England's Saka urges social media companies to step up fight against abuse

England’s Saka urges social media companies to step up fight against abuse
England’s Bukayo Saka with manager Gareth Southgate during Euro 2020 final match between Italy and England at Wembley stadium in London last Sunday. (AP)
Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

England’s Saka urges social media companies to step up fight against abuse

England’s Saka urges social media companies to step up fight against abuse
  • Saka penned an apology to the fans as the country's 55-year trophy drought was extended
  • The three Black players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Saka were targeted on social media after the final
Updated 1 min 12 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT: England’s Bukayo Saka said popular social media platforms aren’t doing enough to prevent online racist abuse after he was on the receiving end following his missed penalty in Sunday’s European Championship final against Italy.
Substitutes Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Saka all missed spot kicks in the 3-2 shootout loss to Italy and Saka — who was reduced to tears after the final — penned an apology to the fans as the country’s 55-year trophy drought was extended.
Saka, 19, thanked those who sent him messages of support and campaigned on his behalf, saying: “Love always wins,” but vowed to stand strong against the hateful messages he received online.
“My reaction post-match said it all, I was hurting so much and I felt like I’d let you all and my England family down, but I can promise you this: I will not let that moment or the negativity that I’ve received this week break me,” Saka said on Twitter.
“To the social media platforms Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, I don’t want any child or adult to have to receive the hateful and hurtful messages that me, Marcus and Jadon have received this week.
“I knew instantly the kind of hate that I was about to receive and that is a sad reality that your powerful platforms are not doing enough to stop these messages.”
The three Black players were targeted on social media after the final, with the racial abuse prompting a police investigation and country-wide condemnation.
Rashford and Sancho had also apologies earlier this week, with Sancho saying he was not surprised by the racist abuse that followed.
British police said four people have been arrested over online racist abuse aimed at England’s players while a hate crime investigation led by the UK Football Policing Unit is under way.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to tackle online abuse, but he and other ministers have been accused of hypocrisy for not condemning those who booed the players at the start of the tournament for their “taking the knee” anti-racism protest.

Dutch crime reporter dies after shooting

Dutch crime reporter dies after shooting
Updated 15 July 2021
AFP

Dutch crime reporter dies after shooting

Dutch crime reporter dies after shooting
  • A prominent investigative reporter and commentator, Peter De Vries was shot at least 5 times as he exited a TV studio
  • Most recently he had been involved in a court case against one of the country's most wanted drug barons
Updated 15 July 2021
AFP

THE HAGUE: Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, who was critically wounded after being shot in broad daylight in Amsterdam last week, has died in hospital, Dutch media reports said Thursday.
A prominent investigative reporter and commentator, De Vries, 64, was shot at least five times as he exited a television studio near the Dutch capital’s center nine days ago.
He was rushed to hospital where he had been fighting for his life since.
“Peter fought until the end, but he has lost the battle,” his family said in a statement to the RTL commercial broadcaster.
“He was surrounded by the people who loved him when he died,” they added, saying funeral arrangements have not yet been made.
De Vries, who first won fame for his inside reporting on the kidnapping of Heineken millionaire Freddy Heineken in 1983, most recently had been involved in a court case against one of the country’s most wanted drug barons.
The attack on De Vries sparked wide-spread condemnation, with Europe’s top official Charles Michel calling it an “attack against our values.”
Two suspects were arrested shortly after the shooting and briefly appeared in court last Friday.
The two men, identified by Dutch media as a Polish national Kamil E. aged 35 and Delano G, 21, will remain in custody for another two weeks, said the Amsterdam District Court.
Police arrested the two suspects in a car near The Hague shortly after the shooting.
Dutch media reports said Kamil E., a Polish citizen living in the small central Dutch town of Maurik, allegedly drove the getaway car, while Delano G., from Rotterdam, is believed to have pulled the trigger.
De Vries often appeared as a commentator or spokesman for families of crime victims, particularly in so-called “cold cases.”
Most recently he acted as adviser and confidant of Nabil B., the state’s key witness in the case against Ridouan Taghi, described as the country’s most wanted criminal.
Taghi’s organized crime group has been painted as a “well-oiled killing machine” by prosecutors, and De Vries said in a tweet in 2019 that according to police information he was on Taghi’s hit list.
“We are not sure, but we are quite convinced that the attack has to do with the consultative work that Mr. De Vries has done for the key witness in a great mafia case,” Thomas Bruning, general secretary of the Dutch Society of Journalists, recently told AFP.
Security around the case is extra-tight as in 2019, Nabil B.’s lawyer Derk Wiersum was gunned down in the street outside his house.

