You are here

  • Home
  • UK health minister Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

UK health minister Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19

UK health minister Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19
Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid walks on Downing Street in London, Britain. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pt6k4

Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

UK health minister Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19

UK health minister Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19
  • Javid has backed Johnson's plan to scrap all remaining legal coronavirus restrictions from Monday
  • Vaccines are not 100% effective at preventing infection, but fully-vaccinated people are less likely to get seriously ill with COVID-19
Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

LONDON: British health minister Sajid Javid on Saturday said he had tested positive for COVID-19, but added that his symptoms were mild and he was thankful to have had had two doses of vaccine against the disease.
Javid, who has been health secretary for three weeks, has backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to scrap all remaining legal coronavirus restrictions from Monday, despite a fresh surge of cases fuelled by the highly transmissible Delta variant.
"This morning I tested positive for COVID," Javid said in a tweet, adding he had taken a rapid lateral flow test, and was awaiting confirmation from a PCR test, which needs processing in a laboratory.
"I'm waiting for my PCR result, but thankfully I have had my jabs and symptoms are mild."
Javid tweeted on March 17 that he had received a first shot of Oxford/AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, posting a picture of him getting a second dose on May 16.
Vaccines are not 100% effective at preventing infection, but fully-vaccinated people are less likely to get seriously ill with COVID-19 even if they can test positive.
Real-world analysis published by Public Health England has found that two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are 60% effective against symptomatic disease from the Delta variant and 92% effective against hospitalisation.
Britain is facing a new wave of cases of COVID-19, but Johnson and Javid claim the vaccine programme has largely broken the link between COVID-19 cases and mortality, although Johnson has said that the country should reconcile itself to the prospect of more deaths from COVID.
Britain has the seventh highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, and has fully vaccinated two-thirds of adults, although it is not vaccinating children.
Some scientists have warned that the government's reopening plans for England are dangerous given the significant number of people who remain unvaccinated and the fact that vaccines are not 100% effective.

Topics: Coronavirus UK Sajid Javid

Related

Philippines warns coronavirus ‘surge’ possible after Delta strain detected
World
Philippines warns coronavirus ‘surge’ possible after Delta strain detected
Saudi Arabia announces 15 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces 15 more COVID-19 deaths

Shaken South Africans clean up after deadly unrest

Shaken South Africans clean up after deadly unrest
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

Shaken South Africans clean up after deadly unrest

Shaken South Africans clean up after deadly unrest
  • Violence erupted after former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail for snubbing a corruption inquiry
  • Zuma’s successor President Cyril Ramaphosa said riots were a "coordinated and well-planned attack"
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

DURBAN: South Africans on Saturday cleaned up shopping centres and stores looted during a week of shocking violence that rocked the country and left more than 200 dead.
Aid organisations also handed out food in communities that had been cut off from main roads or where food shops were ransacked in the unrest.
The violence -- the worst in post-apartheid South Africa -- erupted after former president Jacob Zuma was sentenced to 15 months in jail for snubbing a corruption inquiry.
His successor President Cyril Ramaphosa, who came to office promising to curb graft, said the riots were a "coordinated and well-planned attack" on the country's young democracy.
"Using the pretext of a political grievance, those behind these acts have sought to provoke a popular insurrection," Ramaphosa said in a televised address on Friday night.
The rioting caused widespread destruction, leaving thousands of businesses trashed, including many retail shops that were specifically targeted.
As an uneasy calm set in Saturday, residents in the hard-hit KwaZulu-Natal province swept up debris at the Dube Village Mall in the township of Inanda, north of Durban, shovelling it into refuse bags.
Behind them walls topped with spikes and razor wire had been spray painted with the words "Free Zuma".
Zuma, whose home province is KwaZulu-Natal, commands support among loyalists in the ruling African National Congress (ANC), who portray him as a champion of the poor.
Walking across a charred shop, Sikhumukani Hongwane, a private security guard was on duty when the mall was attacked last Sunday, just after Ramaphosa had addressed the nation.
He saw a mob of people starting to burn a nearby garage and he fled. He is still haunted.
"We are scared, even now. All the memories...are coming back." he told AFP. "We can't sleep".
Many in the province are now going hungry after food stores were looted and burned, or cut off from suppliers as roads closed.
The government, humanitarian aid agencies, charities and churches have started moving food to people in need, including hospital patients and families.
"We are loading bread for staff for five hospitals," Imtiaz Sooliman, leader of Gift of the Givers, told AFP.
Sooliman said that his food convoys were being escorted by armed security. AFP journalists saw a supermarket delivery vehicles escorted by police.
"Yesterday we sent food for patients in private hospitals -- they had no food to feed patients. They have all the money but they can't buy anything, they called us saying patients haven't eaten," he said.
The organisation was also delivering food parcels door-to-door after a government minister told him Friday that dozens of Durban areas had no access to food, Sooliman added.
The few shops that were spared are opening for a few hours and in some places price of bread has almost doubled.
"It is mayhem because the few shops that are here cannot accommodate the whole community. The few stores we've got, (have) got snaking queues like people are going there to vote," said Siyanda Nxumalo, a community activist in Inanda.
Traffic was back to normal along a main highway linking the north to the port city of Durban after it had been closed for much of the week.
Ramaphosa said the instigators had "sought to exploit the social and economic conditions under which many South Africans live -- conditions that have worsened since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic".
He said that business owners told him it would take "a few months" to restore normal operations following the destruction, interrupting supply chains and raising the spectre of shortages.
Of the 212 people killed, 180 died in KwaZulu-Natal, according to government figures. Some of the fatalities were shot and others died in looting stampedes.
More than 2,500 people have been arrested for various offences linked to the violence, including theft.
The government said all but one of the suspected masterminds are at large.
Ramaphosa admitted that his government was "poorly prepared for an orchestrated campaign of public violence, destruction and sabotage of this nature".
He has called up army reserves and ordered the deployment of 25,000 troops -- 10 times the number that he initially deployed.
Opposition politicians have condemned the government's handling of the crisis, calling on Ramaphosa to ensure the suspected masterminds are arrested and charged.

