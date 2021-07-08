Saudi Arabia wins presidency of ALECSO’s executive council

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has won the presidency of the executive council of the Arab League Educational, Cultural, and Scientific Organization (ALECSO).
Saudi representative and member of ALECSO’s executive council Hani Al-Muqbel on Thursday was elected president of the council from 2021 through 2023, winning a majority of the vote and the participation of 21 Arab countries.
Saudi Minister of Culture and chairman of the National Commission for Education, Science and Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al-Saud said winning the presidency reaffirms the Kingdom’s leadership in ALECSO’s fields.
He added that it displayed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to achieve the principles of joint collective work, promoting the bonds among Arab countries within ALECSO.
Prince Badr added that the Kingdom works tirelessly to establish cultural bridges between Arab peoples, and that Saudi Arabia is one of the main supporters of innovation and creativity.
Al-Muqbel extended his thanks and appreciation to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their approval and support throughout the whole process, from the nomination to being awarded the presidency of ALECSO’s executive council.
He also thanked the members of the council for their trust, as well as the former council for its efforts with the member states, adding that he is looking forward to working with the members of the new council to achieve the objectives of ALECSO and promote dialogue and cooperation.
Al-Muqbel has over 18 years of work experience. He graduated from Harvard Business School after completing several executive training programs, including the executive program in developing leaderships, and other programs specialized in the strategic leadership, negotiation, board of directors’ governance, building strategic partnerships, design thinking and business growth from Harvard Business School, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and business schools in Stanford, Columbia, INSEAD, and the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).
He also holds a baccalaureate degree in business management from King Saud University.
In July 2020, Al-Muqbel was honored with King Salman’s trust to represent the Kingdom in the membership of ALECSO’s executive council, after he was nominated by the minister of culture.
He was the executive director of the King Salman Youth Center between 2014 and 2017, then as a member of its board of directors.
He also served as adviser to the secretary-general of the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Charity Foundation (MiSK) for four years, and was entrusted with the executive management during the foundation phase of the MiSK Initiatives Center for two years, and has contributed in registering MiSK in UNESCO as the first Saudi non-governmental authority.
He was also appointed by the crown prince, founder and chairman of the board of directors of the MiSK foundation as a member of the foundation’s several boards of directors.
Al-Muqbel currently serves on many committees and boards. He recently worked on a project to nominate the Kingdom for membership of UNESCO’s executive board, and served as the secretary of the nomination committee of the same project in 2019.
In 2010, Al-Muqbel was selected to represent the Arab-European Young Leaders Forum.
Call for women to apply to Apple academy in Riyadh
Saudi programmers over 18 urged to apply to program
Updated 16 min 28 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH: The Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP) has called on Saudi women over the age 18 and interested in programming to apply to the Apple Developer Academy.
Tuwaiq Academy, which was included in Apple’s Authorized Training Center for Education (AATCE) program last November, said on its website that the program was open to all females, regardless of coding knowledge or background. However, it added, the ideal candidate should be able to demonstrate a high quality of work, motivation to learn and thrive in a collaborative learning environment.
Tuwaiq Academy became Apple’s first educational training center in the Middle East after it was included in its AATCE program.
Candidates who successfully pass the standard assessment test will be provided with the skills, resources and training to find and create jobs in the booming iOS app economy. They will also graduate with the skills needed to contribute to local business communities.
The program has two main levels — the Apple Foundation program and the Academy program.
The first is a four-week program, and is designed for learners wanting to discover what being a developer means. It is also tailored for those who are interested in learning more about coding, design and app development for the iOS environment, using the latest Apple technologies available.
The second program is a one-year course, in which students use the Apple ecosystem to learn coding, design fundamentals, business apps, game design and marketing, as well as process and professional skills.
Tuwaiq Academy, which has invited experienced mentors to be part of its teaching staff, explained that the curriculum incorporates Apple’s values throughout the coursework, encouraging students to design inclusively and make a positive impact in the world.
Although no previous coding experience is expected, Tuwaiq Academy urged passionate and highly motivated applicants to review the documents and videos it provided to help them prepare for the assessment test.
The academy added that the selected candidates will receive a full scholarship without any payment due, and all the technology needed will be provided.
Twitter users reacted to a post by SAFCSP announcing the academy, asking when the programs would begin and whether the training course would contradict with applicants’ university studies.
SAFCSP chairman, Faisal Al-Khamisi, was not available for more information on the programs and whether attendance would be remote or in person, especially in light of current concerns over the pandemic.
