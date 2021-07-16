You are here

Egypt's nuclear project on target, minister says

Egypt’s nuclear project on target, minister says
It is expected that 25,000 workers will be employed on the construction of the plant, 80 percent of them Egyptian. (Reuters)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The first El-Dabaa nuclear power plant will consist of four power units with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts each
CAIRO: Egypt’s El-Dabaa nuclear plant project is proceeding according to the schedule agreed with Russian company Rosatom, Electricity and Renewable Energy Minister Mohammed Shaker said, as the head of Rosatom visited Egypt to inspect the site.

Shaker confirmed that the plant is not facing any obstacles and aims begin operation in 2026.

Work is underway on the project in the city of El-Dabaa in Matrouh governorate on the Mediterranean coast. 

The first El-Dabaa nuclear power plant will consist of four power units with a capacity of 1,200 megawatts each.

These plants will be equipped with the third generation VVER-1200 reactor (GEN3+), the latest technology designed for nuclear power plants.

It is expected that 25,000 workers will be employed on the construction of the plant, 80 percent of them Egyptian.

Egyptian officials have been invited to attend a ceremony in Russia next month to mark the start of the first phase construction.

Egypt signed the agreement with Rosatom to establish its first nuclear power plant, which is expected to cost around $4 billion.

Shaker said that Egypt is seeking to become a regional energy hub through electrical interconnections with many countries, including Saudi Arabia.

He said that the capacity of the connection with Saudi Arabia will reach between 2,000 megawatts and 3,000 megawatts.

The ministry is keen to increase the electrical interconnection capacities with Sudan, Libya and Jordan.

It has signed electrical interconnection agreements with the three countries, which currently amount to between 3,500 to 4,000 megawatts.

The electrical interconnection capacity with Sudan is set to increase to 300 megawatts within 16 months. it is expected to increase to 2,000 megawatts with Jordan.

Topics: Egypt El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant Rosatom Mohammed Shaker

El-Sisi welcomes US petroleum company’s investment plans in Egypt

El-Sisi welcomes US petroleum company’s investment plans in Egypt
El-Sisi welcomes US petroleum company's investment plans in Egypt

CAIRO: The largest oil producer in Egypt wants to enhance its investment in the country and president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is optimistic about the proposed expansion.

American company Apache is specialized in the field of petroleum research and exploration. The company’s CEO, John Christmann, met with El-Sisi in Cairo this week, according to the president’s spokesman Bassam Rady. 

During the meeting, they discussed joint cooperation and also reviewed the company's existing business position and targeted investment plans for the coming years in the fields of research, exploration, and production in Egypt.

El-Sisi welcomed the agreement between the company and the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum to expand activities in the country. He also said the deal would enhance Egypt’s efforts to become a center for energy trading in the region.

Apache has a long history in Egypt as both El-Sisi and Christmann said they want to build on that working relationship. 

Christmann said Egypt is at the forefront of countries that Apache eyes for further investment considering the positive investment climate in the North African state. In addition, Egypt features an attractive geographical location, discoveries in the fields of oil and gas, and advanced infrastructure.

Topics: Apache Corporation Egypt

ESG no longer a ‘niche’ approach, says PIF executive

ESG no longer a ‘niche’ approach, says PIF executive
ESG no longer a 'niche' approach, says PIF executive

RIYADH: The focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) programs is no longer a “niche” approach, but it needs to be made easier for investors to embrace the right platforms, a senior executive from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund said this week.

“ESG is moving to a norm market, rather than a niche market, and we need to make it easier for investors to choose ESG platforms,” Fahad Al-Saif, head of corporate finance at the Public Investment Fund (PIF), told delegates at the UK/Saudi Sustainable Investment Forum 2021 this week.

The PIF in April launched the Sudair Solar Energy project in Sudair Industrial City, one of the largest solar parks in the country. The first phase of the project is expected to begin producing electricity during the second half of 2022 and Al-Saif said this was evidence of the Kingdom’s embracing of new forms of energy sources, in line with its wider ESG goals.

“Energy production is focused on green energy. Balance should be in every area and it is critical, consistency is important.”

PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan said in April that he believed ESG programs made solid business sense. This became clear when it was reported earlier this month that the fund could sell bonds as soon as the fourth quarter as it seeks to develop a new ESG framework.

