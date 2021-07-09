You are here

  • Home
  • Ant Group-backed Zomato aims IPO worth almost $8 billion

Ant Group-backed Zomato aims IPO worth almost $8 billion

In India, an ongoing wave of COVID-19 has pushed many patrons towards ordering in, a trend that has helped companies like Zomato and its peers. (Reuters)
In India, an ongoing wave of COVID-19 has pushed many patrons towards ordering in, a trend that has helped companies like Zomato and its peers. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wn6bk

Updated 09 July 2021
Reuters

Ant Group-backed Zomato aims IPO worth almost $8 billion

Ant Group-backed Zomato aims IPO worth almost $8 billion
  • Offer includes a fresh issue of shares and share sale by Info Edge (India)
Updated 09 July 2021
Reuters

BENGALURU, India: Indian food delivery company Zomato’s initial public offering (IPO) is priced at 72 to 76 rupees per share, giving it a valuation of as much as $7.98 billion, the company said on Thursday, as it cashes in on a pandemic-led surge in online ordering.

Zomato, backed by China’s Ant Group and one of India’s most prominent startups, said its offer will include a fresh issue of shares worth up to 90 billion rupees and a share sale worth up to 3.75 billion rupees by top shareholder Info Edge (India), taking the total offering to 93.75 billion rupees($1.25 billion) according to a filing.

At the upper end of the price range, Zomato’s market value comes up to 596.23 billion rupees ($7.98 billion), with subscription set to open on July 14.

Zomato, launched in 2008, collates restaurant reviews and offers home delivery of food, making it a competitor to Accel-backed Swiggy and Amazon.com’s food delivery service.

“While we had a footprint across 23 countries outside India as of March 31, 2021, we have taken a conscious strategic call to focus only on the Indian market going forward,” Zomato said in its prospectus.

FASTFACT

Zomato, launched in 2008, collates restaurant reviews and offers home delivery of food, making it a competitor to Accel-backed Swiggy and Amazon.com’s food delivery service.

In India, an ongoing wave of COVID-19 has pushed many patrons towards ordering in, a trend that has helped companies like Zomato and its peers.

The company had filed for an IPO in late April.

“In terms of valuation, financials, and future business prospects, we feel things are going to look good for Zomato in the near-term,” said Shikher Jain, manager, fundamental equity research at Anand Rathi in Mumbai.

The chief of Oyo Hotels, another well-known Indian startup, said on Wednesday upcoming IPOs would be looked at very closely as the SoftBank-backed hospitality firm is considering a potential offering.

 

Topics: Ant Group Zomato

Related

Saudi Arabia to grant licenses to 3 companies for parcel delivery
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to grant licenses to 3 companies for parcel delivery
Chalhoub Group’s Fashion Lab to award Saudi fashion newcomers
Business & Economy
Chalhoub Group’s Fashion Lab to award Saudi fashion newcomers

EU says UK liable to pay 47.5 billion euros to EU in post-Brexit settlement

EU says UK liable to pay 47.5 billion euros to EU in post-Brexit settlement
Updated 09 July 2021
Reuters

EU says UK liable to pay 47.5 billion euros to EU in post-Brexit settlement

EU says UK liable to pay 47.5 billion euros to EU in post-Brexit settlement
Updated 09 July 2021
Reuters

The European Union said that the United Kingdom is liable to pay 47.5 billion euros ($56.2 billion) to the EU as part of its post-Brexit financial settlement.
The EU’s consolidated budget report for 2020 said that the money is owed under a series of articles which both sides agreed to as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.
The UK Treasury, however, insisted the Brexit divorce settlement remained within its previous central range of 40.74 billion euros to 45.40 billion euros, the Financial Times reported late on Thursday. The Treasury did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The 47.5 billion euros amount is significantly higher than expected. The UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted in its March 2018 economic and fiscal outlook report that the bill would amount to 41.4 billion euros.
An initial amount of 6.8 billion euros is due for payment in 2021, the EU’s consolidated budget report added, with the remainder of the amount to be paid later.
A sum total amount of 47.5 billion euros was mentioned in the report as “net receivable from the UK.”
A trade and cooperation deal between the UK and EU was struck in December after more than four years of acrimonious negotiations and lingering mistrust as Britain ended 47 years of EU membership.
On Tuesday, the European Union urged London to consider a Swiss-style veterinary agreement with Brussels on agri-foods to end a post-Brexit ‘sausage war’ row over certain goods moving between Britain and its province of Northern Ireland.
Tension has mounted over trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, particularly for chilled meats, because the province’s open border with EU member Ireland is Britain’s only land frontier with the EU and its vast single market.