Iranian-American journalist refuses to be silenced after Tehran’s foiled kidnap attempt

Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad shows an FBI car guarding outside her Brooklyn apartment after federal authorities unveiled an alleged plot by Iranian intelligence agents to abduct her. (Reuters)
Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad shows an FBI car guarding outside her Brooklyn apartment after federal authorities unveiled an alleged plot by Iranian intelligence agents to abduct her. (Reuters)
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

Iranian-American journalist refuses to be silenced after Tehran’s foiled kidnap attempt

Iranian-American journalist Masih Alinejad shows an FBI car guarding outside her Brooklyn apartment after federal authorities unveiled an alleged plot by Iranian intelligence agents to abduct her. (Reuters)
  • Masih Alinejad: Plot proves regime ‘is scared of me’
  • 4 Iranians charged with conspiring to abduct Brooklyn-based journalist
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: An Iranian-American journalist who was the target of an elaborate kidnapping plot by the Iranian regime has said she refuses to be silenced and will carry on her work.

Tehran had planned to kidnap Masih Alinejad, an outspoken critic of the regime, using a speedboat, but the plot was revealed and foiled earlier this month.

Four Iranians have been charged with conspiring to kidnap the Brooklyn-based journalist. An American Iranian has been charged with providing funds for the plot.

The regime “is that close to me, even here in Brooklyn,” she said told CBS News. “This is the nature of the Islamic Republic, kidnapping dissidents and executing them.”

According to an indictment by prosecutors, four Iranian agents hired a New York-based private investigator to track Alinejad, 44, and her family, and the plotters had considered abducting her in a speedboat and taking her to Venezuela, an ally of Tehran.

Asked if she will continue writing, Alinejad said: “Oh yeah, I am not going to give up.” She added that the plot against her proves that her words threaten the regime.

“The government in Iran is scared of me,” she said. “It gives me hope that the government is scared of the voice of people, because I’m the voice of people.”

According to prosecutors, the plan to snatch Alinejad was part of a wider conspiracy to lure individuals in Canada, the UK and the UAE to Iran.

The speedboat plot was hatched after attempts to lure Alinejad to a third country in the Middle East had failed.

US President Joe Biden’s spokesperson Jen Psaki said: “We categorically condemn Iran’s dangerous and despicable reported plot to kidnap a US citizen on US soil.” A regime spokesperson called the accusations “baseless and ridiculous.”

Tehran has not yet succeeded in kidnapping dissidents from the US and Europe, but its efforts closer to home have been more fruitful.

In 2019, Ruhollah Zam, a writer and dissident who fled the country in 2011, was lured from his home in France to Iraq, where he was arrested by Iraqi police and handed over to Iranian agents. He faced a sham trial in Iran and was put to death in December 2020.

American-Iranian dissident Jamshid Sharmahd, who acted as a spokesperson for a dissident organization based in the US, was tricked into visiting Dubai, from where he was kidnapped by Iranian agents.

He remains in jail in Iran, and following what Amnesty International called a “grossly unfair trial,” he is now in danger of being executed.

His son Shayan Sharmahd told the Associated Press: “We’re seeking support from any democratic country, any free country. You can’t just pick someone up in a third country and drag them into your country.”

INTERVIEW: Nadim Dada, VP of Content Acquisitions at STARZPLAY, on Ramadan viewing this year

INTERVIEW: Nadim Dada, VP of Content Acquisitions at STARZPLAY, on Ramadan viewing this year
Updated 15 July 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

INTERVIEW: Nadim Dada, VP of Content Acquisitions at STARZPLAY, on Ramadan viewing this year

INTERVIEW: Nadim Dada, VP of Content Acquisitions at STARZPLAY, on Ramadan viewing this year
  • From Turkish shows to medical dramas, here’s what viewers watched this Ramadan
Updated 15 July 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Whether it’s allowing users to binge-watch an old series or offering the latest episode of a new one, streaming services have evolved their content models to cater to every kind of viewer.

