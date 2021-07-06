You are here

Afghan forces vow to retake districts lost to Taliban

Afghan forces vow to retake districts lost to Taliban
An Afghan security personnel guards at the site of a car bomb attack in Kandahar on Tuesday. Afghan authorities vowed to retake all the districts lost to the Taliban. (AFP)
AFP




  • Insurgents have primarily focused on a devastating campaign across the northern countryside
  • Afghan defence officials said they intend to focus on securing major cities, roads and border towns in the face of Taliban onslaught
AFP

KABUL: Afghan authorities on Tuesday vowed to retake all the districts lost to the Taliban as hundreds of commandos deployed to counter the insurgents’ blistering offensive in the north.
This come after more than 1,000 government troops fled into neighboring Tajikistan.
Fighting has raged across several provinces, but the insurgents have primarily focused on a devastating campaign across the northern countryside, seizing dozens of districts in the past two months.
Last week, all US and NATO forces left Bagram Air Base near Kabul — the command center for anti-Taliban operations — effectively wrapping up their exit after 20 years of military involvement that began in the wake of the September 11 attacks.
“There is war, there is pressure. Sometimes things are working our way. Sometimes they don’t, but we will continue to defend the Afghan people,” National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib told reporters.
“We have plans to retake the districts,” he added.
Troops and pro-government militiamen were deployed in the northern provinces of Takhar and Badakshan where the Taliban have captured large swathes of territory at lighting speed, often with little resistance.
Afghan defense officials have said they intend to focus on securing major cities, roads and border towns in the face of the Taliban onslaught, launched as US and NATO troops pressed ahead with their final withdrawal in early May.
The militants’ rapid gains have spurred fears that Afghan forces are facing a spiralling crisis, particularly now vital US air support has been massively curtailed by the handover of Bagram Air Base.
Mohib acknowledged that the Afghan air force was stretched and largely unable to support bases that were in remote districts.
But he said the air force was now being reorganized and would offer the needed back-up support to troops on the ground.
“We had some glitches as a result of the (US) retrograde... (that put) additional pressure on the Afghan air force, he said.
On Monday, more than 1,000 Afghan troops fled into Tajikistan, forcing the neighboring country to bolster the frontier with its own soldiers.
Several hundred Afghan troops had already crossed into the country in recent weeks, in the face of an advancing Taliban.
Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon has ordered “the mobilization of 20,000 reserve troops to further strengthen the border between Tajikistan and Afghanistan,” a statement from the presidency said late on Monday.
“We had to abandon our base because there was no coordination or interest among our commanders to counter the attack,” said Mohammad Musa, a soldier who had fled to Tajikistan after his base in Kunduz province fell to the Taliban last week.
The fighting in the north has also forced Moscow to close its consulate in the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province and one of Afghanistan’s largest urban centers near the border with Uzbekistan.
“The situation is changing rapidly. The Afghan forces, as they say, have abandoned too many districts. This logically creates nervousness,” Moscow’s envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told the state-run TASS news agency on Monday.
Mohib said the soldiers who fled were returning and rejoining the security forces.
“They may have abandoned their posts because they ran out of ammunition or they ran out of supplies, but by no means has anyone defected to the Taliban,” he said.
The speed and ease of the Taliban’s effective takeover of swathes of areas in Takhar, Badakhshan and Kunduz represent a massive psychological blow to the Afghan government.
The area once served as the stronghold for the anti-Taliban Northern Alliance during the gruesome civil war in the 1990s and was never routed by the militants.
A psychological war has also been taking shape online.
The Taliban has marshalled its forces on social media, with insurgent-affiliated accounts providing live updates of the fall of districts and posting numerous videos of Afghan soldiers surrendering and handing over weapons caches and equipment to the group.
The Afghan government in turn has been releasing its own footage on social media — mostly grainy black and white videos of airstrikes obliterating alleged Taliban positions, while boasting of inflicting heavy casualties on the jihadist group.
Back on the ground, Afghan commander General Mirassadullah Kohistani, who is now in charge of Bagram Air Base following the US exit last week, put on a brave face when asked about the insurgents rapid advances.
“We are trying to do the best and as much as possible secure and serve all the people,” he said.

Topics: Afghan Taliban BAGRAM AIR BASE Kabul

LONDON: The terrorism threat to Britain will rise following the US-led coalition’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, members of the UK’s security establishment have said. 

