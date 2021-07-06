Saudi U-23 football coach confirms 22-man squad for Tokyo Olympics

RIYADH: Saad Al-Shehri, coach of Saudi Arabia’s Olympic football team, has finalized the squad that will travel to Japan for the Games later this month.
He omitted Khaled Al-Dubaish and Abdulrahman Al-Yami from a list of 24 players that had been preparing for Tokyo 2020.
The young Green Falcons are in Group D of the Olympic football tournament and will kick off their campaign against Ivory Coast on July 22, before facing Germany three days later, and finishing off the first stage against reigning champions Brazil on July 28.
The Saudi U-23 squad, which includes Al-Hilal and the senior Saudi national team trio of Salem Al-Dawsari, Yasser Al-Shahrani, and Salman Al-Faraj as official overage players, will leave the Kingdom on Wednesday for Romania to make final preparations for the Olympics.
In its last build-up match on home soil, the Saudi team defeated Uganda 2-0 on Monday. While in the Balkans, the team will play two friendly matches against the Romanian national squad on July 10 and 13. The delegation will depart for Japan immediately after the training camp ends.
The 22 players chosen for the Olympic squad are: Amin Bukhari, Mohammed Al-Rubaie, Zaid Al-Bawardi, Hamad Al-Yami, Khalifa Al-Dawsari, Abdulilah Al-Omari, Saud Abdulhamid, Abdullah Hassoun, Abdulbasit Hindi, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Nasser Al-Omran, Ali Al-Hassan, Salman Al-Faraj, Mukhtar Ali, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, Sami Al-Najei, Ayman Al-Khalif, Turki Al-Ammar, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Ayman Yahya, Salem Al-Dawsari, and Abdullah Al-Hamdan.
Tunisian Ons Jabeur loses Wimbledon quarter-final after making history
Updated 35 min 40 sec ago
AFP
LONDON: Aryna Sabalenka ended Ons Jabeur’s historic run at Wimbledon on Tuesday, the second-seeded Belarus player’s power getting the better of the guile of the Tunisian 6-4, 6-3 in 74 minutes.
The 23-year-old, who had only won one match on her three previous visits to Wimbledon, will play former world number one Karolina Pliskova who eased into the last four with a straight sets win over Viktorija Golubic.
Jabeur departs having lost in her second Grand Slam quarter-final. She became the first Arab woman to reach that stage of Wimbledon.
However, the 26-year-old has done wonders in her goal to use her exploits to encourage young Arab women — especially North African — to take up the sport.
Sabalenka may sport a tiger tattoo — which prompted her parents not to speak to her for a week in 1998 — but the broadest of smiles spread across her face as she soaked up the reality of her achievement.
She will try and go one better than compatriot Viktoria Azarenka who twice reached the last four in 2011 and 2012.
“I mean I am really happy with this win,” she said.
“It’s always tough against Ons, she’s an amazing player and person.
“I’m happy it looks like everything is working for me. It’s really tricky, shots on the grass.
“It’s sometimes hard to do anything with the ball. It fits my game and I’m really enjoying my time on the court.”
Sabalenka said she was anticipating a tough battle on Thursday against Pliskova.
“It doesn’t matter what happens in the past in tennis (playing Pliskova),” she said.
“Piskova’s a great player and she’s serving well.
“Her game fits really well on the grass and I’m going to do all I can to enjoy this one.”
UEFA invites Eriksen and medics who saved him to Euros final
The brilliant Danish midfielder was resuscitated in front of shocked fans and a massive global TV audience
UEFA said Eriksen, his wife and six medics were invited to the final
Updated 06 July 2021
Reuters
COPENHAGEN: European football governing body UEFA has invited Denmark international Christian Eriksen and the paramedics who helped save his life during an on-field cardiac arrest to attend the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday.
The brilliant Danish midfielder was resuscitated in front of shocked fans and a massive global TV audience during his nation’s first match of the tournament.
UEFA said Eriksen, his wife and six medics were invited to the final, but there was no confirmation he would attend.
One of the paramedics, Peder Ersgaard, said he was honored to receive a VIP invite from UEFA boss Aleksander Ceferin.
“I’m excited, like a child on Christmas Eve,” he told the Fagbladet FOA magazine.
“I’m very proud of my efforts, but also of the whole team. It wasn’t a one-man effort.”
