

Related

Special Appearing on Frankly Speaking, Sir Tim Clark also offered advice on Saudi plans for launching a second international airline. (AN Photo) video
Business & Economy
Frankly Speaking: Emirates Airline chief Tim Clark expects return to ‘full capacity’ by summer of 2022
Update Emirates reports $5.5bn loss as group headcount falls by 33,000
Business & Economy
Emirates reports $5.5bn loss as group headcount falls by 33,000

Dubai’s Shuaa mulls plan to set up three SPACs worth around $600m

Dubai’s Shuaa mulls plan to set up three SPACs worth around $600m
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

Dubai’s Shuaa mulls plan to set up three SPACs worth around $600m

Dubai’s Shuaa mulls plan to set up three SPACs worth around $600m
  • Shuaa approached investment banks to explore setting up the SPACs to pursue deals in the energy, finance and technology sectors
Updated 06 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai’s Shuaa Capital is considering setting up three blank-check companies of around $200 million each, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
This will rapidly open up the booming market for special purpose acquisition vehicles to Gulf investors.
Shuaa approached investment banks to explore setting up the SPACs to pursue deals in the energy, finance and technology sectors, the people said, declining to be named for information privacy.
The SPACs are expected to list in the US this year, the people said.
Blank-check companies are corporate shells that raise money from investors with the aim of merging with private businesses to take them public.

Topics: UAE banking

Related

Cashing blank checks: Why the bold favor SPACs
Business & Economy
Cashing blank checks: Why the bold favor SPACs
GFH unit exits US industrial portfolio as pandemic spurs demand for space
Business & Economy
GFH unit exits US industrial portfolio as pandemic spurs demand for space

Oil extends gains on prospects of tighter supply as OPEC+ talks called off

Oil extends gains on prospects of tighter supply as OPEC+ talks called off
Updated 06 July 2021
Reuters

Oil extends gains on prospects of tighter supply as OPEC+ talks called off

Oil extends gains on prospects of tighter supply as OPEC+ talks called off
  • Brent rises again after gaining 1.3 percent on Monday
Updated 06 July 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday, with Brent and WTI hitting their highest since 2018 on expectations that supplies will tighten further after OPEC+ talks were called off just as global fuel demand recovers.
Brent crude climbed 32 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $77.48 a barrel by 0408 GMT, after gaining 1.3 percent on Monday. It reached the highest since October 29, 2018 at $77.61 earlier in the session.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $76.69 a barrel, up $1.53, or 2.0 percent, from Friday’s close, having traded through a US holiday to mark Independence Day without a settlement. It had earlier hit its highest since Oct. 3, 2018 of $76.77 a barrel, just shy of the $76.90 peak that was WTI’s highest since October 2018.
Ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, called off oil output talks and set no new date to resume them, after clashing last week when the United Arab Emirates rejected a proposed eight-month extension to output curbs, meaning no deal to boost production has been agreed.
“Expectations of OPEC+ not adding the extra supply to the market from August lent support on Monday, but investors are not keen to move in either direction from here due to uncertainty over actual actions by the OPEC+ members from next month,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.
Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Monday that his country is committed to the current agreement with OPEC and its allies and does not want to see oil prices soaring above current levels to achieve stability.
He also said he hopes that in 10 days there could be a date for the next meeting.
OPEC+ agreed on record output cuts in 2020 to cope with a COVID 19-induced price crash.

Topics: energy Oil UAE OPEC

Related

OPEC+ leaves oil market wondering after postponing meeting indefinitely
Business & Economy
OPEC+ leaves oil market wondering after postponing meeting indefinitely
Oil edges up as OPEC+ seeks to break impasse over supply
Business & Economy
Oil edges up as OPEC+ seeks to break impasse over supply

‘$150 billion boost’ from new Saudi transport strategy

‘$150 billion boost’ from new Saudi transport strategy
Updated 06 July 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

‘$150 billion boost’ from new Saudi transport strategy

‘$150 billion boost’ from new Saudi transport strategy
Updated 06 July 2021
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia expects its new transport and logistics strategy to generate 550 billion riyals ($150 billion) in investments by 2030 in areas such as public transport, railways, and airports expansion and development, the Kingdom’s transport and logistical services minister said on Monday.
Saleh Aljasser said the government would provide 35 percent of the needed investments, and the rest would come from private investors. The strategy would have multiple benefits on economic activities because it would connect many sectors, such as Hajj and tourism, as well as industries, he said.
Abdulaziz Alduailej, president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, said Saudi airlines would aim under the new strategy to reach 250 destinations worldwide, up from 90 destinations currently. The country aims to increase airport capacity to 330 million passengers a year, up from 103 million.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the new transport and logistics blueprint a week ago. It aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents, and improve all transport services in support of Saudi Vision 2030.
A host of projects are planned to help achieve the strategy’s economic and social goals, including the launch of a second national airline, along with improved governance to enhance the work of the organizations involved. The Ministry of Transport was renamed the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services.
“This strategy will strengthen human and technical capabilities in the transport and logistics sector in the Kingdom,” the crown prince said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi transport

Related

Saudi transport ministry reveals major road projects in online forum
Saudi Arabia
Saudi transport ministry reveals major road projects in online forum
Saudi transport program extends support for women
Saudi Arabia
Saudi transport program extends support for women

Latest updates

Arabian Centres adds Alshaya brands from Starbucks to Jo Malone
Arabian Centres adds Alshaya brands from Starbucks to Jo Malone
Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Diab calls on international community to save the country, says it is a few days away from social explosion
Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister Diab calls on international community to save the country, says it is a few days away from social explosion
India’s COVID-19 death rate hit record in June after calls for better data
India’s COVID-19 death rate hit record in June after calls for better data
Japan to ship another 1.1M AstraZeneca doses to Taiwan
Japan to ship another 1.1M AstraZeneca doses to Taiwan
Saudi sports ministry launches program for aspiring athletes with special needs
Saudi sports ministry launches program for aspiring athletes with special needs

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.