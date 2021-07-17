You are here

Saudi Arabia and Italy considering joint bid to host 2030 World Cup

Saudi Arabia and Italy considering joint bid to host 2030 World Cup
Above, Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Sports City stadium in the port city of Jeddah, where Spanish Super Cup final match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in January last year. (AFP file photo)
Arab News

  • According to reports in the British press, the move would be encouraged by FIFA as it would reduce the financial burden on one nation, with the number of teams set to rise from 32 to 48
Saudi Arabia and Italy are considering a joint bid to co-host the 2030 World Cup, according to reports in the British press.

A report by The Athletic said that such a bid would come at a time when FIFA are encouraging the joint hosting of tournaments to reduce the financial burden on any one nation.

This is set to start with the 2026 World Cup, in which the increased number of teams, to 48, will play 80 matches, which will be held in the US, Canada and Mexico.

In contrast, a tournament with 32 teams, as it was last time in Russia and will be in Qatar next year, sees a total of 64 matches played.

Last May, British newspaper The Times, reported for the first time that Saudi Arabia was planning a bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

The newspaper said that Saudi Arabia used an American consulting firm to develop a strategy to present its bid to host the tournament, alongside a country on another continent, possibly in Europe.

FIFA also reportedly agreed to study a Saudi proposal to hold the FIFA Men’s and Women’s World Cup every two years instead of the current four, after members of the FIFA Congress voted during the meeting of its 71st General Assembly on May 21, 2020. The  proposal was approved by 166 votes for, and 22 against.

The four British Football Associations of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, in addition to that of the Republic of Ireland, are already preparing to submit a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

Spain and Portugal will also bid, while several countries from South America are contending to host the tournament to celebrate the centenary of the first tournament hosted by Uruguay in 1930.

Meanwhile, Gabriele Gravina, president of the Italian Football Federation, said on Thursday that his country was considering a bid to host the European Championship 2028 or the 2030 World Cup, but conceded that its stadiums would need upgrading if it was to succeed.

Topics: football

Saudi rower Husein Alireza sets sights on Sea Forest Waterway at Tokyo 2020

Saudi rower Husein Alireza sets sights on Sea Forest Waterway at Tokyo 2020
Saudi rower Husein Alireza sets sights on Sea Forest Waterway at Tokyo 2020

Saudi rower Husein Alireza sets sights on Sea Forest Waterway at Tokyo 2020
  • Athlete prepares to race on 2,335m corridor built for Olympic Games
Saudi rower Husein Alireza is completing his final days of training as he prepares to take to the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo, the venue for the Olympic rowing competitions starting on July 23.

Alireza will compete in the men’s singles sculls at the 2,335-meter water corridor built specifically for Tokyo 2020.

Rowers at the Sea Forest Waterway will race across eight lanes, each 12.5 meters wide.

Alireza took up rowing while studying for a master’s degree at Cambridge University in 2017, and after graduation continued his advancement in the sport, winning two Saudi Indoor Rowing Championship golds and claiming a first at the US Indoor Rowing Championships.

In 2019, he won bronze at the Asian Indoor Rowing Championships in Thailand and took part in the Asian Rowing Championship in South Korea.

Earlier this year he won gold at the Asian Continental Qualifiers for the 2021 World Indoor Rowing Championships. He recently recovered from a shoulder injury while on an Olympic training camp in the US to confirm he will be taking part in Tokyo 2020.

His most recent preparation camp has been in London.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Saudi sprinter Mazen Al-Yassin up against formidable 400m field at Tokyo 2020

Saudi sprinter Mazen Al-Yassin up against formidable 400m field at Tokyo 2020
Saudi sprinter Mazen Al-Yassin up against formidable 400m field at Tokyo 2020

Saudi sprinter Mazen Al-Yassin up against formidable 400m field at Tokyo 2020
  • Previous gold medallists South African Wade van Niekerk and Grenadian Kirani James lead 48 of the world’s best sprinters
Saudi sprinter Mazen Al-Yassin is set to compete against 47 of the world’s best runners in the 400m race at Tokyo 2020, including South African Wade van Niekerk and Grenadian Kirani James, respective champions at the last two Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and London.

Van Niekerk won gold in 2016, edging then reigning champion James into second place, and Lashawn Merritt of the US, into the bronze medal position.