Sir Alex Younger, former head of MI6 — Britain’s foreign intelligence service — said the threat from terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda and Daesh would grow if the UK turns its back on Afghanistan.

He added that the most likely outcome of the withdrawal is a civil war between a resurgent Taliban and the NATO-backed government in Kabul.

The former spymaster warned that history risks repeating itself following the Soviet invasion and eventual withdrawal from Afghanistan in 1989, where “neglect” gave rise to extensive terrorist-training networks.

Recalling intelligence the UK uncovered upon invading Afghanistan in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks that year, he told Sky News that there “was a level of terrorist infrastructure that could only have been imagined before we got there — training camps that would’ve been not out of place in a sort of conventional military or special forces barracks.”

He added: “I’ve talked about the significance of the date of Sept. 11, 2001. I think the other very significant date is Feb. 16, 1989, which is when the Russians left Afghanistan. What the West then did is turn their back on that country, with all of the consequences that I’ve laid out. And I think … it would be an enormous mistake for us to do that again.”

Sir Alex said after the West’s two decades of involvement in Afghanistan, “there are groups there, we’ve been very successful in disrupting both Daesh and Al-Qaeda. They’re on the back foot. But it would be wrong, patently, to claim that they’ve gone away. And they have the capacity to regenerate.”

A UN report in June warned that some 500 Al-Qaeda fighters remained in Afghanistan. Other sources say roughly 2,000 Daesh fighters are also present but in smaller groups.

Sir Alex said: “I think if terrorist groups are allowed to regenerate somewhere like Afghanistan, it will lead to more threat on the shores of our country and our allies.”

Analysts have shared his sentiments. “Abandoning Afghanistan in this way is resetting the conditions that drew us in, namely 9/11,” Kyle Orton, an independent geopolitical researcher, told Arab News.

“With NATO out of the country, terrorists will have greater freedom to organize attacks against us — not only Al-Qaeda, which will come back into power with the Taliban, but the increasingly powerful Daesh branch in the country.”

Philip Ingram, a former senior British military intelligence officer who served in Afghanistan, told Arab News: “The West’s withdrawal, combined with the Taliban expansion and possible eventual takeover of the country, will likely set the conditions for terror organizations both old and potentially new to use Taliban-controlled Afghanistan as a coherent global terror training ground.”

He added: “This will potentially have not just an impact on regional stability but on the export of terror globally.”

Stephen Lovegrove, the UK government’s new national security adviser, told MPs that the world is now “likely to be more dangerous.”

Despite the NATO withdrawal, and amid rising concern for Afghanistan’s security, Britain’s Defense Minister Ben Wallace told Parliament that London will continue to work with Kabul and “focus on the threats that emanate from Afghanistan and may grow to emanate towards the UK and our allies.”

Debate is now raging inside Downing Street and Britain’s defense establishment about how the UK can continue to have an effect in Afghanistan while abiding by the Doha agreement signed with the Taliban, which requires all foreign troops and security contractors to leave the country by September this year.

The use of special forces to continue to advise and support the government in Kabul is being considered, and questions have been raised over the security of the British Embassy in the capital, which Downing Street says will remain open.

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Sir Alex Younger MI6 Afghanistan

EU chief says 'not intimidated' by Belarus migrant pressure

EU chief says ‘not intimidated’ by Belarus migrant pressure
Updated 06 July 2021
AFP




  • Minsk said last month it was suspending its participation in the Eastern Partnership
Updated 06 July 2021
AFP

