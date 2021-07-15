Italian FM denies funding Libyan coast guard accused of human rights abuses
Italian FM denies funding Libyan coast guard accused of human rights abuses
German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 crew protest the Italian Parliament’s planned vote on renewing cooperation with Libya and funding the Libyan Coast Guard, Burriana, Spain, July 14, 2021. (Reuters)
ROME: Italy’s foreign minister has denied funding Libyan coast guard operations in the Mediterranean following claims by charity groups of human rights abuses of migrants and refugees.
During a session of the Italian Chamber of Deputies on Wednesday, Luigi Di Maio said Rome “had not, and would not” provide funds for such activities.
The minister’s assurances came in the wake of a plea by several NGOs for Italy to restrain from financing Libyan authorities.
In the parliamentary hearing on Italian military missions abroad, including the country’s presence in Libya, Di Maio added: “Strengthening of the Libyan authorities’ capacity to conduct search and rescue operations in their own areas of responsibility, respecting international norms, is one of the lines pursued by the (Italian) government.”
Italy recently donated a number of its former patrol vessels for use by the Libyan coast guard and has helped with the training of personnel.
Addressing deputies, Di Maio said: “It fits into the framework of initiatives to encourage a management (of migrant flows) that is more respectful of international standards on irregular flows (by Libya), and to combat the trafficking of human beings.”
He pointed out that he and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi had attended several meetings over recent months with Libyan authorities during which the issues were discussed.
More than 100 associations joined a protest outside the building where the parliamentary session was being held.
Erasmo Palazzotto, an MP from the Italian left-wing LeU party supporting Draghi’s Cabinet, told Arab News: “We denounce the responsibility of Italian authorities in the constant massacre of migrant people in the central Mediterranean and in the cycle of violence, exploitation, and violation of human rights systematically endured by migrants and refugees in Libya.”
The NGOs have demanded “absolute guarantees” on the respect of human rights.
“Any cooperation with Libyan authorities must be stopped unless concrete guarantees on the protection of human rights of migrants and refugees are granted; we say no to support and cooperation with the Libyan coast guard aimed at forced pushbacks in Libya,” Palazzotto said.
He called for “a plan providing for the immediate evacuation of people held in Libyan detention centers and the extension of regular entry channels for migrant people and refugees,” along with, “the restoration of an institutional system for search and rescue (operations) in the central Mediterranean and the recognition of the essential role undertaken by NGOs in the safeguarding of lives at sea.”
Democratic party MP, Laura Boldrini, highlighted an incident reported by non-profit rescue group Sea-Watch on June 30, in which the Libyan coast guard — using a vessel donated by the Italian government — was allegedly seen firing live ammunition at a migrant boat in an apparent attempt to stop it from crossing the Mediterranean to Europe.
She said: “The Italian Parliament cannot be deaf and blind regarding the unscrupulous methods used by the Libyan coast guard. Shooting at a boat full of people is a criminal operation.”
The parliamentary session passed a resolution to increase Italy’s engagement in the EU naval force Mediterranean operation (IRINI) — that helps in the training of the Libyan coast guard and navy and the disruption of human smuggling and trafficking — so as to limit Italian direct cooperation with the Libyan coast guard.
The resolution, approved by the Italian Chamber of Deputies, said: “This will allow to consolidate the role of Italy in Libya, rationalize the structure of command, and strengthen the European role.”
Iraq, US discuss potential withdrawal of foreign combat forces
Iraq is set to hold early parliamentary elections in October
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Iraq and the US discussed Thursday “the mechanisms for the withdrawal of combat forces” during a meeting of senior officials.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi met with US National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk to discuss these mechanism and the “transition to a new phase of strategic cooperation that develops the relationship between the two countries and enhances Iraq’s security and sovereignty,” a statement released by Kadhimi’s office said.
During the meeting, both men also touched on coordination and joint cooperation in various fields and preparations for holding the next round of strategic dialogue between Iraq and the United States of America.
Kadhimi then discussed with the American delegation the expansion of cooperation in the economic, cultural and commercial fields as well ways to better confront the coronavirus pandemic.
Iraq is set to hold early parliamentary elections in October.
