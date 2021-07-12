You are here

  • Home
  • Amazon, IMDb sign new licensing deal with Universal

Amazon, IMDb sign new licensing deal with Universal

Amazon, IMDb sign new licensing deal with Universal
Under the agreement, IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, has also secured an exclusive additional window for films from UFEG’s 2020-2021 theatrical slate and rights to a package of animated titles. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gbb39

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Amazon, IMDb sign new licensing deal with Universal

Amazon, IMDb sign new licensing deal with Universal
  • Agreement will bring Universal’s new releases to streaming platforms
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A multi-year licensing deal between Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG) and Amazon will bring the former’s theatrical releases to the streaming platform from next year.

UFEG’s new live-action films will first become available on NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock after their theatrical releases, before landing exclusively on Prime Video four months later. Among the movies are “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “The 355,” and “Ambulance.”

Amazon will also receive rights to a variety of Universal’s library flicks.

Under the agreement, IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service, has also secured an exclusive additional window for films from UFEG’s 2020-2021 theatrical slate and rights to a package of animated titles.

These include “Dolittle,” “The Invisible Man,” and “F9 (Fast and Furious 9),” as well as access to select titles in UFEG’s animation library such as “Despicable Me 2,” “How to Train Your Dragon 2,” and “Shrek 2.”

Peter Levinsohn, UFEG’s vice chairman and chief distribution officer, said: “Recognizing that all parties would benefit from a modernized windowing structure, this new agreement allows Prime Video and IMDb TV to benefit from UFEG’s vast library and diverse content like never before.”

In a joint statement, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at IMDb TV, said: “Expanding our library with prominent UFEG titles from every genre, IMDb TV continues to deliver on our promise to provide viewers the content they crave with something for everyone.”

Topics: Amazon IMDB

Related

IMDb challenges law against posting celeb ages online
Offbeat
IMDb challenges law against posting celeb ages online

Saudi Research & Media Group announces transformation strategy focusing on platform expansion and international partnerships across five new verticals

Jomana Al-Rashid, Chief Executive Officer of SRMG (R) and Abdulrahman Ibrahim Alrowaita, Chairman of SRMG (L). (Supplied)
Jomana Al-Rashid, Chief Executive Officer of SRMG (R) and Abdulrahman Ibrahim Alrowaita, Chairman of SRMG (L). (Supplied)
Updated 11 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Research & Media Group announces transformation strategy focusing on platform expansion and international partnerships across five new verticals

Jomana Al-Rashid, Chief Executive Officer of SRMG (R) and Abdulrahman Ibrahim Alrowaita, Chairman of SRMG (L). (Supplied)
  • Owner of more than 30 major media outlets including Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News and Arab News pursuing growth strategy under new leadership team
  • Growth strategy builds on partnerships and collaborations with Bloomberg and The Independent
Updated 11 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Research & Media Group (SRMG) – which owns more than 30 major media outlets including Asharq Al-Awsat, Asharq News and Arab News, and has a combined monthly reach of 165 million – announced a new transformation strategy on Sunday focusing on platform expansion, international partnerships and strategic investments across five key business verticals.

SRMG, which is listed on the Tadawul stock exchange in Riyadh, will further expand its current portfolio, digital offerings and global reach by transforming print publications into digital-first platforms, introducing new platforms that address white spaces in the market, investing in media start-ups with bold ideas and building long-term mutually beneficial partnerships with internationally recognized brands. SRMG already has successful partnerships and collaborations with leading media organizations including Bloomberg and The Independent.

Driven by a newly appointed leadership team, SRMG is focused on delivering original, exclusive and premium content to consumers through new digital and social platforms, as well as strengthening its cable and satellite reach. The group will continuously look to leverage its data and technology capabilities to develop new products and services, enhance its monetization capabilities and diversify its revenue streams.

Building on its expanding network of outlets, SRMG will work across five business verticals to unlock new regional and international commercial opportunities:

1.      SRMG Media: Digital Platforms, Podcasts and Multimedia

Digitizing and expanding content creation and distribution to engage audiences with original, unique and exclusive content

2.      SRMG International: International Investments and Partnerships

Building a global network through bespoke partnerships and strategic investments, driven by a team of seasoned media professionals with global experience

3.      SRMG Think: Research and Polling

Providing unique insights and expert analysis from the Middle East and around the world

4.      SRMG X: Events, Conferences and Exhibitions

Delivering leading events that provide important opportunities for personal connection and engagement in a digital world

5.      SRMG Labs: Innovation, Incubation, and Training

Fostering talent and technology, and driving creativity and innovation in the regional media space, while helping to train the next generation of media professionals, journalists and content creators

Abdulrahman Ibrahim Alrowaita, Chairman of SRMG, said: “For almost five decades, our titles like Asharq Al-Awsat, Arab News, Sayidaty and others have played a significant role in telling authentic and impactful stories from the Middle East and around the world. Now, driven by our new strategy, we will strengthen our unique and established position by expanding our global focus and reach and widening our regional footprint in a growing media sector.

