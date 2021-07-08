You are here

Tributes pour in as India's 'greatest' actor dies at 98

Tributes pour in as India’s ‘greatest’ actor dies at 98
Saira Banu, wife of Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar, leaves her house to attend the funeral of her husband in Mumbai, India, July 7, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 08 July 2021

  • Dilip Kumar’s funeral was held with state honors at a graveyard in Mumbai
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the many people who paid tribute to legendary actor Dilip Kumar on Wednesday, calling his departure “a loss to our cultural world.”

Kumar died on Wednesday morning aged 98 following a prolonged illness, leaving behind an “incredible legacy” of films and fans. He is survived by his wife, veteran actor Saira Banu.

“With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return,” read a brief statement on his official Twitter account confirming the news.

“Dilip Kumar ji will be remembered as a cinematic legend,” Modi said in a Twitter post immediately after Kumar’s death.

“He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance ... his passing away is a loss to our cultural world,” he added

Amitabh Bachchan, 78, one of India’s best-known movie stars, said that with Kumar’s death, “the institution has gone.”

“Whenever the history of Indian cinema will be written, it shall always be ‘before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar,’” Bachchan, who played the role of Kumar’s son in the hit film, “Shakti,” added.

Kumar was born as Mohammad Yusuf Khan to Lala Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Ayesha Begum, in Peshawar — then part of British India, now in Pakistan — on Dec. 11, 1922.

His father was a fruit merchant and moved the family to Bombay, now known as Mumbai, in the 1930s. Later he adopted his screen name, Dilip Kumar, on the advice of actor and producer Devika Rani, who cast him in his first movie “Jwar Bhata” (sea tide) in 1944.

Thereafter he became more popularly known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Bollywood and reveled in various roles from Devdas, Andaz and Mughal-e-Azam to Ram Aur Shyam, in a career spanning more than five decades, as he enthralled audiences with his signature style of method acting in nearly 60 films. 




Legendary actor Dilip Kumar died on Wednesday morning aged 98, leaving behind an ‘incredible legacy’ of films and fans. (AFP)

But it was his “personal connection” with audiences that made the iconic actor “a class apart from the rest” and “instantly relatable.”

“Look at any of his roles — be it a horseman in Naya Daur, a villager and dacoit in Ganga Jamuna, a prince in Mughal-e Azam, or a lover in Madhumati — he looked like the character he played. He looked like me and you,” Trinetra Bajpai, who wrote Kumar’s authorized biography, “Dilip Kumar: Peerless Icon Inspiring Generations,” told Arab News.

“No one portrays India better than him,” Bajpai added, explaining how Kumar reflected the country’s political and social evolution through his films.

“You could always identify yourself with the character that Dilip Kumar played. It was as if he was you in the film. He was not like a movie star; he was like someone you knew, someone instantly relatable,” Bajpai, who was a close family friend of Kumar since the 1950s, added.

Recalling his last meeting with the actor on his birthday in December, Bajpai said: “He had severe dementia and this was expected but being such a wonderful personality his death came as a shock, we wanted him to cross 100, but that was not to be.”

Indian-born British academic and politician Lord Meghnad Desai, who in 2004 authored a book on Dilip Kumar, “Nehru’s Hero: Dilip Kumar,” revisited the first 25 years of India’s political life after independence in 1947 through the prism of Dilip Kumar’s cinema.

FASTFACT

Dilip Kumar’s father was a fruit merchant and moved the family from Peshawar to Bombay, now known as Mumbai, in the 1930s.

“I think, without doubt, Dilip Kumar was the greatest actor of Hindustani cinema and one of the top four greatest actors worldwide with Marlon Brando, Toshuro Mifune, Max Von Sydow in the same league,” Desai told Arab News.

“During his first 25 years, Kumar embodied for the young people an ideal they could aspire to. He was progressive — Nehruvian — in his politics,” he added.

The awards said it all. For his contribution to cinema, Dilip Kumar was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest award in the arts, and also received the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second-highest civilian award.

Kumar also possessed the distinction of being the only Indian recipient of Pakistan’s highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

Ziya Us Salam, a veteran film critic who conducted several interviews with Kumar, said he was “the first one who could bridge the gap between actor and star.”

Salam also shone a light on Kumar’s love for Urdu and Persian literature and his taste in music, telling Arab News: “He was a very good singer and music connoisseur, but what is unknown about Kumar is his humility and devotion to God. He was a pious, practicing Muslim, a humanitarian and among the best neighbors one could get.”

Kumar’s philanthropic nature found a mention in a tribute from across the border in Pakistan as well, with Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighting the actor’s efforts to help raise funds for the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital (SKMTH), the cancer hospital Khan founded in the 1990s.

Khan said he was “saddened” to learn of the actor’s passing, calling him the “greatest and most versatile actor” of his generation.

“I can never forget his generosity in giving his time to help raise funds for SKMTH when the project launched.”

On Wednesday, Bollywood actors and filmmakers, including Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Balan and Karan Johar, thronged to pay their respects to Kumar at his residence in Mumbai. The funeral was held with state honors at a graveyard in the city.

Topics: dilip kumar India

Arab News

  • Afnan’s used mixed media in her “written paintings” and works
  • She explores themes of exile and displacement alongside Middle Eastern conflicts and her own cultural heritage
Arab News

DUBAI: Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the life of Maliheh Afnan, considered by many as one of the most important Middle Eastern artists of the 20th century.
Afnan’s used mixed media in her “written paintings” and works, which are mostly inspired by archaeological scrolls. 

