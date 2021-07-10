You are here

  • Home
  • Oman’s Sultan Haitham: A role model of public service

Oman’s Sultan Haitham: A role model of public service

Oman’s Sultan Haitham: A role model of public service
Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said became Oman’s new ruler on Jan. 11, 2020, at the age of 65, just a day after Sultan Qaboos’s death. (Oman News Agency)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wwmmm

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Oman’s Sultan Haitham: A role model of public service

Oman’s Sultan Haitham: A role model of public service
  • Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said was once seen as the continuity candidate, yet he has already made his mark as sultan
  • He launched several business ventures and held a number of government posts before becoming sultan in Jan. 2020
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Before he became sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said was widely seen as the continuity candidate when he was named the preferred successor to his cousin and ruler of almost 50 years, Qaboos bin Said. Yet he has already made his mark on the Gulf sultanate.

He became Oman’s new ruler on Jan. 11, 2020, at the age of 65, just a day after Sultan Qaboos’s death, bringing with him many years of government service and a proven business acumen.

Continuity meant staying the course with Oman’s foreign policy and development agenda, at a time of heightened regional tensions, low oil demand and, of course, the gloom of the coronavirus pandemic. And yet, in only his first months in power, Sultan Haitham has delegated more responsibilities to his ministers and reformed the line of succession.

He was born in Muscat on Oct. 13, 1954 to the prominent Al-Said family and went on to study diplomacy at the UK’s University of Oxford, graduating in 1979.

Sultan Haitham is married to Ahad bint Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Busaidiyah, who, following a debut appearance at the Bait Al-Barakah Palace on International Women’s Day, 2020, is regarded as something of a role model and style icon in the Arab world. The royals have two sons and two daughters.




Sultan Haitham is married to Ahad bint Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Busaidiyah. (Oman News Agency)

Having launched several business ventures with his brother Talal, the sultan went on to hold a number of posts in government, first as a diplomat, serving as undersecretary for political affairs at the foreign ministry from 1986 to 1994, then as minister of heritage and culture for 18 years.

He was also head of Oman’s Vision 2040 agenda, overseeing the sultanate’s development plans with a keen eye for creating opportunities for young Omanis.




An image grab taken from Oman TV on January 11, 2020, shows Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, following a swearing in ceremony as Oman's new leader, after the death the previous day of Sultan Qaboos, on January 11, 2020. (AFP/Oman TV)

In January, Sultan Haitham announced that Oman would appoint a crown prince for the first time. His eldest son, Dhi Yazan bin Haitham, will thus become the sultanate’s first crown prince. The announcement came on the first anniversary of the sultan’s assumption of power.

A second decree established a new law for the parliament, the Council of Oman. It defined the council’s capabilities, membership conditions and their rights and duties, and regulation of everything related to the council’s affairs.

In May, Sultan Haitham directed the government and the private sector to create more than 32,000 jobs to support self-employed Omanis and business owners. The initiative was part of government efforts to boost employment and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order also included stipends to create a planned 15,000 private-sector jobs for the next two years and government subsidies for those entering the workforce for the first time.

Sultan Haitham’s arrival in Saudi Arabia marks a historic opportunity to cement economic ties during a time of significant change in the region.

Topics: Middle East Saudi Arabia Oman Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Oman Sultan in Saudi Arabia Editor’s Choice

Related

Sultan of Oman to visit Saudi Arabia on July 11-12
Saudi Arabia
Sultan of Oman to visit Saudi Arabia on July 11-12
Update King Salman, Sultan of Oman hold telephone call
Saudi Arabia
King Salman, Sultan of Oman hold telephone call

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases pass 500,000 mark

More than 19.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far. (SPA)
More than 19.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far. (SPA)
Updated 6 min 39 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases pass 500,000 mark

More than 19.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far. (SPA)
  • 305 arrested in Riyadh for breaching quarantine measures
Updated 6 min 39 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has recorded more than 500,000 COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic.

