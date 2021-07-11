You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq PM visits activist in hospital after abduction, assault

Iraq PM visits activist in hospital after abduction, assault

Iraq PM visits activist in hospital after abduction, assault
A tweet from Khademi’s office said the premier had checked up on the health of journalist and activist Ali Al-Mikdam. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r4nq3

Updated 11 July 2021
AFP

Iraq PM visits activist in hospital after abduction, assault

Iraq PM visits activist in hospital after abduction, assault
  • Ali Al-Mikdam, a young Iraqi journalist, activist and researcher, had disappeared on Friday, sparking widespread concern
Updated 11 July 2021
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi early Sunday visited in hospital a pro-democracy activist who has been critical of pro-Iran armed factions, after the campaigner had been abducted and assaulted.
Ali Al-Mikdam, a young Iraqi journalist, activist and researcher, had disappeared on Friday, sparking widespread concern from his friends and supporters, before he was released late Saturday, injured, on the outskirts of Baghdad.
A tweet from Khademi’s office said the premier had checked up “on the health of journalist and activist Ali Al-Mikdam in one of Baghdad’s hospitals after security forces released him from his kidnappers.”
Mikdam was a key figure in anti-government protests which swept Iraq for months from October 2019 calling for the removal of Iraq’s political class, which activists branded as inept and corrupt.
The protesters also rallied against the influence of Iran in the war-battered country, where powerful pro-Tehran armed factions have been integrated into the national security apparatus.
Mikdam, after receiving threats, had moved to Istanbul and then Irbil in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.
He had returned to Baghdad eight days ago, his mother told AFP while he was missing on Friday.
“Only two days ago he told me he had received threats and gave me the phone numbers of his friends to contact them if anything bad happens to him,” his mother said then, holding back tears.
Killings, attempted murders and abductions have targeted more than 70 activists since the protest movement erupted in late 2019.
Authorities have failed to publicly identify or charge the perpetrators of the violence, for which no groups have claimed responsibility.
Pro-democracy activists are often portrayed as foreign stooges by Iraq’s powerful pro-Iran factions.
Last month, Iraq freed a commander of the state-affiliated Hashed Al-Shaabi, a Shiite paramilitary coalition, two weeks after he was arrested over the murder of a pro-democracy activist.
Mikdam’s most recent analysis, published with the Washington Institute for Near East Policy last month, criticized the ongoing wave of assassinations targeting journalists and scholars by armed factions.

Topics: Iraq

Shell lands near coalition base in eastern Syria: monitor

Shell lands near coalition base in eastern Syria: monitor
Updated 11 July 2021
AFP

Shell lands near coalition base in eastern Syria: monitor

Shell lands near coalition base in eastern Syria: monitor
Updated 11 July 2021
AFP

BEIRUT: A mortar shell landed in a gas field in eastern Syria housing coalition forces, a war monitor reported on Sunday.
It fell in the Conoco gas field in Deir Ezzor province, near a base of the US-led coalition battling Daesh group remnants, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The war monitor said a blast was heard in the area but there were no immediate reports of casualties.
It said pro-Iran militias were likely responsible for the incident that followed a series of recent attacks on the nearby Al-Omar oil field, which also houses coalition forces.
The state-run SANA news agency said an explosion was heard from the area of the Conoco gas field, but did not provide additional details.
The coalition was not immediately available for comment.
The latest incident came amid heightened tensions following US strikes last month against three targets Washington said were used by pro-Iran groups in eastern Syria and western Iraq.
On Wednesday, Syrian Kurdish forces said they repelled drone attacks near a major coalition base at the Al-Omar oil field.
Last Sunday, Kurdish forces said two unidentified rocket-propelled grenades landed on the western side of the Al-Omar oil field, without causing casualties.
The Observatory blames pro-Iran militias for both attacks.

