Palestinian journalists strike in protest against violent police action

Palestinian protesters gather during a demonstration against the Israeli settlers' wildcat outpost of Eviatar, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on July 6, 2021. (AFP)
Palestinian protesters gather during a demonstration against the Israeli settlers' wildcat outpost of Eviatar, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on July 6, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

Palestinian journalists strike in protest against violent police action

Palestinian protesters gather during a demonstration against the Israeli settlers' wildcat outpost of Eviatar, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on July 6, 2021. (AFP)
  • ‘We are seeing the beginning of a police state being formed; we no longer know who is a friend or who is a foe’
Updated 11 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Palestinian journalists staged a one-hour strike on Tuesday in protest against Palestinian security’s failure to protect their profession.
Omar Nazzal, a member of the Palestinian Journalist’s Syndicate, told Arab News that most radio, online and freelance journalists took part in the protest.
“They stopped work for one hour to make it clear that Palestinian journalists will not accept the continuous attacks and restrictions that are being imposed. The aim is to silence us and they think that this chilling effect will stop us from working. They are wrong,” he said.
In its call for a work stoppage, the syndicate condemned Monday’s arrest of six journalists, warning that it contradicted pledges made by the prime minister.
“This morning Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh pledged to honor freedom of expression and press, yet Palestinian security contradicted his statement,” it said.
Describing to Arab News what happened on Monday, Hind Shraydeh, a presenter at Watan TV, said: “When I heard about the arrest of my husband Abby Aboudi, I brought my children and father-in-law to the police station. I kept asking about my husband and I shouted demanding his freedom.”
As her voice grew louder, journalists began to film, and suddenly Hind found herself being attacked.
“I was pepper-sprayed and separated from my children as I was pulled into the police station,” she said.
She was later allowed to see her husband and was released without signing a pledge that police demanded she sign.
Moamar Orabi, director of the Watan TV website, told Arab News that he was among the journalists who were attacked on Monday as he was covering the protests.
“I was at the site near the Muqata (Palestinian presidential headquarters) and I was talking quietly with one of the local Palestinian security forces about the need for respect of law and protection of journalists,” he said.
“Suddenly, a police unit arrived led by a person with a hood and he pointed to me telling his fellow security personnel that I am the instigator. They began beating me and at the same time, a large number of Palestinian protesters came to my aid and saved me from the unprovoked attack,” he added.
What is happening in Palestine is “very scary,” Orabi said. “We are seeing the beginning of a police state being formed; we no longer know who is a friend or who is a foe.”
Orabi, whose son has been imprisoned in an Israeli jail, said that Palestinians are fighting two battles for simple freedoms that are enjoyed elsewhere in the world. “I want to say it clearly that we deserve freedom and we need the rule of law to be applied to all, especially to our own leadership, so that we can carry out our work as journalists.”

Yemen troops seize key Al-Bayda area as Houthis flee

Yemen’s government on Saturday launched a military offensive to seize control of Al-Bayda after regional and international mediators failed to convince the Houthis. (AP)
Yemen’s government on Saturday launched a military offensive to seize control of Al-Bayda after regional and international mediators failed to convince the Houthis. (AP)
Updated 12 min 4 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen troops seize key Al-Bayda area as Houthis flee

Yemen’s government on Saturday launched a military offensive to seize control of Al-Bayda after regional and international mediators failed to convince the Houthis. (AP)
  • Military gains in the province will deplete Houthi strength and give government troops a morale boost
Updated 12 min 4 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

ALEXANDRIA: Yemeni troops and local tribesmen, backed by Arab coalition air support, seized a key area in the central province of Al-Bayda and advanced on the provincial capital after Houthi fighters fled the battlefield, a Yemen army spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Maj. Gen. Abdul Abdullah Majili told reporters in the central city of Marib that the Houthis suffered heavy setbacks in Al-Bayda province with rebel fighters abandoning their positions and fleeing to neighboring Sanaa and Dhamar.

Majili said that government troops seized control of Al-Zaher district and surrounding areas, and battled militia fighters close to Al-Bayda city, the province’s capital.

Dozens of Houthis were killed, and troops retrieved tanks and military vehicles, he added.

“The army and resistance forces managed to liberate, take control and secure the center of the district of Al-Zaher, as well as the areas of Al-Khulwa and Al-Rawda, and advance toward the city of Al-Bayda,” Majili said.