Maliheh Afnan. (Wikipedia)

She explores themes of exile and displacement alongside Middle Eastern conflicts and her own cultural heritage.
The artist was born in 1935 in Haifa, Palestine, to Persian parents. Afnan and her parents later moved to Beirut, where she attended high school and received her Bachelors of Art at the American University in Beirut.
She moved to Washington DC in 1956, where she received her Masters of Arts in Fine Arts at the Corcoran School of Art in 1962. 
During her studies, she used Arabic and Persian scripts in her assignments, which prompted her teacher to introduce her to American calligraphy artist Mark Tobey.
Afnan lived in Kuwait between 1963 and 1966, and later moved to Beirut where she stayed until the civil war forced her to leave in 1974. She spent the next 23 years in Paris and had numerous exhibitions before moving to London in 1997.
Afnan’s interest in written language developed when she was a child as she used to scribble imaginary text and numbers on pages, developing a distinct style of abstract calligraphy.
Her works are featured in various galleries throughout the Middle East, several European museums and in the renown New York Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Topics: Google Doodle

AP

  • Kate cored strawberries and prepared other dessert items that will be served at the tournament
  • She also visited one of the outside courts to watch Jamie Murray of Britain play a doubles match
AP

WIMBLEDON: The Duchess of Cambridge put in some work in the kitchens during a visit to Wimbledon on Day 5.
The duchess, formerly known as Kate Middleton, helped prepare strawberry desserts in one of the kitchens at the All England Club which has been used to distribute hot meals as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.


Kate wore a brown apron and a white and blue face mask as she cored strawberries and prepared other dessert items that will be served at the tournament.
She also visited one of the outside courts to watch Jamie Murray of Britain play a doubles match.
The duchess is a patron of the All England Club and has been a regular visitor to the royal box on Centre Court, often alongside her husband, Prince William.

Topics: Kate Middleton Wimbledon

Reuters

  • Princes William and Harry displayed a united front as they revealed the statue commissioned in honour of Diana in Kensington Palace’s Sunken Garden
  • Diana was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997
Reuters

LONDON: British Princes William and Harry put their differences aside on Thursday when they unveiled a statue to their late mother Princess Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday.
The brothers, whose falling out has been the subject of intense media focus, displayed a united front as they revealed the statue they commissioned in honor of Diana in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace in central London, her former home.
Diana was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997.
“Today, on what would have been our Mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” the brothers said in a statement.
“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”
William, 39, and Harry, 36, were joined by their mother’s brother Charles Spencer and her sisters Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellowes for the small, private event at the Sunken Garden, one of Diana’s favorite places.

Topics: Princess Diana Prince Harry Prince William

AP

  • The suspect had been living with the boy’s mother and her three children in the apartment, investigators were told
AP

CHEYENNE, Wyoming: A Wyoming man accused of burning a toddler with a butane torch, killing him and disposing of his body in an apartment complex dumpster in February has had his bail set at $1 million.
The bail was set for Wyatt Dean Lamb, the boyfriend of the boy’s mother, after he made his first court appearance Tuesday in Cheyenne when he was formally informed of the charges he faces.
Lamb, 27, was not asked to enter a plea to one count of first-degree murder and 10 counts of child abuse in the death of 2-year-old Athian Rivera.
Lamb could face the death penalty but prosecutors have not said if they plan to seek it.
Athian went missing on Feb. 19, triggering a search that ended about two hours later with the discovery of his body wrapped in a sheet, blanket and five trash bags in a dumpster near the apartment where he lived, according to a police investigative affidavit filed in court.
The boy’s injuries included numerous abrasions and bruises on his head, back, chest, belly and arms — and burns to his groin consistent with a butane torch found in the apartment where the boy lived, according to a summary of the coroner’s findings in the affidavit.
The details about the boy’s injuries and cause of death were not revealed until this week, when the police affidavit was made public in court.
Lamb had been living with the boy’s mother, Kassandra Orona, and her three children in the apartment, Orona told investigators, according to the affidavit.
Orona and Lamb used the two-burner butane torch to smoke marijuana, she told investigators.
The size and shape of the torch’s burners “appeared very similar to the shape and size of the burns on Athian,” the affidavit said. The boy died two to four hours before he was found of blunt force trauma, lack of oxygen to the brain, or both, the coroner concluded.
Orona told police that Lamb was watching her three children the night before her son was killed while she worked a sandwich shop shift, court documents said.
She told investigators she arrived home at about 3:30 a.m. and was later awakened by Lamb, who wanted her to drive her daughter to school a few minutes away because the girl was running late, according to the documents.
After Orona and Lamb got back, Orona told investigators that she went back to bed. Lamb woke her up just after 12 p.m., saying Athian was missing, according to her account provided to investigators.
Lamb told police he returned to his apartment after Orona got home from work but returned by taxi later that morning when Orona called and said Athian was missing. Police said they went to an address where Lamb previously lived but that he had moved out in August 2020, court documents said.
And several taxi companies contacted by investigators reported no record of a trip that day to Orona’s apartment, police alleged in court documents.
Lamb was arrested and jailed after Athian’s body was found but on unrelated charges. He faced bond revocation related to a 2020 charge of felony strangulation of Orona and with misdemeanor property destruction and interfering with a peace officer.
Orona had missed a hearing in that case last summer and had been prohibited from living with Orona, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.
Lamb’s attorney, Ericka Smith, didn’t immediately return a phone message Wednesday seeking comment her client’s case.

 

 

Topics: Child abuse cruelty Wyoming

AFP

AFP

Greece has recovered a Picasso painting personally donated by the Spanish master to the Greek people, almost a decade after it was stolen alongside two other artworks in an audacious heist at the National Gallery.

“Head of a Woman,” gifted by Pablo Picasso to Greece in 1949, was recovered in Keratea, a rural area some 45 kilometers southeast of Athens, officials told a news conference.

