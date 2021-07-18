You are here

  • Home
  • Syria regime fire kills five in rebel bastion

Syria regime fire kills five in rebel bastion

Syria regime fire kills five in rebel bastion
Members of the Syrian Civil Defence (White Helmets) cover the body of a woman with a blanket, as they remove it from the rubble of a house hit by regime artillery fire in the village of Ehsim, in the country's last major rebel bastion of Idlib in the northwest, early on July 18, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 18 July 2021
AFP

Syria regime fire kills five in rebel bastion

Syria regime fire kills five in rebel bastion
Updated 18 July 2021
AFP

EHSIM: Syrian regime artillery fire killed at least five civilians including two children in the country's last major rebel bastion of Idlib, a Britain-based war monitor said Sunday.
The shelling took place in the village of Ehsim late Saturday, in the south of Idlib region, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
A family member told AFP that visitors had gathered to congratulate a male relative on getting married when the shelling hit their home.
Earlier in the day, rockets fired by pro-government forces killed six people in the village of Sarja, including three children and a rescue worker, meaning at least 11 were killed in total in Idlib on Saturday.
The shelling at Ehsim came hours after President Bashar al-Assad took the oath of office for a fourth term, pledging to "liberate" areas still beyond government control.
The deaths are the latest violations of a ceasefire deal agreed by Turkey and Russia in March 2020 to stem a regime offensive on the jihadist-dominated stronghold.
An AFP photographer in Ehsim saw rescue workers under floodlights cut through a collapsed ceiling to retrieve the body of a woman.
Bundling her body up in a blanket, they then gently lowered it down a ladder and carried it into an ambulance.
Bordering Turkey, the northwestern Idlib region is home to around three million people, more than half displaced by fighting in other parts of war-torn Syria. Many rely on humanitarian aid to survive.
The region is dominated by Syria's former Al-Qaeda affiliate Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, but other rebel groups are also present.
Syria's war has killed around half a million people and forced millions more to flee their homes since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Saudi Arabia records 12 COVID-19 deaths, 1,055 new infections

Saudi Arabia records 12 COVID-19 deaths, 1,055 new infections
Updated 36 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 12 COVID-19 deaths, 1,055 new infections

Saudi Arabia records 12 COVID-19 deaths, 1,055 new infections
  • Police in Tabuk and Qassim arrested 40 people for flouting quarantine rules
  • 6 mosques reopened in 4 regions after being sterilized after 6 people tested positive for COVID-19
Updated 36 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed 12 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,075.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,055 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 509,576 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 10,805 remain active and 1,420 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 323, followed by Makkah with 187, the Eastern Province with 170, Asir recorded 114, and Qassim confirmed 66 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,143 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 490,696.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, police in Jazan said they arrested 64 people for flouting quarantine rules after they tested positive for COVID-19.
Penalties for individuals who violate quarantine instructions include a fine of up to SR200,000 ($53,332) and/or up to two years imprisonment, and penalties are doubled for repeat offenders. If the violation was committed by an expat, they face deportation from the Kingdom and are permanently banned from reentry.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened six mosques in four regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after six people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,865 within 162 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 190 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.10 million.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs Jazan Coronavirus

Related

Vaccines were administered through more than 587 vaccination sites in Saudi Arabia’s regions. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
More than 22 million COVID-19 vaccine doses given in Saudi Arabia

Bahrain's Batelco expands into the fintech sector

Bahrain's Batelco expands into the fintech sector
Updated 38 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain's Batelco expands into the fintech sector

Bahrain's Batelco expands into the fintech sector
  • Digital banking and fintech services have become increasingly popular in the GCC
Updated 38 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Bahraini telco Batelco has expanded into the financial technology (fintech) sector, it was announced on Sunday.
The company obtained the necessary licenses from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and the new entity, to be called Batelco Financial Services, will provide consumers and small businesses with services such as digital wallet creation, cards issuance, bank accounts aggregation and bank account payments initiation on behalf of clients and third parties.
Digital banking and fintech services have become increasingly popular in the GCC. Saudi Arabia gave licenses last month to two new digital banks, one of them is owned by telecom giant, STC.
Last week, Kuwait’s Boubyan Group announced the launch of Nomo bank in the UK, as competition increases in the digital Islamic banking sector. CEO Adel Al-Majed claimed in a Twitter post on Wednesday that Nomo will be the world’s first Islamic digital bank, despite Zurich Capital Funds Group in April announcing the launch of a new lender branded as RIZQ / BARAKA, which is claimed would be the first bank to provide all banking services online and according to Islamic law.
In the UAE, a survey by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) last October, showed that 70 percent of respondents said they are actively searching for a new bank, and 87 percent said they would be willing to open an account with a branchless digital-only lender.

