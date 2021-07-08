You are here

DiplomaticQuarter: EU envoy reveals bloc's desire to boost economic links with KSA's Asir region

The EU ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, Patrick Simonnet, meets Asir Gov. Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz on Wednesday. (Supplied)
The EU ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman, Patrick Simonnet, meets Asir Gov. Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz on Wednesday. (Supplied)
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The EU’s envoy to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday expressed the bloc’s desire to strengthen economic links with the Kingdom’s southwestern Asir region.

During a meeting with Asir Gov. Prince Turki bin Talal bin Abdul Aziz, Patrick Simonnet, who is also EU ambassador to Bahrain and Oman, highlighted the province’s tourism and environment sectors as key areas to concentrate on.

The diplomat, who was visiting the Asir region, told Arab News: “We had a fruitful first meeting with the governor and discussions focused on relations between the EU and the Kingdom as well as the Asir Vision which is spearheaded by the governor for his province.

“I conveyed the EU interest in building stronger economic links with the province through trade and investment, notably in the sectors targeted by the vision and in particular in tourism and environment,” he said.

Simonnet recently pointed out that the EU and the Kingdom shared the same forward-looking spirit, creating a dynamic partnership. He drew parallels between the European Green Deal (the EU’s sustainability initiative launched in December 2019) and the key development goals of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.

Speaking to Arab News in May, the envoy said: “I was very happy to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Vision 2030, with 10 years to go until full implementation.

“It’s a critical subject. I think you will hear that from all Europeans, but we truly find it a remarkable agenda, which also speaks very much to some of the aspects of the European Green Deal, which is the equivalent of Vision 2030 for Europe.”

Around 28 percent of all imports to Saudi Arabia currently come from Europe, making the EU one of the Kingdom’s main trading partners.

Clean energy production was seen by Simonnet as a particularly promising area for future trade.

“There’s great potential for hydrogen exports from Saudi Arabia to Europe at a time when we, as Europe, are trying to become cleaner in the type of fuel we consume.

“That the ambition of the Kingdom is to be one of the leading exporters of hydrogen, whether blue or green, is really very important for us. It could help us reach our own climate goals,” he added.

Fashion Commission names finalists for the Saudi 100 Brands program

The Saudi 100 Brands program aims to boost competitive business advantage for Saudi brands in the global fashion industry. (Twitter/@FashionMOC)
The Saudi 100 Brands program aims to boost competitive business advantage for Saudi brands in the global fashion industry. (Twitter/@FashionMOC)
  • Princess Noura bint Faisal, the commission’s sector development director, said the candidates’ enthusiasm was evident, along with an eagerness to share their stories
  • The aim of the program, the first of its kind in the Kingdom, is to nurture the development of 100 Saudi brands capable of competing regionally and internationally
RIYADH: The Kingdom’s Fashion Commission on Wednesday announced the finalists chosen to participate in its year-long Saudi 100 Brands program. The initiative will include training, advice and mentorship from experts in the fashion sector.
The successful applicants were revealed during a ceremony at the Marriott Hotel in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter. They were chosen after two weeks of interviews carried out by experts in the capital and Jeddah, and online. Based on these, the initial list of 1,348 candidates was whittled down to a shortlist of 400.

The program offers a one-year brand development initiative with training and mentoring, individual and group consultancy and advisory sessions, and virtual and in-person training workshops. (Twitter/@FashionMOC)

The first consulting and training initiative of its kind, the program has highlighted the diversity of talent among fashion designers in the Kingdom. The chosen participants range from Saudi designers who have already launched successful brands inside and outside the Kingdom, to young designers and start-ups.
Among them is a Saudi woman from the city of Khobar who has more than three decades of experience in designing and sewing bridal gowns. Another is a woman from the third generation of a family-owned jewelry company in Riyadh. A Saudi brand with a presence in London and Dubai was also chosen.

The ​program covers a wide range of topics including branding, conceptualization, sales performance strategy, public relations and marketing, client identification, innovation and technology, and key leadership skills. (Twitter/@FashionMOC)

The program will begin next week with a consultative program presented by specialists in the fashion sector who have practical experience of prestigious international brands such as Chanel, Valentino, Bvlgari, Kering and LVMH. They will provide group and individual training courses and advisory sessions covering topics such as business development and design. The program also includes international partnerships with Vogue Arabia and regional retailers.
Princess Noura bint Faisal, the Fashion Commission’s sector development director, said that the enthusiasm of the candidates was evident during the interviews, as was their eagerness to share the stories of their careers, including successes and frustrations.

