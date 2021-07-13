You are here

  Taliban say do not want to fight inside Afghanistan's cities

Taliban say do not want to fight inside Afghanistan’s cities

Taliban say do not want to fight inside Afghanistan’s cities
Afghan Special Forces’ members arrive at their base after heavy clashes with Taliban in Kandahar. Taliban don’t want to battle government forces in cities and would rather see them surrender, an insurgent leader said Tuesday. (Reuters)
Updated 13 July 2021
AFP

Taliban say do not want to fight inside Afghanistan’s cities

Taliban say do not want to fight inside Afghanistan’s cities
  • The hardline Islamist group swept through much of the north as foreign troops complete their withdrawal
  • On Tuesday France became the latest country to call on its citizens to leave offering them a last flight out of Kabul
Updated 13 July 2021
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban do not want to battle government forces inside Afghanistan’s cities and would rather see them surrender, a senior insurgent leader said Tuesday.
The militants also warned Turkey against extending its troop presence.
The hard-line Islamist group has swept through much of the north as foreign troops complete their withdrawal, and the government now holds little more than a constellation of provincial capitals that must largely be resupplied by air.
As security deteriorates, on Tuesday France became the latest country to call on its citizens to leave — offering them a last flight out of Kabul, free of charge, on Saturday.
“The Embassy of France formally recommends to all French citizens to take this special flight or to leave the country immediately by their own means,” the embassy said.
Earlier, the head of a Taliban commission that oversees government forces who surrender urged residents of Afghanistan’s cities to reach out to them.
“Now that the fighting from mountains and deserts has reached the doors of the cities, Mujahiddin (Taliban) don’t want fighting inside the city,” Amir Khan Muttaqi said in a message tweeted by a Taliban spokesman.
“It is better... to use any possible channel to get in touch with our invitation and guidance commission,” he said, adding this would “prevent their cities from getting damaged.”
The strategy is one well-worn by the Taliban — particularly during their first rise to power in the 1990s — cutting off towns and district centers and getting elders to negotiate a surrender.
Hours after Muttaqi’s message, a rush hour roadside bomb blast in the center of the Afghan capital killed four civilians and wounded 11 others, police said.
“The explosion occurred in the center of Kabul,” police spokesman Ferdaws Faramurz told reporters.
Muttaqi’s comments came as the defense ministry said Afghan forces had cleared Qala-i-Naw city after days of fighting.
The Badghis province capital saw sustained street fighting last week in the first assault by the Taliban on a major urban center since foreign troops commenced their final withdrawal in May.
The call also came the same day as a video emerged that CNN said it had verified showing a group of Afghan commandos being gunned down by the Taliban in June after surrendering.
In a separate statement Tuesday, the Taliban said Turkey’s decision to provide security to Kabul airport when US-led forces leave was “reprehensible.”
“We consider stay of foreign forces in our homeland by any country under whatever pretext as occupation,” the group said, days after Ankara agreed with Washington to provide security for Kabul airport.
As foreign forces wind up their withdrawal — due to be completed by August 31 — the situation on the ground is changing rapidly.
The top US general in Afghanistan relinquished his command Monday at a ceremony in the capital, the latest symbolic gesture bringing America’s longest war nearer to an end.
The pace of the pullout — and multiple offensives launched by the Taliban — have raised fears that Afghanistan’s security forces could be swiftly overwhelmed, particularly without vital US air support.
Around 650 American service members are expected to remain in Kabul, guarding Washington’s sprawling diplomatic compound.
But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he had agreed with the United States on the “scope” of how to secure Kabul airport.
Peace talks between the insurgents and the government supposedly taking place in Doha have largely fizzled out, and the Taliban now appear set on a complete military victory.
But claims by the hard-line group that they control 85 percent of the country are impossible to verify independently — and strongly disputed by the government.
The insurgents have tried to capture cities in the past, but so far have failed to keep them.
They briefly held the northern city of Kunduz in 2015 and 2016 but were pushed out by government forces.
In 2018, insurgents seized Ghazni for a few days, torching its main bazaar and killing scores of civilians.
In the latest fighting, local officials said the Taliban had captured two districts in the largely Shiite Hazara province of Bamiyan.
During their repressive rule two decades ago, the insurgents drew international outrage by blowing up giant centuries-old statues of Buddha in Bamiyan.