Yemen’s government on Saturday launched a military offensive to seize control of Al-Bayda after regional and international mediators failed to convince the Houthis to accept a UN-brokered peace initiative.

Marching from neighboring Marib and Abyan, as well as government-controlled areas in the province, troops and tribesmen liberated several military locations and villages in the past three days.

Amateur videos circulating on social media showed what appeared to be fighters and displaced people cheerfully firing their weapons after returning to their homes for the first time since 2015 when the province fell to the Houthis early in their advance across Yemen.

Videos also showed local fighters driving armed vehicles, and retrieving ammunition and rockets abandoned by the Houthis.

Bodies of slain militia fighters were seen scattered across the battlefields.

For the first time in years, different military units, including southern Yemen separatists, took part in the military operations in Al-Bayda.

The Giant Brigade, a major military unit battling the Houthis on the country’s western coast, said on Monday that it reinforced government troops in Al-Bayda with fighters and military equipment.

Tribesmen from neighboring provinces also joined the fighting along with anti-Houthi forces.

Al-Bayda is close to Sanaa, Ibb and Thamar, and might allow government troops to open a new front in Sanaa province.

“Al-Bayda is southeast of the capital Sanaa, and is the shortest and easiest way to reach the city,” Col. Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a Yemeni military official, said.

Military gains in the province will deplete Houthi strength and give government troops a morale boost, he added.

Nadwa Al-Dawsari, a Yemeni conflict analyst and non-resident fellow at the Middle East Institute, said that the Al-Bayda offensive will relieve pressure on government troops battling Houthis in Marib and push the militia into accepting peace proposals.  

“This offensive will force the Houthis to redeploy some of their forces to defend Al-Bayda. Retaking Al-Bayda will weaken them militarily, which might force them to rethink their maximalist position in the negotiations,” she said.

New Israeli govt dealt blow in controversial citizenship vote

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked gives a statement at the Knesset (Parliament) in Jerusalem on July 5, 2021. (AFP)
Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked gives a statement at the Knesset (Parliament) in Jerusalem on July 5, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 07 July 2021
Daoud Kuttab

New Israeli govt dealt blow in controversial citizenship vote

Israeli Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked gives a statement at the Knesset (Parliament) in Jerusalem on July 5, 2021. (AFP)
  • Officials will find new ways to stop residency, citizenship through marriage for Palestinians: Experts
Updated 07 July 2021
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Israel’s Knesset early on Tuesday failed to renew a temporary law that bars Arab citizens from extending citizenship or residency rights to spouses from the occupied West Bank and Gaza.

The 59-59 vote in parliament marked a major setback for Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

The Citizenship and Entry into Israel Law was enacted as a temporary measure in 2003, at the height of the Second Intifada.

Bennett had hoped to find a compromise between hard line and moderate factions within his coalition. But he suffered a stinging defeat in a vote he reportedly described as “a referendum on the new government.”

The law is now set to expire at midnight on Tuesday.

However, experts warm that Israeli security officials will find new ways of keeping Palestinians from obtaining residency or citizenship through marriage.

Jafar Farah, head of the Mossawa Center in Haifa, told Arab News that the defeat of the law came as a result of “advocacy, protests by families and hard work by many.”

Farah said: “We and the affected families organized dozens of meetings with parliamentarians, the media and other groups to explain the difficulties that married families have to go through to be together.”

He called on parliamentarians to “continue the struggle” until an appropriate family reunification law is enacted.

“The Israeli policy allows any Jew in the world to get permanent citizenship once they arrive at the airport, while at the same time, it perpetuates the division of Palestinian families using security and demographics excuses,” Farah said.

Um Yasmin, a Palestinian mother from Jerusalem who married a Palestinian from Bethlehem, told Arab News that she hopes that the absence of the law will help her family lead a normal life.

“We have been forced to have two homes in order not to lose our right to live in Jerusalem,” she said.

Wadie Abu Nassar, director of the Haifa-based International Center for Consultations, told Arab News that the failure of the coalition in the Knesset indicates a growing leadership crisis in Israel.

“Naftali Bennett and Mansour Abbas (leader of the United Arab List) showed that they are unable to control their own parties and mind the gaps among the components of the coalition, which they created just a few weeks ago,” he said.

But Abu Nassar added that he was unsure whether the absence of this law will affect separated families.

“While 1,600 Palestinian families, who were supposed to get some quick easing in the process of unification — as part of the deal between Israel’s interior minister and Mansour Abbas — will not get immediate relief, Israel’s secret service would have to work a lot to examine case by case instead of hiding behind the law for declining requests for family unifications,” he said.