Topics: Syria US Deir Ezzor

Related

A member of the Kurdish internal security services known as Asayish stands guard in Qamishli. (AFP)
Middle-East
Kurdish authorities in Syria slam UN aid crossing vote as unfair
US-Russia cooperation ensured Syria border crossing kept open: Official
Middle-East
US-Russia cooperation ensured Syria border crossing kept open: Official

Second batch of Yemenis stranded in India due to pandemic arrive in Aden

Second batch of Yemenis stranded in India due to pandemic arrive in Aden
Updated 11 July 2021
Arab News

Second batch of Yemenis stranded in India due to pandemic arrive in Aden

Second batch of Yemenis stranded in India due to pandemic arrive in Aden
  • Health specialists were present at the airport to carry out precautionary measures for those arriving
  • A crumbling health system in war-torn Yemen led thousands of its citizens to seek treatment overseas
Updated 11 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The second batch of 153 stranded Yemenis in India landed in Aden Airport on Saturday, state news agency Saba News reported.
Health specialists were present at the airport to carry out precautionary measures for those arriving.
The arrivals where then transported by health and security officials into an isolation center to provide them with the necessary health service.
A crumbling health system in war-torn Yemen led thousands of its citizens to seek treatment overseas.
Earlier last year, Yemen’s internationally recognized government said it will begin the first evacuation flights for citizens who have been stranded abroad since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The first evacuation flight was sent to Jordan after Yemen’s Supreme National Emergency Committee created procedures and timetables for scheduling the return of citizens to Yemen.

Topics: Yemen Coronavirus

Related

Special Yemen’s government on Saturday launched a military offensive to seize control of Al-Bayda after regional and international mediators failed to convince the Houthis. (AP)
Middle-East
Yemen troops seize key Al-Bayda area as Houthis flee
Special Top Houthi commander killed in new Yemen battle
Middle-East
Top Houthi commander killed in new Yemen battle

Kurdish authorities in Syria slam UN aid crossing vote as unfair

A member of the Kurdish internal security services known as Asayish stands guard in Qamishli. (AFP)
A member of the Kurdish internal security services known as Asayish stands guard in Qamishli. (AFP)
Updated 11 July 2021
AFP

Kurdish authorities in Syria slam UN aid crossing vote as unfair

A member of the Kurdish internal security services known as Asayish stands guard in Qamishli. (AFP)
  • The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously approved an extension of humanitarian aid to a rebel-held part of Syria through the Bab Al-Hawa crossing from Turkey in the country’s northeast
Updated 11 July 2021
AFP

QAMISHLI: Kurdish authorities in Syria on Saturday slammed the UN Security Council for failing to reopen an aid crossing to the northeast despite approving deliveries through the frontier with Turkey.
“We are not opposed to aid deliveries to the Syrian people ... but we are opposed to double standards,” the Kurdish administration said in a statement. “This decision deepens our humanitarian tragedy by continuing the siege imposed on us from all sides,” it added.
The UN Security Council on Friday unanimously approved an extension of humanitarian aid to a rebel-held part of Syria through the Bab Al-Hawa crossing from Turkey in the country’s northeast.
But a request to reopen for one year a second crossing point at Al-Yarubiyah, which allows supplies to reach northeastern Syria from Iraq, was dropped.
Al-Yarubiyah was closed last year after Russia and China vetoed UN Security Council resolutions authorizing it to remain open.
Kurdish authorities and international aid groups had lobbied for it be reopened but their appeal failed, sparking a backlash.
“The Council has  ... once again failed to address the significant and life-threatening challenges populations in northeast Syria are facing in accessing humanitarian assistance,” David Miliband of the International Rescue Committee said in a statement on Friday.
“Needs have increased by nearly 40 percent, while the IRC and other NGOs have experienced chronic shortages of essential supplies.”
Amnesty International also slammed the UNSC vote as a “compromise” that overlooked the humanitarian tragedy in northeast Syria which is home to sprawling displacement camps housing relatives of the Daesh group.
“This compromise resolution is once again an example of Russia ignoring the humanitarian needs of Syrians,” Amnesty’s Sherine Tadros said in a statement.
For its part, the Syrian government welcomed the UNSC vote that authorized aid deliveries for only six months, down from 12.
On Saturday, Syrian state television quoted Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad as saying that the vote affirmed the unity of Syrian territory. “External crossings are no longer the main tool for delivering aid,” Mekdad said. “Deliveries from within Syria are now the main” channel, he added.
China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun said on Tuesday that Beijing wanted the council to not only extend humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria from neighboring countries, but to tackle the impact of Western sanctions by the US and EU and the need to expand deliveries across conflict lines — issues he again raised after the vote.
“It should be stressed here that unilateral sanctions are the main obstacle in improving the humanitarian situation in the country,” Zhang said.