Home truths: Young Afghans mull migration as Taliban gains ground

Home truths: Young Afghans mull migration as Taliban gains ground
Updated 13 July 2021

Home truths: Young Afghans mull migration as Taliban gains ground

Home truths: Young Afghans mull migration as Taliban gains ground
  • Many fear freedom and liberties ‘could be undercut’ as Taliban advance and US-led forces leave Afghanistan
Updated 13 July 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: In a dimly lit basement of a posh cafe in Kabul, a group of well-dressed young men and women break out into laughter while smoking shisha pipes over a warm meal of bread and kebabs, as loud music plays in the background.

They are interrupted by a power cut, a chronic problem in the Afghan capital, before the cafe owner cranks up the generator and the music resumes.

Several said a regular meeting with friends was part of their routine but voiced concern that “the freedom and liberties they currently enjoy could be undercut” as the Taliban gain ground and US-led NATO forces leave Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of occupation.

“The Taliban’s return will mean the end of our freedom,” Shaima Rezayee, a 22-year-old university student and part of the group at the Simple Cafe, told Arab News.

Rezayee said many modern professionals were weighing in on the danger of the Taliban’s rapid advancements while she was looking to “settle elsewhere” if the group returned to power.

“When they would not let us enjoy our rights, I might have to leave this country,” she said.

Rezayee is a part of Afghanistan’s young and highly educated generation that grew up under the shield of the US military – they have travelled the world, earned master’s degrees from acclaimed universities, and are “ambitious for a better and free life in this conservative society.”

Nearly everyone at the cafe said they had heard “stories from their parents and relatives” about the Taliban’s “repressive” government and its harsh policies for women when it ruled Afghanistan for five years until it was toppled from power by Washington in late 2001.

Since then, Afghan women have regained the right to education, to vote, and to work outside their homes. Still, it is not an easy place to be a woman, where forced marriages, domestic violence and maternal mortality continue to be prevalent across the country, particularly in its rural areas.

However, access to public life has improved, especially in Kabul, where thousands of women work, while more than a quarter of Parliament is female.

But fears are mounting over the potential degradation of hard-won rights as the Taliban overrun several areas in northern and northeastern Afghanistan, which was the bastion of the anti-Taliban alliance in the late 1990s.

Last week, State Minister for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs Ghulam Bhauddin Jailani said that “over 32,400 families had been forced to leave their homes in various regions because of the violence in the past one and half month.”

“We have provided some of them some aid but require assistance for a long time,” he told reporters.

According to the government’s Refugee and Repatriations Ministry, more than 5,600 Afghan families had fled to neighboring areas in the past 15 days, as the Taliban seized control of 85 percent of the territory while reassuring the international community that “citizens would be safe under their rule.”

“The Islamic Emirate is against no one and wants to treat everyone with respect,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, told Arab News.

He added that “young Kabulis who fear a Taliban takeover have been brainwashed by propaganda,” reiterating that the rights of all Afghans, including the youth, “will be preserved under Islamic laws.”

“The young generation is our asset and (we) consider them as our future. They are talented, have earned up-to-date knowledge of the world, they will face no problem of any sort,” Mujahid said.

However, residents such as university student Mahnoosh Amiri are not convinced.

“If the situation changes (leading to the Taliban’s return), the educated people of my generation will leave,” Amiri told Arab News, adding that her father, a Russian technocrat, was more worried about her future.

“He is keen that at least me, my two sisters, and two brothers should leave now before it becomes difficult to do so,” she said, before returning to her meal at the Simple Cafe, regularly frequented by young Afghans.

The eatery is located in Kabul’s upmarket area of Karte Char, also known as Afghanistan’s “little Europe,” due to its affluent residents and surroundings.