Yemen calls for a new European approach to resolving the crisis
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak called for a new European “approach” to help solve the Yemeni crisis based on supporting the country’s government politically and economically.
The minister’s statement came in an opinion piece published in the EU Observer on Thursday where he said this approach must also be based on “creating a full partnership” with the Yemeni government to achieve peace, and put pressure on the Houthi militia to change its behavior and accept the peace plan to end the war.
Bin Mubarak stressed that the Houthi militia’s negative attitude and actions toward peace “must change.”
On Wednesday, the Security Council voted unanimously to extend the mission of the UN mission in Yemen .
Earlier, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the selection of the Swedish diplomat, Hans Grundberg, to fill the position of Special Envoy to Yemen, to succeed the British Martin Griffiths, who finished his duties at the end of last June.
The appointment of special envoys to the Secretary-General requires the approval of the five permanent members of the Security Council, which are the United States, Russia, Britain, France and China.
Grundberg has been the European Union ambassador to Yemen since the beginning of September 2019, and previously headed the European Commission missions in Cairo and Israel.
Regime shelling kills 9 civilians in NW Syria: monitor
The Syrian regime, backed by Russia and Iran, has vowed to retake the area
Updated 15 July 2021
AFP
BEIRUT: Shelling by Syrian regime forces Thursday killed nine civilians, including three children, in the Idlib region in the country’s northwest, a war monitor reported.
The deaths came amid an uptick in violations of a cease-fire deal that was brokered by Turkey and Russia in March 2020 and had since largely held.
Since June, government forces have stepped up shelling of rebel groups dominating the Idlib region who in turn have responded by targeting regime positions in surrounding areas.
On Thursday, regime shelling on the outskirts of the north Idlib town of Fuaa killed six civilians, including a child, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Most of the victims were quarry workers, the war monitor said.
In a separate attack on the Idlib village of Iblin, more than 35 kilometers (22 miles) south from Fuaa, regime shelling killed three other people, including two children, it said.
Earlier this month, regime shelling on southern Idlib killed nine people, including five members of the same family, in one of the deadliest violations of the truce.
The Idlib region, which borders Turkey to the north and is home to more than three million people, is the last part of Syria controlled by rebel or jihadist groups.
The Syrian regime, backed by Russia and Iran, has vowed to retake the area and the enclave has shrunk under pressure from successive deadly land and air offensives.
Despite sporadic skirmishes along the cease-fire lines, the truce has largely held, averting a major assault that aid groups warned could cause suffering on a scale yet unseen in Syria’s decade-old war.
The war has killed nearly 500,000 people since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of peaceful demonstrations.
Mental health in Middle East conflict zones: How are people dealing with psychological fallout?
Studies show high incidences of depression in Tunisia, Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq
Almost 1 billion people worldwide live with a mental illness
Updated 15 July 2021
Farah Heiba
ABU DHABI: Almost all 10 to 19-year-olds in the Gaza Strip are exhibiting symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to their exposure to security threats and violence, according to clinical psychologist Dr. Thoraiya Kanafani.
And a 2020 Arab youth survey found that nearly a third of all young people living in 15 countries in the region know at least one person suffering some form of mental illness.
Kanafani told Arab News that studies show high incidences of depression in Tunisia, Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq.
In the Gaza Strip, 97.5 percent of 10 to 19-year-olds have PTSD, a mental health condition that results from experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event.
The Palestinian crisis and other major events in the Middle East have caused an increase in mental illness.
Almost 1 billion people worldwide live with a mental illness, but more than 75 percent of those with psychological disorders fail to receive treatment, according to a 2021 World Bank report.
“Every year, close to 3 million people die due to substance abuse. Every 40 seconds, a person dies by suicide. About 50 percent of mental health disorders start by the age of 14,” the organization said.
The World Health Organization (WHO) said in a 2019 report that one person in five (20 percent) living in a conflict zone is estimated to have depression, anxiety, PTSD, bipolar disorder or schizophrenia.
“Among people who have experienced war or other conflicts in the previous 10 years, one in 11 (9 percent) will have a moderate or severe mental disorder,” the WHO added.