Topics: Bahrain telecoms

Related

Batelco to open outlet at Bahrain airport
Corporate News
Batelco to open outlet at Bahrain airport
Bahrain’s Batelco could be first stock to be dual listed on Tadawul
Business & Economy
Bahrain’s Batelco could be first stock to be dual listed on Tadawul

OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost from August as prices surge

OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost from August as prices surge
Updated 35 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost from August as prices surge

OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost from August as prices surge
Updated 35 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: OPEC+ ministers agreed on Sunday to boost oil supply from August to cool prices which have climbed to 2-1/2 year highs as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.
The group, which includes OPEC countries and allies like Russia, crucially agreed new production allocations from May 2022 to overcome differences between Saudi Arabia and the UAE that threatened the plan.
OPEC+ last year cut production by a record 10 million barrels per day (bpd) amid a pandemic-induced slump in demand and collapsing prices. It has gradually reinstated some supply to leave it with a reduction of about 5.8 million bpd.
From August until December 2021 the group will increase supply by a further 2 million bpd or 0.4 million bpd a month, OPEC said in a statement.
The group had agreed to extend their overall pact until the end of 2022 from an earlier planned date of April 2022, to leave more room for manoeuvre in case global recovery stalls due to new virus variants.
Whilst both Riyadh and the UAE had been supportive of an immediate output boost, the UAE had objected to the Saudi idea to extend the pact to December 2022 without getting a higher production quota.
To overcome the disagreement, OPEC+ agreed new output quotas for several members from May 2022, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kuwait and Iraq.
The overall adjustment will add 1.63 million bpd to supply from May next year, according to Reuters calculations.
The UAE will see its baseline production, from which cuts are being calculated, increase to 3.5 million bpd from May 2022 from today's 3.168 million.
Saudi and Russia will see their baselines rise to 11.5 million bpd each from the current 11 million.

Topics: OPEC UAE Saudi Arabia OPEC+

Related

OPEC sees world oil demand reaching pre-pandemic level in 2022
Business & Economy
OPEC sees world oil demand reaching pre-pandemic level in 2022
UAE is still in discussions with Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members for better terms under the current agreement that will expire in April 2022. (Reuters/File Photo)
Business & Economy
UAE is still in talks with Saudi Arabia over OPEC+ deal

Saudi startups raise more than $250m by mid-year: Report

Saudi startups raise more than $250m by mid-year: Report
Updated 18 July 2021

Saudi startups raise more than $250m by mid-year: Report

Saudi startups raise more than $250m by mid-year: Report
  • A total of $1.228 billion was raised by startups in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in the first six months of the year
Updated 18 July 2021