Mina Rezayee, 32, who set up the cafe four years ago, lamented that business has been slow, partly due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, rising insecurity across the country, the exit of US-led troops and speculations about the Taliban returning.

Mina, who has a degree in economics, lived as a refugee in Iran for a few years, and “despite knowing how tough it would be to migrate and leave the business behind,” she hasn’t ruled out migrating again.

“If I cannot study, work and be here in my cafe, then this place will be like a prison to me. It is not an easy decision to leave, and I have bitter memories and experiences from migration, but we will have no other option,” she told Arab News.

Long before US President Joe Biden announced the exit of foreign forces in April, tens of thousands of Afghans had fled to Europe, Australia, Turkey and the US in search of a better future, prompted by a surge in violence in Afghanistan.

Even though Washington had said for years it would withdraw its troops, Biden’s no-strings-attached announcement caught many Afghans by surprise, mainly because a peace deal between the Taliban and Kabul government had yet to be signed, despite the ongoing intra-Afghan talks in Doha, Qatar.

Afghan soldiers have surrendered en masse since the start of the drawdown of foreign troops on May 1, handing over weapons and armored vehicles to the Taliban, while the insurgents consolidate their positions near provincial capitals, including Kabul.

A recent US intelligence assessment said that Kabul could fall to the Taliban within six months after Washington exited the country.

These warnings have led to a spike in the prices of passports and visas for certain countries as more affluent Afghans rush to leave.

Fatema Saadat, 30, who runs a private cleaning company with women workers, said the Taliban’s gains “would mean Afghanistan would become like a cage for us to breathe and work.”

“To live under such circumstances would be unbearable; I will leave too.”

Young model Nigara Sadaat, who was crowned Miss Afghanistan in 2020, said that an uptick in violence had already impacted the fashion and modelling industry and that she was “personally concerned” about the future of “artists” once the Taliban take over.

Fatema and Nigara’s views are a stark contrast from the sentiments expressed by women in the deeper pockets of Afghanistan.

Often dismissed as representing “only a small and privileged subset” of Afghanistan’s population of over 36 million, a July 6 study by the Afghanistan Analysts Network found that rural women were more concerned about sustainable peace, political stability and a reduction in violence in Afghanistan.

Amid the Taliban’s rapid territorial gains in recent weeks, Haroun Rahimi, a professor at the American University in Afghanistan, said hundreds had launched the Afghan Youth Movement for Peace to voice fears over the “loss of freedom.”

“Women, in particular, are afraid they won’t be able to go to school or work. This fear manifests itself in different forms: Some feel helpless, they are in despair, they don’t want to do anything, they just want to leave the country,” he told Arab News.

Others are more optimistic.

Feraidoon Hasas, a 23-year-old manager of Turk Cafe, said his business would “possibly be shut under the Taliban’s rule,” but prayed for the restoration of peace, recalling how his father would “praise the Taliban’s ability to implement the rule of law and uproot corruption to a large extent.”

Racial abuse 'intimidates' and puts people off watching English soccer, says campaigner

Mother-of-two Huda Jawad (L) said during an interview on British TV the type of racism suffered by Bukayo Saka (right, top), Marcus Rashford (right, center) and Jadon Sancho (right, bottom) puts people off watching English soccer. (Screenshot/AP/AFP/UEFA)
Mother-of-two Huda Jawad (L) said during an interview on British TV the type of racism suffered by Bukayo Saka (right, top), Marcus Rashford (right, center) and Jadon Sancho (right, bottom) puts people off watching English soccer. (Screenshot/AP/AFP/UEFA)
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

Racial abuse ‘intimidates’ and puts people off watching English soccer, says campaigner

Mother-of-two Huda Jawad (L) said during an interview on British TV the type of racism suffered by Bukayo Saka (right, top), Marcus Rashford (right, center) and Jadon Sancho (right, bottom) puts people off watching English soccer. (Screenshot/AP/AFP/UEFA)
  • Huda Jawad said her son does not feel safe going to football practice after the racist comments directed at Black England players after Sunday’s Euro 2020 final
  • A petition launched by Jawad and two friends, calling for racism to be punished by lifetime bans from soccer grounds, attracted almost a million signatures in just 48 hours
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Racial abuse in English soccer is “intimidating” people to the extent that they avoid watching matches in stadiums, the co-founder of a UK anti-racism petition said on Tuesday.

