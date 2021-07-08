Arab influencers, designers make their mark on Cannes red carpet

DUBAI: The Cannes Film Festival has recently become one of the world’s hottest topics.
The prestigious event on Tuesday rolled out the red carpet for the first time in more than two years. The occasion drew a wide spectrum of film luminaries back to the French resort to celebrate the festival, canceled last year due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
Over the past two days, Arab influencers and designers have been grabbing the limelight with their show-stopping looks, including Dubai-based fashion blogger Ola Farahat.
The influencer on Wednesday shared pictures of her red-carpet glamor, opting for a flowy strapless orange gown by Italian fashion label Alberta Ferretti and accessorizing her look with jewelry by French luxury house Boucheron.
Writing on social media, Farahat said: “Heading to the red carpet wearing @boucheron jewlery @albertaferretti dress (my all-time favorite).”
Another influencer that jetted into Cannes was Kuwaiti social media star Fatima Almomen.
She wore a form-fitting, metallic “gazar column gown” with a pleated iridescent holographic organza overskirt by Lebanese-Italian designer Tony Ward. The dress was from the creative’s newly released fall/winter 2021-22 collection.
Dubai-based model Elvira Jain wore a creamy white couture pearl-embellished ensemble from Dubai designer Furne Amato. The fairytale-inspired avant-garde dress was part of Amato’s latest spring/summer 2021 collection and entirely handwoven.
The ensemble featured a closed-neck full pearl detailing with a volumized ruffled train in tulle. The floor-length dress trickled around her figure, and she teased with a sleek low pony as she strutted and posed for snaps.
Dubai-based influencer Farhana Body showed off a larger-than-life canary yellow ballgown by Omani label Atelier Zuhra.
Lebanon’s Elie Saab had a dominant role on the festival’s red carpet. During the opening ceremony, actress and producer Melita Toscan du Plantier and German model Lorena Rae championed his designs.
Du Plantier stepped out in a sea green, sequined look, while Rae wore a heavily embellished dress with feather detailing.