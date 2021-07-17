You are here

Kabul, Taliban negotiators meet in Qatar as Afghan fighting rages

Kabul, Taliban negotiators meet in Qatar as Afghan fighting rages
A convoy of Afghan Special Forces during the rescue mission of a policeman besieged at a check post surrounded by Taliban, in Kandahar province on July 13, 2021. (Reuters)
AFP

Kabul, Taliban negotiators meet in Qatar as Afghan fighting rages

Kabul, Taliban negotiators meet in Qatar as Afghan fighting rages
  • The Taliban have capitalized on the last stages of the withdrawal of US and other foreign troops from Afghanistan to launch a series of lightning offensives across the country
DOHA: Representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban met in Doha for talks on Saturday as violence rages in the country with foreign forces almost entirely withdrawn.
The two sides have been meeting on and off for months in the Qatari capital, but the talks have lost momentum as the insurgents have made battlefield gains.
Several high-ranking officials, including former president Hamid Karzai and former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, gathered in a luxury hotel on Saturday after morning prayers.
They were joined by negotiators from the Taliban’s political office in Doha.
“The high level delegation is here to talk to both sides, guide them and support the (government) negotiating team in terms of speeding up the talks and have progress,” said Najia Anwari, the spokeswoman for the Afghan government negotiating team in Doha.
“We expect that it (will) speed the talks and... in a short time, both sides will reach a result and we will witness a durable and dignified peace in Afghanistan,” she said.
The Taliban have capitalized on the last stages of the withdrawal of US and other foreign troops from Afghanistan to launch a series of lightning offensives across the country.
“We are ready for dialogue, for talks and negotiations, and our priority is to solve the problems through dialogue,” Taliban spokesman Muhamad Naeem told the Al Jazeera broadcaster ahead of Saturday’s talks.
“The other side must have a true and sincere will to end the problems.”
Talks between the government and the Taliban side led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar began with Qur’anic recitations, Naeem tweeted Saturday.
Afghan forces clashed Friday with Taliban fighters in Spin Boldak after launching an operation to retake the key southern border crossing with Pakistan.
The Taliban have also tightened their grip in the north, and battled for the stronghold of an infamous warlord.
The battle at the southern border follows weeks of intensifying fighting across Afghanistan, with the Taliban pressing multiple offensives and overrunning dozens of districts at a staggering rate.
As fighting raged over large swathes of Afghanistan, a war of words was also heating up between Kabul and Islamabad, after the Afghan vice president accused the Pakistani military of providing “close air support to Taliban in certain areas.”
Pakistan strongly denied the claim, with a foreign ministry statement saying the country “took necessary measures within its territory to safeguard our own troops and population.”
Islamabad had touted a conference of regional leaders to address the spiralling violence.
Instead it announced it would delay the summit until after the Muslim Eid Al-Adha feast, due to start next week at the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, clearing the way for the Doha gathering.
Afghanistan’s southern border has long been a flashpoint in relations with its eastern neighbor.
Pakistan’s Balochistan province has been home to the Taliban’s top leadership for decades, along with a large contingent of reserve fighters who regularly enter Afghanistan to bolster their ranks.
Foreign troops have been in Afghanistan for nearly two decades following the US-led invasion launched in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.
They have appeared largely out of the picture in recent months, but fears are growing that Afghan forces will be overwhelmed without the vital air support they provide.
The speed and scale of the Taliban onslaught have caught many by surprise, with analysts saying it appears aimed at forcing the government to negotiate on the insurgents’ terms or suffer complete military defeat.
Russia’s foreign minister said Friday that the US mission in Afghanistan had “failed.”

Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes

Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes
Updated 17 July 2021
AP

Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes

Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes
  • Police said that more than 90 people are now known to have died in western Germany’s Ahrweiler county
Updated 17 July 2021
AP

BERLIN: The death toll from disastrous flooding in western Europe rose above 150 on Saturday as rescue workers toiled to clear up the devastation and prevent further damage.
Police said that more than 90 people are now known to have died in western Germany’s Ahrweiler county, one of the worst-hit areas, and more casualties are feared. On Friday, authorities gave a death toll of 63 for the whole of Rhineland-Palatinate state, where Ahrweiler is located.
Another 43 people were confirmed dead in neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany’s most populous, and 20 others were killed across the border in Belgium.
By Saturday, waters were receding across much of the affected regions, but officials feared that more bodies might be found in cars and trucks that were swept away.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier planned to travel Saturday to Erftstadt, southwest of Cologne, where a harrowing rescue effort unfolded on Friday as people were trapped when the ground gave way and their homes collapsed.

