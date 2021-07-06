Arabian Centres adds Alshaya brands from Starbucks to Jo Malone

Oil extends gains on prospects of tighter supply as OPEC+ talks called off

LONDON: Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday, with Brent and WTI hitting their highest since 2018 on expectations that supplies will tighten further after OPEC+ talks were called off just as global fuel demand recovers.

Brent crude climbed 32 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $77.48 a barrel by 0408 GMT, after gaining 1.3 percent on Monday. It reached the highest since October 29, 2018 at $77.61 earlier in the session.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $76.69 a barrel, up $1.53, or 2.0 percent, from Friday’s close, having traded through a US holiday to mark Independence Day without a settlement. It had earlier hit its highest since Oct. 3, 2018 of $76.77 a barrel, just shy of the $76.90 peak that was WTI’s highest since October 2018.

Ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, called off oil output talks and set no new date to resume them, after clashing last week when the United Arab Emirates rejected a proposed eight-month extension to output curbs, meaning no deal to boost production has been agreed.

“Expectations of OPEC+ not adding the extra supply to the market from August lent support on Monday, but investors are not keen to move in either direction from here due to uncertainty over actual actions by the OPEC+ members from next month,” said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at commodities broker Fujitomi Co.

Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Monday that his country is committed to the current agreement with OPEC and its allies and does not want to see oil prices soaring above current levels to achieve stability.

He also said he hopes that in 10 days there could be a date for the next meeting.

OPEC+ agreed on record output cuts in 2020 to cope with a COVID 19-induced price crash.