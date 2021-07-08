Nora Al-Matrooshi, first Arab woman astronaut in training

You are here

UAE astronaut Nora Al-Matrooshi looks on during a press conference in Dubai on July 7, 2021. (AFP)
AFP

  • The 28-year-old mechanical engineer from Sharjah has dreamt about space since she was a girl, learning about planets, stars at school
DUBAI: The UAE’s Nora Al-Matrooshi is the first Arab woman to start training to be an astronaut, one of two Emiratis picked from thousands of applicants as the Gulf nation looks to the stars.

The 28-year-old mechanical engineer from Sharjah has dreamt about space since she was a girl, learning about planets and stars at school.

And while there are no space missions scheduled, she hopes to have the opportunity to one day visit space, continuing the tradition of exploration begun by her sailor ancestors.

“My mum’s side of the family are sailors. I’d say they explored the ocean. The term ‘astronaut’ means ‘star sailor’ in Greek,” said the soft-spoken Matrooshi.

Matrooshi and her fellow countryman, Mohammad Al-Mulla, 33, will later this year head to the US to train at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

They now join Sultan Al-Neyadi and Hazza Al-Mansoori in the Emirati fellowship of astronauts.

The two Emiratis are currently training in-house in the emirate of Dubai, from learning to speak Russian to flying lessons.

The UAE is a newcomer to the world of space exploration, but is quickly making its mark.

In September 2019, the country sent the first Emirati into space as part of a three-member crew that blasted off on a Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan for an eight-day mission.

Then in February, its “Hope” probe successfully entered Mars’ orbit on a journey to reveal the secrets of Martian weather, making history as the Arab world’s first interplanetary mission.

More recently in September 2020, Abu Dhabi said it planned to launch an unmanned rover to the moon by 2024 which would be the first trip to Earth’s satellite by an Arab country.

“If I can do it, then you can do it. If no one has done it before you, then just go ahead and be the first,” said Matrooshi. “If you’re really passionate about what you’re doing, then you should just work hard for it and look for opportunities.”

  • An Israeli security official said the government has carried out months of discussions with residents and offered an alternative site nearby.
JERUSALEM: Israel on Wednesday demolished the Bedouin herding community of Khirbet Humsu in the occupied West Bank, the latest chapter in the military’s attempts to uproot the Palestinian village of makeshift homes.

At least 65 people, including 35 children, were displaced, said Christopher Holt of the West Bank Protection Consortium, a group of international aid agencies supported by the EU that is assisting the residents.

The demolitions left the villagers, who earn their livelihood primarily by herding some 4,000 sheep, homeless for at least the fifth time in the past year. The EU in the past has helped residents rebuild after previous demolitions.

Holt, who was in the area, said the army arrived without warning at 9 a.m., asked the residents to move, and when they refused, began flattening the makeshift homes. “It’s a very serious escalation,” he said.

The Israeli government, now run by a coalition headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, says the village was built illegally in the middle of a military firing range.

An Israeli security official said the government has carried out months of discussions with residents and offered an alternative site nearby.

Holt said the residents had no warning and say they have nowhere else to go in the sweltering heat. Minutes after the last demolition in February, residents got to work repairing their fences in hopes of gathering their sheep before dark.

Perched on the rolling highlands above the Jordan Valley, Khirbet Humsu is part of the 60 percent of the West Bank known as Area C, which is under full Israeli control as part of interim peace agreements from the 1990s.

New president

Isaac Herzog pledged to heal deep divisions in Israeli society on Wednesday as he took the oath of office to become Israel’s 11th president. With one hand on a Bible before the Knesset Herzog, 60, assumed the largely ceremonial position that is designed to serve as the country’s moral compass.

Herzog promised to be “the president of everyone,” adding that the “central expectation” of all Israelis “from me, from all of us, is to lower the tone, to lower the flames, to calm things down.”

  • The talks in Vienna to revive the deal have made little progress in recent weeks
VIENNA: Stalled efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal must address the “changed circumstances” since the accord was negotiated, a US senator from President Joe Biden’s Democratic party said.

“There is a strong, almost universal desire by Congress ... to go beyond the sunset dates that were included in the JCPOA,” said Sen. Ben Cardin, referring to dates in the deal beyond which certain restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activity will no longer apply.

The 2015 deal delivered relief from UN and Western sanctions for Iran in return for strict curbs on the country’s nuclear program.

However, it has been slowly disintegrating since former US President Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran. That prompted Tehran to disregard several of the deal’s limits on its nuclear activities.

The talks in Vienna to revive the deal have made little progress in recent weeks, and Iran’s latest breach was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday.

Iran was intending to produce uranium metal enriched to 20 percent, it said, prompting the US to respond by warning Iran to stop what it called its nuclear “brinkmanship.”

“Today is different than 2015, when these agreements were negotiated,” said Cardin, a member of the Senate’s Committee on Foreign Relations.

“Circumstances have changed and they require us to respond to where we are today.”

  • Barrage of 14 rockets launched by Iran-backed fighters targets coalition forces
BAGHDAD/JEDDAH: Simmering tension in Iraq boiled over on Wednesday when Iran-backed militias launched a new barrage of rockets targeting an air base that hosts US and other international forces.

At least 14 missiles hit the Ain Al-Asad air base in western Iraq, used by coalition forces fighting the remnants of the Daesh extremist group.

US Army Col. Wayne Marotto, the coalition spokesman, said the rockets landed on the base and its perimeter, and two people were injured.

Iraqi military sources said a rocket launcher fixed on the back of a truck, which was found set on fire in nearby farmland, was used in the strike.

The attack was the latest in a series of rocket, missile and drone strikes on US assets in Iraq, which have been targeted almost 50 times this year. Three rockets also landed on Ain Al-Asad on Monday without causing casualties.