Sydney tightens lockdown as Australia’s COVID-19 cases rise

Sydney tightens lockdown as Australia’s COVID-19 cases rise
Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

Sydney tightens lockdown as Australia's COVID-19 cases rise

Sydney tightens lockdown as Australia’s COVID-19 cases rise
  • The city of 5 million people, Australia’s largest, has been under lockdown since June 26
  • Neighboring Victoria state also reported a jump in daily COVID-19 cases to 19
Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: The Australian city of Sydney on Saturday ordered a shutdown of building sites, banned non-essential retail and threatened fines for employers who make staff come into the office as new COVID-19 cases kept rising three weeks into a citywide lockdown.
Authorities in New South Wales state, of which Sydney is the capital, also banned hundreds of thousands of people in the city’s western suburbs — the worst affected area — from leaving their immediate neighborhoods for work, as they recorded 111 new cases in the prior 24 hours, up from 97 the day before.
The state also recorded an additional death from the virus, taking the total to three since the start of the year and the national total to 913 since the pandemic began.
“I can’t remember a time when our state has been challenged to such an extent,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a televised news conference.
The city of 5 million people, Australia’s largest, has been under lockdown since June 26, with a planned end date of July 30, after an airport transit driver brought the virus into the community and sparked an outbreak of the highly infectious variant, according to the authorities.
More than 1,000 people in the city and surrounding districts have since tested positive. Of most concern to health leaders is the number of infectious people who were active in the community before they tested positive, with 29 reported on Saturday, in line with previous days.
“We are chasing our tail in terms of the cases,” state Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said at the news conference.
NSW Police Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said the “tempo of the police response will increase” across Greater Sydney and regional areas.
Stores that can remain open in Sydney include supermarkets, pharmacies and hardware outlets. All building work must stop until July 30 including cleaning, property maintenance and home renovation, authorities said.
People who lived in three of Sydney’s local government districts — with a total population of 612,000 — were banned from leaving their district for work unless they were emergency workers. The city already has a work-from-home directive for businesses, but employers who told staff to attend the office could be fined A$10,000 ($7,402.00).
Neighboring Victoria state also reported a jump in daily COVID-19 cases to 19, from six the previous day, raising fears it may extend a short lockdown that was scheduled to end on Tuesday.
Victoria and Greater Sydney have a combined population of about 12 million people, meaning nearly half of Australia’s population is under some form of lockdown.
All but one of the new cases in Victoria was active in the community before diagnosis, but every case was linked to a known chain of transmission, Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley said.
Australia avoided the high infection and fatality numbers of many other countries in the initial stages of the pandemic due to an assertive response that included closing borders, stay-home orders and economic stimulus measures.
But 18 months on, the federal government faces criticism over its sluggish vaccine rollout. Just over 10 percent of Australia’s 25 million people are fully vaccinated, according to government data, a fraction of the rates in the United States and Britain.
Even so, Australia’s death rate from the novel coronavirus, just over 900 deaths out of about 31,500 cases, is still low by comparison.
The Australian economy had surged back to life after dipping into recession last year, but the latest lockdowns and state border closures threaten to tip it back into negative growth.
No other states reported additional cases on Saturday.

Philippines warns coronavirus ‘surge’ possible after Delta strain detected

Philippines warns coronavirus ‘surge’ possible after Delta strain detected
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

Philippines warns coronavirus 'surge' possible after Delta strain detected

Philippines warns coronavirus ‘surge’ possible after Delta strain detected
  • Eleven local cases of the more virulent strain have been detected
  • Philippines tightened border restrictions for travelers from some of the worst-hit nations
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