PIF has asked banks to help it develop an ESG framework, Reuters reported, citing four sources, in a move that could allow it to expand its funding base to attract ESG-focused investors.

ESG investing is set to become a major theme of this year’s Future Investment Initiative (FII), Saudi Arabia’s flagship investment forum planned for October.

“We have a moral responsibility as the FII Institute to own this global conversation about ESG, because it is becoming a very hot topic,” Richard Attias, the institute’s CEO, told Arab News in an interview this month.

Topics: ESG Public Investment Fund niche Future Investment Initiative (FII)

What’s at stake in WTO talks on fishing rules?

What’s at stake in WTO talks on fishing rules?
What's at stake in WTO talks on fishing rules?

GENEVA: Negotiators at the World Trade Organization have been trying for 20 years to agree how to cap subsidies that contribute to the overfishing of the world’s seas and oceans.

They missed a deadline of December 2020 fixed by the United Nations to clinch a deal, although they did finally agree last year on the definition of “fish.”

The portion of fish stocks within biologically sustainable levels has plunged from 90 percent in 1990 to less than 66 percent in 2017, according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, with some regions such as the Mediterranean significantly lower.

Environmentalists say knocking out subsidies that promote unsustainable fishing is the single most important thing governments can do to help reverse the decline.

A deal would also help dispel doubts about the usefulness of the WTO itself.

Governments have been subsidising their fleets for centuries for reasons ranging from food security or pressure from industry lobbies to simple national pride.

Global marine catches kept growing after World War 2, peaked at 86 million tons in 1996 and have stayed around that level ever since.

Without government intervention, a reduction in catches would put some fishermen out of business. But subsidies that reduce their operating costs, for instance for fuel, mean they can continue.

This is creating what fisheries biologist Daniel Pauly at the University of British Columbia describes as a “race to the bottom,” with countries that have depleted stocks in their own waters travelling further to compete for those that remain.

The Pew Charitable Trusts estimates that an ambitious deal at the WTO could boost the amount of fish in the world by 12.5 percent by 2050, based on a model it shared with negotiators. 

However, the measures contained in a recent draft were only projected to produce an increase of less than 2 percent.

Among the biggest losers from the current subsidies are developing countries such as Senegal whose economies rely heavily on fishing but who do not have resources to develop large industrial fleets to compete with those entering their waters.

This can deprive locals of both livelihoods and a vital source of protein. A fall in stocks of predator fish including white groupers has forced Senegalese fishing boats to switch to smaller sardinella.

The environmental impact of subsidies is also being felt on the high seas, beyond nations’ territorial waters.

Some activists point to the Indian Ocean as a key example, where 94 percent of yellowfin tuna stocks are overfished and the biggest single fleet is from the EU, according to the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission.

There are also concerns that hundreds of Chinese squid jiggers that come to fish near the Galapagos Islands each year will deplete stocks and rob other species such as tuna, fur seals and hammerhead sharks of their prey.

Global subsidies are estimated at $35.4 billion according to a 2019 study published in Marine Policy.

The top five subsidisers are China, the EU, the US, South Korea and Japan, it said. However, not all subsidies are considered “harmful” and some would not be covered by any WTO agreement.

Without subsidies, much high-seas fishing would not be profitable, including damaging deep-sea bottom trawling, a 2018 article in Science Advances said.

A previous round of talks ended in discord at the last WTO ministerial meeting in Buenos Aires in 2017. But analysts warn that coming away empty-handed again would be a major blow to an organisation that has not landed a multilateral deal in years.

In this round of talks, led by Colombia’s Santiago Wills, five draft versions of the agreement have been produced.

Negotiators say the most vexed outstanding issue is the size of exemptions for developing countries, with countries including India pushing for big carve-outs.

Alongside that, Beijing opposes attempts to limit subsidies for fishing on the high seas. And some delegates see proposals such as one made by Washington in May to address the use of forced labour - a hidden subsidy - as unhelpful since they are unlikely to be agreed by all 164 members.

Many negotiators see the virtual format of the July meeting, made necessary by coronavirus measures, as a handicap.

