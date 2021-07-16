South Africa unrest death toll climbs to 212: minister

You are here

President Cyril Ramaphosa visit to Kwamashu Bridge City on Friday in Durban accompanied by South African Minister of Police Bheki Cele. Ramaphosa said deadly violence and looting that shook the country last week were planned. (AFP)
Updated 16 July 2021
AFP

  • Most of new fatalities occurred in southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal province, the epicenter of the violence
  • More than 2,550 people have been arrested, said a government minister
JOHANNESBURG: Unrest in South Africa has claimed 212 lives, the government said on Friday, a sharp jump from the 117 deaths announced the previous day.
Government minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told a news conference most of the new fatalities had occurred in the southeastern province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province, the epicenter of the violence.
But, she said, the situation was “gradually and firmly returning to normality.”
Ntshavheni reported that 1,488 additional incidents were reported in KZN overnight, but did not give details.
The province also reported an additional 89 deaths over the past 24 hours.
More than 2,550 people have been arrested, Ntshavheni said.
There were no new incidents reported in Gauteng province which includes the financial capital Johannesburg, where 56 cases of violence or looting have been recorded since the start of the unrest a week ago.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is due to address the nation on Friday night, said earlier that the unrest had been “planned” and the government would hunt down those responsible.

  • U.S. cases of COVID-19 are up 70% over the previous week and deaths are up 26%
  • 97% of people entering hospitals in the United States with COVID-19 are unvaccinated
UNITED STATES: The Delta variant of COVID-19 is now the dominant strain worldwide, accompanied by a surge of deaths around the United States almost entirely among unvaccinated people, US officials said Friday.
US cases of COVID-19 are up 70 percent over the previous week and deaths are up 26 percent, with outbreaks occurring in parts of the country with low vaccination rates, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said during a press briefing.
The seven-day-average number of daily cases is now more than 26,000, more than twice its June low of around 11,000 cases, according to CDC data.
“This is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” she said, adding that 97 percent of people entering hospitals in the United States with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Walensky said an increasing number of counties around the United States now exhibit a high risk of COVID-19 transmission, reversing significant declines in transmission risk in recent months.
Around 1 in five new cases have occurred in Florida, said White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients.
The Delta variant, which is significantly more contagious than the original variant of COVID-19, has been detected around 100 countries globally and is now the dominant variant worldwide, top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said.
“We are dealing with a formidable variant” of COVID-19, Fauci said during the call.
Walensky urged unvaccinated Americans to get COVID-19 shots, and said Pfizer Inc’s and Moderna Inc’s vaccines have proven to be especially effective against the Delta variant.
She said people should get the second dose of vaccine even if they have passed the recommended window of time for receiving it.
Around 5 million people have been vaccinated in the United States in the past 10 days, Zients said, including many in states that so far have had lower vaccination rates.
He added that the United States has enough vaccines on hand to give booster vaccines but is still working to determine if boosters are needed.

  • Shipments to Burkina Faso, Djibouti and Ethiopia will go out within days
  • A total of 49 African nations will receive Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines in few weeks
WASHINGTON: The US announced Friday it is shipping 25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Africa, starting with Burkina Faso, Djibouti and Ethiopia.
Shipments to the first three countries will go out within days, with a total of 49 African nations receiving doses of Johnson & Johnson, Moderna or Pfizer vaccines in the next few weeks, officials told AFP.
Djibouti and Burkina Faso will receive 151,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson, while Ethiopia will receive 453,600 doses, a senior Biden administration official said.
The surge in vaccine doses to the continent is being coordinated with multilateral bodies including the African Union and Covax — the distributor backed by the World Health Organization and the Gavi vaccine alliance.
It comes as the world faces an intensifying impact from the virulent Delta strain of the coronavirus, with new outbreaks appearing from Australia to the United States and Africa.
Overall, coronavirus-linked deaths in Africa increased by 43 percent in the space of week, driven by a lack of intensive-care beds and oxygen, the WHO said Thursday.
“In partnership with the African Union and Covax, the United States is proud to donate 25 million COVID-19 vaccines,” said Gayle Smith, US State Department coordinator for COVID-19 and global health.
“The Biden administration is committed to leading the global response to the pandemic.”
Strive Masiyiwa, special envoy for the African Union, said the vaccines would give another push to the AU’s goal of vaccinating 60 percent of the population on the continent, “especially at this moment when we are witnessing the third wave in a number of African countries.”
Benedict Oramah, president of Afreximbank, which is also helping coordinate the aid, called the US donations “a welcome, significant gesture.”
Together with other measures, there is “reason to be optimistic that the African Union’s goal of at least 60 percent vaccination coverage will be achieved,” he said.
The coronavirus pandemic has seen yawning gaps in vaccine distribution around the world, with poorer regions getting few doses while the United States and other wealthy nations have rolled out large-scale domestic inoculation programs.
That has subsequently led to so-called vaccine diplomacy in which geopolitical powerhouses and vaccine producers China and Russia were accused of using their jabs to promote their strategic footprints.
The United States denies it is competing against its rivals, but Biden has made a priority of maneuvering the United States to the center of international efforts to extinguish the global crisis.
He has pledged to allocate an initial 80 million doses for international distribution.
In addition, the Biden administration has committed to donating $2 billion to Covax.
It is also purchasing 500 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for the African Union and 92 poorer countries. At the recent G7 summit in Britain, US partners agreed to donate another 500 million doses.
In total, the United States has so far delivered about 40 million doses to countries as far apart as South Korea and Honduras, the White House says.