The South African won the race with a time of 43.3 seconds, breaking the world record of former American Michael Johnson by 0.012 seconds.

James won gold in 2012 as 19-year-old, coming in ahead of Luguelin Santos of the Dominican Republic and Lalonde Gordon of Trinidad and Tobago.

Al-Yassin first represented Saudi Arabia at the 2013 World Youth Championships in Ukraine, and the same year won gold in the 4x400m relay at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Indonesia and silver at in the individual 400m at the Asian Junior Games in Taiwan.

In 2015, another silver followed in the 4x400m relay at the Asian Games in China.

He won silver in the individual 400m at the 2017 Arab Championships in Tunisia and bronze in the relay, following that up with bronze at the 2019 Arab Championships in Egypt.

The 400m competition will take place in Tokyo between Aug. 1 and 5. The 48 qualifiers and runners offered “universality places”  will be split into seven fields, with the 24 fastest progressing to the semifinals.

The qualifiers will then be divided into three new groups, with the fastest eight qualifying for the final.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Tokyo Olympics

First resident of Olympic Village tests positive for COVID-19

First resident of Olympic Village tests positive for COVID-19
First resident of Olympic Village tests positive for COVID-19

First resident of Olympic Village tests positive for COVID-19
  • Organizers say for confidentiality purposes they can only offer a vague description and few details
  • The person is listed as a games-concerned personnel and non-resident of Japan
TOKYO: The first resident of the Olympic Village has tested positive for COVID-19, Tokyo Olympic organizers said on Saturday.
Officials said it was not an athlete with the Games opening in just under a week on July 23.
Tokyo officials including Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the organizing committee, confirmed the case and said the positive test was Friday. Organizers say for confidentiality purposes they can only offer a vague description and few details.
“In the current situation, that positive cases arise is something we must assume is possible,” said Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo organizing committee.
The person is identified simply as a “games-concerned personnel.” The person is also listed as a non-resident of Japan. Tokyo officials said the person was placed in a 14-day quarantine.
The Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house about 11,000 athletes during the Olympics and thousands of other staff.
IOC President Thomas Bach said this week there was “zero” risk of athletes in the village passing on the virus to Japanese or other residents of the village.
Organizers say since July 1 and as of Saturday, 44 people under their “jurisdiction” have tested positive. None involved people living in the village and most are identified as “contractors” for Tokyo 2020 and “games-concerned personnel.” The list includes one athlete — who tested positive on July 14 — and three members of the media.
Of the 44, only 12 are listed as “non-resident of Japan.”
Organizers say that athletes and staff who have been away from Tokyo at training camps are excluded from this list and their accounting.
Tokyo officials said they could not give an estimate of the number of people in the village as of Saturday.
New COVID-19 cases on Friday in Tokyo were reported at 1,271. They were 822 a week ago, and it marks the 27th straight day that cases were higher than a week previous. New cases on Thursday were reported at 1,308, which was the highest in six months.

Topics: Japan 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics 'with much pride'

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics ‘with much pride’
Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics ‘with much pride’