Topics: Kurdish

Related

US-Russia cooperation ensured Syria border crossing kept open: Official
Middle-East
US-Russia cooperation ensured Syria border crossing kept open: Official
Biden hails diplomatic victory after UN votes to extend cross-border aid to Syria
Middle-East
Biden hails diplomatic victory after UN votes to extend cross-border aid to Syria

Lebanon’s power blackouts halt COVID-19 vaccine drive

Lebanon’s power blackouts halt COVID-19 vaccine drive
Updated 11 July 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon’s power blackouts halt COVID-19 vaccine drive

Lebanon’s power blackouts halt COVID-19 vaccine drive
  • Protesters complain about lack of food, water and fuel in the country
Updated 11 July 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s power cuts have stopped the country’s vaccination campaign and also led to health warnings about a spike in food poisoning.

The country suffered a total blackout for the second consecutive day after all electricity plants stopped operating due to a lack of fuel. 

Electricite du Liban said it would put the Zahrani plant back in service from Sunday morning after having unloaded a fuel shipment in the plant’s tanks.

The deteriorating situation led to a number of doctors warning of an increase in food poisoning cases at hospitals because of the “collapse of food safety control, fraud, and poor food preservation in storage, sales centers, restaurants, and even houses during long hours of electricity outage.”

On Saturday the Ministry of Health suspended its COVID-19 vaccination campaign because of the electricity and internet outage. But Rafik Hariri University Hospital denied that the refrigeration of stored vaccines had stopped.

“The hospital, and other governmental and nongovernmental hospitals, have suffered from extreme electricity outages of more than 21 hours per day, which necessitated using seven generators available at the hospital,” it said. “Upon instructions by the Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri the hospital was supplied with quantities of diesel that could help it continue operating for a whole week without having to close some of its departments.”

Dire living conditions have pushed people out onto the streets to protest, blocking the Corniche Mazraa road.

“Nobody is responding to us or to our shouts,” one woman told Arab News. “We are hungry. There is no electricity, water, food, nor diesel. Officials are evading their responsibilities and they do not hear us.”

FASTFACTS

• The country suffered a total blackout for the second consecutive day after all electricity plants stopped operating due to a lack of fuel.

• Electricite du Liban said it would put the Zahrani plant back in service from Sunday morning after having unloaded a fuel shipment in the plant’s tanks.

The owner of an electrical tools store said poverty was increasing and services were collapsing and “officials put the blame on us if we protest.” 

On Friday, protesters stormed a restaurant where former minister May Chidiac was dining. They verbally attacked her for dining in a restaurant “while people are starving outside.”

The price of a bundle of bread increased to LBP4,250 ($3 according to the official exchange rate) on Saturday. 

The Ministry of Economy explained that this rise was due to the increase in the US dollar exchange rate, prices of fuel oil, and transport expenses, in addition to the increase of wheat prices on the international market.

A delegation of the Association of Lebanese Industrialists said the governor of the Central Bank, Riad Salameh, had told them they should prepare “for the upcoming phase and search for other sources to finance the import of raw material, as the Central Bank is heading toward stopping all sorts of subsidies.”

Salameh said the credits allocated by the Central Bank during the first six months of 2021 to buy fuel oil was “equal to the consumption during 2020 and 2019, and that the same applies to medicines and other subsidized items.”

Salameh explained the increase in demand for gasoline and diesel “either to citizens who are storing them or smuggling them and that, in both cases, this led to huge damage to the Lebanese economy.”

In an attempt to show a different image of Lebanon, the executive committee of the Baalbeck International Festival organized a concert but without an audience. “Shine on Lebanon” was dedicated to young talent and was shown on TV and social media.