“Through new platforms and international partnerships, we will empower global audiences with relevant and reliable news and information. We will remain committed to diversity and inclusivity in journalism and across our newsrooms, fostering talent and innovation by helping develop the next generation of media professionals, journalists and content creators.”

Jomana Al-Rashid, Chief Executive Officer of SRMG, said: “Our focus on premium content creation, introducing new platforms and expanding our reach through new titles and services ensures SRMG will be the primary driver of the region’s digital future in media. New platforms will allow our journalists to report news and deliver audience-centric content backed by data and driven by the latest technology, to reinforce SRMG’s position as the premier media house in the Middle East.

“Our new strategy is an exciting next chapter for a media house with a long legacy of growth and innovation. We look forward to enhancing our engagement with our audiences by continuing to provide relevant and diverse media content, while widening the services we offer and building on our leading media market position.”

SRMG’s new growth strategy is supported by a refreshed brand and new website that reflect the company’s fresh approach while upholding its rich, unique history. Leveraging its legacy, scale and new capabilities, SRMG is uniquely positioned to access growing media markets worldwide.

Topics: SRMG Saudi Research and Media Group Saudi Arabia

Related

SRMG unit inks 3-year media services contract worth $53.3m
Business & Economy
SRMG unit inks 3-year media services contract worth $53.3m
Arab News publisher SRMG rebrands to Saudi Research and Media Group
Business & Economy
Arab News publisher SRMG rebrands to Saudi Research and Media Group

Georgia TV cameraman dies after beating by far-right mob

Police officers block counter protesters during a rally in support of those who were injured during the July 5 protests, when a pride march was disrupted by members of violent groups, in Tbilisi on July 6, 2021. (File/AFP)
Police officers block counter protesters during a rally in support of those who were injured during the July 5 protests, when a pride march was disrupted by members of violent groups, in Tbilisi on July 6, 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 July 2021
AFP

Georgia TV cameraman dies after beating by far-right mob

Police officers block counter protesters during a rally in support of those who were injured during the July 5 protests, when a pride march was disrupted by members of violent groups, in Tbilisi on July 6, 2021. (File/AFP)
  • More than 50 journalists were attacked that day by far-right groups protesting the planned march, which was canceled over safety fears
  • Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the attacks
Updated 11 July 2021
AFP

TBLISI: A Georgian TV cameraman has died after being badly beaten by far-right assailants during a protest against an LGBTQ Pride march, his station said Sunday, as pressure mounted on authorities over attacks on journalists.
Alexander Lashkarava, a 37-year-old cameraman working for independent TV station Pirveli, was found dead in his bed in the early hours on Sunday, the channel reported.
On Monday, he was assaulted by a violent mob of anti-LGBTQ protesters and sustained fractures to his facial bones.
More than 50 journalists were attacked that day by anti-LGBTQ groups protesting the planned Pride march, which was canceled over safety fears.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemned the attacks, saying journalists “sustained injuries that included concussion, chemical burns and broken arms.”
It accused authorities of “culpable passivity” and said police had failed to protect journalists.
Georgia’s interior ministry said in a brief statement on Sunday that an investigation had been opened into Lashkarava’s death.
Rights activists announced a protest rally later Sunday to demand Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s resignation following the death.
Prominent Georgian TV personalities and managers have accused Garibashvili’s government of orchestrating a violent campaign against journalists.
“The government not only encourages violence against journalists, it is part of the violence,” Nodar Meladze, TV Pirveli’s news editor, told AFP.
“The government has set up violent groups to attack independent media,” he said adding that “riot police have also repeatedly targeted journalists.”
In June 2019, riot police injured some 40 journalists covering an anti-government protest.
Garibashvili has faced strong criticism from the opposition and rights activists after he spoke out against holding the Pride march, describing it as “unacceptable for a large segment of Georgian society.”
Critics have accused the ruling Georgian Dream of tacitly supporting homophobic and nationalist groups, who have also staged protests against pro-Western opposition parties.