Noura Al-Khudair, who is studying the Internet of Things (IoT) at the Saudi Digital Academy, told Arab News that she was thrilled to learn about the opening of the Apple Developer Academy in the Saudi capital.
“I will surely apply to the academy as I am eager to improve my skills and create my own application, which I am hopeful would be of importance to people, especially shoppers, and I will not hesitate to move to Riyadh to attend the academy,” she said.
She added that she appreciated the support of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in creating initiatives to empower Saudi women.
Mishael Abdul Aziz, a Jeddah-based freelance web developer, said that she would not think twice about going to Riyadh once admitted to the academy.
“I have got a number of application ideas, and I am sure this academy can help me make my plans a reality. Whether in Riyadh or any other Saudi city, it is everyone’s dream to join such an academy,” she told Arab News.
She said that Saudi women were receiving unprecedented support from the government. “With this impressive support, Saudi men and women can now join hands and continue to contribute to the development projects the Kingdom is witnessing.”
Graduates of the Apple Developer Academy in the US, Italy, South Korea, Brazil and Indonesia have created more than 1,500 iOS-supported applications on the App Store. They have also established more than 160 startup companies.
In a statement posted by SAFCSP, Apple said that it believed technology could be a strong tool for good: “We also believe that technology can open up new doors to learning, innovation and participation in the thriving app economy. The Apple Developer Academy has been designed to inspire and empower a new group of entrepreneurs and app developers. It supports them with the skills and resources needed to start their digital jobs.”
The new academy, Apple’s first-of-its-kind in the MENA region, is a partnership with SAFCSP, represented by Tuwaiq Academy and Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, the world’s largest women’s university.
Tech giant Apple has chosen Riyadh as the home for its latest Developer Academy, where young entrepreneurs produce innovative software for the iOS operating system that powers its phones and tablets.
JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) is seeking to promote volunteering in tourism through the National Volunteer Portal, in cooperation with various non-profit agencies.
The official spokesman for the HRSD, Saad Al-Hammad, told Arab News that volunteering in 2020 resulted in promising numbers in the tourism field, which are expected to double for the current year.
“The HRSD aims to achieve one of Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals by reaching one million volunteers soon, and this will be achieved through joint integrated efforts and continuous cooperation between the ministry and the relevant authorities in addition to the valued efforts of volunteers,” he said.
“This will reflect positively on the growth of the Kingdom’s tourism economy, as it constitutes a noble human value and promotes a culture of community coexistence and national bonds. Accordingly, it will enhance the contributions of volunteer work among different institutions.”
The HRSD has worked on several volunteering initiatives in the tourism field, including a campaign called “To Keep it Clean” held in cooperation with the Ministry of Tourism and various agencies from the government and non-profit sectors, with the participation of around 350 volunteers, which resulted in 1,400 volunteering hours.
The ministry also held a workshop that aims to spread the culture of volunteer work in the tourism sector in Asir, with more than 45 volunteers attending.
“The demand is very high on volunteering opportunities offered through the National Volunteer Portal. Whether in the field of tourism or other fields, the registration becomes fully booked for all available vacancies once it is open for any volunteer work, and that is quite impressive,” Al-Hammad said.
The National Volunteer Portal offers diverse opportunities for volunteer work in fields including the environment, education and healthcare. “These opportunities fit with the skills, and specializations of volunteers in all regions of the Kingdom,” Al-Hammad added.
The portal also works as a link between volunteers and various opportunities, and hosts documentation noting their efforts.
On July 7, the National Volunteer Portal launched its phone application to facilitate searching for volunteering opportunities, find online courses and workshops, and through which volunteers can apply for the national volunteer work prize.
Al-Hammad said the number of volunteers in 2020 reached 409,000, with 33 million volunteer hours offered to 21 million beneficiaries, and 156,000 volunteering opportunities.
He added that the number of registered volunteers on the portal has exceeded 640,000 of both genders, in addition to the presence of 3,000 volunteer opportunities provided by the platform.
Hattan Hammodah is a 45-year-old Saudi engineer and the team leader of a volunteering group called L’oyon Jeddah that launched in 2016.
Hattan’s initiative focuses on cleaning Jeddah’s shores and helping the city’s orphans. “Volunteering is a way to tell our beloved country and environment that we care. It also helps us to put a smile on orphans faces and cheer them up,” she said.
Saeed Azhar, too, established opportunities for volunteering in the US in 2013. His group now runs 17 volunteering campaigns in different fields, and as well as working across 10 cities in Saudi Arabia, also has programs in Zanzibar and Tanzania.
“Saudi Arabia has sponsored my educational journey from A to Z, and this initiative has been made to express how grateful I am to this country and its society,” Azhar told Arab News.
