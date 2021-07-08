Saudi Space Commission to launch scholarship program leading to employment

You are here

Saudi Arabia joined 10 other Arab countries in 2019 to coordinate space exploration. (Shutterstock)
  • Qualifying Saudis must attend specified courses at 30 of the world's leading universities
  • Courses include aerospace engineering, space science and space policy
RIYADH: The Saudi Space Commission has announced the launch of its first program for foreign scholarships ending with employment in the field of space.

This program provides educational opportunities for Saudi students of space sciences in the most prominent 30 universities around the world, the commission said in a statement on Wednesday.

The first phase of the scholarship program will include bachelor’s and master’s degrees in disciplines, including aerospace engineering, space science and space policy.

Applications for the program will be received beginning July 25.

Applicants must be Saudi nationals who have either been accepted onto the relevant courses at the specified universities or already be studying there.

This program supports the commission’s goal to achieve global leadership in space sciences, said Space Commission CEO designate, Mohammed Saud Al-Tamimi.

EU prepares to send petrol cars to the scrap heap

  • Sources in Brussels expect the commission’s plan, part of a climate climate strategy, to foresee an end to new registrations of petrol engines from 2035
BRUSSELS: Europe’s prestigious carmakers lead the world in perfecting the internal combustion engine — but the days of the petrol motor are numbered, and the continent is changing gear.
On Wednesday next week, the European Commission will unveil its plan to reduce carbon emissions from new vehicles to zero within the next decade, to fight climate change.
The EU plans to be carbon neutral by 2050, but petrol and diesel cars remains the continent’s main mode of transport and the pride of its globally admired marques.
Sources in Brussels expect the commission’s plan, part of a climate climate strategy, to foresee an end to new registrations of gas guzzlers from 2035.
Europe’s existing emissions limit of less than 95 grams of CO2 per kilometer was to have been reduced by 37.5 percent in 2030.
Exact figures are still under discussion, but Brussels is now expected to seek a 60 percent reduction by 2030 and a 100 percent reduction just five years later in 2035.
The economic damage the coronavirus pandemic has damaged the road vehicle market as a whole, but electric cars have been an exception, with growth accelerating.
Battery-powered cars represented eight percent of new registrations in western Europe in the first five months of this year, with 356,000 new vehicles.
This, noted analyst Matthias Schmidt, represents more than in the whole of 2019.
The impending new regulations will increase this trend, as they will not only spell doom for classic petrol and diesel motors but effectively force out hybrid and hybrid-rechargeable models.
These had once been seen as a transitional technology, a key product for an industry that boasts of employing 14.6 million workers in Europe.
The car lobby is resigned to going along with the changeover, but wants help from Europe, in particular in terms of developing a network of recharging points for battery cars.
“Under the right conditions, we are open to even higher CO2 reduction targets in 2030,” said Oliver Zipse, president of the carmakers’ association ACEA and chief executive of BMW.
The industry is divided about the best way forward, with some executives warning too quick a transition will drive up prices and favor Chinese competitors, which have an advance in battery technology.
But Europe’s giant, Volkswagen, which represents one sale in four on the continent, has followed US champion Tesla in backing an all-electric future.
In 2015, the firm was at the heart of a scandal over faked emissions tests on diesel motors, and is keen to restore its image with the public and regulators.
“There is a huge conflict going on at ACEA level,” market analyst Schmidt explained.
“Volkswagen was forced to go early into electric vehicles because of Dieselgate, to improve their image. they have made huge investments and now they have got the products ready to meet CO2 legislation.
“They are in a perfect position to gain market share, and they will be happy to see others go to the wall.”
Volkswagen already plans to stop selling vehicle with internal combustion engines between 2033 and 2035.
“In general a car remains on the road for 15 years. If we want transport to be carbon free by 2050, we need the last combustion-driven car to be sold by 2035 at the latest,” said Diane Strauss, of pressure group Transport and Environment.
The NGO’s latest report, published in June, gives Volkswagen and Volvo good marks for their preparations, with Renault and Hyundai a little behind them.
But BMW, Daimler (which owns the Mercedes brand), Stellantis (Peugeot, Citrion and Fiat) and Toyota are seen as lacking ambition and remaining too wed to hybrids.
MEP Pascal Canfin, chair of the environment committee in the European Parliament, said the 2035 target date is a good compromise.
He said 2030 would be too soon for industry and workers to adapt, while 2040 would be too late for Europe’s climate goals.
But Canfin is holding out for a fund of “several billion” euros to help fund the transition.