Iraqi army officials said the pace of recent attacks against US bases with rockets and explosive-laden drones was unprecedented.

Iraqi militia groups aligned with Iran vowed to retaliate after last month’s US strikes on the Iraqi-Syrian border killed four of their members.

The US told the UN Security Council last week that it targeted Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq with airstrikes to deter the militants and Tehran from conducting or supporting further attacks on US personnel or facilities.

On Tuesday, an armed drone attacked Irbil airport in northern Iraq, targeting a US base on the airport grounds, and Syrian Kurdish forces said they repelled further drone attacks near the base on Wednesday.

“Our frontline forces against Daesh, and coalition forces in the area of the Omar oil field, dealt with drone attacks,” the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said.

They said initial reports indicated the attacks had caused no damage. It was the second such attempted attack in days after the SDF reported “two unidentified rocket-propelled grenades landed on the western side of the Omar oil field” late on Sunday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor with sources inside Syria, said pro-Iran militias had launched the drones from a rural area outside the town of Al-Mayadeen southwest of the oil field.

Pro-Iran militias also fired several shells at the oil field on Monday last week, causing damage but no casualties, the Observatory said.

The shelling came after the US launched airstrikes the previous night against three targets it said were used by pro-Iran groups in eastern Syria and western Iraq.

Hundreds of US troops are stationed in northeastern Syria, working with the SDF to fight against the Daesh group.

Thousands of Iran-backed militiamen from around the Middle East are deployed in different parts of Syria, many of them in areas along the border with Iraq.

The leader of an Iran-backed Iraqi militia vowed on Monday to retaliate against America for the deaths of four of his men in a US airstrike along the Iraq-Syria border last month. Abu Alaa Al-Walae, commander of Kataib Sayyid Al-Shuhada said the attack will be a military operation everyone will talk about.

The US has blamed Iran-backed militias for attacks — most of them rocket strikes — that have targeted the American presence in Baghdad and military bases across Iraq. More recently, the attacks have become more sophisticated, with militants using drones.

(With AFP)

  • Dubai authorities say there have been no injuries reported and fire was brought under control
  • Blast happened in a container holding flammable materials
DUBAI: A huge explosion shook buildings in Dubai late on Wednesday with Dubai authorities saying there was a fire on board a commercial ship anchored off Jebal Ali Port.

Dubai Media Office said: "A fire has been reported to have broken out in a container within a ship anchored in Jebel Ali Port. A Dubai Civil Defense team is working to put out the blaze."

No injuries have been reported, the office said, adding that the fire had been brought under control.

A video posted by Lovin Dubai showed a bright explosion filmed from an apartment tower.

 

 

A Dubai official told Al Arabiya that the fire was due to a natural accident that happened inside a container that contained flammable materials.

Resident in Dubai described hearing a loud explosion and feeling their windows shake.

An Arab News reporter near the entrance to Jebel Ali Port saw emergency service vehicles going in.

A worker at the port said he heard an enormous explosion that made his ears ring and then the area became thick with smoke.
He said the fire had been put out quickly.

Social media images showed fire crews dealing with the aftermath of the explosion.
Jebel Ali Free Zone attracts nearly a quarter of foreign direct investment to Dubai, with more than 8,000 companies having established operations in the commercial zone since its inception in the mid-1980s, according to its website.

  • President Rouhani was forced to apologize for the second day in a row as demonstrations took place in several cities
JEDDAH: Angry Iranians protested throughout the country on Wednesday as a series of daily power cuts hit homes and businesses in summer temperatures of over 50˚C.

President Hassan Rouhani, who leaves office next month, was forced to apologize for the second day in a row as demonstrations took place in Shiraz and Kazeroun in the south, Amol and Kordkuy in the north, and Tehran.

“We regret the problems the people have had in the past few days,” Rouhani said. “On the one hand, our output has dropped due to the condition of hydroelectric power plants, and on the other consumption has gone up.”

He attributed the surge in demand to “industrial growth and extreme heat,” along with energy-intensive cryptocurrency mining operations.

On Tuesday, Rouhani said: “I apologize to our dear people who have faced problems and suffering in the past few days and I urge them to cooperate (by curbing power use). People complain about power outages and they are right,” Rouhani said in remarks carried by state TV.

“The Energy Ministry is not at fault... but the minister should come and explain to the people what the problem is and we have to find a solution.”

Rouhani urged the Energy Ministry to prevent any cuts outside of the scheduled blackouts of at least two hours a day. He also blamed US sanctions for blocking investment in energy infrastructure.

“The result is having no capital, and then big projects cannot be done,” said Rouhani. “Who would want to invest when the country’s risk goes up?”The Energy Ministry has published schedules for rolling blackouts but many homes and businesses have lost power unexpectedly in recent days.

Azam, a hairdresser in Tehran, blamed the government for failing to “provide the basics” such as electricity. “It’s not like we’re asking for much,” she said, “but all they do ask the people to be patient and endure.”

Hamid, a private company employee, said: “All our business requires electricity, and this has disrupted our life.”Angry residents gathered in several cities to protest against the outages, which often did not follow blackout schedules announced by the state-run electricity companies, according to Iranian news outlets and postings on social media.

Protests turned political is some areas, with people chanting “Death to the dictator” and “Death to (Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali) Khamenei” and other slogans during blackouts, according to videos posted on social media.

Reuters could not independently verify the videos’ authenticity.

“Protesters said the frequent power outages had caused many problems, including water cuts in apartments, spoilage of meat and poultry and other items in refrigerators, and damage to household appliances,” the semi-official ISNA news agency reported from the northeastern town of Kordkuy.

(With Reuters)