Jessica Montell, director of HaMoked, an Israeli human rights organization based in Jerusalem, told Arab News that the majority of those affected by the law are Palestinian residents of Jerusalem.

“About 70 percent of the persons affected by this law are residents of East Jerusalem and not Israeli citizens. In fact, the law disproportionately harms the weakest population: Women from poor families with few tools to navigate this hostile bureaucracy,” she said.

Shawan Jabarin, director of Al-Haq Human rights organization, told Arab News that the law has always had racist underpinnings.

He said: “Israel’s racist policies are being exposed bit by bit. This was a political law that was hiding behind security cover. Palestinian families have suffered for 18 years. Isn’t that enough?”

The Knesset enacted the law in July 2003. It forbids Israelis married to, or who will marry in the future, residents of the occupied territories from living in Israel with their spouses.

Israelis married to foreign nationals who are not residents of the occupied territories are still allowed to submit requests for family unification on their behalf.

The controversial law received strong international condemnation at the time of its introduction.

The Geneva-based Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination unanimously approved in August 2003 a resolution saying the Israeli law violated an international human rights treaty.

 

Rockets hit Irbil airport in northern Iraq

Rockets hit Irbil airport in northern Iraq
Updated 07 July 2021
Reuters

Rockets hit Irbil airport in northern Iraq

Rockets hit Irbil airport in northern Iraq
Updated 07 July 2021
Reuters

BAGHDAD: A rocket attack has hit Irbil airport in northern Iraq, security sources said on Tuesday.
Sirens have been blaring from the US consulate in Erbil, the sources added.

How Arab states are accelerating climate action in the run-up to COP26

How Arab states are accelerating climate action in the run-up to COP26
Updated 59 min 6 sec ago
Caline Malek

How Arab states are accelerating climate action in the run-up to COP26

How Arab states are accelerating climate action in the run-up to COP26
  • Expectations are high ahead of the COP26 summit, with Arab states eager to do their bit to help cut emissions
  • Facing acute challenges associated with climate change, the Arab world has an integral part to play, say experts
Updated 59 min 6 sec ago
Caline Malek

DUBAI: As representatives of governments and other attendees prepare to gather in Glasgow from Oct. 31 for the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), observers are hopeful that the summit can effect meaningful change.

The conference — under the theme “Uniting the World to Tackle Climate Change” — will include contributions from more than 30,000 delegates from around the globe, including the Arab region.

Along with other GCC countries, Saudi Arabia is accelerating action toward the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

It has unveiled a National Renewable Energy Program — through which it aspires to meet 50 percent of its domestic energy needs from renewable sources by 2030 — and launched the Saudi Green Initiative, a project to plant 10 billion trees in the country to mitigate its CO2 emissions.

The Kingdom has also pioneered “circular carbon economy,” an integrated strategy for tackling emissions while enabling economic growth that was endorsed by G20 leaders at the summit, under Saudi presidency, last year.

The recent announcement of the Sakaka solar project was another sign of the Kingdom’s ambitions in renewable energy sources. Saudi Arabia is also leading the way in the use of hydrogen, which some energy visionaries see as the fuel of the future. Saudi Aramco shipped the first ever consignment of the fuel last summer.

For its part, the UAE now has more than 2.4 GW of installed renewable energy capacity, as it plans to diversify its energy mix and increase its share of renewables to 44 percent by the middle of the century as part of its National Energy Strategy Plan 2050.
 

Renewables have become the world’s main and cheapest source of power generation. (AFP)

“We all have an important role to play in addressing this global issue, as it affects not only the environment, ecology and biodiversity of our planet but also the natural resources available for future generations,” Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, permanent representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), told Arab News.

“Arab countries constitute an integral part of this collective action to further the achievement of COP26 goals of securing global net-zero by mid-century, keeping temperature goals within reach, protecting communities and natural habitats, mobilizing finance, and working together to rise to the challenge and deliver,” Al-Hosany added.

While significant progress has already been made, the UN says nations must do far more if the world is to meet the Paris Agreement target of limiting the rise in global temperatures to 2C — and ideally 1.5C — by the end of the century.

“We hope to see world leaders capitalize on momentum around the Green Recovery to take real and meaningful action on climate change,” Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, a renewable energy company based in Abu Dhabi, told Arab News. “The Arab world faces particularly acute challenges from climate change. Scientists warn that, without immediate climate action, we could witness regular life-threatening heat waves across the region.”
 

