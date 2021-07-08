You are here

Arab influencers, designers make their mark on Cannes red carpet

Arab influencers, designers make their mark on Cannes red carpet
The influencer shared pictures of her red-carpet glamor, opting for a flowy strapless orange gown by Italian fashion label Alberta Ferretti. (Instagram)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Arab influencers, designers make their mark on Cannes red carpet

Arab influencers, designers make their mark on Cannes red carpet
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Cannes Film Festival has recently become one of the world’s hottest topics.

The prestigious event on Tuesday rolled out the red carpet for the first time in more than two years. The occasion drew a wide spectrum of film luminaries back to the French resort to celebrate the festival, canceled last year due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Over the past two days, Arab influencers and designers have been grabbing the limelight with their show-stopping looks, including Dubai-based fashion blogger Ola Farahat.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ola (@olafarahat)

The influencer on Wednesday shared pictures of her red-carpet glamor, opting for a flowy strapless orange gown by Italian fashion label Alberta Ferretti and accessorizing her look with jewelry by French luxury house Boucheron.

Writing on social media, Farahat said: “Heading to the red carpet wearing @boucheron jewlery @albertaferretti dress (my all-time favorite).”

Another influencer that jetted into Cannes was Kuwaiti social media star Fatima Almomen.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TONY WARD (@tonywardcouture)

She wore a form-fitting, metallic “gazar column gown” with a pleated iridescent holographic organza overskirt by Lebanese-Italian designer Tony Ward. The dress was from the creative’s newly released fall/winter 2021-22 collection.

Dubai-based model Elvira Jain wore a creamy white couture pearl-embellished ensemble from Dubai designer Furne Amato. The fairytale-inspired avant-garde dress was part of Amato’s latest spring/summer 2021 collection and entirely handwoven.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Elvira Jain (@elvirajain)

The ensemble featured a closed-neck full pearl detailing with a volumized ruffled train in tulle. The floor-length dress trickled around her figure, and she teased with a sleek low pony as she strutted and posed for snaps.

Dubai-based influencer Farhana Body showed off a larger-than-life canary yellow ballgown by Omani label Atelier Zuhra.




Dubai-based influencer Farhana Body showed off a larger-than-life canary yellow ballgown by Omani label Atelier Zuhra. (AFP)

Lebanon’s Elie Saab had a dominant role on the festival’s red carpet. During the opening ceremony, actress and producer Melita Toscan du Plantier and German model Lorena Rae championed his designs.




Rae wore a heavily embellished dress with feather detailing. (AFP)

Du Plantier stepped out in a sea green, sequined look, while Rae wore a heavily embellished dress with feather detailing.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Catwalk by L. (@catwalkbyl)

Topics: Cannes Film Festival Ola Farahat Tony Ward Fatima Almomen Elie Saab Atelier Zuhra

Tamer Al-Ahmar: The Jordanian artist paying homage to Arab divas

Tamer Al-Ahmar: The Jordanian artist paying homage to Arab divas
Updated 31 min 45 sec ago
Rami Abou Diab

Tamer Al-Ahmar: The Jordanian artist paying homage to Arab divas

Tamer Al-Ahmar: The Jordanian artist paying homage to Arab divas
  • ‘They are icons that have had a defining influence on our cultural identity’
Updated 31 min 45 sec ago
Rami Abou Diab

PARIS: The popular Amman-based digital artist Tamer Al-Ahmar’s work pays tribute to the great divas of Arabic music, including Asmahan, Sabah, Fairuz, Umm Kulthum, and Warda.

Al-Ahmar is the definition of a self-taught artist. Despite his childhood passion for drawing, he never really considered the possibility of turning it into a career. “In Jordan, there is a deeply rooted stereotype that is still undoubtedly upheld today, whereby one cannot make a living through art,” he explains. “I strongly believed that I had talent, but by no means did I take this interest seriously. I never took lessons or workshops to improve my skills.”

But in 2009, Al-Ahmar discovered the world of digital art. “In the beginning, I started drawing characters and caricatures of my friends. But gradually, by dint of working and experimenting, my talent developed and reached a professional level,” he says. “Afterwards, I went into the comic books industry”.

Tamer Al-Ahmar is a digital artist. (Supplied)

Four years later, Al-Ahmar began to carve out his niche. “This happened at a noteworthy time in my life. Back then I was starting to take a great interest in Arab culture, be it music, cinema or architecture,” he explains. He began drawing pictures of the much-feted late Syrian singer Asmahan, who ranks among the region’s most important cultural figures of the 20th century. “Asmahan bewitched me. Her destiny was fascinating, but also tragic,” Al-Ahmar says.