Eriksen collapsed on the Parken Stadium field in the first half against Finland, his eyes staring blank into a TV camera. CPR was administered and his heart was restarted with a defibrillator as players shielded the medics.
He is now recovering at home.
Eriksen’s agent could not immediately be reached by phone.
Initially traumatized but then inspired by the emotion over Eriksen’s plight, Denmark have stormed into the semifinals and play England on Wednesday for a place in the final.
“I hope to see Denmark against Italy. That would be really, really big. Just imagine if they become European champions,” Ersgaard added.
Saudi footballers ready for Olympic journey after final friendly victory
Coach Saad Al-Shehri encouraged with 2-0 win over Uganda as squad sets sights on major tests against Ivory Coast, Germany, Brazil
Updated 06 July 2021
John Duerden
RIYADH: These are exciting times for Saudi Arabia’s young international football players.
The Under-20 team are in action in Tuesday’s Arab Cup final against Tunisia but more exciting is that on July 22, the Olympic team will take on Ivory Coast in the opening Group D match of the Tokyo Games.
To prepare for that African test and the following games against Germany and Brazil, Saudi Arabia have just completed two warm-ups against Uganda in Riyadh. The first on Friday ended 0-0 but Monday’s meeting saw the hosts run out 2-0 winners in what was the final preparation match before the team depart for Japan.
The record books will show that Al-Hilal’s young star striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan opened the scoring with a fierce shot just before half-time and that substitute Abdulrahman Al-Yami clinched the victory in injury time, finishing an excellent counterattack after Uganda were pushing for an equalizer.
There were other reasons for coach Saad Al-Shehri to be encouraged with the performance in which his team pushed forward from the first whistle to the last.
The three overage players – wildcards in the final squad of 20 who can be above 24 years old – all played and looked solid. There had been some concerns over the fitness of Salman Al-Faraj but the midfielder, who similar to the other two senior stars Salem Al-Dawsari and Yasser Al-Shahrani plays his club football with Al-Hilal, showed no adverse effects on a warm evening. At the back, Al-Ahli goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Rubaie ensured that the lead was protected.
Al-Shehri said: “As a preparation game it was a success. We had to work hard for the victory, we created chances and kept a clean sheet and the players worked hard, as they have been working hard for some time.
“We looked good and full of movement in the first half, but we defended well when we needed to in the second half, and I am happy that we got the second goal. It was a good test for us.”
Uganda coach Morley Byekwaso was impressed with the hosts but pointed out that conditions were tough for the visiting players.
“We struggled to adapt to the conditions on Friday with the intense heat, but I was proud of the players who tried their best and we could have won the game,” said Byekwaso, who is preparing to take his team to Ethiopia for the CECAFA Cup, a tournament for central and eastern African nations that starts on July 17.
“During this game we improved offensively as we created a lot of chances. Our finishing was disappointing, and we will have to work on that. We have learnt a lot as we prepare for the CECAFA Cup. We would like to wish Saudi Arabia well for the Olympics, they move the ball well and play good football,” he added.
The two meetings almost mark the end of Saudi Arabia’s intensive preparation period for the tournament, a build-up that included a 15-day training camp in Spain in June. During that time there were two more valuable friendly games. On June 8, the team drew 1-1 with Mexico in Marbella and then lost 2-0 to Argentina three days later with a planned friendly against Australia cancelled due to travel restrictions.
With five games against African opposition in late 2020 and earlier this year, Saudi Arabia have managed to play more than most of their Olympic rivals in the midst of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Whatever happens on July 22 against Ivory Coast and in the days to follow, the preparation period looks to have been a successful one but, as always, that will be judged on results.
Al-Shehri, who was given a four-year deal in 2020, is fully aware that the group is a tough one.
“There is always a good chance that you will meet strong teams in the Olympics. We are capable of getting into the next stage. There is a connection and understanding between this team and the senior team as players from both have been playing in decisive World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers,” he said.
Tokyo will be Saudi Arabia’s third appearance at the Olympics. All six of the previous games have ended in defeat. The team made a first appearance in 1984, losing to West Germany, Brazil, and Morocco at the Games in Los Angeles. Twelve years later in Atlanta, there were three more defeats, this time at the hands of France, Spain, and Australia.
