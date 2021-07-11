You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt inks deals for $7.5bn petrochem project

Egypt inks deals for $7.5bn petrochem project

Egypt inks deals for $7.5bn petrochem project
A file photo of Tarek El-Molla, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8qfaw

Updated 18 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt inks deals for $7.5bn petrochem project

Egypt inks deals for $7.5bn petrochem project
  • The project includes a complex for the production of value-added petrochemical and petroleum products
Updated 18 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt signed two agreements with the American Bechtel Group for a $7.5 billion petrochemical project in the eastern Red Sea governorate, according to a statement issued by Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek El-Molla.

The agreements are to implement basic engineering works and designs for the Red Sea Petrochemical Complex project in the Ain Sokhna economic area and to be partners in implementing the project.

The project includes a complex for the production of value-added petrochemical and petroleum products, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, bunker fuel and other products for the local market and for exporting.

The statement said that the terms of the agreements represent the last stage before the formal agreement is signed between the Red Sea National Refining and Petrochemical Company and Bechtel next August.

El-Mulla said that the project “is the largest of its kind in Africa, and represents a model for projects that reflect Egypt’s tendency to build major projects and a strong petroleum industry, which contribute to increasing domestic production and export, maximizing added value and achieving sustainable growth.”

“We are pleased to see Bechtel, one of the leading engineering and construction companies in the United States, take a leading role in the most important investment in the petrochemicals field in Egypt, which enhances the commercial component of the US-Egypt strategic partnership, which is flourishing in many directions,” US Ambassador to Egypt Jonathan Cohen said.

Topics: Egypt Bechtel Group

Related

Tourists on a guided tour in the Temple of Karnak in Luxor. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Middle-East
Egyptian efforts to revive tourism paying off
Egypt’s headline inflation up slightly at 4.9 percent in June
Business & Economy
Egypt’s headline inflation up slightly at 4.9 percent in June

Bitcoin, Ether rise after a volatile week as Fed assesses crypto risk for first time

Bitcoin, Ether rise after a volatile week as Fed assesses crypto risk for first time
Updated 11 July 2021
Ryana Alqubali

Bitcoin, Ether rise after a volatile week as Fed assesses crypto risk for first time

Bitcoin, Ether rise after a volatile week as Fed assesses crypto risk for first time
  • Tether is the third-biggest cryptocurrency in the world by market value
Updated 11 July 2021
Ryana Alqubali

RIYADH: Bitcoin traded higher on Sunday after a volatile week, increasing by 0.4 percent to $33,956 at 6:20 p.m. Riyadh time. Ether was up by 1.47 percent to trade at $2,140, reversing a decline from Friday, according to data from Coindesk.

Below is the main news on cryptocurrency over the week:

The US Federal Reserve on Friday singled out for the first time a dramatic rise in the price of cryptocurrencies in its overall assessment of the financial system’s stability, according to Bloomberg. The Fed is more concerned about cryptos than ever, with chairman Jerome Powell meeting the head of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. on May 11 and crypto advocate Christopher Giancarlo a day later, according to the central banker’s monthly diary.

The bank, in its Monetary Policy Report, told Congress that “the surge in the prices of a variety of crypto-assets” reflected investors’ increased risk appetite. While Fed officials have discussed crypto before, the institution itself has seldom, if ever, used the asset class as a benchmark to consider broader market conditions.

Tether is the third-biggest cryptocurrency in the world by market value and it has some economists — including a Fed official — worried. Some investors and economists are worried that Tether’s issuer does not have enough dollar reserves to justify its dollar peg. With more than $60 billion worth of tokens in circulation, Tether has more deposits than that of many US banks, according to Coindesk.

The Bank of Thailand issued a warning notice, titled “Caution on Using Digital Assets as Means of Payment for Goods and Services” on Thursday, according to Bitcoin News. The bank said a growing number of companies were asking for payments in cryptocurrencies, but reiterated its stance on crypto and warned of the risks of using it as a means of payment.

Topics: bitcoin cryptocurrency US Federal Reserve ether

Related

Bitcoin Fund breaks new ground in Middle East with debut on Nasdaq Dubai
Business & Economy
Bitcoin Fund breaks new ground in Middle East with debut on Nasdaq Dubai
Bitcoin podcaster Peter McCormack meets with El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele in San Salvador, El Salvador, on June 15, 2021. (Peter Mccormack/Handout via REUTERS)
Business & Economy
World Bank rejects El Salvador request for help on bitcoin implementation

Saudi food giant Savola Group acquires UAE’s Bayara Holding for $260m

Saudi food giant Savola Group acquires UAE’s Bayara Holding for $260m
Updated 11 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi food giant Savola Group acquires UAE’s Bayara Holding for $260m

Saudi food giant Savola Group acquires UAE’s Bayara Holding for $260m
  • The purchase will be financed through a combination of operating cash flows and available bank loans
Updated 11 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Savola Group has signed a deal to acquire UAE’s Bayara Holding for SR975 million ($260 million).

The purchase will be financed through a combination of operating cash flows and available bank loans, the company announced in a Tadawul filing.