MEDININKAI, Lithuania: EU Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday said member states suspect the Belarusian regime of having a hand in the influx of migrants entering Lithuania, adding that the bloc was “not intimidated.”
The Lithuanian border guard service said that over the past 24-hours alone they had detained 131 migrants, mostly from the Middle East and Africa.
That brings the total number of detected illegal crossings by migrants to more than 1,300 so far this year, compared to just 81 for all of 2020.
“There is the suspicion indeed that there is a role played by the Belarusian regime,” Michel said during a visit to the Lithuanian border town of Medininkai.
“We are not naive in Europe. We are also not intimidated,” he told reporters.
He spoke alongside Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte, who said that the “serious” migrant influx was “inspired by (Belarusian) government structures.”
Belarus strongman President Aleksander Lukashenko on Tuesday blamed Lithuanian authorities for triggering the migrant influx themselves after Vilnius announced on Monday that it would cut the asylum request process to 10 days.
“If you declare to the whole world that you will register those who make their routes through Belarus even faster, they will keep going. You are opening the door for these migrants even wider,” Lukashenko said, according to the local Belta news agency.
Minsk said last month it was suspending its participation in the Eastern Partnership, an initiative to boost ties between the EU and its ex-Soviet neighbors, after Brussels imposed new sanctions over the forced landing of a European flight.
The Belarusian foreign ministry added that the suspension of the agreement would have a “negative impact” on fighting illegal migration and organized crime as Belarus shares a border with EU members Poland and Lithuania.
As most of the migrants coming to Lithuania are from Iraq, Michel said he would speak with the Iraqi prime minister later this week in an effort to repatriate the individuals.
“We will also be in contact with other origin countries to see how... to cooperate more with these countries to send the signal that it is not possible to come here using illegal tools and illegal instruments,” he added.
Last month, the Lithuanian military set up several tents for the migrants to cope with the increased numbers. The interior ministry says it plans to expand the camp to accommodate “thousands” of migrants.
The number of guards from the EU border agency Frontex deployed on the border with Belarus is expected to increase to 30 later this month.
EU and NATO member Lithuania has become a hub for the Belarusian opposition, providing a safe haven for Svetlana Tikhanovskaya who fled there after claiming to have defeated Lukashenko in the disputed August 9, 2020 presidential election.

Topics: belarus Migration

UN says deeply concerned by Eswatini violence

UN says deeply concerned by Eswatini violence
Updated 06 July 2021
AFP




  • Unverified videos have emerged of beatings by security forces
Updated 06 July 2021
AFP

GENEVA: The UN voiced alarm Tuesday at the eruption of deadly violence during protests in Eswatini, calling for an independent investigation into all alleged rights abuses, including by law enforcement.
The United Nations human rights office pointed to allegations of “disproportionate and unnecessary use of force, harassment and intimidation” by security forces sent in to quell the protests that escalated last week.
The allegations include “the use of live ammunition by police,” spokeswoman Liz Throssell told reporters in Geneva.
She also pointed to reports that some protesters had looted premises, set buildings and vehicles on fire, and had barricaded roads in some areas.
“Although the situation is now reported to be calmer, we remain concerned at the potential for further unrest,” Throssell said.
The protests in the tiny landlocked southern African country, formerly known as Swaziland, first erupted in May following the death of a 25-year-old law student, allegedly at the hands of police.
But after protesters in Africa’s last absolute monarchy ramped up their campaign for political reform last week, the government deployed the army to disperse the crowds.
Unverified videos have emerged of beatings by security forces. Local civil society and opposition groups have claimed several dozens were killed.
Amnesty International accused the security forces of a “frontal attack on human rights” and alleged at least 20 people had been killed.
The government has so far said it has not received an official report of any deaths.
“We urge the authorities to fully adhere to human rights principles in restoring calm and the rule of law,” Throssell said, emphasising that peaceful protests are protected under international law.
She insisted especially on the “obligation to minimize any use of force in the policing of protests only to that absolutely necessary as measure of last resort.”
“We also call on the government to ensure that there are prompt, transparent, effective, independent and impartial investigations into all allegations of human rights violations, including those by law enforcement personnel in the context of the demonstrations,” she said, stressing that those responsible must be held accountable.
She urged the government to launch a dialogue to air and address the underlying public concerns behind the recent protests.
Throssell also voiced concern at reports that Internet services were disrupted in the country and called on authorities to ensure access was restored.

Topics: eSwatini violence UN

Philippines retrieves crashed military plane's black boxes

Philippines retrieves crashed military plane’s black boxes
Updated 06 July 2021
AFP




  • Most of the dead were soldiers being deployed as part of a counter-insurgency effort
  • Last month, a Black Hawk helicopter went down during a night-time training flight, killing all six on board
Updated 06 July 2021
AFP