Al-Shehri will be hoping his team will buck the trend, starting against Ivory Coast.
Saudi sports ministry launches program for aspiring athletes with special needs
Fakher initiative tailored to promote variety of sporting activities among people with disabilities
Updated 06 July 2021
Saleh Farmed
RIYADH: A new national campaign to develop, manage, and implement adaptive sports opportunities for people with special needs has been launched by the Saudi Ministry of Sports.
Announced by Minister of Sport Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Fakher (pride) program is designed to enable people with disabilities to discover and develop their athletic capabilities through a variety of local and international training camps and competitions.
The initiative aims to rehabilitate individuals, develop their sports abilities, improve quality of life, and enhance participation in sports at community and international levels.
Prince Abdul Aziz said: “We are pleased to launch the Fakher program, which serves a group dear to all of our hearts, as they find all the support, attention, and appreciation from King Salman and the Crown Prince (Mohammed bin Salman).
“The Fakher program is one of the pioneering and qualitative programs supervised by the Saudi Paralympic Committee, and it falls within the initiatives of the Quality of Life Program and seeks to motivate those heroes whose circumstances did not prevent them from contributing and participating in the service of their country in various fields.
“This unlimited support from our generous leadership will provide them with the appropriate sports environment, through the implementation of a number of rehabilitation and sports training programs at the highest levels, and the establishment of internal and external camps, to give them opportunities to compete and represent the country in local, regional, and international forums,” the minister added.
Ahmed Al-Muqarin, president of the Fakher supreme committee, said the program would help inspired people with disabilities to participate in sports activities and enhance their physical and mental health.
“Our program offers the opportunity for disabled persons to participate in activities that provide social connection and physical activity,” he added.
The scheme will be held over a year and include the provision of health and physical rehabilitation services for male and female Saudi participants with training in one of the four sports fields that suit their capabilities – shooting, weightlifting, basketball, and athletics – in addition to providing prosthetic limbs and sports chairs.
Through entities approved by the International Paralympic Committee, the program also includes organizing three local and international camps for around 350 Saudis, with the participation of trainers and physiotherapists. National champions of these competitions will then get the opportunity to join local sports clubs on a permanent basis.
Ons Jabeur explains how her mental toughness made her tennis’s leading Arab superstar at Wimbledon
The Tunisian now faces Belarusian No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka on Centre Court with the prize of a first ever personal Grand Slam semi-final up for grabs
Updated 06 July 2021
Reem Abulleil
LONDON: If Ons Jabeur had closed her eyes for a few moments after her victory over No.7 seed Iga Swiatek that earned her a maiden ticket to the Wimbledon quarter-finals, the Tunisian would have probably thought she was on the pitch at Esperance’s Olympique de Radès stadium and not on the No.2 Court at the All England Club where her fans were chanting Arabic football songs from back home to celebrate her historic achievement on Monday.
After taking out a Grand Slam champion for a third consecutive round, Jabeur became the first Arab player to reach the last-eight stage at Wimbledon since Egypt’s Ismail El Shafei in 1974, and the first Arab woman to ever achieve that feat.
As chants from the Tunisian fans echoed around the stands, Jabeur urged them to sing louder and was even tempted to join them.
“They were actually singing a football song. I felt the need to sing with them also. I felt so happy that I wanted to hear more. I was doing like this [waving her arms] to hear them,” she said with a smile.
“It gives me a lot of confidence. I appreciate it a lot. I hope they come even more for the next match.”
The next match will take place on Centre Court on Tuesday against Belarusian No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka and is expected to be a titanic battle and a contrast of game styles.
Should she win, Jabeur would become the first Arab player in Open Era history (since 1968) to reach a Grand Slam semi-final.
The stakes could not be higher for the 26-year-old trailblazer but lucky for her, she got a surprise boost ahead of her quarter-final when she was stopped by Roger Federer in the Wimbledon hallways for a quick congratulatory greeting from the Swiss legend.
“I think now I’m good in my tennis career,” she told the press laughing, implying she was set for life now that her efforts were acknowledged by the 20-time major champion.
“He was very nice. He took the time to say congrats. That inspires me a lot and gives me the hunger to win more.”
Jabeur’s development from a 16-year-old junior winning the Roland Garros girls’ singles title back in 2011, to now standing as the match-wins leader on tour in 2021 and perched at No.8 in the year’s WTA Race to Shenzhen has been a long and winding process.