Establishing the policy, regulatory, technical and economic frameworks to enable states to scale up renewables will be indispensable to the world’s collective success. (AFP)

Yet climate change does not always get the attention it deserves in the Middle East, he noted. To address this, he believes the region’s young people — the Arab world’s largest and most important demographic — will have a vital role to play in spreading the message and taking action.

For Daniel Gribbin, corporate sustainability lead at WSP Middle East, recent activity against big oil players by investors and non-governmental organizations will likely have caught the attention of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) policymakers, as the global impetus towards integrating environmental, social and governance measures and transitioning to low-carbon economies gathers pace.

“We can expect to see these trends highlighted at future COP summits, as world leaders place a higher degree of focus on governments, companies and organizations that are not doing enough to drive adequate climate action,” Gribbin told Arab News.
 

Dr. Nawal Al-Hosany, permanent representative of the UAE to the International Renewable Energy Agency. (Supplied)

“Future COP summits will also place increased pressure on governments, companies and organizations whose strategies, levels of disclosure and transparency are currently lacking in regard to climate-related risks, opportunities and targets.”

This focus on big oil, and how the Middle East is facilitating the transition to low-carbon economies, is firmly on the agenda, particularly with the UAE launching a bid to bring COP28 to Abu Dhabi in 2023.

“There is an expectation that Middle Eastern nations will need to become more transparent about how they manage accelerated climate action in line with their ambitions to transition beyond economic models traditionally reliant on fossil fuels,” Gribbin added.

The Middle East, perhaps more than most, is feeling the effects of climate change, with record temperatures, declining biodiversity, and stress on water resources.

“Specific ecosystems in this region are already very vulnerable, like the hyper-saline Arabian Gulf,” Tatiana Antonelli Abella, founder of the UAE-based green social enterprise Goumbook, told Arab News.

Abella urges collective action to reduce carbon footprints, to work towards an energy transition driven by renewables, and to tackle social and economic disruptions in the region — worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic — through inclusive economic-recovery plans.
 

Climate change does not always get the attention it deserves in the Middle East. (AFP)

“We need to cut down on plastic pollution, preserve ecosystems, especially blue carbon, and foster circularity and sustainable economic-growth models,” she said. “Regional collaboration is also needed to address cross-border impacts.”

Climate change is already having a devastating impact on ecosystems, economies and communities around the world due to rising temperatures, desertification, droughts and flooding. To halt this trend, COP26 is urging all countries to set ambitious 2030 targets that align with reaching net-zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century.

“Many of these challenges can be opportunities to make this decade one of energy transformation and sustainable policies that will further increase investment and advance innovation in renewables to help mitigate climate change,” Al-Hosany told Arab News.

“Not only will this help sustainable socioeconomic development in this region, which has great potential for diversifying its energy mix, but it can also help tap into the 42 million renewable-energy jobs that will be available by 2050 per IRENA’s Renewable Energy and Jobs Report.

“If collective action to mitigate climate change is attained, then and only then will these challenges become part of the past.”

There has been noteworthy progress already. Today, more than 170 countries have renewables targets, which many have included in their Nationally Determined Contributions — non-binding national plans highlighting climate actions set under the Paris Agreement.
 

Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, a renewable energy company based in Abu Dhabi. (Supplied)

Additionally, major economies accounting for 70 percent of global CO2 emissions now have targets for carbon neutrality by 2050, and markets are now pricing in energy transitions. More than 80 percent of all new power added in 2020 was renewable — a 50-percent increase on the previous year.

For Francesco La Camera, IRENA’s director-general, these are all positive signs. But the urgency required cannot be overstated. “2030 is really the crucial time by which we need to align our energy system with near-term development goals and longer-term climate goals,” he told Arab News.

“We need a fundamental transformation of our energy system, and we need it in every country, and fast.”

In La Camera’s view, expectations are high for all countries, including those in the Arab region. He stressed that this is a crucial COP meeting that must move the world from dialogue to action.

“Many countries in this region have already shown how serious they are about the renewable energy transition,” he said.

“The announcement of a $4 billion green hydrogen project in Egypt, the ambitious plan to build the world’s largest green hydrogen plant in Saudi Arabia, and the inauguration of the region’s first industrial-scale green hydrogen facility in the UAE all point to a forward-looking region that is increasingly embracing the energy transition. But there is much work to be done.”
 