Mother-of-two Huda Jawad, who lives close to Euro 2020 final venue Wembley Stadium, said during an interview on British TV that the toxic atmosphere created by some fans meant that until recently she was too afraid to watch a soccer match in public.

She also said her young son does not feel safe going to football practice since learning about the racist abuse directed at Black players Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho after they missed penalties during England’s shootout defeat by Italy in Sunday’s final.

“As I was picking up my son from school … he said, ‘Mummy, we didn’t have a nice day today because we were talking about what the players have been experiencing, the racism they had leveled at them and it makes me feel sad and it’s not safe to go to football,’” she said.

“That really broke my heart. Football is a reflection of our society. We live a stone’s throw away from (Wembley) stadium, they’ve never been in, they don’t know what it looks like, they feel intimidated.”

Jawad helped to start a petition, titled “Ban racists for life from all football matches in England,” with anti-racism campaigner Shaista Aziz and friend Amna Abdullatif, under the collective name “The Three Hijabis.”

They went viral this month when they shared their experiences of watching England play Ukraine in the Euros quarter-finals together. Jawad said she realized then that football should be something that everyone can enjoy.

“(Football was) something that is not for me because I’m not welcome, and that’s really sad because the beautiful game is something that belongs to all of us,” she said.

“The England squad has really shown us what it’s like to be an inclusive team that belongs to everybody, that we’re all equal, that we all matter and we can all make a difference — this is for all of us to do something about.”

Jawad said that as soon as the three players missed their penalty kicks and England lost the final, she, Aziz and Abdullatif had predicted what would happen to them.

“The tragedy is after the final, the Three Hijabis were watching the match together a stone’s throw away from Wembley, and we said: ‘We know what is going to happen now: these young, Black players, these heroes, are going to be racially abused,’” she said.

Aziz said that racism in English football reflects a wider problem of societal racism in the country.

“Since we have put this petition up, lots of people have contacted us. Many people of color have shared similar stories,” she said.

“This is not just about football; racism is, sadly, part of society. Racism is part of the DNA of this country and society, and football is a reflection of society and we need to dig deep and do something about this.”

The petition, which calls on the UK government and English soccer authorities to introduce automatic lifetime bans for people who racially abuse players, has attracted more than 900,000 signatures in just 48 hours since going live after Sunday’s final.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke with social media companies on Tuesday to urge them to do more to tackle online abuse. He also condemned the racist comments directed at the England players, which he said were coming from “the dark spaces of the internet.”

Johnson’s government has come under fire from some players and experts who say the Conservative prime minister and some of his closest colleagues have “fanned the flames” of prejudice and fueled the abuse of the players.

UK parliament backs foreign aid cut after PM Johnson sees off rebellion

UK parliament backs foreign aid cut after PM Johnson sees off rebellion
Updated 13 July 2021
Reuters

UK parliament backs foreign aid cut after PM Johnson sees off rebellion

UK parliament backs foreign aid cut after PM Johnson sees off rebellion
  • Government won a vote by 333 to 298 on its proposal
Updated 13 July 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain will go ahead with a temporary cut to its foreign aid budget after Prime Minister Boris Johnson defeated a rebellion in parliament on Tuesday by lawmakers in his Conservative Party.
The government won a vote by 333 to 298 on its proposal to cut the minimum spend on overseas development to 0.5 percent of economic output.
The cut was first announced in November as a measure to help pay for the COVID-19 pandemic.

London university targeted by Iranian hackers: Cybersecurity company

London university targeted by Iranian hackers: Cybersecurity company
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

London university targeted by Iranian hackers: Cybersecurity company

London university targeted by Iranian hackers: Cybersecurity company
  • They impersonated academics at School of Oriental and African Studies to harvest info
  • Expert: ‘Iran has always been very focused on (compromising) academics, scientists, professors, diplomats’
Updated 13 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: A cybersecurity company has accused Iranian hackers of impersonating academics at London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) to target Middle East experts.