Topics: Jacob Zuma South Afrcia Cyril Ramaphosa riots

Related

South Africa unrest death toll climbs to 212: minister
World
South Africa unrest death toll climbs to 212: minister
South Africa’s president says alleged instigators of violence identified
World
South Africa’s president says alleged instigators of violence identified

Pakistan police investigate kidnapping of Afghan envoy’s daughter

Pakistan police investigate kidnapping of Afghan envoy’s daughter
Updated 17 July 2021
Saima Shabbir and Sayed Salahuddin

Pakistan police investigate kidnapping of Afghan envoy’s daughter

Pakistan police investigate kidnapping of Afghan envoy’s daughter
  • Silsila Alikhil was admitted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad, now in stable condition
  • Afghanistan expresses “deep concern” over the safety of its diplomats and their families in Pakistan
Updated 17 July 2021
Saima Shabbir and Sayed Salahuddin

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police are investigating the kidnapping of the daughter of Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan, the foreign office said on Saturday, after reports of her abduction and torture.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry said earlier that Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Ambassador Najibullah Alikhil, was on her way home in Islamabad on Friday when she was “abducted for several hours, severely tortured by unknown individuals.”

She was admitted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

“As reported to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad, yesterday, the daughter of the Ambassador was kidnapped while riding a rented vehicle. The Islamabad Police launched a thorough investigation,” Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement.

He added that the security of the ambassador and his family had been increased and that law enforcement are pursuing the suspects.

Dr. Waseem Khawaja, a PIMS spokesperson, confirmed that signs of torture were found on Silsila’s body, but she is now out of danger.

“She was out of danger and referred to specialists for further examination,” he told Arab News. “She was brought under police supervision and treated for bruises on her wrists and feet along with marks of torture on the body.

“Work on her medico-legal report is underway.”

Afghanistan has condemned the incident, while its Foreign Ministry expressed “deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular mission in Pakistan.”

In 2008, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Pakistan, Abdul Khaliq Farahi, was captured in his car in Peshawar, during which his driver was killed. Farahi was freed two years later.

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan kidnapping

Related

Kabul, Taliban negotiators meet in Qatar as Afghan fighting rages
World
Kabul, Taliban negotiators meet in Qatar as Afghan fighting rages

Philippines’ Pacquiao ousted as president of ruling party after row

Philippines’ Pacquiao ousted as president of ruling party after row
Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

Philippines’ Pacquiao ousted as president of ruling party after row

Philippines’ Pacquiao ousted as president of ruling party after row
  • Eight-division champion is in the United States to train for a welterweight title match
Updated 17 July 2021
Reuters