His drawings of Asmahan are equally bewitching. “I drew Asmahan based on my perception of her,” he says. “I did not replicate an original photo. That's how my career truly started.”

He began sketching other hugely influential divas from the Arab world in a similar pop-art style, including Umm Kulthum, Warda, Fayrouz and Sabah, as well as their male counterparts, including Omar Sharif and Farid Al-Atrash. But it is his portraits of women that have proven most popular.

“I thought a lot about drawing female artists. They are icons that have had a defining influence on our daily lives and on the construction of our cultural identity,” he says.

The artist believes that his international success, especially within the Arab diaspora in the United States and Australia, is based on two main factors: “The fact that people appreciate that I show Arab culture in an attractive and pretty way, and my immense pride in this culture, which is naturally felt in my work.”

Al-Ahmar's work has been recognized both locally and internationally. In 2018, the French Institute commissioned him to create the poster for Amman’s Franco-Arab Film Festival. In 2019, he participated in the prestigious Arab Conference at Harvard.

His work is currently on show in two galleries in Amman — the Jacaranda Gallery and the Ali & Rama Gallery. In 2019, he staged an exhibition at the Jacaranda Gallery named “Lessa Faker” (Do You Remember), after a song by Umm Kulthum.

Apart from its obvious nostalgic appeal, Al-Ahmar's work remains timely and relevant — a sweet reminder of the far-reaching influence of women in Arab culture.

Topics: Tamer Al-Ahmar

REVIEW: Chris McKay's 'The Tomorrow War' wasn't worth the wait

REVIEW: Chris McKay’s ‘The Tomorrow War’ wasn’t worth the wait
Updated 47 min 49 sec ago
Adam Grundey

REVIEW: Chris McKay’s ‘The Tomorrow War’ wasn’t worth the wait

REVIEW: Chris McKay’s ‘The Tomorrow War’ wasn’t worth the wait
  • Time-jumping alien action flick retreads familiar ground and offers little new
Updated 47 min 49 sec ago
Adam Grundey

AMSTERDAM: It was, presumably, pitched as a cross between “Interstellar,” “The Terminator” and “Alien(s),” with two hot Hollywood properties — Chris Pratt (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) and Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) — in starring roles, plus one of the best character actors of his generation (JK Simmons) supporting. Which all sounds great. Maybe it could’ve been. But it definitely isn’t.

A brief summary: In December 2022, the eyes of most of the world are on the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar, which is rudely interrupted when a wormhole opens on the pitch, through which come several heavily armed humans, who explain they’re from 30 years in the future, when humanity is on the verge of being wiped out by aliens called the Whitespikes. Their plan? To recruit humans from the past to come fight alongside them for seven days each before being returned to their current timeline (so long as they survive, the odds on which are not great).

Pratt’s devoted father, teacher, and wannabe scientist Dan Forester eventually gets drafted, much to the despair of his wife and young daughter, although his estranged dad (Simmons) seems unperturbed. Oh… Forester is also an ex-soldier.

There are some reasons given why the 30-year time jump is the only one possible, rather than, say, going to a time populated by people who’d already died by 2022 — and therefore had nothing to lose. But, like the film itself, they are unconvincing.

Picking holes in sci-fi films can often seem like shooting ducks in a barrel, we know, but director Chris McKay has really done nothing to prevent it happening. There’s a ‘twist’ involving Forester’s first meeting with a future military leader that you’ll see coming before (the supposedly very smart) Forester does; there are apparently terrifying and utterly ruthless aliens who often seem to be pretty bad at fighting when a non-dispensable character is involved; there’s a montage that tries (and fails) to make putting fluid on slides under a microscope exciting; there is laughably shoddy CGI. There is more.

Considering the scenario is about as high-stakes as it gets, “The Tomorrow War” seems oddly lacking in jeopardy. You’ll know what’s coming constantly, often word-for-word.

If you love Chris Pratt (even Chris Pratt with all the humor sucked out of him, as here), or you’re in the mood for an escapist evening full of explosions, this might do it for you. Otherwise skip it.

Topics: Chris McKay THE TOMORROW WAR

Secrets of alidades revealed in latest 21,39 Jeddah Arts exhibition

Secrets of alidades revealed in latest 21,39 Jeddah Arts exhibition
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

Secrets of alidades revealed in latest 21,39 Jeddah Arts exhibition

Secrets of alidades revealed in latest 21,39 Jeddah Arts exhibition
  • Exhibition reflects spirit of sailors using the stars to guide their journeys across uncharted waters
Updated 08 July 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Art Council has launched its eighth edition of the 21,39 Jeddah Arts exhibition, taking visitors on a new interstellar adventure into “The Secrets of Alidades.”