Djokovic says he will play Tokyo Olympics ‘with much pride’
  • The 34-year-old has already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this year
  • He needs Olympic gold and then the US Open to become the first man to capture the Golden Grand Slam
PARIS: World number one Novak Djokovic said Thursday he will play at the Tokyo Olympics, giving him the opportunity to achieve the first calendar Golden Slam by a male player.
“I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics,” tweeted Djokovic in English.
“With much pride I’m packing for Tokyo and joining our national team in the fight for the brightest medals at the Olympic arenas,” he then tweeted in Serbian.
“For me playing for Serbia was always a special joy and motivation and I will give my best to make us all happy. Let’s go.”
The 34-year-old has already won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this year.
He needs Olympic gold and then the US Open to become the first man to capture the Golden Grand Slam.
The calendar Golden Slam has only ever been achieved once in the women’s game when Steffi Graf swept the board of all four majors and Olympic gold at Seoul in 1988.
Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Andre Agassi have claimed career Golden Slams.
Djokovic’s path to potential gold in Tokyo had already been eased by the decision of rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to skip the tournament.
US Open champion Dominic Thiem is also an absentee.
Djokovic won a bronze medal in singles at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing where he was defeated by Nadal in the semifinals before beating James Blake of the United States for third place.
At London in 2012, he carried Serbia’s flag at the opening ceremony but was again a semifinal loser at the hands of Andy Murray.
He was defeated by Juan Martin del Potro in the bronze medal match.
Del Potro also beat him in the first round in Rio four years later.
Djokovic’s announcement on Thursday came just four days after he had cast doubt on his participation at the Games.
Having defeated Matteo Berrettini for a sixth Wimbledon title and 20th career Grand Slam crown on Sunday, Djokovic admitted he had cooled on making the trip, saying it was only “50/50” if he would participate.
“As I said, my plan was always to go to the Olympic Games. But right now I’m a little bit divided. It’s kind of 50/50 because of what I heard in the last couple of days,” said Djokovic.
The Serb had always insisted he would think twice if the Covid-19 protocols in Japan became too strict and if fans were banned.
All venues at the Games, which start on July 23, will be closed to spectators as the Japanese authorities look to limit the risks of Covid-19.
Foreign visitors have been barred as have family members of visiting athletes.
“That was really disappointing to hear. I also hear that there’s going to be a lot of restrictions within the Village,” said Djokovic.
“Possibly you would not be able to see other athletes perform live.
“I can’t even have my stringer that is a very important part of my team. I’m limited with the amount of people I can take in my team as well. I’ll have to think about it.”
The Olympics tennis event will also be missing Serena Williams, Victoria Azarenka, Angelique Kerber and Bianca Andreescu — all major winners — from the women’s tournament.
Other absentees from the men’s side include British number one Dan Evans, Australian crowd pleaser Nick Kyrgios, David Goffin of Belgium and Canadian duo Milos Raonic and Vasek Pospisil.
Topics: Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 2020 Tokyo Olympics Novak Djokovic

Dike scores twice as US rout Martinique 6-1 to clinch CONCACAF quarterfinals berth

Dike scores twice as US rout Martinique 6-1 to clinch CONCACAF quarterfinals berth
Dike scores twice as US rout Martinique 6-1 to clinch CONCACAF quarterfinals berth

Dike scores twice as US rout Martinique 6-1 to clinch CONCACAF quarterfinals berth
  • Canada lead the US (both 2-0) on a total-goals tiebreaker going into their matchup Sunday, which will determine the Group B winner
KANSAS CITY, US: Daryl Dike scored twice and helped force an own goal, helping the US to overwhelm Martinique 6-1 Thursday night and clinch a berth in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals.

Miles Robinson, Gyasi Zardes and Nicholas Gioacchini also scored for the US, which started a lineup of players who have not been in coach Gregg Berhalter’s top-level player pool.

Canada lead the US (both 2-0) on a total-goals tiebreaker going into their matchup Sunday, which will determine the Group B winner.

The US improved to 37 wins, one loss and four draws in the Gold Cup group stage.

Berhalter changed seven starters from last weekend’s opening 1-0 win over Haiti, inserting defender James Sands along with Gianluca Busio, George Bello, Eryck Williamson, Christian Roldan, Matthew Hoppe and Dike. The lineup averaged five international appearances and was in effect a junior varsity, with only Roldan regularly getting much time with the primary player pool.

Hoppe, who started, and Donovan Pines, who entered in the 70th, raised the total to 47 debuts in 31 matches under Berhalter.

Dike, coming off a breakout loan from Orlando to second-tier Barnsley in England’s second-tier League Championship, raised his international goals total to three. He put the US ahead in the 14th minute with a header off a long cross from Hoppe.

Busio’s shot hit the crossbar in the 23rd minute, and Dike headed the rebound toward goal. Samuel Camille attempted a clearance, but the ball popped up and spun in.

Robinson made it 3-0 in the 50th when Busio’s corner kick sailed though the box and Williamson, making his first start, crossed for Robinson to head the ball in for his second international goal.

Dike exchanged passes with a Roldan in the 59th, broke in and lobbed the ball over goalkeeper Gilles Meslien.

Acosta, just into the game, fouled Kevin Fortune, leading to Riviere’s penalty kick that beat American goalkeeper Matt Turner in the 64th.

Zardes got his 13th international goal in the 70th, two minutes after replacing Dike, and Gioacchini, who is from Kansas City, scored his third international goal in the 90th off a cross from Busio, who plays for Sporting Kansas City in Major League Soccer.

Topics: CONCACAF Gold Cup Daryl Dike

