Arabian Centres adds Alshaya brands from Starbucks to Jo Malone

DUBAI: Saudi mall operator Arabian Centres has started to roll out Alshaya brands that include Starbucks and Jo Malone.
The malls group plans to add the new brands in three phases with the first of these expected to be compete by September, it said in a Saudi stock exchange filing on Tuesday.
The remaining two phases will add names such as Bath & Body Works, H&M and Victoria’s Secret, it said.
Alshaya Group is one of the biggest players in the region’s retail market, owning franchises for more than 90 international brands and managing more than 4,500 stores, cafes, restaurants and entertainment destinations in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa
“Alshaya can expect to significantly expand its commercial presence in the Saudi market through this partnership,” said Arabian Centres CEO Faisal bin Abdullah Al-Jedaie.
The easing of COVID-19 restrictions has allowed malls to re-open in the region after a year that saw many big retail names disappear worldwide.