The new 21,39 exhibition — referring to the coordinates of Jeddah — opened to the public on Thursday.

Curated by French academic Fabien Danesi, a doctor of philosophy in art history and university professor, “The Secrets of Alidades” alludes to the pointers found on astrolabes and other astronomical instruments that help us to observe distant objects and guide travellers. 

An alidade or a turning board is a device used since ancient times to sight a distant object. It was also used by surveyors as a pointer to determine directions or measuring angles.

Drawing of several alidade types. (Wikimedia Commons/Michael Daly)

In the exhibit, the ancient alidades guide you through the 33 artworks across a journey that reveals a world of new dimensions and systems, earthly or otherwise.

Danesi’s exhibition reflects the spirit of sailors using the stars to guide their journeys across uncharted waters. Amid the travel-limiting era of the coronavirus pandemic, 21,39 invites you on a mental voyage through the artworks.

“This allegorical perspective means that the show attempts to produce a representation with the potentiality of a journey. Just as sailors used the stars to navigate the seas, artwork can help us drift in our cultural field with the contrary winds and ocean currents,” Danesi told Arab News in a previous interview.

The exhibit is showing artworks by a huge range of artists, including Qamar Abdulmalik, Sarah Abu Abdullah and Alia Ahmad to name just a few.

A US Navy sailor using a telescopic alidade. (Wikimedia Commons/Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Anaid Banuelos Rodriguez)

“For this year’s exhibition, Fabian has drawn on his inspiration, interest and passion for the stars, the planets and everything else that forms part of our great expanse in light of the tragic pandemic that has changed our lives forever,” Nada Sheikh, director of the Saudi Arts Council, told Arab News.

The 21, 39 Jeddah Arts is a non-profit initiative organized by the Saudi Arts Council to highlight and maintain the city’s position at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s contemporary art scene.

The 21, 39 Jeddah Arts is a pivotal opportunity for aspiring artists to engage in an internationally recognized platform that helps emerging artists to leap into professional work, Sheikh said.

Decoder

Alidade

An alidade or a turning board is a device used since ancient times to sight a distant object. It was also used by surveyors as a pointer to determine directions or measuring angles.

Topics: alidade

Saudi Arabia
Saudi art, music collide in exhibition
Saudi artists keep the dialogue going about Palestine photos
Offbeat
Saudi artists keep the dialogue going about Palestine

Dilip Kumar, Bollywood's 'tragedy king', dies aged 98

Dilip Kumar, Bollywood’s ‘tragedy king’, dies aged 98
Updated 07 July 2021
AFP

Dilip Kumar, Bollywood’s ‘tragedy king’, dies aged 98

Dilip Kumar, Bollywood’s ‘tragedy king’, dies aged 98
  • Kumar was one of three names who dominated Indian cinema’s golden age from the 1940s to the 1960s
  • He was born Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, Pakistan, then part of British-ruled India
Updated 07 July 2021
AFP

MUMBAI: Dilip Kumar, one of Bollywood’s most accomplished and respected film stars, died on Wednesday aged 98, sparking tributes from across Indian and Pakistani cinema, politics, sport and even animal rights.
Alongside Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor, Kumar was one of three names who dominated Indian cinema’s golden age from the 1940s to the 1960s, enjoying a career spanning more than 50 years and nearly 60 films.
Nicknamed “The Tragedy King” — with brooding good looks, tousled hair, and a deep voice — he played the lead in some of India’s most commercially successful films of the period.
But he missed out on international fame after turning down the chance to play Sherif Ali in David Lean’s 1962 classic “Lawrence of Arabia.” The part went to then little-known Egyptian actor Omar Sharif.


Kumar was born Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, Pakistan, then part of British-ruled India. His father was a fruit merchant who took his family to India’s entertainment capital Bombay in the 1930s.
Actress Devika Rani spotted him on his father’s fruit stall, leading to a part in his first film, “Jwar Bhata,” in 1944.
Rani persuaded him to change his name, so he chose Dilip Kumar, allowing him to hide what he was doing from his disapproving father.
Although “Jwar Bhata” flopped and leading film magazines criticized his performance, Kumar was undeterred and broke through with the 1946 film “Milan.”
One of his most memorable roles came in the lavish historical romance “Mughal-e-Azam,” based on the life of a great Mughal prince. It became one of Bollywood’s biggest-grossing films of all time.
Kumar, who cited Hollywood greats Marlon Brando, Gary Cooper and Spencer Tracy as influences, later won acclaim in 1964 for the nationalistic “Leader,” screened against a backdrop of recent wars against China and Pakistan.
The 1970s brought fewer roles, as younger actors such as Amitabh Bachchan, now the biggest star in India’s hugely prolific Hindi-language cinema industry, took center stage.
Kumar even took a five-year break after a run of flops, returning in 1981 with the hit “Kranti” (Revolution) and a part alongside Bachchan in “Shakti” (Strength) the following year, plus a string of character roles.