MANILA: Philippine senator and boxing star Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao was voted out as leader of the country’s ruling party on Saturday, weeks after challenging President Rodrigo Duterte over his position on China and record on fighting corruption.
Pacquiao, 42, who is seen as a possible contender to succeed Duterte in next year’s presidential election, had long been among the president’s strongest supporters, backing his bloody war on drugs and bid to reintroduce the death penalty.
But ties between them soured last month after Pacquiao railed at what he called Duterte’s soft stance on Beijing’s aggressiveness in the South China Sea, and said he was probing graft in the government.
A faction of the ruling democratic party led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, a close ally of Duterte, called the vote at a National Assembly meeting on Saturday. Cusi was elected party president.
The vote was carried out because existing officials were already past their two-year term limit, Melvin Matibag, the party’s deputy secretary general, told reporters.
Duterte, who remains chairman, said in a speech to the assembly that the party was as “strong as ever and ... united in further consolidating our ranks until the end of my term and beyond.”
Pacquiao said in a statement that the party should focus on preventing the spread of the more contagious Delta coronavirus variant. “If Cusi and others think that politics is more important now, that’s up to them.”
The eight-division champion is in the United States to train for a welterweight title match and has yet to announce his presidential bid. He took oath as the party’s president in December.

Topics: Philippines Manny Pacquiao

Related

Manny Pacquiao, left, and Errol Spence Jr. attend a news conference at the Fox Studios lot in Los Angeles ahead of their upcoming boxing match, taking place in Las Vegas on Aug. 21, in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP)
Sport
Manny Pacquiao announces Aug. 21 fight with Errol Spence Jr
US lightweight Garcia wants Pacquiao ‘with records on the line’
Sport
US lightweight Garcia wants Pacquiao ‘with records on the line’

UK plans special visas for skilled refugees 

UK plans special visas for skilled refugees 
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

UK plans special visas for skilled refugees 

UK plans special visas for skilled refugees 
  • Beneficiaries will include migrants who have fled war-torn Syria and Gaza
  • To earn a place on the scheme, refugees will be expected to provide proof of a qualification that matches the UK’s shortage occupation list
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Britain is expected to offer five-year visas to refugees with skills in UK sectors where there are shortages of workers. 

Home Secretary Priti Patel will unveil the plan — which hopes to recover skilled refugees from camps in the Middle East, including Lebanon and Jordan — this week. 

In the test of the scheme, some 100 refugees and their families will receive special visas that give them working rights for up to five years.

Beneficiaries will include migrants who have fled war-torn Syria and Gaza, which endured heavy shelling and airstrikes from Israeli forces in May, worsening its displaced population crisis. 

To earn a place on the scheme, refugees will be expected to provide proof of a qualification that matches the UK’s shortage occupation list, such as care workers, nurses and IT experts. 

“It’s not so much changing the immigration system but helping people who already qualify for the existing immigration system,” a source told The Times of London newspaper.

Madeleine Sumption, director of the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, said: “Many refugees around the world actually have the skills to get work visas under the mainstream immigration system. But in practice it can be really difficult for skilled refugees to do this because the immigration system is bureaucratic and expensive, and refugees often don’t have good networks. So instead they end up navigating the chaotic asylum system or languishing for years, waiting to be resettled by the UN. The idea of programs like this is to help skilled refugees get over those barriers and get a work visa. This initial pilot is very small, so it will be interesting to see whether it gets scaled up in the future.”

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said: “A scheme that supports refugees to rebuild their lives in the UK is to be welcomed but this is a tiny drop in the ocean in the provision of safe routes for people fleeing war, terror and oppression.

“If this government is serious about strengthening safe routes to reach the UK for people desperately in need of protection, it needs to be far more ambitious.

“Without a long-term plan to resettle tens of thousands of people in need of safety, this government’s commitment will continue to ring hollow.”

The plan is based on similar provisions offered by the Canadian and Australian governments. The Home Office scheme will be organized with the charity Talent Beyond Boundaries, which is involved in the Australian and Canadian programs.

UK Director of Talent Beyond Boundaries Marina Brizar said: “This program will empower UK businesses to help unlock solutions for forcibly displaced people, simply by recognizing their skills.

“We are grateful to the UK government and our partners who have enthusiastically supported displaced talent mobility. We look forward to assisting displaced people to rebuild their lives with purpose, dignity and safety in the UK.”

Patel said: “The British people have always been generous to refugees. This is a source of great national pride and will never change.

“Part of our firm but fair approach is to strengthen the safe and legal ways in which people can enter the UK. And I can announce that this government will take action to help those displaced by conflict and violence access our global points-based system.

“We will work with the charity Talent Beyond Boundaries and other partners on a pilot project to enable more talented and skilled people who have had to flee their homes, to safely and legally come to the UK and contribute to our country. This country does right by those in need.”