The country’s total is 500,083 following Saturday’s addition of 1,177 new infections.
Riyadh had 305 new cases. There were 297 in Makkah and 178 in the Eastern Province. Jouf recorded five new infections.
Saudi Arabia reported a further 1,516 recoveries, raising this total to 481,225. There are 10,895 active cases, with 1,395 patients in critical care.
The Moderna vaccine was approved by Saudi Arabia’s Food and Drug Authority on Friday, making it the fourth in the country to be authorized.
There were 16 coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 7,963.
There were 90,787 PCR tests in the past 24 hours, taking the total number carried out to 22.89 million.
The new infections come as authorities continue their crackdown on quarantine breaches and COVID-19 rule breakers.
The spokesperson for the Riyadh Police Department, Maj. Khaled Al-Kraidis, said that 305 people had breached quarantine measures. Security organizations that were monitoring preventive measures had detained people for violating the mandatory quarantine imposed on them when entering the Kingdom, he said.

INNUMBERS

500,083 Total cases

481,225 Recoveries

10,895 Active cases

7,963 Total deaths

Preliminary legal procedures have been taken against the individuals and their cases referred to the relevant authorities, he added.
Those breaking the Kingdom’s COVID-19 regulations could face fines of up to SR200,000 ($53,000), a maximum of two years in prison, or both. The penalty is doubled for repeat violations.
Foreigners found to have breached the quarantine rules run the risk of deportation and being permanently banned from the country.
Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 outbreak.
Among them, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (rest assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
More than 19.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far, with around 56 percent of the population receiving at least one shot.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia confirms 16 COVID-19 deaths, as cases exceed 500,000
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia confirms 16 COVID-19 deaths, as cases exceed 500,000
Saudi officials complete maintenance work of electronic system in Grand Mosque in Makkah for Hajj
Saudi Arabia
Saudi officials complete maintenance work of electronic system in Grand Mosque in Makkah for Hajj

Saudi Red Crescent Authority completes preparations for Hajj season

Saudi Red Crescent Authority completes preparations for Hajj season
Updated 22 min 8 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Red Crescent Authority completes preparations for Hajj season

Saudi Red Crescent Authority completes preparations for Hajj season
Updated 22 min 8 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Ambulances operating during this year’s Hajj season have been provided with 5 million boxes of medical consumables by the Saudi Red Crescent Authority’s (SRCA) medical supply team.

The supplies were handed to paramedics, who will unload them into ambulances. The boxes are divided into three different categories of medicine.

Teams prepared more than 300 boxes containing 2 million pieces of medical consumables and set up a reserve of 3 million medical pieces, in addition to equipping emergency centers.

The three categories of medical consumable boxes can provide emergency medical service for 20 to 30 normal emergency cases and 15 to 20 critical cases. Each ambulance contains basic materials such as trauma devices, an oxygen cylinder and a vital signs reading device, in addition to fluid suctioning devices, wooden plates, cervical splints and limb immobilization devices.

Faisal Al-Shamrani, head of the medical supply team, said that the group represents SRCA’s main medical wing in the holy sites, and their duties include determining the quantities and procuring medical supplies required for Hajj.

He added that workers are also distributing the necessary medical supplies for the main and subsidiary warehouses in the Mina and Muzdalifah areas in order to meet the needs of ambulances and medical centers.