Topics: Brexit United Kingdom (UK)

Related

France’s Macron offers UK’s Johnson: ‘Le reset’ if he keeps his Brexit word
World
France’s Macron offers UK’s Johnson: ‘Le reset’ if he keeps his Brexit word
UK targets Gulf states for post-Brexit trade deal
Business & Economy
UK targets Gulf states for post-Brexit trade deal

EU fines 4 German car makers $1 billion over emission collusion

EU fines 4 German car makers $1 billion over emission collusion
Updated 09 July 2021
AP

EU fines 4 German car makers $1 billion over emission collusion

EU fines 4 German car makers $1 billion over emission collusion
  • Even though the companies had the technology to cut harmful emissions beyond legal limits, they resisted competition and denied consumers the chance to buy less polluting cars: EU antitrust chief
Updated 09 July 2021
AP

BRUSSELS: The European Union handed down $1 billion in fines to major German car manufacturers Thursday, saying they colluded to limit the development and rollout of car emission-control systems.
Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen along with its Audi and Porsche divisions avoided competing on technology to restrict pollution from gasoline and diesel passenger cars, the EU’s executive commission said. Daimler wasn’t fined after it revealed the cartel to the European Commission.
It was the first time the European Commission imposed collusion fines on holding back the use of technical developments, not a more traditional practice like price fixing.
EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said that even though the companies had the technology to cut harmful emissions beyond legal limits, they resisted competition and denied consumers the chance to buy less polluting cars.
“Manufacturers deliberately avoided to compete on cleaning better than what was required by EU emission standards. And they did so despite the relevant technology being available,” Vestager said. That made their practice illegal, she said.
According to Vestager, the companies agreed on the size of onboard tanks containing a urea solution known as AdBlue that is injected into the exhaust stream to limit pollution from diesel engines, and also on the driving ranges that could be expected before the tank needed refilling. A bigger tank would enable more pollution reduction.

FASTFACT

Daimler, BMW, VW, Audi and Porsche avoided competing on technology to restrict pollution from gasoline and diesel passenger cars, the European Commission said.

Vestager said cooperation between companies is permissible under EU rules when it leads to efficiency gains, such as the faster introduction of new technologies. “But the dividing line is clear: Companies must not coordinate their behavior to limit the full potential of any type of technology,” she said.
Volkswagen said the investigation had ended with a finding that several other forms of cooperation under review were not improper under antitrust law.
“The (EU) Commission is breaking new legal ground with this decision, because it is the first time it has prosecuted technical cooperation as an antitrust violation,” the company said in a statement. “It is also imposing fines even though the contents of the talks were never implemented and customers were therefore never harmed.”
Volkswagen said that the tank sizes produced by all the carmakers involved were “two to three times” bigger than discussed in the talks. It said it was considering an appeal to the European Court of Justice.
BMW said that discussions on the AdBlue tanks had “no influence whatsoever on the company’s product decisions.” The company said it was significant that that the fine notice found there was no collusion involving earlier allegations of using software to restrict AdBlue dosing.
BMW said it set aside 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) based on the commission’s initial accusations but reduced the set-aside in May due to more serious allegations in the case not being substantiated.
The case wasn’t directly linked to the “dieselgate” scandal of the past decade, when Volkswagen admitted that about 11 million diesel vehicles worldwide were fitted with the deceptive software, which reduced nitrogen oxide emissions when the cars were placed on a test machine but allowed higher emissions and improved engine performance during normal driving.
The scandal cost Wolfsburg, Germany-based Volkswagen 30 billion euros ($35 billion) in fines and civil settlements and led to the recall of millions of vehicles. The Volkswagen vehicles in the scandal did not use the urea tanks but relied on another pollution reduction technology.

Topics: EU Pollution Daimler BMW Volkswagen Audi porsche

Related

EU prepares to send petrol cars to the scrap heap
Business & Economy
EU prepares to send petrol cars to the scrap heap
EU urges UK to accept Swiss-style deal to end ‘sausage war’ row
Business & Economy
EU urges UK to accept Swiss-style deal to end ‘sausage war’ row

Chalhoub Group’s Fashion Lab to award Saudi fashion newcomers

Chalhoub Group’s Fashion Lab to award Saudi fashion newcomers
Updated 09 July 2021
AMEERA ABID

Chalhoub Group’s Fashion Lab to award Saudi fashion newcomers

Chalhoub Group’s Fashion Lab to award Saudi fashion newcomers
  • Local entrepreneurs offered the chance of winning $15,000 in funding to help establish their fashion brand
Updated 09 July 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH:  Luxury retailer Chalhoub Group has set up an initiative in Saudi Arabia offering local entrepreneurs the chance of winning $15,000 in funding to help establish their fashion brand.