To address climate change, Mohamed Jameel Al-Ramahi believes the region’s young people will have a vital role to play in spreading the message and taking action. (AFP)

Renewables have become the world’s main and cheapest source of power generation, he said. “This is a fact, and it will drive the uptake of renewables significantly. Our latest data suggests most new renewables outcompete existing coal on costs — this is game changing, and it can be used to ramp up ambition.

“Now is the time to translate ambition into action through some of the steps that the IRENA has outlined in its World Energy Transitions Outlook road map to a 1.5-degree future.”

Establishing the policy, regulatory, technical and economic frameworks to enable states to scale up renewables will be indispensable to the world’s collective success.

“The real challenge today is not about technology, costs or investment flows. The main thing that holds us back from moving faster is vested interests and political will,” La Camera said. “Policy and investment decision-making must reflect the urgency of the task at hand.”


US, UN call on all parties in Ethiopia dam dispute to refrain from unilateral actions

US, UN call on all parties in Ethiopia dam dispute to refrain from unilateral actions
Updated 4 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

US, UN call on all parties in Ethiopia dam dispute to refrain from unilateral actions

US, UN call on all parties in Ethiopia dam dispute to refrain from unilateral actions
  • UN urges Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan to recommit to dam talks
  • UN Security Council to meet Thursday on Ethiopia’s mega-dam project, which has sparked fears in downstream Sudan and Egypt over their water supplies
Updated 4 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The US on Tuesday called on all parties in the Grand Renaissance Dam dispute to refrain from any unilateral actions that would raise tensions, a day after Ethiopia began filling the dam’s reservoir.
US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Ethiopia’s announcement that it has started to fill the dam has the potential to raise tensions.
“We understand, of course, the importance of the Nile waters to all three of these countries, and we continue to encourage a resumption of a dialogue that we hope is productive, substantive, and constructive,” Price said, adding that the US continues to support collaborative and constructive efforts by the parties involved to reach an enduring arrangement.
Price said the US has also supported the African Union-led process, which aims to lower tensions and facilitate productive negotiations to enhance regional cooperation.
“We do call on all parties to refrain from any unilateral action that would raise those tensions, that would put greater distance between where we are now and a peaceful, constructive resolution to this, and we call for all parties to commit themselves to a negotiated solution that is acceptable to all sides,” Price added.
The United Nations called on Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt on Tuesday to recommit to talks on the operation of the giant hydropower dam, also urging them to avoid any unilateral action.
The UN Security Council will likely discuss the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam this week after Arab states requested the 15-member body address the issue.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres backs the role of the African Union in mediating between the countries, Guterres’ spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York.
“What is also important, that there be no unilateral action that would undermine any search for solutions. So, it’s important that people recommit themselves to engage in good faith in a genuine process,” Dujarric said on Tuesday.
Ethiopia said the dam on its Blue Nile is crucial to its economic development and providing power to its population.
Egypt views the dam as a grave threat to its Nile water supplies, on which it is almost entirely dependent. Sudan, another downstream country, has expressed concern about the dam’s safety and the impact on its own dams and water stations.
“Solutions to this need to be guided by example ... by solutions that have been found for others who share waterways, who share rivers, and that is based on the principle of equitable and reasonable utilization and the obligation not to cause significant harm,” Dujarric said.
Egypt’s irrigation minister said on Monday he had received official notice from Ethiopia that it had begun filling the reservoir behind the dam for a second year. Cairo said it rejected the measure as a threat to regional stability.
Meanwhile, Tunisia has submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council calling on Ethiopia to cease filling the reservoir, diplomatic sources said Tuesday.
The huge dam is set to be Africa’s largest hydroelectric project when completed.
The draft resolution calls on “Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan to resume negotiations at the joint invitation of the Chairperson of the African Union and the Secretary-General of the United Nations to finalize, within a period of six months, the text of a binding agreement on the filling and operation of the GERD.” GERD is an acronym for the dam.
The resolution adds the agreement should “ensure Ethiopia’s ability to generate hydropower from the GERD while preventing the inflicting of significant harm on the water security of downstream states.”
It urges the “three countries to refrain from making any statements, or taking any action that may jeopardize the negotiation process, and urges Ethiopia to refrain from continuing to unilaterally fill the GERD reservoir.”
No date has been set for a vote on the draft resolution and diplomatic sources have said it is unlikely it will be put to a vote as early as Thursday’s meeting.
(With Reuters and AFP)