The volunteering opportunities opened many career doors to some members of the team who became entrepreneurs. “My volunteering experience has changed my life, and it has turned me from an introvert to an extrovert,” he said.
Saudi volunteer Noor Fallatah, 26, has volunteered in over 300 initiatives around Saudi Arabia.
“Volunteering helps me to spread happiness, positivity among community members, and gain more rewards from Allah,” she told Arab News. “Overall, participating in humanitarian initiatives is my area of attention.”
RIYADH: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, the supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), met US Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy C. Shea in Riyadh on Thursday.
During the meeting, the two discussed means of cooperation and coordination between Saudi Arabia and the US in relief and humanitarian work.
The US ambassador hailed the humanitarian work being provided by the Kingdom through KSrelief to various countries, including the people and refugees in Lebanon. She also praised the strong bilateral relations between the two countries.
Since it was established in 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,616 projects worth almost $5.3 billion in 68 countries, in cooperation with 144 local, regional and international partners.
According to a recent report by the center, the biggest beneficiaries of assistance are Yemen ($3.8 billion), Palestine ($364 million), Syria ($305 million) and Somalia ($206 million).
Who's Who: Tareq Musmali, chief internal auditor of Amaala and The Red Sea Development Co.
Updated 09 July 2021
Arab News
Tareq Musmali is the chief internal auditor of Amaala and The Red Sea Development Co. (RSDC), two prominent giga-projects of the Saudi Vision 2030 reform plan.
He joined the RSDC in January, and Amaala in March last year, and is responsible for the establishment and management of the internal audit department for both megaprojects.
An accomplished internal audit professional with more than 19 years’ experience, he has run audit assignments and functions in a range of industries including the oil, gas, and service sectors.
He previously established and headed Saudi Aramco’s audit function in the Netherlands and led audit divisions for different Aramco operational areas, its joint ventures, and subsidiaries.
Between March 2019 and March last year, he worked as acting audit manager for Aramco’s downstream audits division and from December 2016 to March 2020 was the company’s upstream audits division audit manager.
Musmali was senior auditor for Aramco’s audit support division from July 2014 to November 2016 and chief internal auditor with Aramco Overseas Co. in the Netherlands between July 2011 and June 2014.
He was in-charge auditor, internal auditing at Aramco from August 2004 to March 2011, and staff auditor, internal auditing from August 2001 to July 2004.
Musmali gained a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of New Orleans, in America (1996-2001), has been a certified internal auditor with the US’ Institute of Internal Auditors since May 2007, and took part in Aramco’s college preparatory program between 1995 and 1996.
How Saudization is harnessing Kingdom's local talent to private-sector expansion
Financial and insurance sectors are seeing some of the strongest growth in local hiring
Private-sector entities doing their part to attract young Saudis to exciting career paths
Updated 08 July 2021
Caline Malek
DUBAI: To achieve its Vision 2030 goals, Saudi Arabia is not only encouraging the recruitment of its own nationals to high-flying private sector jobs but is also trying to ensure adequate investment in their future to retain them and contribute to a vibrant and diverse economy.
Going by performance metrics, the Kingdom is on the right track. New Saudi employees entering the private sector reached 121,000 in the first quarter of 2021, according to a report issued by the Human Resources Development Fund.
Another report by the National Labor Observatory in April this year indicated that Saudization in the private sector rose to 22.75 percent in the first quarter, compared to 20.37 percent during the same period last year.
Seven major private sector job groupings have achieved Saudization of more than 50 percent. While the rate across the private sector as a whole is around 25 percent, Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper reported that the finance and insurance sectors had achieved a rate of 83.6 percent.
This was followed by public administration, defense and mandatory social insurance at 71.9 percent, mining and quarrying at 63.2 percent, education at 52.9 percent and information and communications at 50.7 percent.
Saudi Arabia now has the lowest dependence on foreign labor among GCC countries at about 77 percent, while Qatar has the highest at about 94 percent, according to data from S&P Ratings.
Ahmed Al-Rajhi, minister of human resources and social development, recently announced plans to create 40,000 new jobs in the fields of law, customs, real estate, cinemaa, driving schools and technical and engineering professions, with an overall target of 203,000 jobs this year alone.
Although the process of Saudization has been going on since 1985, major regulatory and economic reforms have accelerated in recent years under the Vision 2030 agenda, with the aim of increasing the participation of young Saudis in the economy, promoting non-oil sectors and improving overall quality of life.