The concert was filmed across the historical sites of Ain Hircha in Rachaiya, Niha Bekaa in Qasarnaba, and Majdal Anjar.

Young participants criticized the authorities during the show for the country’s current crisis.

The songs reflected the suffering of the Lebanese people, especially since the deadly Beirut explosion last August.

Topics: Lebanon COVID-19 vaccine power outage

Related

Lebanon power station to restart after fuel delivery
Middle-East
Lebanon power station to restart after fuel delivery
Pharmacies in crisis-hit Lebanon strike over shortages
Middle-East
Pharmacies in crisis-hit Lebanon strike over shortages

Top Houthi commander killed in new Yemen battle

Top Houthi commander killed in new Yemen battle
Updated 11 July 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Top Houthi commander killed in new Yemen battle

Top Houthi commander killed in new Yemen battle
  • bu Yahya Al-Hanemi died in a fierce five-hour battle for Al-Zaher district
  • Government troops seized control of a large swathe of territory in Al-Zaher
Updated 11 July 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

ALEXANDRIA: A top Houthi battlefield commander was killed on Saturday as new fighting raged between  Yemeni government troops and Iran-backed forces in the provinces of Al-Bayda, Marib and Jouf.

Abu Yahya Al-Hanemi died in a fierce five-hour battle for Al-Zaher district, south of the central Al-Bayda province.

The Houthis mounted counterattacks on army troops and allied tribesmen in Al-Bayda, where loyalists scored major advances over the last seven days. Yemen’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday that the rebel forces suffered heavy casualties and lost military equipment in the battle for Al-Zaher.

FASTFACT

Thousands of combatants and civilians have been killed since February when the Houthis resumed an offensive on oil-rich Marib, the government’s last bastion in the north.

Backed by air support from the Arab coalition, government troops last week mounted an offensive to seize control of districts in Al-Bayda, and to relieve pressure on other government troops battling Houthi attacks in the central province of Marib.

Government troops seized control of a swath of territory in Al-Zaher district, and pushed deeper into Houthi-controlled areas in Al-Saoma and Al-Hazemia, southeast of the province, after killing, wounding and capturing dozens of rebel fighters.

By attacking the Houthis in Al-Bayda, Yemen’s government has sought to secure neighboring provinces such as Lahj, Abyan, Shabwa and Al-Dhale, push into other Houthi-controlled provinces such as Sanaa, Ibb and Dhamar, and weaken the Houthi offensive on Marib, army officials said.

Local officials say that fighting could escalate there in the coming days as the Houthis and government continue bringing in reinforcements.

In Marib province, the scene of the heaviest fighting, Yemen’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday that army troops and tribesmen mounted an attack on the Houthis in the Halhalan Valley and Mezam Mas, northeast of the province, as other government troops pushed back Houthi attacks in Al-Mashjah and Al-Kasara, west of Marib city.

In Jouf, army spokesman Rabia Al-Qurashi told Arab News that government troops repulsed a Houthi attack in Al-Jadafer region, west of Hazem, the provincial capital, and several Houthis were killed when a warplane from the Arab coalition targeted
their vehicle.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Marib Jouf

Related

Special Yemen’s government on Saturday launched a military offensive to seize control of Al-Bayda after regional and international mediators failed to convince the Houthis. (AP)
Middle-East
Yemen troops seize key Al-Bayda area as Houthis flee
Saudi Arabia reiterates commitment to Yemen’s security and stability
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reiterates commitment to Yemen’s security and stability

Latest updates

Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
Bill Gates and other philanthropists pledge $140m to cover UK foreign aid cut
Bill Gates and other philanthropists pledge $140m to cover UK foreign aid cut
Asylum seekers being immediately detained in UK
Asylum seekers being immediately detained in UK
Conor McGregor injures leg, Poirier wins UFC 264 showdown
Conor McGregor injures leg, Poirier wins UFC 264 showdown
Yemeni FM condemns Houthi militia's continued rejection of proposed peace initiative for a cease-fire
Yemeni FM condemns Houthi militia's continued rejection of proposed peace initiative for a cease-fire

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.