MANILA: Philippine security forces have retrieved the cockpit voice and flight data recorders of a military aircraft that crashed in a coconut grove and killed 52 people, a top commander said Tuesday.
The C-130 Hercules transport plane was carrying 96 people, mostly fresh army graduates, when it overshot the runway on Sunday while trying to land on Jolo island in the southern Sulu province.
Witnesses and survivors told investigators the plane landed “hard” and then bounced twice before taking off again, said Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, chief of the Western Mindanao Command.
“Then at the right side of the airport it hit a tree — that’s the account of the injured,” Vinluan said.
Most of the dead were soldiers being deployed to the island — a haven for Islamist militants — as part of a counter-insurgency effort.
Three civilians who were not on the flight were also killed as the plane plowed through coconut trees and houses.
Another 51 people, mostly troops, were injured. Many suffered severe burns when the four-engine aircraft exploded into flames.
The cockpit voice and flight data recorders, which are known as black boxes, will be sent to the United States for analysis, Vinluan said.
The CVR records flight crew conversations and the flight data recorder hold information about the speed, altitude and direction of the plane.
They could explain what caused the C-130, which the military said was in “very good condition,” to crash in sunny weather.
“We will be able to hear from that black box what was the last conversation of the pilots and crew in the cockpit so we can ascertain the situation that really happened,” armed forces chief General Cirilito Sobejana told CNN Philippines.
Photos of the scene released by the military showed the damaged tail and smoking wreckage scattered among trees.
Dental records are being used to help in the painstaking effort to identify badly charred bodies.
“So far we have identified six or seven of them,” said Sobejana.
“We are doing our best... we need to bring them to their family at the soonest possible time.”
C-130s have been the workhorses of air forces around the world for decades, used to transport troops, supplies and vehicles.
The second-hand Hercules that crashed Sunday was acquired from the United States and delivered to the Philippines earlier this year.
It was one of four in the country’s fleet. Two others are being repaired while the third has been grounded following the crash.
Sunday’s crash was one of the country’s worst military air disasters and the latest in a series of accidents this year.
Last month, a Black Hawk helicopter went down during a night-time training flight, killing all six on board. The accident prompted the grounding of the country’s entire Black Hawk fleet.

Topics: Philippines

India's COVID-19 death rate hit record in June after calls for better data

India’s COVID-19 death rate hit record in June after calls for better data
Updated 06 July 2021
Reuters




  • A big rise in infections in April and May brought India’s health system to its knees
  • India’s worst affected state of Maharashtra raised its COVID-19 death toll sharply higher
Updated 06 July 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s COVID-19 deaths relative to infections hit a record high in June after cases peaked in early May, an analysis of government data shows, amid pressure on authorities to accurately report deaths from a second wave of the virus.
A big rise in infections in April and May, driven largely by the more infectious and dangerous Delta variant, brought India’s health system to its knees.
India has officially reported 403,281 deaths out of 29.75 million people who have contracted the virus.
While the country of 1.35 billion people has reported fewer deaths than the United States and Brazil some experts believe its actual case and fatality numbers are several times higher.
Based on data reported by state authorities and collated by the federal health ministry, the COVID-19 case fatality rate (CFR) jumped to about 3 percent in June from 1.26 percent in October, the first full month after the peak of its first wave of infections.
India’s overall reported CFR is 1.31 percent, one of the lowest in the world, which the government has highlighted as a sign of the effectiveness of its pandemic response.
“We knew in the early part of the second wave that the pandemic was mostly in northern India and the reporting there was not as good as other states,” said Chandrakant Lahariya, an epidemiologist and public health expert in New Delhi.
By contrast, the more developed southern states better reported data when they got hit later, he said, adding that more deaths are being recorded now following a public outcry over undercounting.
The populous and poor northern state of Bihar, for example, raised its death count by about 4,000 on a single day in early June after a court ordered an audit.
India’s worst affected state of Maharashtra also raised its COVID-19 death toll sharply higher after the discovery of thousands of unreported cases.
The health ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
While reported infections have fallen fast since the May peak, deaths are not going down at the same rate, worrying some experts as lockdowns have been eased in many parts of the country.
“The Delta variant is both the most contagious variant and among the most dangerous variants in terms of infection fatality rates,” said Christophe Z. Guilmoto, a demographer at the French Institute of Research for Development in New Delhi, who has studied COVID-19 mortality in India.
“It did play an increasing role at the end of India’s second wave, and this may explain why the daily count of deaths in India isn’t coming down as fast as we expected/hoped.”
To keep deaths low in any future wave, authorities will have to place restrictions early, when the rate of positive COVID-19 results rises, said Rajib Dasgupta, head of the Center of Social Medicine & Community Health at Jawaharlal Nehru University.
He said authorities would also have to ramp up clinical care capabilities together with case forecasting models, genomic surveillance data and molecular epidemiologic analyzes.

Topics: India Coronavirus