MANILA: Philippine health officials warned Friday of a possible surge in coronavirus infections as the first locally transmitted cases of the highly contagious Delta variant were recorded and more than three million people went into lockdown.
Eleven local cases of the more virulent strain have been detected, including two in the national capital region, the health department said, citing results of genome sequencing conducted this week.
The cases dated back to May and June and authorities were checking to ensure they had been “appropriately traced and managed,” Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire told reporters.
“The government has started preparing our health system,” Vergeire said.
More hospital beds were being made available for COVID-19 patients and oxygen supplies increased in case of a “surge” in cases, she said.
The Philippines has recorded around 1.5 million coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic, the second-highest in Southeast Asia.
But a deficient contact tracing system means the real figure is likely much higher.
Record infections earlier this year sent the national capital region and surrounding provinces into lockdown as soaring numbers of patients threatened to overwhelm hospitals.
Cases have eased in recent months, hovering around 5,000 or 6,000 a day. COVID-19 rules have been relaxed in many parts of the country but masks and face shields are mandatory in public.
But as the Delta variant fuels infections around the world, the Philippines has tightened border restrictions for travelers from some of the worst-hit countries, including neighboring Indonesia.
Until this week cases of the strain had been detected only among quarantined Filipino workers returning from overseas.
Among the 11 local infections, six were on the southern island of Mindanao and were “part of a large cluster of cases.” All of them have recovered.
One of the two cases in the national capital region died, the department said.
Asked about the delay in detecting the Delta variant, Philippine Genome Center executive director Cynthia Saloma said they had limited processing capacity and had prioritized samples from hotspot areas.
Some regions were also slow to submit samples, she said.
More than three million people living in areas where the Delta infections were found have been sent into lockdown until the end of the month.
Residents in the central province of Iloilo and the southern cities of Cagayan de Oro and Gingoog have been ordered to stay home, non-essential business shuttered and religious services banned.
The detection of Delta infections in the community comes as the Philippines struggles to vaccinate its population of 110 million due to tight global supplies and logistical challenges.
Some cities recently suspended inoculations after running out of shots — just as vaccine hesitancy among Filipinos declines.
Only 4.3 million people are fully vaccinated while more than 10 million have received their first jab.

Scientists stunned by rare Arctic lightning storms north of Alaska

Scientists stunned by rare Arctic lightning storms north of Alaska
Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

Scientists stunned by rare Arctic lightning storms north of Alaska

Scientists stunned by rare Arctic lightning storms north of Alaska
  • Air over the Arctic Ocean typically lacks the convective heat needed to generate lightning storms, but that's changing, scientists say
Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: Meteorologists were stunned this week when three successive thunderstorms swept across the icy Arctic from Siberia to north of Alaska, unleashing lightning bolts in an unusual phenomenon that scientists say will become less rare with global warming.
“Forecasters hadn’t seen anything like that before,” said Ed Plumb, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Fairbanks, speaking about the storms that started on Saturday.
Typically, the air over the Arctic Ocean, especially when the water is covered with ice, lacks the convective heat needed to generate lightning storms.
But as climate change warms the Arctic faster than the rest of the world, that’s changing, scientists say.
Episodes of summer lightning within the Arctic Circle have tripled since 2010, a trend directly tied to climate change and increasing loss of sea ice in the far north, scientists reported in a March study published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. As sea ice vanishes, more water is able to evaporate, adding moisture to the warming atmosphere.
“It’s going to go with the temperatures,” said co-author Robert Holzworth, an atmospheric physicist at the University of Washington in Seattle.
These electrical storms threaten boreal forests fringing the Arctic, as they spark fires in remote regions already baking under the round-the-clock summer sun. Boreal Siberia in Russia gets more lightning than any other Arctic region, Holzworth said.

“What used to be very rare is now just rare.”

Rick Thoman, climate scientist at University of Alaska Fairbanks

The paper also documented more frequent lightning over the Arctic’s treeless tundra regions, as well as above the Arctic Ocean and pack ice. In August 2019, lightning even struck within 60 miles (100 kilometers) of the North Pole, the researchers found.
In Alaska alone, thunderstorm activity is on track to increase three-fold by the end of the century if current climate trends continue, according to two studies by scientists at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder, Colorado, published over the last year in the journal Climate Dynamics.
“What used to be very rare is now just rare,” said Rick Thoman, a climate scientist with the University of Alaska Fairbanks. As the parade of Arctic storms this week demonstrated, lightning is already appearing in unexpected places, he said. “I have no memory of three consecutive days of this kind of thing” in the Arctic.
With the sharp uptick in lightning, Siberia has seen increasingly ferocious forest fires in recent years. This week, the Russian army deployed water-dropping aircraft to douse flames burning some nearly 2 million acres (800,000 hectares) of forest, while the hardest-hit region of Yakutia has been in a state of emergency for weeks.
Meanwhile, mid-June lightning sparked one of the biggest fires this summer in Alaska, scorching more than 18,000 acres of tundra about 125 miles (200 km) north of the Arctic Circle in the Noatak National Preserve in the northwestern corner of the state.
Warming in the Arctic is also encouraging the growth of vegetation on northern Alaska’s tundra, adding further fuel for fires, scientists said.
By the end of the century, twice as much Alaska tundra could burn on a regular basis than was the norm in the past, with fires occurring four times more frequently, according to researchers at the International Arctic Research Center in Fairbanks.
On the water, the lightning is an increasing hazard to mariners, and vessel traffic is increasing as sea ice retreats, Holzworth said.
People can become lightning rods and usually try to get low for safety. That’s tough to do on flat tundra or ocean expanse.
“What you really need is to pay better attention to the lightning forecasts,” he said.