UAE-based streaming service STARZPLAY, for instance, has added anime content, a Turkish add-on channel, exclusive sports partnerships and more in the past year alone.

Arab News spoke to Nadim Dada, VP of Content Acquisitions at the service, about how STARZPLAY changed its content strategy during the busiest time of the year for viewers and media companies, Ramadan, and with what results.

Can you tell us about viewing habits on the platform?

Usually, outside of Ramadan, consumption trends are very series-heavy due to the nature of binge-watching where people line up a show and watch it back to back. Those trends are specific to days of the week so some subscribers prefer to only binge during the weekend and their weekdays are empty; other users choose a specific day of the week, and some spread them out across the week but don’t watch over the weekend. This is what we refer to as an “anchored slot” or “anchored viewing pattern” where users decide a specific time of the week to binge-watch their TV show.

Obviously, users also watch movies. Looking at the overall percentage of series to movies, somewhere between 75 to 80 percent of our viewers are watching series over movies.

How did these consumption and viewing patterns change during Ramadan?

There were two main changes that took place. The first is that the same patterns were amplified and there’s usually a significant uplift in consumption. For example, this year there was an uplift in consumption by 22 percent during Ramadan.

People still have their specific preferences but that tends to be amplified. For instance, we have Western series boxsets and Arabic series boxsets, so we see users consume more of the Arabic series boxsets, while still continuing to consume the Western boxsets.

The other thing that we saw is that the anchored time changes. The majority of users tend to watch every day of the week rather than accumulating all that time on a specific day, so the viewing is spread throughout the week and eventually the month.

That’s due to the fact that we offer a lot of content and follow the day and date model, which means we release an episode at the same time as the exhibitor or broadcaster. So, we are programming content in such a way that the user has to come back every day to watch the next episode. One such example is “Bab Al-Hara” — we streamed the latest season of that during Ramadan following the same model.

Is this something you do outside of Ramadan?

We do, so for example we have “This Is Us” and “Your Honor” starring Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston but that has new episodes out every week. In Ramadan, it’s more amplified.

How much new content did you add during Ramadan?

We added more than 50 to 55 assets during Ramadan but it’s less about the volume and more about how we capture our users. We have broken up the new content we added into three categories: Arabic, Western and Turkish.

In terms of volume, Turkish was perhaps the biggest category and there was a significant push from us on Turkish series. The day and date pattern works very well so we started releasing Turkish series at the same time as the exhibitor channel in Turkey.

(The platform also partnered with Turkey’s first and largest local subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service BluTV, as well as MISTCO, an international brand management and content distribution agency, and Calinos, an Istanbul-headquartered company that distributes Turkish series, movies and TV programs across international platforms.)

We also added a strong amount of Arabic series but this year we were a bit careful about how we did that. Instead of volume, we concentrated on the habits and preferences of the user to acquire content that’s closer to their preferences. For example, one of the strongest Western series on our platform is “Grey’s Anatomy” and it continues to be in the top 10 list of assets on our platform. So for Ramadan, we went hunting for a series that captures that medical drama with a relationship/family drama element, and we were able to do that with one called “Nabd Mu’aqat.”

We also worked on adding new shows during Ramadan, including anime content, which followed the day and date model, and that has proven to be really successful on our platform.

Last year, there was quite a surge in subscriptions with people signing up to new services as they stayed home and that was followed by a churn (subscribers leaving) as things opened up. How did that play into Ramadan viewing habits?

During last year’s lockdown, there was quite a significant uptake in sign-ups, conversions and consumption. So, we worked very hard to make sure that we kept as many subscribers on board. All in all, we have done quite a good job by adding a lot of content users like, such as library comedy boxsets including “Frasier” and “Everybody Loves Raymond.” With that influx of new subscribers, we got an influx of data to analyze and to look at what people prefer at a larger volume and then we were able to carefully acquire the content that matches their preferences.