Growing up, she practiced with boys because there weren’t any girls at her level in Tunisia to train with.
She picked up a unique playing style that mixes finesse with power and aggression, and her creativity on the court was limitless.
But with so much talent on display from a young age, and with the ability to hit every shot in the book, Jabeur struggled during her transition from the juniors to the women’s tour, as she searched for the right formula to combine her strengths and utilize her versatility in an intelligent way.
“Early in my career, after the juniors, when I didn’t see the results that I wanted, when I was seeing the juniors that I played with breaking the top 50, top 40, it was very difficult for me,” reflected Jabeur on Monday as she sat at Wimbledon’s main interview room as the No.21 seed.
“I stayed patient. I finally found what I have to do and be able to stay with a clear head, which helped me a lot to be one of the good athletes right now.”
Finding the right team was key for her development and she mostly travels with her Tunisian coach Issam Jellali and her husband and fitness trainer Karim Kamoun.
Jellali is a tennis geek at heart and is loving every second of his time on tour.
He has immense knowledge of everyone’s game on the circuit and he emanates positivity, which has proven pivotal in Jabeur’s rise.
Kamoun helped his wife with her fitness and is constantly looking for new ways to motivate her.
When rain wreaked havoc with the schedule in Birmingham ahead of Wimbledon, Jabeur won three matches in one day (two singles and one doubles) en route to the title.
It’s fair to say the efforts of the popular couple are paying dividends.
Mentally, Jabeur has come on in leaps and bounds.
Aided by her psychologist Melanie Maillard, she has become one of the grittiest players on tour.
Her performances at Wimbledon are testament to that.
She’s been clutch at key moments, saving 26/33 break points she has faced through four matches (saved 12/15 against Swiatek).
After squandering 24 out of 29 break point opportunities against Muguruza in the third round, Jabeur was a perfect 7/7 on break points on the Swiatek serve on Monday.
One of the many things Jabeur has improved over the course of the past couple of years is her serve, which has become a key component of her arsenal on court.
She is in fourth place on the aces leaderboard on the women’s tour in 2021 and she has used her serve to great effect during her run at Wimbledon.
Jabeur has won 76 percent of her first-serve points so far this fortnight, which sees her tied with world No.1 Ashleigh Barty in fourth place for that stats category among the entire women’s field.
The Tunisian has held serve in 84 percent of her service games – the second highest success rate among the eight remaining quarter-finalists.
“I always believed that I could have a good serve. It wasn’t consistent at some time. You have some coaches that could doubt you and tell you that I’m short and I would never serve good. I guess I proved them wrong,” she says with a grin.
Renowned for her vicious drop shots that infuriate her opponents, Jabeur is equally deadly when she rips her forehand, and against Swiatek, she opted for fewer drop shots and instead mixed up the pace with slices from the back of the court while unleashing forehand missiles when possible.
Of the 118 winners she has struck, 48 have come courtesy of her forehand. Jabeur is very comfortable at the net and has won 44/62 (71%) of her net points through her first four matches at SW19.
“I try to have the whole package of having the drop shot, the slices, being aggressive at the same time,” she proudly stated on Monday.
The way Jabeur rebounded from dropping the opening set against Swiatek after blowing a 5-3 lead was remarkable.
The No.21 seed walked off court with a 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 victory and drew high praise from Swiatek after the contest.
“She’s just playing really intelligent tennis. When she’s in and when she gets the ball right, she can play anything. So it was pretty tough,” conceded Swiatek.
“She just has all the skills to play on grass, and that’s great. She can close the net and she’s pretty confident at it. I think she just has a flow, as well. She’s using all the skills that she has. It’s working out well for her.”
Jabeur’s next rival, Sabalenka, is a huge-hitter, who can overwhelm the very best of opposition with her raw power.
They are 1-1 head-to-head in previous meetings against one another.
The Tunisian will be playing her second major quarter-final while Sabalenka will be contesting her first.
“My goal is to break this quarter-final barrier and be able to go to the semi, and why not the final? I’m enjoying my time here in Wimbledon, enjoying the grass a lot,” said Jabeur. She certainly is having a ball. Hopefully the football chants make their way to Centre Court on Tuesday.