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian startups raised more than a quarter of a billion dollars in venture capital (VC) funding during the first half of 2021, according to a new industry report.
A total of $1.228 billion was raised by startups in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in the first six months of the year, a rise of 63 percent year on year and 12 percent more than was raised during the whole of 2020, according to figures from the MENA H1 2021 Venture Investment Report, published by Dubai-based research platform Magnitt.
According to the report, the top three countries in the MENA region for startup funding were the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, accounting for 71 percent of total investment.
The UAE was the dominant market, making up 26 percent of total funding, followed by Egypt with 24 percent and Saudi Arabia with 21 percent, for a total of $257.88 million.
“It’s also important to note that within this top three ranking, Egypt was the only geography to observe a deal count increase year on year, while Saudi Arabia has almost closed the deal count gap with UAE from 44 deals in 2020 to just an 11-deal difference in H1 2021,” the report said.
The food and beverage sector was the most popular among VCs in terms of dollars invested, while the fintech sector generated the most deals.
Just under a third (31 percent) of funding came from investors outside the region and nine of the MENA deals were acquisitions.
“As mentioned before, we’ve seen a drop in the overall number of deals in MENA yet an increase in average round size, signaling investors’ interest in later-stage funding rounds,” the report said.
According to this year’s Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report, total entrepreneurial activity in Saudi Arabia increased in 2020 by 24 percent compared to 2019. It also showed that more than 90 percent of adults saw entrepreneurship as a favorable career choice, while a third of Saudis surveyed said that they were keen on launching a business within the next three years.
“The entrepreneurship environment in Saudi Arabia is growing so fast to the point that you have got to hold on to your seat. It is growing exponentially,” Wassim Basrawi, managing director of the Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Center (Wa’ed), told Arab News in an interview. “I think what we are going to see next year is different from what we saw last year, it is so fast that it does not compare to the last 10 years, not even close.”
The biggest deal during the year was closed by Dubai-based cloud kitchen Kitopi, which this month announced it had raised $415 million from a group of investors including SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund 2, boosting its value to more than $1 billion.
Kitopi will make Saudi Arabia its Middle East headquarters while Dubai will remain as a global head office as it looks to expand into Southeast Asia, CEO Mohamad Ballout said in an interview with Bloomberg.
The company expects the Kingdom to account for the majority of the its business within 12 months, Ballout said. “We’re going to be putting about $200 million of capital in Saudi Arabia to build out our business there,” he added.

Topics: VENTURE CAPITAL VC Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi startup that spots fake job certificates secures $1.5m funding
Business & Economy
Saudi startup that spots fake job certificates secures $1.5m funding
Saudi auto sales, repair startup raises $1.8m in early funding
Business & Economy
Saudi auto sales, repair startup raises $1.8m in early funding

‘Black Widow’ director magics up mix of humor, action in latest Marvel film

‘Black Widow’ stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh. (Marvel Studios)
‘Black Widow’ stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh. (Marvel Studios)
Updated 18 July 2021
Raffi Boghosian

‘Black Widow’ director magics up mix of humor, action in latest Marvel film

‘Black Widow’ stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh. (Marvel Studios)
Updated 18 July 2021
Raffi Boghosian

LOS ANGELES: “Black Widow” has hit cinemas with a bang — and the first film in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is potentially the last appearance of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, is making waves for its female-led approach. 

“She’s a very secretive character and there’s a lot of ambiguity in her,” director Cate Shortland told Arab News. “It was like, ‘how do we create something joyous and to celebrate who she is but not shy away from the trauma.’ And Scarlett and I were united, so that was great.”

  The film delves into Black Widow’s history as a Russian operative as she’s wrapped up in a conspiracy that reunites her with her adoptive family of other spies and super soldiers. It’s a balance of drama and danger as the uneasy family is pursued by a deadly assassin.

“It’s got incredible action sequences and all the things you’d expect from a Marvel movie: Very exciting action,” shared Rachel Weisz, who plays Melina Vostokoff, Black Widow’s adoptive mother. 

“But it’s also very grounded, very human. The characters are very vulnerable and it's funny,” she added.

While this may be the end of Johansson’s role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans and critics are speculating that — just as Disney+’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” saw the rise of a new Captain America — audiences may see the title of Black Widow be passed down to her character’s younger sister, played by Florence Pugh. 

To her credit, Pugh delivers a stellar performance as a funny yet anguished former assassin on a mission to right the wrongs of her past — and she does so with a depth of emotion that is more pronounced than Johansson’s portrayal of Natasha Romanoff, aka the Black Widow.

“I'm excited for them to see Scarlett and Florence Pugh use humor and ingenuity to wrestle back control of their lives and to do it with grace” said Shortland of the new film, which explores the pair’s relationship through sisterly humor, squabbles and Marvel-worthy action sequences.

 

Topics: Marvel Black Widow

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia records 12 COVID-19 deaths, 1,055 new infections
Saudi Arabia records 12 COVID-19 deaths, 1,055 new infections
Bahrain's Batelco expands into the fintech sector
Bahrain's Batelco expands into the fintech sector
OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost from August as prices surge
OPEC+ agrees oil supply boost from August as prices surge
Saudi startups raise more than $250m by mid-year: Report
Saudi startups raise more than $250m by mid-year: Report
‘Black Widow’ director magics up mix of humor, action in latest Marvel film
‘Black Widow’ stars Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh. (Marvel Studios)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.