  • Participants gathering in Tashkent traded stinging criticisms and finger-pointing over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan
  • Conference had originally been intended to discuss building better transportation links across Central and South Asia
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan: America’s hasty retreat from Afghanistan has destabilized the region and worsened the terrorist threat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a conference of world powers and Afghanistan’s neighbors Friday.
Those participating sought a common path toward resolving the country’s escalating violence.
Participants gathering in the Uzbek capital of Tashkent traded stinging criticisms and finger-pointing over the rapidly deteriorating situation in Afghanistan. Taliban forces have surged in recent weeks, capturing dozens of districts and key border region from the faltering Afghan security forces and military as the US and NATO complete their withdrawal.
The conference had originally been intended to discuss building better transportation links across Central and South Asia, but that agenda was trumped by the Taliban advances.
All the participants — including the US, Russia, China and many of Afghanistan’s neighbors — have hands in the Afghan conflict. Few want an outright Taliban takeover in the country, but the conference’s early tone pointed to the difficulty of finding common ground over how to salvage a peaceful settlement.
“Regrettably, we have witnessed a quick degradation of the situation in Afghanistan in the last few days,” Lavrov told the gathering, pointing to the “hasty withdrawal of the US and NATO contingents.”
“The crisis in Afghanistan has led to the exacerbation of the terrorist threat and the problem of illegal drug trafficking that has reached an unprecedented scale,” he said. “There are real risks of instability spilling into neighboring countries.”
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova derided a call by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell for collective efforts to help a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan. “First, they create a problem and then search for those responsible and call for collective efforts,” she wrote on her channel on a messaging app.
In recent weeks, the Taliban have chalked up dozens of wins and now hold key border crossings with Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan. The insurgents say they are not seeking an outright military victory over the Afghan government, but peace efforts have long been stalled and without a deal, the country risks an all-out civil war for power among all its many armed factions.
Speaking to the conference, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said his country wants a peace settlement. He pointed out the Pakistan already hosts more than 2 million refugees from decades of war in Afghanistan and cannot handle a new surge that is likely if violence escalates.
“We will always be against a military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan,” Khan was quoted as saying by Russian state RIA-Novosti news agency. He also rejected allegations of Pakistan’s support for the Taliban as “extremely unfair,” saying “Pakistan has done more than any other country to help put the Taliban at the negotiations table.”
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, in turn, took the opportunity in speaking to the conference to further denounce what he calls Pakistan’s fomenting of violence in Afghanistan. He said more than 10,000 “jihadi fighters from Pakistan and other places in the past month” have come to Afghanistan, without offering evidence.
Relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan are plagued by deep, long-time suspicions. Kabul continually accuses Islamabad of providing safe havens for the Taliban and treating wounded insurgents at hospitals in Pakistan. On Friday in Pakistan’s southwestern border town of Chaman, Afghan Taliban were reportedly treated for injuries received in battle with Afghan security forces and military across the border in Afghanistan’s Spin Boldak. The Taliban had taken the border town earlier this week, and Afghan elite forces were waging a counter-attack to retake it.
Pakistan has also accused Afghanistan of harboring the Pakistani Taliban, known as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, who have stepped up attacks in Pakistan, killing several army personnel a week in recent months.
America’s Homeland Security was represented at the conference, as was the US peace envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, who has been pressing for a peace deal and a cease-fire.
A senior Afghan government delegation was traveling to Qatar on Friday to meet Taliban leaders who have a political office in Doha, the capital there. The meeting is headed by Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the country’s national reconciliation council making it the highest level delegation yet to meet the Taliban.
The Central Asian states, Russia and the US have all expressed a hope that a peaceful Afghanistan that included the Taliban working with, instead of against, the Afghan security forces could tackle militant groups like the Daesh group and the Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan. In some parts of Afghanistan, the Taliban have fought IS at times, helping degrade its capabilities.
With the final deadline for the last US soldier out of Afghanistan by Aug. 31, America is also looking to heightened its intelligence and capability to fight terror threats in the region.
The five Central Asian States had a separate meetings Thursday with Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, President Joe Biden’s assistant for homeland security. Afghanistan figured prominently in their talks, which centered on ways to cooperate on regional security.