Ernst and Young was appointed as the financial advisor of the fully cash transaction.

The deal is part of Savola’s five-year strategy to expand in its eight existing markets — particularly in Saudi Arabia and Egypt — by acquiring companies.

Bayara is a major manufacturer and distributor of branded snacks in the UAE and the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Food Savola Group

Related

Savola Group among top 100 companies in Middle East
Corporate News
Savola Group among top 100 companies in Middle East
Savola net profit declines as sales, margins decrease
Business & Economy
Savola net profit declines as sales, margins decrease

Syria government raises bread, diesel prices as crisis deepens

Syria government raises bread, diesel prices as crisis deepens
Updated 11 July 2021
Reuters

Syria government raises bread, diesel prices as crisis deepens

Syria government raises bread, diesel prices as crisis deepens
  • The move coincided with a decree issued by President Bashar Assad on Sunday that increases by 50 percent public sector salaries
Updated 11 July 2021
Reuters

DAMASCUS: Steep bread and diesel price hikes went into force in government-held parts of war-torn Syria on Sunday, bringing more pain for civilians in a long-running economic crisis.
The price of diesel fuel nearly tripled and the price of bread doubled, according to the official SANA news agency, only days after Damascus announced an increase in the price of petrol.
The move coincided with a decree issued by President Bashar Assad on Sunday that increases by 50 percent public sector salaries and sets the minimum wage at 71,515 Syrian pounds a month ($57 at the official rate), up from 47,000 pounds ($37).
In a second decree, Assad raised public sector and military pensions by 40 percent, according to SANA.
According to a revised price list published by SANA on Saturday night, one liter of diesel fuel will now cost 500 pounds, up from the 180 pounds users in most sectors were paying previously.
Mustafa Haswiya, of the state-run Syrian Company for the Storage and Distribution of Petroleum Products, said 80 percent of Syria’s hydrocarbon needs are purchased from abroad using foreign currency.
“It was necessary to raise prices in order to reduce the import bill,” which would otherwise have risked making oil products unaffordable, SANA quoted him as saying.
The price of subsidised bread doubled to 200 Syrian pounds. The state-run Syrian Foundation for Bakeries said that the rising price of diesel fuel contributed to the increase, according to SANA.
The pro-government Al-Watan daily on Sunday said the diesel fuel hike will lead to “an increase in the price of transportation within and across provinces” by more than 26 percent and will make other goods more expensive too.
It said the transport, agriculture and industrial sectors will see a rise in production costs, leading to further inflation.
The cost of heating homes will also climb by 178 percent, Al-Watan said, making it all the more inaccessible.
Damascus has repeatedly raised fuel prices in recent years to tackle an accelerating economic crisis sparked by the country’s decade-long civil war and compounded by sanctions.
The latest price hikes came nearly two weeks after the government in neighboring crisis-hit Lebanon raised fuel prices by more than 35 percent to combat shortages that authorities there blame in part on smuggling to Syria.

Topics: Syria diesel

Related

Shell lands near coalition base in eastern Syria: monitor
Middle-East
Shell lands near coalition base in eastern Syria: monitor
A member of the Kurdish internal security services known as Asayish stands guard in Qamishli. (AFP)
Middle-East
Kurdish authorities in Syria slam UN aid crossing vote as unfair

Saudi Arabia to offer $133m in loans to 50 new entertainment projects

Saudi Arabia to offer $133m in loans to 50 new entertainment projects
Updated 11 July 2021
AMEERA ABID

Saudi Arabia to offer $133m in loans to 50 new entertainment projects

Saudi Arabia to offer $133m in loans to 50 new entertainment projects
  • Vision 2030 aims to increase household expenditure in the sector from 2.9 to 6 percent
Updated 11 July 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has signed an agreement with the Social Development Bank to provide SR500 million ($133 million) worth of loans for entertainment projects.

“The agreement aims to provide soft loans to finance quality investment opportunities in order to contribute to the growth and sustainability of the entertainment sector and increase the share of its local content, in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals,” GEA spokesman Saad Al-Ahmari told Arab News.

The new agreement aims to finance no less than 50 new entertainment projects in the Kingdom, Al-Ahmari said.

“The Social Development Bank will present project funding to small and medium-sized enterprises through its ‘Ufuq’ program with a total value of SR10 million and will support entrepreneurs through both monetary and nonmonetary solutions,” he added.

The entertainment sector is a key element of the cultural goals set out as part of Vision 2030, which aims to increase household expenditure in the sector from 2.9 percent to 6 percent by the end of the decade.

The GEA was established in 2016 and Chairman Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al-Sheikh in May announced the results of the “Ideas for Entertainment” initiative. From the more than 12,000 proposals submitted to the project, the top 20 ideas were selected.

The top submission was “The Grove,” which is described as “a rich experience encompassing an array of activities such as theatrical and musical performances, hiking expeditions and more.”

The Saudi entertainment and amusement sector is forecast to be worth $1.17 billion by 2030 and grow by a massive 47.65 percent per year, according to a recent industry report.