The Fashion Lab, a first-of-its-kind in the Kingdom, is focused on sustainable fashion, contemporary design, streetwear and accessories, and nurturing new designers who are set on disrupting the fashion status quo.

Applications are now open and successful participants will get to take part in a two-week “boot camp,” which will help them navigate through different elements to develop their brand, including marketing, supply chain management, content creation and media exposure.

FASHIONFIX

Fashion sales in the GCC amount to around $50 billion a year, according to a McKinsey report in December 2019, with the average spent per capita amounting to around $500 in Saudi Arabia.

With online fashion sales booming as a result of people stuck at home during the pandemic, Statista estimates that the Kingdom’s online clothing segment will be worth $1.484 billion in 2021 and is forecast to grow at an annual rate of 5.19 percent for the next four years.

Namshi, the online e-commerce site owned by Dubai’s Emaar Malls, told Arab News in February it had seen 50 percent growth in revenues from Saudi Arabia in the last year and is set to expand into a new warehouse facility in Riyadh to capitalise on surging sales. While parent company Emaar Malls recently reported a 24.8 percent fall in revenues for 2020 to AED3.51 billion ($960 million), Namshi saw sales increase 28 percent to AED1.316 billion over the same period, with the Kingdom representing 70 percent of sales.

On top of the $15,000 funding, applicants may also be offered equity partnerships after the program finishes at the end of the year, and may also access the Chalhoub Group’s online and in-store retail network to sell their products.

Dina Sidani, chief innovation officer, said that she believed the Fashion Lab “will have long-term positive impact in promoting innovation in the fashion industry locally, while creating young fashion champions from the Kingdom for the world.”

Based in Dubai, the group has been a major operator in Saudi Arabia for more than 50 years. It is active in 14 countries, with around 700 stores and 12,000 employees.

Up to five brands will be selected to take part in the Fashion Lab and the deadline for submissions for the first cohort is July 25, 2021.

FASTFACT

Applications are now open and successful participants will get to take part in a two-week ‘boot camp,’ which will help them navigate through different elements to develop their brand, including marketing, supply chain management, content creation and media exposure.

The initiative is part of a wider push to develop the Saudi fashion sector and nurture homegrown brands. On Wednesday, the Kingdom’s Fashion Commission announced the finalists chosen to take part in its yearlong Saudi 100 Brands program. The initiative will include training, advice and mentorship from experts in the fashion sector.

A shortlist of 400 was whittled down from an initial 1,348 applicants.

The program offers a one-year brand development initiative with training and mentoring, individual and group consultancy and advisory sessions, and virtual and in-person training workshops.

Topics: Chalhoub Group fashion

Related

Chalhoub Group in KSA aims to have more women in senior management roles
Business & Economy
Chalhoub Group in KSA aims to have more women in senior management roles
Racil Chalhoub adds a feminine twist to tuxedos
Offbeat
Racil Chalhoub adds a feminine twist to tuxedos

Saudi Arabia to grant licenses to 3 companies for parcel delivery

Saudi Arabia to grant licenses to 3 companies for parcel delivery
Updated 09 July 2021
Rashid Hassan

Saudi Arabia to grant licenses to 3 companies for parcel delivery

Saudi Arabia to grant licenses to 3 companies for parcel delivery
Updated 09 July 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is in the final stages of awarding three licenses to international companies for parcel transport services in the Kingdom, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency.

The Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) said in a tweet on Wednesday that the licenses will lead to a total investment of SR6 billion ($1.6 billion).

Since the commission took over regulation of the postal sector in the second half of 2019, the number of parcels delivered has increased by 160 percent to exceed 20.3 million parcels during the first quarter of 2021. It added that there are currently 42 licensed companies in the Kingdom.

A report issued last month by Dublin-based ResearchAndMarkets.com estimated that the Saudi courier and parcel delivery market is worth $970 million and forecast to grow by an average 6.5 percent per year until 2026.

FASTFACT

A report issued last month by Dublin-based ResearchAndMarkets.com estimated that the Saudi courier and parcel delivery market is worth $970 million and forecast to grow by an average 6.5 percent per year until 2026.

Global giant Amazon in March announced plans to add 11 buildings to its network in Saudi Arabia, boost its storage capacity in the Kingdom by 89 percent, and increase its geographical delivery network by 58 percent.

Dubai’s Majid Al-Futtaim recently told Arab News that the surge in demand for e-commerce had seen it expand its fulfilment and delivery network.