Kabul, Taliban negotiators meet in Qatar as Afghan fighting rages

Kabul, Taliban negotiators meet in Qatar as Afghan fighting rages
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

Kabul, Taliban negotiators meet in Qatar as Afghan fighting rages

Kabul, Taliban negotiators meet in Qatar as Afghan fighting rages
  • The Taliban have capitalized on the last stages of the withdrawal of US and other foreign troops from Afghanistan to launch a series of lightning offensives across the country
Updated 17 July 2021
AFP

DOHA: Representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban met in Doha for talks on Saturday as violence rages in the country with foreign forces almost entirely withdrawn.
The two sides have been meeting on and off for months in the Qatari capital, but the talks have lost momentum as the insurgents have made battlefield gains.
Several high-ranking officials, including former president Hamid Karzai and former chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, gathered in a luxury hotel on Saturday after morning prayers.
They were joined by negotiators from the Taliban’s political office in Doha.
“The high level delegation is here to talk to both sides, guide them and support the (government) negotiating team in terms of speeding up the talks and have progress,” said Najia Anwari, the spokeswoman for the Afghan government negotiating team in Doha.
“We expect that it (will) speed the talks and... in a short time, both sides will reach a result and we will witness a durable and dignified peace in Afghanistan,” she said.
The Taliban have capitalized on the last stages of the withdrawal of US and other foreign troops from Afghanistan to launch a series of lightning offensives across the country.
“We are ready for dialogue, for talks and negotiations, and our priority is to solve the problems through dialogue,” Taliban spokesman Muhamad Naeem told the Al Jazeera broadcaster ahead of Saturday’s talks.
“The other side must have a true and sincere will to end the problems.”
Talks between the government and the Taliban side led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar began with Qur’anic recitations, Naeem tweeted Saturday.
Afghan forces clashed Friday with Taliban fighters in Spin Boldak after launching an operation to retake the key southern border crossing with Pakistan.
The Taliban have also tightened their grip in the north, and battled for the stronghold of an infamous warlord.
The battle at the southern border follows weeks of intensifying fighting across Afghanistan, with the Taliban pressing multiple offensives and overrunning dozens of districts at a staggering rate.
As fighting raged over large swathes of Afghanistan, a war of words was also heating up between Kabul and Islamabad, after the Afghan vice president accused the Pakistani military of providing “close air support to Taliban in certain areas.”
Pakistan strongly denied the claim, with a foreign ministry statement saying the country “took necessary measures within its territory to safeguard our own troops and population.”
Islamabad had touted a conference of regional leaders to address the spiralling violence.
Instead it announced it would delay the summit until after the Muslim Eid Al-Adha feast, due to start next week at the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage, clearing the way for the Doha gathering.
Afghanistan’s southern border has long been a flashpoint in relations with its eastern neighbor.
Pakistan’s Balochistan province has been home to the Taliban’s top leadership for decades, along with a large contingent of reserve fighters who regularly enter Afghanistan to bolster their ranks.
Foreign troops have been in Afghanistan for nearly two decades following the US-led invasion launched in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.
They have appeared largely out of the picture in recent months, but fears are growing that Afghan forces will be overwhelmed without the vital air support they provide.
The speed and scale of the Taliban onslaught have caught many by surprise, with analysts saying it appears aimed at forcing the government to negotiate on the insurgents’ terms or suffer complete military defeat.
Russia’s foreign minister said Friday that the US mission in Afghanistan had “failed.”

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Related

Special Candles are placed by journalists next to the portrait of Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui as a tribute in Kolkata on Friday. (AFP)
World
Taliban fighters claim capture of key provincial capital in north Afghanistan
Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban
Media
Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

Latest updates

Oosthuizen takes one-shot British Open lead heading into final round
Oosthuizen takes one-shot British Open lead heading into final round
Hajj 2021: How Jeddah earned its reputation as the city of hospitality 
Jeddah old view, Saudi Arabia. Created by Girardet after Lejean, published on Le Tour du Monde, Paris, 1860. (Shutterstock)
Iranian deputy foreign minister says Vienna talks must await Iran’s new administration
Iranian deputy foreign minister says Vienna talks must await Iran’s new administration
Max Verstappen wins historic sprint race at Silverstone to stretch F1 title lead
Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen during the Sprint session of the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone. (AFP)
Egypt seeks global push in Ethiopian dam talks
Egyptian Minister of Water Resource and Irrigation, Mohamed Abdel-Aty. (Reuters file photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.