Topics: Hajj 2021 Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA)

Related

The authority has deployed an ambulance fleet comprising 170 vehicles that includes 144 ambulances, 22 motorcycles, 10 carts and two emergency vehicles. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Emergency services prepare for Hajj season
Saudi officials complete maintenance work of electronic system in Grand Mosque in Makkah for Hajj
Saudi Arabia
Saudi officials complete maintenance work of electronic system in Grand Mosque in Makkah for Hajj

Saudi officials complete maintenance work of electronic system in Grand Mosque in Makkah for Hajj

Saudi officials complete maintenance work of electronic system in Grand Mosque in Makkah for Hajj
Updated 33 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi officials complete maintenance work of electronic system in Grand Mosque in Makkah for Hajj

Saudi officials complete maintenance work of electronic system in Grand Mosque in Makkah for Hajj
  • Women’s department says ready to receive female pilgrims
  • 20 people arrested on Friday for not having valid Hajj permits
Updated 33 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said it has conducted maintenance and operation work for all electronic equipment in the Grand Mosque in Makkah, in preparation for this year’s Hajj season.
The presidency also said it carried out the necessary maintenance for audio devices, central clock systems, fire alarm systems, control and monitoring systems, as well as the central and CCTV systems.
The Director-General of Operation and Maintenance, Mohsen bin Abdulmohsen Al-Sulami, said that the maintenance and operation of all components of the audio system, including microphones, had been completed.
He also said they have also completed maintenance and operation of the distributed audio devices, processing equipment, transmission and audio conversion devices, amplifiers and speakers,
He said that the maintenance and operation work included ensuring the operation of the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) system, their units were fully maintained, their programs checked, all their internal components were safe, all batteries were changed, and the necessary tests were performed.
He added that the central system for the entire network was checked, to ensure that all internal and external lines, phone devices, fixed and mobile cameras were operational and the system’s recording devices and screens were safe.
Al-Salami said that a specialized team supervised these works to ensure they were implemented in accordance with the technical principles they adhere to and to ensure that they are free from any defects using the latest technologies and the best international specifications, in line with the care given by the Saudi government to the Two Holy Mosques, the Kaaba and their pilgrims.
Meanwhile, the presidency’s women’s development affairs department said it has completed preparations of its development agency and its two auxiliary agencies to provide services to pilgrims to enable them to perform their rituals with ease.
Dr. Al-Anoud bint Khaled Al-Aboud, deputy president for women’s development affairs, said that the employees of the department, the auxiliary agencies, and the affiliated field and administrative departments are fully prepared and equipped, according to the development plans, programs and initiatives with the participating parties, which have effectively contributed to improving and preparing their performance to receive pilgrims.
She added that all the necessary measures have been taken into account and the highest precautionary standards and health protocols have been applied, so that female pilgrims can perform their rituals in a safe and healthy environment.
Spokesman for the Hajj Security Forces Command, Brig. Gen. Sami Al-Shuwairekh said that 20 people have been arrested on Friday for violating the regulations and instructions of Hajj, by not having a valid permit. Legal measures have been taken against them and they have been issued a SR10,000 ($2,665) fine.
Brig. Gen. Al-Shuwairekh called on all citizens and residents to abide by the instructions for this year’s pilgrimage, adding that security forces will implement regulations and legal measures against anyone who tries to reach the Grand Mosque, the central surrounding area and the holy sites (Mina, Muzdalifah, Arafat) without a permit until July 23.

Topics: Saudi Arabia hajj General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Mohsen bin Abdulmohsen Al-Sulami Dr. Al-Anoud bint Khaled Al-Aboud

Who’s Who: Dr. Munir bin Mahmoud El-Desouki, adviser at KSA’s Research, Development and Innovation Authority

Who’s Who: Dr. Munir bin Mahmoud El-Desouki, adviser at KSA’s Research, Development and Innovation Authority
Updated 44 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Dr. Munir bin Mahmoud El-Desouki, adviser at KSA’s Research, Development and Innovation Authority

Who’s Who: Dr. Munir bin Mahmoud El-Desouki, adviser at KSA’s Research, Development and Innovation Authority
Updated 44 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Munir bin Mahmoud El-Desouki has supervised the founding team of the newly approved Research, Development and Innovation Authority since July 2. He was also appointed as adviser to the authority’s chairman.

El-Desouki has also served as acting president of King Abdul Aziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) since April 2021, as well as assistant minister at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT) since February 2020.

