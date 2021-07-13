New Ampo Arabia manufacturing plant in KSA

Spain’s Ampo Poyam Valves has announced a partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Dar Massader Group to establish a joint local subsidiary known as Ampo Arabia, together with launching a new manufacturing and servicing plant in Dammam 2nd Industrial City.

Ampo Arabia, an extension of the main valve manufacturing plant in Spain, will follow a similar structure, technical and operational capabilities, as well as rotating key staff to ensure consistency and product quality.

Salah Elkadiki, general manager of Ampo Arabia, said: “Fast, reliable and top-quality service at a global scale is one of Ampo Poyam Valves’ main success factors, and that is why it is considered as a world leader in highly engineered valves for the most severe applications and industries. By aiming to become a strategic partner and share the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, we have decided to align our future to become part of the local industrial cluster. In addition, we aim to improve our services for customers in the Kingdom and the neighboring countries through Ampo Arabia and the new plant.”

He added: “Our local plant will also create quality job opportunities for Saudi nationals through our extensive training and development programs. Ampo Arabia’s facility will commence manufacturing as early as the first quarter of 2022.”

Dar Massader will play a crucial role in assisting Ampo Arabia’s Saudi Arabia and regional expansion as it will provide market analysis and utilize its network to support local sales. Dar Massader will also liaise with local regulators, provide HR staffing and utilize its vast experience for on-ground project executions.

Yazeed Alzoom, board director and deputy CEO, Dar Massader, said: “Dar Massader’s role shall primarily emphasize on realizing Saudi Vision 2030 by expanding national industry capacity, transferring global top-tier technology and know-how to the Saudi market and arming local manpower with competitive industrial positions that can add exponentially to the Kingdom’s national economy. ”

Alex Eizmendi, strategy director, Ampo Poyam Valves, said: “Our unique partnership with Dar Massader reflects our faith in the Saudi local industrial infrastructure as well as the vast domestic and regional marketplace, believing that the new venture shall stand as an addition to both of us as well as the Saudi industrial cluster as a whole. We have opted to localize highly engineered valve products that are needed by the local and the GCC industrial sectors. We presume that our new Ampo Arabia is just a start that might be followed by further business opportunities that can add higher value to the thriving Saudi economy. ”

The local plant will design and manufacture highly engineered valves, in addition to providing best-in-class services and technologies for the local and regional industry covering applications in the oil and gas, petrochemicals, chemical, water, mining and power sectors.