Later he took up a more active role in politics, and in 1998 he worked to end the feuding between India and Pakistan.
The same year saw him receive the highest civilian honor in Pakistan, angering Hindu nationalists. Two years later he became an Indian lawmaker for the Congress party.
Kumar credited his success to his early days in Peshawar’s fabled Qissa Khwani (“Storytellers“) Bazaar where travelers would relate their adventures.
Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi called his death a “great loss” while the country’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was “the greatest and most versatile actor” of his generation. Funeral prayers were held outside his ancestral house in Peshawar.
Unlike many actors, who appeared in hundreds of films, Kumar carefully selected roles — which by Indian standards only increased his stature in the fiercely competitive industry.
In 2006 he accepted a lifetime achievement award at India’s National Film Awards in recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema.
Yet he still admitted that he was baffled at his success.
“Honestly, I’ve still to figure out how an intensely shy young man called Yusuf Khan became the actor Dilip Kumar,” he told The Hindustan Times in an interview to mark his 85th birthday.
Kumar also filed a case in the Supreme Court in the 1990s in support of lesbian love story “Fire” after cinemas were vandalized by Hindu fundamentalist groups.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Kumar a “cinematic legend.”
“He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance... His passing away is a loss to our cultural world,” Modi tweeted.
Bachchan called him his “idol” while Anil Kapoor said he “was and will always be the finest & greatest actor of our industry for me.”
Salman Khan called him the “best actor Indian cinema has ever seen and will ever see” and animal rights group PETA India said “animals everywhere have lost a great friend.”
Several stars including Shah Rukh Khan and Anupam Kher visited his actress widow Saira Banu on Wednesday to pay their respects.

Topics: Bollywood dilip kumar

Film AlUla joins as Saudi Arabia unveils pavilion at Cannes Film Festival 

Film AlUla joins as Saudi Arabia unveils pavilion at Cannes Film Festival 
Updated 07 July 2021
Arab News

Film AlUla joins as Saudi Arabia unveils pavilion at Cannes Film Festival 

Film AlUla joins as Saudi Arabia unveils pavilion at Cannes Film Festival 
Updated 07 July 2021
Arab News

CANNES: The Saudi Film Commission has unveiled its pavilion at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. 

Saudi Arabia’s National Pavilion will shed light on the Kingdom’s burgeoning film industry and the opportunities it has to offer.

The booth will feature film agencies, filmmakers and other industry experts.  

Saudi Arabia’s National Pavilion will shed light on the Kingdom’s burgeoning film industry and the opportunities it has to offer. (Supplied)

According to the organization, the aim of the pavilion is to create a space for dialogue and discussion with film industry leaders from around the world, and to enable Saudi filmmaking companies to meet and exchange ideas with global filmmakers. 

The Saudi Film Commission’s objectives are to also introduce the Kingdom’s film locations and investment opportunities, and to highlight the organization’s programs and initiatives. 

According to the organization, the aim of the pavilion is to create a space for dialogue and discussion with film industry leaders from around the world. (Supplied)

The pavilion also has a delegation from Film AlUla, the Royal Commission for AlUla’s newly established film agency, to promote international film and TV production in AlUla, a region in northwest Saudi Arabia of outstanding natural and cultural significance.

Having launched at the Berlinale earlier this year, this is the first appearance for the agency at Cannes. Film AlUla also announced its new facilities, which will accommodate 150 film crew and include production offices, recreational facilities and an outdoor cinema.

The booth will feature film agencies, filmmakers and other industry experts. (Supplied)

Film AlUla will showcase the mostly unexplored destination, which presents filmmakers and the world at large with some of Earth’s most sensational scenery.

The pavilion, No. 120, at the festival, will also include representatives from the Ministry of Investment, Red Sea International Film Festival, NEOM, MBC, Ithra, Nebras Films, Cinewave, Telfaz 11 and Arabian Pictures.

Topics: Cannes Film Festival  Saudi Film Commission Film AlUla