“In general, we sensed the passion of Saudi designers as they spoke of their experience while working to establish their own brands,” she said. They also spoke the challenges they faced, she added, especially the fear of failing to achieve their dreams.
“The Fashion Commission understands all these challenges and concerns,” said Princess Noura. “Speaking directly with the creative community helps us understand their concerns, and leads us to plan more initiatives that help them overcome their fears.”
Burak Cakmak, the Fashion Commission’s CEO, said the program recognizes that the finalists are at differing stages of their careers, and so the individual programs developed for each of them will vary depending on specific needs.

The Saudi 100 Brands program aims to boost competitive business advantage for Saudi brands in the global fashion industry. (Fashion Commission)

The first step will therefore be to gather as much information from them as possible, he explained. Then control of the program will be placed in their own hands by having them set objectives for themselves in the areas they feel will benefit them the most, given that a key aim is to help them develop their businesses and build their brands by improving their technical skills, and create international opportunities.
The 100 Brands program, which was launched by the commission on June 3, also covers concepts such as innovation, the technical aspects of fashion, sales and marketing strategies, and leadership skills. The aim is to nurture and support the development of 100 Saudi brands capable of competing regionally and internationally.
It is part of the commission’s efforts to develop the fashion sector in the Kingdom, within the framework of the national strategy for culture that forms part of Saudi Vision 2030.

Saudi Arabia launches $9.2m power-grid project for Syrian refugees in Jordan

Saudi Arabia launches $9.2m power-grid project for Syrian refugees in Jordan
  • The initiative, the first-of-its-kind in the world, aims to provide free, clean energy to more than 54,000 people in the Azraq camp
RIYADH: The Saudi Fund for Development has launched a pioneering $9.2 million project to develop a renewable-energy electricity grid in the Azraq camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.
The funding is in the form of a grant from the Kingdom, in cooperation and coordination with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), said Sultan Al-Murshed, the fund’s CEO.
The project, the first of its kind in the world in the field of renewable energy, aims to provide free, clean power to more than 54,000 refugees, delivering electricity to more than 10,000 shelters by connecting all camp facilities to the grid.
“We have a long relationship with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees that extends back more than 10 years, during which we were able to jointly provide support to a large number of refugees around the world,” Al-Murshed said.
“Through the fund, Saudi Arabia has contributed $300 million to support Syrian refugees and host governments, and has implemented 17 projects, worth $78 million, in cooperation with the High Commissioner.”

He added that the fund’s support for residents of the Azraq camp is not limited to the energy project, but also includes $3 million in financial assistance to provide health care that will benefit more than 37,000 refugees.
Mamoun Mohsen, UNHCR’s senior regional external relations officer, thanked the Kingdom and the fund for the support. He praised “the fund’s role in developing this important project that will provide electricity to tens of thousands of Syrian refugees who live in harsh environments in the camp, where the development of the electricity grid has improved their daily lives.”
The Saudi ambassador to Jordan, Naif bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, said: “This specific project to develop the Azraq refugee camp’s network reflects the great efforts made by the Saudi government, led by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in supporting Syrian refugees and the communities hosting them, through the strategy of the work of the fund, which is one of the largest and most important active entities in providing sustainable development assistance and achieving stability and prosperity for many developing countries by providing social and economic support.”
The Saudi Fund for Development has a long history of support for humanitarian issues, as a major partner of the UN’s international humanitarian relief efforts. Through the fund, the Kingdom has contributed about $1 billion to support 14 international organizations working under the umbrella of the UN.
Senior Jordanian officials and UNHCR representatives attended the inauguration ceremony for the project at the Azraq camp.

$133 million deal signed to support Saudi entertainment sector

$133 million deal signed to support Saudi entertainment sector
JEDDAH: The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Social Development Bank (SDB), to provide soft financing amounting to a total of SR500 million ($133 million).

The fund will provide quality investment opportunities to contribute to the growth and sustainability of the entertainment sector.

It will also raise the proportion of local entertainment content in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

According to the MoU — signed at the GEA’s headquarters in Riyadh by its CEO Faisal Bafarat and SDB CEO Ibrahim bin Hamad Al-Rashed — the two parties will cooperate through financial support for entertainment activities, harmonization with applicable laws and regulations, and establishing credit mechanisms, agreements and performance standards.

The GEA aims to activate the soft financing product by supporting at least 50 projects throughout the period of the MoU.

HIGHLIGHTS

According to the MoU, the two parties cooperate through financial support for entertainment activities, harmonization with applicable laws and regulations, and establishing credit mechanisms, agreements and performance standards.

The GEA aims to activate the soft financing product by supporting at least 50 projects throughout the period of the MoU. The GEA qualifies quality entertainment projects and conforms them with the conditions and standards approved by both parties. 

The GEA qualifies quality entertainment projects and conforms them with the conditions and standards approved by both parties. 