Europe reels from worst floods in years as death toll nears 130

An aerial view taken on July 16, 2021 shows the destruction in the pedestrian area of Bad Muenstereifel, western Germany, after heavy rain hit parts of the country, causing widespread flooding. (AFP)
An aerial view taken on July 16, 2021 shows the destruction in the pedestrian area of Bad Muenstereifel, western Germany, after heavy rain hit parts of the country, causing widespread flooding. (AFP)
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

Europe reels from worst floods in years as death toll nears 130

An aerial view taken on July 16, 2021 shows the destruction in the pedestrian area of Bad Muenstereifel, western Germany, after heavy rain hit parts of the country, causing widespread flooding. (AFP)
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

SCHULD, Germany: Devastating floods have torn through entire villages and killed at least 128 people in Europe, most of them in western Germany where stunned emergency services were still combing the wreckage on Friday.
Unsuspecting residents were caught completely off guard by the torrent dubbed the “flood of death” by German newspaper Bild.
Streets and houses were submerged by water in some areas, while cars were left overturned on soaked streets after flood waters passed. Some districts were completely cut off.
“Everything was under water within 15 minutes,” Agron Berischa, a 21-year-old decorator from Bad Neuenahr in Rhineland-Palatinate state, told AFP.
“Our flat, our office, our neighbors’ houses, everywhere was under water.”
In nearby Schuld, Hans-Dieter Vrancken, 65, said “caravans, cars were washed away, trees were uprooted, houses were knocked down.”
“We have lived here in Schuld for over 20 years and we have never experienced anything like it. It’s like a warzone,” he said.
Roger Lewentz, interior minister for Rheinland-Palatinate, told Bild the death toll was likely to rise as emergency services continued to search the affected areas over the coming days.
“When emptying cellars or pumping out cellars, we keep coming across people who have lost their lives in these floods,” he said.
With five more dead found in the state by Friday evening, the nationwide death toll mounted to 108.
Adding to the devastation, several more people were feared dead in a landslide in the town of Erftstadt in North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) triggered by the floods.
In neighboring Belgium, the government confirmed the death toll had jumped to 20 — earlier reports had said 23 dead — with more than 21,000 people left without electricity in one region.
Calling the floods “possibly the most catastrophic our country has ever seen,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo declared Tuesday a day of national mourning.
Luxembourg and the Netherlands were also hammered by heavy rains, inundating many areas and forcing thousands to be evacuated in the city of Maastricht.

In Germany’s hard-hit Ahrweiler district in Rhineland-Palatinate, several houses collapsed completely, drawing comparisons to the aftermath of a tsunami.
At least 24 people were confirmed dead in Euskirchen, one of the worst-affected towns.
“I fear that we will only see the full extent of the disaster in the coming days,” Chancellor Angela Merkel said late Thursday from Washington, where she met with President Joe Biden.
“My empathy and my heart go out to all of those who in this catastrophe lost their loved ones, or who are still worrying about the fate of people still missing.”
In Ahrweiler, around 1,300 people were unaccounted for, although local authorities told Bild the high number was likely due to damaged phone networks.
Lewentz told local media that up to 60 people were believed to be missing, “and when you haven’t heard from people for such a long time... you have to fear the worst.”

Gerd Landsberg, head of the German Association of Towns and Municipalities, said the cost of the damage was likely to run into “billions of euros.”
In Belgium, the army has been sent to four of the country’s 10 provinces to help with rescue and evacuations.
The swollen Meuse river “is going to look very dangerous for Liege,” a nearby city of 200,000 people, warned Wallonia regional president Elio Di Rupo.
In Switzerland, lakes and rivers were also swelling after heavy overnight rainfall. In Lucerne in particular, Lake Lucerne had begun to flood the city center.
Some parts of western Europe received up to two months’ worth of rainfall in two days on soil that was already near saturation, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
But there was some improvement Friday as the water level began to fall back.

The severe storms have put climate change back at the center of Germany’s election campaign ahead of a September 26 poll marking the end of Merkel’s 16 years in power.
Speaking in Berlin, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Germany would “only be able to curb extreme weather situations if we engage in a determined fight against climate change.”
The country “must prepare much better” in future, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said, adding that “this extreme weather is a consequence of climate change.”
Because a warmer atmosphere holds more water, climate change increases the risk and intensity of flooding from extreme rainfall.
In urban areas with poor drainage and buildings located in flood zones, the damage can be severe.
North Rhine-Westphalia premier Armin Laschet, the conservative running to succeed Merkel, called for “speeding up” global efforts to fight climate change, underlining the link between global warming and extreme weather.
 