Topics: WTO fishing

Italian watchdog, Dubai’s largest bank warn against cryptocurrencies

Italian watchdog, Dubai’s largest bank warn against cryptocurrencies
Italian watchdog, Dubai's largest bank warn against cryptocurrencies

RIYADH: Bitcoin traded lower on Thursday, falling by 3.1 percent to SR119,398.31 ($31,836.34) at 6:24 p.m. Riyadh time. Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $1,929.44, which was down by 3.9 percent, according to data from the news website CoinDesk.

In other cryptocurrency news, Italy’s market watchdog Consob said on Thursday that cryptocurrency exchange Binance, the world's biggest exchange by spot trading volumes, is not authorized to carry out activities in the European country. 

The regulator said last month that the uncontrolled spread of cryptocurrencies was a cause for concern and warned savers to “adopt the utmost caution” when transacting in crypto assets. A Binance spokesperson told Reuters its website did not operate out of Italy and that the Consob notice had no direct impact on its services.

Cell phone carrier T-Mobile faces a lawsuit over allegations it failed to safeguard against a SIM swap scam that cost one customer a $55,000 loss in Bitcoin. 

Plaintiff Richard Harris said T-Mobile’s misconduct included its failure to adequately protect customer information and hire the appropriate support staff. He alleged this violation of federal and state laws led to his loss of 1.63 bitcoin, according to CoinDesk.

France proposed Tuesday that EU governments give the responsibility of regulating cryptocurrencies to the pan-European markets watchdog, the Paris-based European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), instead of national regulators, the Financial Times reported. 

The French markets regulator has also called for the ESMA to be given more power to regulate the crypto industry, Bitcoin News reported.

Emirates NBD, Dubai’s largest bank, has cautioned against investing in Bitcoin or other digital currencies, deeming them too volatile. 

“This high level of volatility will have to subside substantially for cryptocurrencies to be universally accepted in our society, for portfolio managers to accept cryptocurrencies in their portfolios and for investors in general to be able to ascribe a fair value to them,” Georgio Borelli, the bank’s head of asset allocation and quantitative strategies, told Arabian Business.

Topics: cryptocurrencies bitcoin ether Consob

Related

Inflation shock may not be enough to derail Bitcoin’s rise, say economists
Business & Economy
Inflation shock may not be enough to derail Bitcoin’s rise, say economists
Bitcoin remains in $30-$40k price range for 7th straight week
Business & Economy
Bitcoin remains in $30-$40k price range for 7th straight week

Saudi housing program beneficiaries drop in H1 amid pandemic supply squeeze

Saudi housing program beneficiaries drop in H1 amid pandemic supply squeeze
Saudi housing program beneficiaries drop in H1 amid pandemic supply squeeze

RIYADH: The number of families benefiting from Saudi Arabia’s “Sakani” housing loan program fell during the first half of the year amid constrained supply.
Some 48,397 families benefited from subsidized lending compared to 63,845 families in the same period of last year.
The decline may be explained by the lack of supply in the market amid the pandemic, even as demand is still strong, according to Mohamed AlKhars, a member of the housing program advisory board and the chairman of Innovest Property Co.
Families that benefited from the self-construction option reached 34,891, and about 15,924 families opted for the residential land option, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing official data. Those using the subsidized loan to purchase housing units under construction reached 12,356.
House construction is booming in Saudi Arabia fueled by the massive growth in mortgage financing as well as government initiatives such as the Sakani program.
Overall the number of families availing of the various housing options offered under the program fell in the first half of the year to 111,568 families (including 87,896 families who resided in their homes) compared to 187,000 in the first half of 2020.
“The number of Saudi families that demand units annually exceeds 100,000 families and the accumulated demand is about 1 million units, leading to an annual demand of almost 200,000 units,” he told Arab News.
There are 64 housing projects currently under rapid development among a total of 101 projects.
Together they account for about 144,000 various housing units at an average price of up to SR600,000.

Topics: #saudi #realestate #sakani

Related

Saudi Housing Ministry’s Sakani program launches four new services
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Housing Ministry’s Sakani program launches four new services
Sakani housing program served 70,000 families in the first quarter of 2021
Business & Economy
Sakani housing program served 70,000 families in the first quarter of 2021
Saudi Sakani program to help 140,000 families own their home this year
Business & Economy
Saudi Sakani program to help 140,000 families own their home this year