It also supports partners with market data and the rehabilitation of companies wishing to obtain financing, in addition to providing incentive packages for entertainment projects.

The SDB will also support and finance projects through the Ofoq program, which provides financing for small enterprises amounting to SR10 million. This latest financing project comes as part of a series of agreements with the GEA that embody the role of the bank as a source of economic empowerment with a developmental impact.

The SDB will aim to create and qualify projects for Saudi youth in the entertainment sector, in addition to providing specialized capacity-building programs for entrepreneurs in the sector and providing advice for emerging enterprises.

Heritage Authority, Elm sign MoU for smart operation of Saudi Arabia's cultural treasures

Heritage Authority, Elm sign MoU for smart operation of Saudi Arabia’s cultural treasures
  • Saudi Heritage Authority and digital-solutions company Elm sign memorandum of understanding for smart management and operation of nation’s cultural treasures
RIYADH: The Saudi Heritage Authority has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Elm, a leading digital-solutions company, to cooperate in a number of ways. In particular, it relates to the protection of cultural heritage sites in the Kingdom through the use of digital systems and technical programs, along with the smart operation of the sites and enhancement of the visitor experience.

The agreement was signed at the authority’s headquarters in King Abdul Aziz Historical Center, Riyadh, by the organization’s CEO Jasir Al-Herbish, and Abdulrahman Al-Jadhai, the CEO of Elm.

It includes plans for consultative research to determine the current status of the protection of antiquities and urban heritage at archaeological and heritage sites in the Kingdom, along with levels of awareness in communities of the importance of preserving the nation’s heritage. In addition, there will be a study of the global methods of managing and operating cultural heritage sites in ways that enhance the experience for visitors by ensuring that they receive the best possible services.

The memorandum is in line with the aims of the Heritage Authority to protect, manage and sustainably develop cultural heritage sites and resources in Saudi Arabia, and to encourage the development and production of cultural heritage content through partnerships with government and private-sector organizations.

The objective of such cooperation is to harness capabilities to best serve the Kingdom’s national heritage, enhance the experiences of those interested in exploring it, and promote the nation’s historical and civilizational heritage locally and internationally.

 

 

Asir, Saudi Arabia's summer destination for nature lovers

Asir, Saudi Arabia’s summer destination for nature lovers
  • Famous locations in the Asir region include Shada Palace, the mud-walled embodiment of traditional architecture
ABHA: In the high altitudes of Asir, green landscapes that stretch as far as the eye can see offer a unique connection with nature.
Asir topped the destinations announced by the Saudi Summer 2021 program launched by the Saudi Tourism Authority through the “Saudi Arabia Spirit” portal, under the slogan “Our Summer, Your Mood.”
The program began on June 24 and will last until the end of September. It includes 11 tourist destinations, with over 500 touristic experiences in cooperation with more than 250 partners from the private sector.
Famous locations in the Asir region, which can be accessed through roads paved between mountains and greenery, include Shada Palace, the mud-walled embodiment of traditional architecture, which has been turned into a museum.
As one explores the region, the archaeological village of Rijal Almaa appears from atop a hill with its immortal image that dates back over 350 years. The village retains its glory and beauty, illustrated by the white quartz that adorns its structures from the outside and merges into the rural scenery from afar, with the green terraces that extend along the mountains and on all edges.
Heritage is seen as an eternal symbol throughout the region, and this is reflected in its residents, who are proud of their deep-rooted sense of belonging to the land.
The small neighborhood of Al-Muftaha village is a distinct cultural center characterized by bright murals and narrow lanes with beautiful art.
Despite the ideal scenic landscape, the spirit of adventure remains the major motive for enjoying the trip.
Riding the cable car is one of the most enjoyable experiences in the Asir region, with panoramic views that will be remembered forever.
The cable car journeys between the mountains, traveling through four stations, the first based on the Abha Palace Hotel.
The new Abha cable car station, which heads toward the Green Mountain, is exciting in daylight and picturesque at night. The mountain is lit with green neon lights whose warm glow can be seen from all over the city.
The third station is the Al-Soudah cable car, which transports passengers from the Jabal Al-Soudah to the village of Rijal Almaa. The last station is the Habala cable car, which extends toward the old village of Habala, and is the only means of transportation since it can only be reached by cable car.
After experiencing the cable car, tourists can visit the high city linked to the summit of the mountain. Mountain rocks were carved into walls and sidewalks on which the city rests. The high city has recently flourished with cafes, restaurants, and various recreational activities that cater to everyone’s taste.
The Asir region offers a wide range of nature scenes every day depending on the light, wind or rain. The image of the earth changes from bright and glowing on clear days to refreshingly wet after rain, and the air tends to cool as people ascend the hanging roads that rotate around mountains.