He also worked as deputy minister for development and planning at the MCIT and senior adviser to the minister of MCIT.

El-Desouki has served on and chaired several national committees, held a number of positions in KACST and won numerous awards and prizes, including the 2014 Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Prize for inventors and the talented (Takreem) for his invention in electrical engineering, called “Development through Time Integration.”

He gained a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in 2002. He also received an M.A.Sc. in electrical and computer engineering from McMaster University, Canada, in 2005.

Two years later, he completed a master’s degree in engineering entrepreneurship and innovation from McMaster University. In 2010, he obtained a Ph.D. from the same university in electrical and computer engineering, specializing in CMOS sensors for low-level light biomedical applications, in addition to CMOS sensors for high-speed non-invasive fluorescence lifetime imaging systems.

Topics: Who's Who research Development and Innovation Authority

Related

Who’s Who: Majed Al-Hassnah, senior executive director at Tatweer Educational Technologies Co.
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Majed Al-Hassnah, senior executive director at Tatweer Educational Technologies Co.
Who’s Who: Tareq Musmali, chief internal auditor of Amaala and The Red Sea Development Co. 
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Tareq Musmali, chief internal auditor of Amaala and The Red Sea Development Co. 

Details of 3rd Crown Prince Camel Festival revealed

Details of 3rd Crown Prince Camel Festival revealed
Updated 16 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

Details of 3rd Crown Prince Camel Festival revealed

Details of 3rd Crown Prince Camel Festival revealed
  • A number of local and international camel owners will compete in 532 races
  • The festival aims to consolidate camel sports heritage, promote it in Saudi and Arab culture, and support the tourism and economic movement in the Kingdom
Updated 16 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz, vice president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee and president of the Saudi Camel Federation, has announced details of the third Crown Prince Camel Festival, which will begin in Taif Camel Square on Aug. 8.
Prince Fahd said that the festival would see competition among a number of local and international camel owners, with 532 races, competing for a total prize pool of SR53 million ($14.1 million). The festival will start with a preliminary stage for all age groups with 32 races, while the marathon will be eight races, and the final will consist of 204 races.
He said that the festival aims to consolidate camel sports heritage, promote it in Saudi and Arab culture, and support the tourism and economic movement in the Kingdom, which enhances community participation and ingrains national heritage.

FASTFACT

The festival would see competition among a number of local and international camel owners, with 532 races, competing for a total prize pool of SR53 million ($14.1 million). The festival will start with a preliminary stage for all age groups with 32 races, while the marathon will be eight races, and the final will consist of 204 races.

Prince Fahd said that the festival achieved remarkable participation in its second running last year, which gained it a place in Guinness World Records after more than 13,000 camels participated in the festival.
Prince Fahd expressed his thanks and gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support for the advancement of the camel sport, and to Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, minister of sports, president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee and president of the International Camel Federation, for his follow-up and support of the camel federation’s programs in general, and the Crown Prince Camel Festival in particular.

Topics: Prince Fahd bin Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz Crown Prince Camel Festival Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) Saudi Camel Federation camel racing Saudi Arabia

Related

Crown Prince Camel Festival to begin on Aug. 8 in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia
Crown Prince Camel Festival to begin on Aug. 8 in Saudi Arabia
International conference of camel experts kicks off to discuss cultural legacy of camels
Offbeat
International conference of camel experts kicks off to discuss cultural legacy of camels

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 cases pass 500,000 mark
More than 19.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far. (SPA)
MSC Cruises to start Red Sea summer schedule from end of July
MSC Cruises to start Red Sea summer schedule from end of July
England and Italy countdown to Euro 2020 final
England and Italy countdown to Euro 2020 final
Ashleigh Barty, 25, adds the Wimbledon crown to her 2019 French Open title
Ashleigh Barty, 25, adds the Wimbledon crown to her 2019 French Open title
Chinese regulator halts game streaming merger
Chinese regulator halts game streaming merger

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.