 

 

Fleets leave Twitter after a fleeting run

Fleets leave Twitter after a fleeting run
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

Fleets leave Twitter after a fleeting run

Fleets leave Twitter after a fleeting run
  • Twitter to shut down its version of the popular Stories format
Updated 15 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Twitter launched Fleets in November 2020 for people to share fleeting thoughts in a format similar to Stories on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, wherein the content would disappear after 24 hours.

In June, the company also announced that it would be testing advertising on Fleets.

However, Twitter on Wednesday announced that it has decided to shut down Fleets, effective Aug. 3, due to the lack of engagement through the ephemeral format.

“In the time since Twitter introduced Fleets to everyone, the platform hasn’t seen an increase in the number of new people tweeting and joining the conversation with Fleets as hoped,” Ilya Brown, Twitter’s head of product, brand and video ads, wrote in a blog post.

Fleets were launched to address the anxiety some people feel when putting out a tweet. However, the company learned that most of the people who used Fleets were the ones already tweeting, and they were merely aiming to further amplify their tweets. Twitter will, therefore, continue to explore ways to address what holds people back from tweeting.

Fleets were launched to address the anxiety some people feel when putting out a tweet. (AFP)

Another lesson was that Fleets were mainly made up of media formats, such as photos and videos, which has encouraged Twitter to start testing updates to the tweet composer and camera to incorporate features from the Fleets composer, such as the full-screen camera, text formatting options, and GIF stickers.

Twitter’s Fleets advertising test, which concluded last month, was one of its first explorations of full-screen, vertical format ads. Although Fleets won’t exist on the platform after next month, Twitter will assess what it can learn from the test and see how these adverts perform.

“We’re evolving what Twitter is, and trying bigger, bolder things to serve the public conversation. A number of these updates, like Fleets, are speculative and won’t work out,” said Brown.

He added that the platform would be “rigorous” in evaluating what works and when to move on.

“If we’re not evolving our approach and winding down features every once in a while — we’re not taking big enough chances. We’ll continue to build new ways to participate in conversations, listening to feedback and changing direction when there may be a better way to serve people using Twitter,” he said.

 

Facebook and Instagram will invest over $1 billion in content creators

Video creators and online gamers will receive a monthly bonus if they hit milestones like broadcasting a certain number of hours. (File/AFP)
Video creators and online gamers will receive a monthly bonus if they hit milestones like broadcasting a certain number of hours. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 July 2021
Reuters

Facebook and Instagram will invest over $1 billion in content creators

Video creators and online gamers will receive a monthly bonus if they hit milestones like broadcasting a certain number of hours. (File/AFP)
  • Facebook announced it will spend $1 billion on social media creators through the end of 2022 in a fight for top talent
  • The investment will include bonus programs to pay creators who hit certain milestones on its apps
Updated 15 July 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Facebook Inc. will spend $1 billion on social media creators through the end of 2022 in a fight for top talent announced in a week when TikTok became the first rival mobile app to hit 3 billion global downloads.
Facebook’s investments will include bonus programs to pay creators who hit certain milestones on its apps, including photo-sharing service Instagram, and fund users to produce content, the company said.
The social media giant is opening its wallet to woo creators with major fan followings from platforms like Alphabet Inc’s YouTube and short video app TikTok.
Multiple major tech platforms are on the offensive to attract and keep social media personalities with new payments and services.
TikTok has committed to spending $2 billion to support creators over three years. Snap Inc’s Snapchat used to pay creators a total of $1 million per day to post popular short-form videos on its service and says it still distributes millions per month to support creators through its Spotlight program.
“With the 3 billion install milestone, TikTok is the fifth non-game app to join a tier that’s historically been the exclusive domain of Facebook,” said mobile insights firm Sensor Tower in a Tuesday report.
Facebook said its bonuses so far are by invitation only. On its main platform video creators and online gamers will receive a monthly bonus if they hit milestones like broadcasting a certain number of hours to earn Stars, a form of digital tipping that fans can use to pay their favorite creators during live-streamed videos.
Instagram’s bonus programs will include incentives to use Reels, its copycat TikTok feature that showcases short-form video clips. Creators will earn money based on how their Reels videos perform, the company said.