“Within the different reforms and programs of Vision 2030, the Saudization surge involved vitalizing various aspects of the economy, including tourism, infrastructure, and education,” Mona Althagafi, KSA country director of the British services contractor Serco, told Arab News.
“Another factor for the increase in Saudization is the government’s reservation of a total of 177 professions exclusively for Saudi nationals. Although most of these started as junior roles, they are now looking to increase to more senior levels.”
Saudization, officially known as the Saudi nationalization scheme, or Nitaqat, is considered a crucial step towards economic success. The private sector itself also stands to gain.
“With the reforms in the Kingdom, companies will be targeted by the younger Saudi generations,” Althagafi said.
“Hiring younger employees or recent graduates can benefit international companies in establishing their new appeal to the younger market while new Saudi hires can gain international experience, which benefits the local economy.
“Additionally, hiring employees with less experience allows companies to train them to the standard and methods that they prefer and allows Saudis to explore new environments that would help them nourish their skills and, in turn, grow the Saudi economy.”
Serco says that, as a strong supporter of Saudization, it has identified several ways to ensure the right approach is adopted by the Kingdom. One of these is training, which is often overlooked.
“To ignore training and development is to completely miss the point and is a disservice to the country in which you have operated your business successfully and lucratively,” Hana Abu Kharmeh, Serco’s regional human resources director, wrote in a recent op-ed for the HR Observer.
“By taking the time to source the right national for a given role and making the investment required to develop, train and qualify them, you will increase not only their capability to help your business grow, but also their engagement in your business and its vision.”
Aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 agenda, Serco’s focus is to develop local talent to become leaders of the future by offering a suite of development programs for Saudi nationals at all levels of the organization.
“We deliver a comprehensive range of skills, training and talent development programs on behalf of local and central governments, including vocational training and development, in-working for businesses, and leadership development and programs that target the specific needs of communities and the different growth needs of local businesses, in support of government nationalization objectives,” Althagafi said.
Serco recently launched the Fursati Program for national students across its contracts. The course offers students from local universities an eight-week internship placement in Serco’s contracts and functions, exposing them to ways of working in a multinational environment.
“Students will gain theoretical and experiential learning in the areas of their placements, and in turn, learn more about the career paths available to them in Serco,” Althagafi said.
Although public-sector jobs are often considered more prestigious and secure, collaborations between private sector employers, educational institutions and policymakers from an early stage can help change that.
“Private companies are competing with public entities in obtaining the local talent and it is only in the private sector that jobs can be created in order to achieve Saudization,” Althagafi said.
“In recent years, the Saudi government has made progress in reducing the number of foreign workers, and it will continue to push Saudization to replace foreigners with Saudis.
“However, there are jobs that Saudis will not take. As a result, Saudization will be achieved slowly as there continues to be dependency on foreign workers in those positions.”
Serco is not the only foreign company to throw its weight behind Saudization. American aerospace giant Boeing has also been actively supporting Saudi industry and local recruitment.
The company signed a deal with Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries and Alsalam Aerospace Industries in 2015 to create the Saudi Rotorcraft Support Company, under which Saudi pilots and maintenance teams receive training.
Boeing has also launched the KSA College Graduate Program to create opportunities for Saudi engineering graduates from American schools, allowing them to acquire work experience before returning to the Kingdom.
Last year, Swedish telecommunications giant Ericsson received the Rawafed Award for Saudization for its efforts identifying and retaining top local talent.
Ericsson has been expanding its talent pool in the Kingdom since 2017 and is eager to allocate more leadership positions to locals. It has also created a graduate program with select universities to hoover up top engineering talent and offer them a rewarding career. It was even named Employer of Choice for Young Saudis in 2020.
Although it is still early days for the Saudi government’s strategy to reduce the private sector’s dependence on expatriate workers, Althagafi believes young Saudis are beginning to recognize the benefits, thanks to state investment in education.
“Education is seen as a challenge and an important area of focus, and to this end, the Saudi government increased education spending to upskill the local talent,” Althagafi said.
“Finding the right talent for the right position is key to the success of private companies, and the challenge is to be able to develop the skills of Saudis while they are on the job.
“Many organizations view nationalization as just another exercise to accomplish, while in fact, there are many layers to this exercise that won’t only benefit the employee but also the employers and, eventually, the Kingdom.”
One way to approach nationalization is to educate young people about the opportunities that await them, eliminating concerns about working outside the public sector.
“Saudization will succeed if the private and public sectors work together, as it is important that the public sector is not competitive with the private sector,” Althagafi said.
“At the same time, the private sector can offer better opportunities to young Saudis which are more attractive, beneficial, financially viable and provide the standard of living Saudis mostly desire.”