A new 9,000-square-meter center in Riyadh operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, handling up to 5,000 orders daily.

More than 500 workers process the orders, which are delivered by a fleet of 150 refrigerated trucks. The company plans to open more centers next year.

Earlier, in June 2020, the commission announced licenses for six parcel delivery firms in Saudi Arabia as it rolled out a new licensing plan for the postal sector.

The CITC said that five companies — Saee, Jones Transport, Aymakan, Almajdouie Logistics and Mkhdoom — had been given licenses to transport and deliver parcels inside the Kingdom, while Fetchr had been licensed to carry out both domestic and international deliveries.

Topics: parcel delivery Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC)

Related

Saudi Arabia to license 3 international logistics companies
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to license 3 international logistics companies
Saudi Electricity agrees $500m green credit facility in ESG push
Business & Economy
Saudi Electricity agrees $500m green credit facility in ESG push

Jordan, Israel agree to water deal, more West Bank trade

Jordan, Israel agree to water deal, more West Bank trade
Updated 08 July 2021
AP

Jordan, Israel agree to water deal, more West Bank trade

Jordan, Israel agree to water deal, more West Bank trade
  • Lapid called Jordan an “important neighbor and partner,” and said Israel would work to strengthen ties
  • Jordan said technical teams will iron out the details in the coming days
Updated 08 July 2021
AP

AMMAN: Jordan reached an agreement Thursday to purchase an additional 50 million cubic meters of water from Israel and to increase its exports to the occupied West Bank from $160 million a year to around $700 million, the two countries announced in official statements.
The agreements, concluded during a meeting between their foreign ministers, signaled improved relations with Israel's new government following years of strained ties under former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid — the guiding force behind the new government formed last month — met at the King Hussein Bridge between Jordan and the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Thursday.
Jordan said technical teams will iron out the details in the coming days, and that talks on implementing the export ceiling will be held among Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian officials.
Safadi called for renewed efforts to achieve a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and for Israel to halt “illegal” measures that undermine such efforts.
He stressed the importance of maintaining the status quo at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a flashpoint holy site in Jerusalem that is under Jordanian custodianship. He also said it would be a “war crime” to evict Palestinian families from their homes in east Jerusalem. Both issues fueled tensions that helped ignite an 11-day war in Gaza between Israel and the territory's militant Hamas rulers in May.
Lapid called Jordan an “important neighbor and partner,” and said Israel would work to strengthen ties and expand economic cooperation.
Gidon Bromberg, the Israeli director of EcoPeace Middle East, a Jordanian, Palestinian and Israeli environmentalist group, said the deal marks a “dramatic increase” in water exports from Israel, which he said had not exported more than 10 million cubic meters per year until now.
He said Jordan still faces a water deficit of 500 million cubic meters a year and would have to import considerably more to ensure a continuous supply for all its needs. Jordan is one of the driest countries on earth and its water shortages are expected to worsen with climate change.
Israel and Jordan made peace in 1994 and maintain close security ties, but relations have been strained in recent years over tensions at Al-Aqsa, Israel's expansion of Jewish settlements in war-won lands and the lack of any progress in the long-moribund peace process.
Both Jordan and the Palestinians were adamantly opposed to the Trump administration's Mideast plan, which would have allowed Israel to annex up to a third of the occupied West Bank. Israel captured east Jerusalem and the West Bank from Jordan in the 1967 war, territories the Palestinians want as part of their future state.
The announcement came days before Jordan’s King Abdullah II is to visit the White House. The Biden administration has called on all sides to take steps that could help lay the groundwork for a resumption of possible peace talks.

Topics: water Israel Jordan West Bank

Related

Special Israel answers Jordan’s plea for urgent water supplies
Middle-East
Israel answers Jordan’s plea for urgent water supplies
Israel razes home of Palestinian shooting suspect’s estranged wife video
Middle-East
Israel razes home of Palestinian shooting suspect’s estranged wife

Latest updates

Halfway there: Suns beat Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker shoots against Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez during Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)
Messi, Neymar to battle in dream Copa final for 1st title
Messi, Neymar to battle in dream Copa final for 1st title
26 Colombians, 2 Americans behind assassination of Haitian president: Haiti police
26 Colombians, 2 Americans behind assassination of Haitian president: Haiti police
Pfizer-BioNTech to seek authorization for 3rd Covid shot: statement
Pfizer-BioNTech to seek authorization for 3rd Covid shot: statement
EU says UK liable to pay 47.5 billion euros to EU in post-Brexit settlement
EU says UK liable to pay 47.5 billion euros to EU in post-Brexit settlement

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.