Related

Israeli reporters facing physical attacks and online threats
Media
Israeli reporters facing physical attacks and online threats
Israeli police assault Sky News Arabia reporter in Jerusalem video
Media
Israeli police assault Sky News Arabia reporter in Jerusalem

Twitter appoints grievance officer in India to comply with new rules

Twitter Inc’s India unit appointed a resident grievance officer, days after designating a chief compliance officer, to meet new IT rules in the country, amid tensions with the government. (File/AFP)
Twitter Inc’s India unit appointed a resident grievance officer, days after designating a chief compliance officer, to meet new IT rules in the country, amid tensions with the government. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 July 2021
Reuters

Twitter appoints grievance officer in India to comply with new rules

Twitter Inc’s India unit appointed a resident grievance officer, days after designating a chief compliance officer, to meet new IT rules in the country, amid tensions with the government. (File/AFP)
  • Twitter had told an Indian court it would appoint an interim grievance officer to comply with the new rules
Updated 11 July 2021
Reuters

MUMBAI: Twitter Inc’s India unit appointed a resident grievance officer, days after designating a chief compliance officer, to meet new IT rules in the country, amid tensions with the government.
The website https://help.twitter.com/en/rules-and-policies/report-twitter-abuse-india of the US social media firm on Sunday showed Vinay Prakash as the new grievance officer along with his contact details and procedures for users to report potential violations of its rules and terms.
On Thursday, Twitter had told an Indian court it would appoint an interim grievance officer to comply with the new rules. It had also said it planned to have a final appointment for the job in eight weeks.
The IT rules, which became effective end-May, are aimed at regulating content on social media and making firms act more swiftly on legal requests to remove posts and sharing details on the originators of messages.
But the regulatory scrutiny of Twitter, along with others such as WhatsApp and Amazon, has ratcheted up friction between the US tech firms and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government and upset the business environment in a key growth market.

Topics: Twitter India

Related

India has previously slammed Twitter publicly for deliberately defying the law and said all social media firms must abide by the new rules. (File/AFP)
Media
Twitter begins exec hiring to comply with India’s new IT rules
Indian police have filed at least five cases against Twitter or its officials. (File/AFP)
Media
Twitter loses immunity over user-generated content in India

More virtual support groups for men popping up in Gulf region

Photo/Shutterstock
Photo/Shutterstock
Updated 10 July 2021
Shaistha Khan

More virtual support groups for men popping up in Gulf region

Photo/Shutterstock
  • Women are more willing to access formal mental health services than men, study by the University of Sharjah finds
Updated 10 July 2021
Shaistha Khan

DUBAI: While gender stereotypes like “man up” are universal, cultural and societal norms add an additional layer of complexity to men’s mental health and their willingness to seek help.

The Men’s Health Forum, a charity organization that conducts research and advocates for men’s health in the UK, highlights that 12.5 percent of men suffer from a common mental health disorder. Suicide is the biggest cause of death for men under 35.
While there is ample research that points to the prevalence of men’s mental health and why it is a cause of concern in the Western world, research in the Arab world is still largely lacking.
A study conducted by the University of Sharjah highlights that anxiety and depression in the UAE are the most common mental health disorders as women are more willing to access formal mental health services than men.
“These conditions can be genetic as men with a family history may have a predisposition,” said Carolyn Yaffe, a psychotherapist at the Camali Clinic in Dubai.
She said that other environmental stressors such as being the primary caretaker of a family, job responsibilities or sudden life changes can also put men at a greater risk.
“In the Arab culture, men are expected to be resilient and strong,” Yaffe said.

Universally, there is a culture of toxic masculinity.

Saif Al-Bitar, a life coach and counselor

“Any mental health condition like anxiety and depression is seen as weakness and inadequacy. Therefore, their depression may play out in the form of anger or aggression, which is a more acceptable and ‘masculine’ behavior.”
Hamad Al-Saad, a former policeman turned holistic wellness coach from Bahrain, shed some light on gender norms in the Arab society.
“Men have always been the hunters, gatherers, and providers — this is still embedded in our culture and behaviors,” he said.
“We have to act strong, uphold the name and honor of our family and tribe. Displaying any kind of sensitive energy, like crying, is therefore considered shameful.”
Through his coaching work, Al-Saad has received countless private messages and testimonies from men who were struggling in silence, so he knew they were out there. While there are many publicly-promoted support groups geared toward women, Al-Saad noticed a dearth of support groups for men. Considering the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the fact that men are usually hesitant to seek help, a virtual support group seemed like an ideal solution.
Earlier this year, Al-Saad founded the Gentlemen’s Circle, an online support group that helps men reclaim their emotional power and embrace their authentic self. With an aim to “bring back the gentle in gentlemen,” the group meets virtually every week and uses a structured approach to support its members.
Al-Saad shared an example of how one member initially defined his worth through achievements and success.
“It seemed like he did not know himself,” Al Saad said. “But slowly, we saw him open up, share his hobbies, and tap into his inner child. It was so difficult for him in the beginning.”
Amid family responsibilities, another member of the group felt lost. Al-Saad shared how the support group validated the member’s experience to help him through a tough time.

It is OK to express, to be seen and heard, and to seek validation through anything we are going through.