HIGHLIGHTS

● The General Entertainment Authority signs an agreement with the Social Development Bank to provide soft loans.

● The Social Development Bank will present project funding to small and medium-sized enterprises through its ‘Ufuq’ program with a total value of SR10 million.

● The Saudi entertainment and amusement sector is forecast to be worth $1.17 billion by 2030.

The US-based Research and Markets study said that the growth compares with just $23.77 million in 2020.

“The entertainment industry of Saudi Arabia is growing massively. Saudi Arabia has been putting its best effort to build a unique and world-class entertainment hub that includes innovative rides, cultural or historical attractions, and mega sporting events,” the report said.

One of the biggest entertainment investments in the Kingdom is the Qiddiya project. Announced in 2017, work at the site — located just a 40-minute drive from the capital — began in April the following year.

The city — which will cover more than 366 square kilometers of land — will host a Formula One racing track, a Six Flags theme park, a water park, sports facilities including football stadiums and development infrastructure for young Saudi athletes, and an extensive range of cultural, creative and artistic activities.

One of the big breakthroughs came in April 2018, when Saudi Arabia’s 35-year ban on cinemas was lifted. As a result, some of the world’s biggest cinema operators have moved into the Kingdom.

In December 2020, AMC Entertainment Holdings, the world’s largest movie exhibition company, opened a sixth movie theater in Saudi Arabia as part of its plans to expand to 50 locations by 2024.

AMC also established the Saudi Cinema Co., a joint venture with Saudi Entertainment Ventures, an entity set up by the Public Investment Fund to become the state investment and development arm for the entertainment sector.

UAE-based chain VOX Cinemas also plans to build 600 screens across the Kingdom by 2023 as part of a SR2 billion ($533 million) investment.

Topics: Saudi Arabia entertainment industry Saudi Entertainment and Amusement (SEA) Social Development Bank Vision 2030

Related

$133 million deal signed to support Saudi entertainment sector
Saudi Arabia
$133 million deal signed to support Saudi entertainment sector
Saudi entertainment seasons return in Q4 of 2021 photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi entertainment seasons return in Q4 of 2021

MSC Cruises to start Red Sea summer schedule from end of July

MSC Cruises to start Red Sea summer schedule from end of July
Updated 10 July 2021
AMEERA ABID

MSC Cruises to start Red Sea summer schedule from end of July

MSC Cruises to start Red Sea summer schedule from end of July
  • The ship is equipped with a 975-seat main theater, an aquapark, a bowling alley, an F1 simulator, a kids club, a cinema and a shopping gallery with more than 200 brands
Updated 10 July 2021
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Geneva-headquartered MSC Cruises has announced that one of its ships, the MSC Bellissima, will sail from Jeddah for 21 Red Sea cruises, starting from the end of July until late October.

The vessel, which came into service in 2019, will offer three to four night cruises to Safaga for Luxor, Aqaba for Petra, Jordan, before returning to the Saudi home port in Jeddah.

MSC Cruises Executive Chairman Piefrancesco Vago said in a press statement: “As the tourism industry of Saudi Arabia grows progressively for its own residents and international visitors, we are looking forward to making a positive and lasting contribution as more people explore and discover the rich heritage and incredible cultural attraction it has to offer.”

The ship is equipped with a 975-seat main theater, an aquapark, a bowling alley, an F1 simulator, a kids club, a cinema and a shopping gallery with more than 200 brands.

MSC Cruises told Arab News in May that it expects half the passengers on its new Jeddah-based cruises to come from Saudi Arabia with the remainder from around the world as it prepares to become the first operator to homeport in Jeddah.

The Public Investment Fund launched Cruise Saudi in January of this year to develop a cruise industry in the Kingdom and help create more than 50,000 jobs in the tourism industry through 2035. It will develop ports and terminals in several Saudi cities to provide access to Saudi heritage and culture, including three of the five UNESCO World Heritage sites located near the coast.

Topics: Red Sea MSC Cruises

Related

MSC Cruises wants 50 percent Saudi passengers as it launches Red Sea itinerary
Business & Economy
MSC Cruises wants 50 percent Saudi passengers as it launches Red Sea itinerary
Under the agreement, the MSC Magnifica will sail in the Red Sea from Jeddah on several seven-day trips from Nov. 13 through March 26. (Photo: MSC Rights)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Cruise partners with MSC Cruises for winter season

Latest updates

Egypt inks deals for $7.5bn petrochem project
Egypt inks deals for $7.5bn petrochem project
Frankly Speaking: Saudi Arabia, US ‘working closely on multiple fronts’ to resolve Middle East conflicts, says Fahad Nazer
Frankly Speaking: Saudi Arabia, US ‘working closely on multiple fronts’ to resolve Middle East conflicts, says Fahad Nazer
Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation launches Youth Voice program
Saudi Arabia’s Misk Foundation launches Youth Voice program
Bitcoin, Ether rise after a volatile week as Fed assesses crypto risk for first time
Bitcoin, Ether rise after a volatile week as Fed assesses crypto risk for first time
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Film Production unveils two new films at Cannes 
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra Film Production unveils two new films at Cannes 

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.