Proofpoint said the intrusions were launched by the Charming Kitten group, which is also known as Phosphorus and APT35. 

The outfit is believed to regularly conduct hacking attempts for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iran’s asymmetric warfare force. 

The move comes amid heightened concern in Britain over cyberattacks from hostile states. Lindy Cameron, CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), recently warned that Tehran is seeking to use cyber strategies to “sabotage and steal” from UK institutions. 

NCSC reports have detailed the specific risk from Iranian cyberespionage on UK universities. Its warnings were highlighted following Tehran’s efforts in 2018 to gather personal details from university staff by duping them with phony websites.

The NCSC said it is aware of this latest attack by the Iranian outfit. The attack saw hackers impersonating SOAS academics in fake emails, asking professors, journalists and other Middle East experts to attend conferences and discussions. 

After conversing and gaining their trust, the Iranian hacking group sent the experts to a spoof web page that they had added to an independent radio station based at SOAS. 

The page invited the experts to submit their personal details, including a password, to access the fake events.

Details harvested by the cyber operation were then used to access other sites, such as the experts’ email accounts. 

Proofpoint said the Iranian group may have also used mobile numbers gathered at the site to infect phones with malware.

It said it knew of around a dozen experts who were targeted, most of them based in Britain and the US.

The operation proved that state-sponsored hackers “are really back in the seat,” said Sherrod DeGrippo, Proofpoint’s senior director of threat research.

“Iran has always been very focused on (compromising) academics, scientists, professors and diplomats. This just shows that they’re continuing that focus, most likely because it’s been paying off.” 

Proofpoint, in a report released on Tuesday, said the group is gathering information regarding geopolitics and foreign policy, especially on Iranian dissidents’ behavior.

SOAS said no personal information from its systems had been breached during the cyberattack.

“Once we became aware of the dummy site … we immediately remedied and reported the breach in the normal way,” it added. SOAS said it had “taken steps to further improve protection of (its) peripheral systems.”

Taliban warn of 'consequences' if Turkey runs Kabul airport

Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if Turkey runs Kabul airport
Updated 13 July 2021
Reuters

Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if Turkey runs Kabul airport

Taliban warn of ‘consequences’ if Turkey runs Kabul airport
Updated 13 July 2021
Reuters
KABUL: The Taliban warned Turkey on Tuesday against possible plans to keep some troops in Afghanistan to run and guard Kabul’s main airport after the withdrawal of foreign troops, calling the strategy “reprehensible” and warning of “consequences.”
Ankara, which has offered to run and guard the airport in the capital after NATO’s withdraws, has been in talks with allies, namely the United States, on aspects of financial, political and logistical support.
“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan condemns this reprehensible decision,” the militant group said in a statement.
“If Turkish officials fail to reconsider their decision and continue the occupation of our country, the Islamic Emirate... will take a stand against them.”
In that case, it added, the responsibility for consequences would fall on the shoulders of those who interfere.
The Taliban, emboldened by the departure of foreign forces by a September target, are making a fresh push to surround cities and gain territory.
Clashes were continuing in the southern province of Kandahar, said Attaullah Atta, a provincial council member, with the Taliban being pushed back after a bid to break into a city prison.
Hundreds of families had fled the violence, he added.
Mohammad Daoud Farhad, director of Kandahar’s provincial hospital, said it had received eight dead and more than 30 people, mostly civilians, wounded in clashes in the past 24 hours.
Early on Tuesday, Afghan security forces had retreated from the district of Alingar in the eastern province of Laghman, a local government official said on condition of anonymity.
A cease-fire pact with the Taliban in the district fell through in May.
On Monday, the Taliban circled the central city of Ghazni and made attacks overnight in their latest offensive on a provincial capital, a local security official said, only to be pushed back by Afghan forces. (Reporting by Afghanistan and Turkey bureaux; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