Hamad Al-Saad, Former policeman turned holistic wellness coach

“We all go through the same things and if we do not speak about it, no one will know what is going on,” Al Saad said. “It is OK to express, to be seen and heard, and to seek validation through anything we are going through.”
Tapping into their authenticity is an ideal outcome for the sessions.
“That in itself has a huge impact on how people are able to carry on with their lives,” he said.
The male expatriate population is also a vulnerable demographic, Yaffe said. In her psychotherapy practice, she met many men with stressors specific to the expat community.
“Job transfers, no job security, helping their family and children adjust to an unfamiliar society, high costs of living, and loneliness (if away from family) are some reasons why men’s mental health is a relevant issue,” Yaffe said.
In 2019, Michael Leonard, an executive coach and therapist, founded Any Man in Dubai. The group aims to connect men with common interests and help them process the challenges that life throws at them.
“Sitting with a group of peers and talking about real, honest things — without judgment or fear — can be quite powerful,” Leonard said.
“We hope to affect a change where men can be open and accountable for their emotional states.”
Saif Al-Bitar, a life coach and counselor, who works with Any Man said the group hopes to create a culture that moves away from the male gender norms that currently exist.

Depression (in men) may play out in the form of anger or aggression, which is a more acceptable and ‘masculine’ behavior.
Carolyn Yaffe
Psychotherapist at the Camali Clinic in Dubai

“Universally, there is a culture of toxic masculinity,” he said. “We are trying to move away from preconceived notions of what defines their masculinity by showing them a different way to look at life, themselves, and others.”
The group’s weekly virtual sessions begin with meditation that allows members to connect with their physical and emotional states. Al-Bitar shared an example where one member was angry because he was bullied at work and how the team used different methods to get the member to identify and process his emotions.
Apart from virtual and in-person small group sessions, Any Man also hosts weekend retreats where they take members out into natural settings in the UAE.
“The two-day retreats include yoga, meditation, anger and self-acceptance ceremonies,” Leonard said. “But also, a lot of exercises that help them look inward.”
Leonard shared an example from last year’s retreat when several Arab men arrived feeling nervous, but within the first hour, the group was hugging and crying with each other.
“It was a really intense weekend and they processed a lot of things,” he said. “They left the retreat saying ‘I need to do more work on this.’ It was the start of a journey for many of them. It was also humbling and powerful to observe.”

Related

Illustration of Ahmed Samir by Ahmed Mansour. (Supplied)
Media
YouTube channel Egychology ventures into podcasting with Kerning Cultures Network
TikTok to automatically remove content that violates policy
Media
TikTok to automatically remove content that violates policy

TikTok to automatically remove content that violates policy

TikTok to automatically remove content that violates policy
Updated 09 July 2021
Reuters

TikTok to automatically remove content that violates policy

TikTok to automatically remove content that violates policy
  • If a violation is identified, the video is removed and the user is notified, TikTok said
  • The coming weeks it will begin automatically removing content that violate policy over minor safety, sexual activities, graphic content and illegal activities
Updated 09 July 2021
Reuters

BEIRUT: Short-video sharing app TikTok said on Friday it will use more automation to remove videos from its platform that violate its community guidelines.
At present, videos uploaded to the platform go through technology tools that work to recognize and flag any potential violations which are then reviewed by a safety team member. If a violation is identified, the video is removed and the user is notified, TikTok said.
The ByteDance-owned company added that over the next few weeks it will begin automatically removing some types of content that violate policy over minor safety, adult nudity and sexual activities, violent and graphic content and illegal activities and regulated goods.
This will be in addition to the removals confirmed by the safety team.
The company said this will help its safety team to concentrate more on highly contextual and nuanced areas, such as bullying and harassment, misinformation and hateful behavior.
TikTok also added it will send a warning in the app upon first violation. However, in case of repeated violations, the user will be notified and the account can also be permanently removed.
The changes come as social media networks, including Facebook and TikTok, have come under fire for amplifying hate speech and misinformation globally across their platforms.

Topics: TikTok Facebook Bytedance

Related

TikTok will let users apply for entry level jobs to experienced positions with videos bearing the hashtag #TikTokResumes. (File/AFP)
Media
TikTok lets users apply for jobs with video resumes
The success of TikTok has prompted many social media companies to add short-video services to their platforms. (File/AFP)
Media
TikTok to roll out option to create longer videos of up to three minutes

Latest updates

Rare anti-government protests erupt in Cuba
Rare anti-government protests erupt in Cuba
Douglas Motorsport battles to top 10 double at Donington Park in British F3 Championship
Douglas Motorsport battles to top 10 double at Donington Park in British F3 Championship
UAE central bank plans to introduce digital currency
UAE central bank plans to introduce digital currency
Saudi Electricity powers up for Hajj
Saudi Electricity powers up for Hajj
Saudi Arabia, Oman agree to further enhance cooperation
Saudi Arabia, Oman agree to further enhance cooperation

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.