In May, 11 Palestinian children, who were receiving trauma therapy, were killed in their homes by Israeli airstrikes.
Asked if seeking treatment while experiencing continued attacks in a conflict zone is still effective, Kanafani said: “Studies suggest that some type of intervention and treatment for children in war is effective to an extent, especially those that help children build coping skills.”
She added that children living under continued attacks develop a constant fear of violence and suffer from long-lasting anxieties as well as physiological responses to stress. It is beneficial to support their existing coping strategies and educate them on other tools that may help, she said.
In Yemen, about one in five people suffers from mental illness due to the long-running conflict in the country, according to a 2017 study by the Family Counselling and Development Foundation.
“Mental health care remains scarce in Yemen. Mental illness is stigmatized, and the proportion of psychiatrists per population is insufficient. Some of the few existing mental health services have even closed as a result of the pandemic,” ReliefWeb, a humanitarian information service provided by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, said in a statement.
Yemen has the added difficulties of damaged infrastructure as a result of the civil war, Dr. Kirin Hilliar, assistant professor of psychology at Heriot-Watt University Dubai, told Arab News.
“Reports suggest that only 51 percent of all healthcare facilities in the country are fully functional,” she added. Hilliar further said there are limited mental health services — a stigma that is also evident in many countries in the region.
The Syrian crisis has led to about 207,000 civilian casualties since the beginning of the conflict in 2011. About 25,000 of these were children, according to a 2021 report by Statista.
Another 2017 report by the International Review of the Red Cross said over 2.4 million homes have been damaged, 67 percent of the industrial capacity has been destroyed, 45 percent of health centers are no longer functioning, and 30 percent of educational institutions have been demolished.
This has plunged 89 percent of Syrians into extreme poverty. This critical situation in the country has left those living through the crisis at high risk of psychological damage.
“In 2018, it was reported that only 80 psychiatrists were working in Syrian territories, and psychologists were not trained or licensed in the country. However, the WHO and other NGOs have helped in providing training to health professionals, so they feel more capable to provide psychiatric and psychological services to those in their communities,” Hilliar said.
Wars and extremist attacks in the region have affected not only those witnessing them, but also social media users who are being exposed to negative news every day.
Reports of killings, torture and bombings are taking over social media. Users might not even notice how much negative information they consume daily and the effects of that on their mental health.
Referring to Palestine, Kanafani said social media has been an important tool for spreading awareness about the truth of what is happening there.
“The negative consequence for many individuals who are viewing all the content is survivor’s guilt as well as emotional fatigue. Viewers who do not live in Palestine are experiencing strong feelings of helplessness, injustice and frustration. The consistent nature of these feelings may lead to emotional burnout,” she added.
Hilliar said that it can be hard for many people to read and watch details of negative events happening around the world. This type of content can make people feel helpless after witnessing the suffering of others, she added.
A 2020 report by Cleveland Clinic, a US academic medical center, said that social media “doom scrolling” can cause negative thoughts and mindset which can affect a person’s mental health.
“Consuming negative news has been linked in research with greater fear, stress, anxiety and sadness,” the report said.
Kanafani said that the Middle East lacks mental health funding, resources and workforce, while stigmatization and lack of proper awareness also leaves people reluctant to seek treatment.
The highest number of psychiatrists in the region, according to Kanafani, are found in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and Lebanon, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE following with less than five psychiatrists per 100,000 population.
“Positively, we are certainly seeing an increase in the provision of mental health facilities in the Middle East, though the rate of growth varies widely across different countries,” Hilliard said.
She added that the UAE, for example, is seeing an increase in mental health services.
Iraqi cleric Sadr says he won’t take part in October election
Updated 15 July 2021
Reuters
BAGHDAD: Populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr said on Thursday he will not take part in Iraq’s next election in October, and he will not support any parties.
Sadr’s Sairoon electoral won the 2018 parliamentary election, gaining 54 seats.
He has millions of followers in Iraq, controls a large paramilitary group, and is a long-time adversary of the United States who also opposes Iranian influence in Iraq.
“To preserve what has left of the country and to save the country..I inform you that I will not take part in this election,” Sadr said in a televised speech.