ADNOC to explore feasibility of ammonia production in UAE with Japanese firms

  • Ammonia is used for fertilizer and industrial materials, but is also seen as an effective future energy source, along with hydrogen
TOKYO: Japan’s Inpex Corp, JERA, and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corp. (JOGMEC) said on Thursday they had agreed with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to explore the feasibility of producing ammonia in the UAE.
Inpex, Japan’s biggest oil and gas company, JERA, Japan’s biggest power generator, and state-run JOGMEC will work with ADNOC to study the commercial potential of producing and transporting ammonia to Japan, they said in a statement.
Ammonia is used for fertilizer and industrial materials, but is also seen as an effective future energy source, along with hydrogen. It does not emit carbon dioxide when burned, but its production produces emissions if it is made with fossil fuel.
The four companies plan to explore the feasibility of producing ammonia with a reduced carbon footprint from natural gas-derived hydrogen, with most of the CO2 emitted from the production of ammonia to be sequestered and utilized in enhanced oil recovery operations at Abu Dhabi onshore oil fields.
They aim to complete the joint study by November, a JERA spokesman said.
Japan has set a target to grow the nation’s ammonia fuel demand to 3 million tons a year by 2030 from zero now and to create a new supply chain of the fuel in a bid to cut CO2 emissions and combat climate change.

Abu Dhabi takes stake in EdgePoint Infrastructure, commits up to $500m

  • growth of the platform is expected to include both acquisitions and the development of new telecoms towers
DUBAI: A subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has acquired a significant minority stake in southeast Asia-focused digital infrastructure platform EdgePoint Infrastructure, ADIA said in a statement on Thursday.
“ADIA has committed up to $500 million to invest in EdgePoint and to support the future growth of the platform, which is expected to include both acquisitions and the development of new towers,” ADIA said, without disclosing the size of the stake.
EdgePoint focuses on developing, acquiring and operating telecommunication towers, distributed antenna systems and related infrastructure in Southeast Asia, the statement said.
EdgePoint was formed by DigitalBridge Group, Inc.. It has secured more than 10,000 sites across Indonesia and Malaysia and is looking at further growth opportunities in markets across Asia-Pacific.

Half of Saudis to maintain increased e-commerce use post-pandemic — study

  • 17 percent of respondents plan to return to prior balance of online and offline
RIYADH: Almost half (48 percent) of consumers in Saudi Arabia will continue to use online shopping and banking more than they did before COVID-19, even as the pandemic abates, Al Eqtisadiah reported, citing a study by analytics company SAS.

The study indicated that 75 percent of the respondents have permanently changed their shopping habits as a result of the pandemic, while only 17 percent of consumers in the Kingdom expect to return completely to how things were before.

New digital consumers increased 27 percent in the MENA region since the pandemic, the highest of any region surveyed, SAS said. More than half of the respondents (56 percent) are digital channel users, which is also the highest rate in any region.

Egypt’s headline inflation up slightly at 4.9 percent in June

  • Egypt’s central bank has set an inflation rate target of 7 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points
CAIRO: Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation accelerated to 4.9 percent in June from 4.8 percent in May, official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Thursday, a slower pace of increase than expected.
Month-on-month inflation slowed to 0.2 percent from 0.7 percent in May, the agency said.
A slowdown in monthly inflation of food items was behind the latest figures, Allen Sandeep of Naeem Brokerage said.
However, inflation could pick up in July and August after an average 15 percent increase in power prices from this month and the likelihood of a fuel price hike, he added.
Egypt’s central bank has set an inflation rate target of 7 percent, plus or minus 2 percentage points.
“The numbers are lower than expected and also lower than the central bank’s target, especially in light of the rise in global commodity prices,” Radwa El-Swaify of Pharos Securities Brokerage said.
The central bank last cut interest rates in November, and holds its next interest rate meeting on Aug. 5.

