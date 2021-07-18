You are here

UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary has public speaking ban lifted

UK hate preacher Anjem Choudary has public speaking ban lifted
Radical cleric Anjem Choudary was jailed in 2016 after being convicted of promoting support for Daesh. (AFP/File)
  • Anjem Choudary was jailed in 2016 after promoting support for Daesh
  • He oversaw banned extremist group Al-Muhajiroun
LONDON: UK radical Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has had conditions prohibiting him from public speaking lifted.
The London radical, who was featured in Arab News’ “Preachers of Hate” series, was sentenced in 2016 to a five-and-a-half-year jail term after being convicted of promoting support for Daesh. He was released from prison in 2018 under strict conditions that have now expired.
Choudary oversaw Al-Muhajiroun (ALM), a banned extremist group that promoted a radical view of Islam.
While there has been no evidence that he has directed any attacks, he has been linked with eventual terrorists through association, including Michael Adebolajo, one of the murderers of Fusilier Lee Rigby, and Khuram Butt, the ringleader of the London Bridge terror attack.
During his teenage years, Fishmongers’ Hall attacker Usman Khan took an interest in Choudary’s preaching.
Muslim convert Lewis Ludlow, who plotted a terror attack on London’s Oxford Street, attended a demonstration led by Choudary and ALM.
Choudary was banned from public speaking, had his internet and mobile phone restricted, and was prohibited from contacting people who were suspected of extremist-related offenses.
He was also forced to wear an electronic tag, abide by a night curfew, only attend pre-approved mosques and hold regular meetings with probation officers.
Separate regulations also saw his name added to a UN sanctions list, effectively banning him from traveling overseas.

UK security services issue warning over terror threat from Afghan collapse

UK security services issue warning over terror threat from Afghan collapse
  • Security experts said it is likely that Afghanistan will see Taliban government “of some sort” within six months
  • Fears raised that rise of Taliban could inspire radicals in West
LONDON: The fall of the Western-backed Afghan government could inspire radicalized youth in countries such as Britain to conduct terror attacks, sources in the security services have said.
Security experts said it is likely that Afghanistan will see a Taliban government “of some sort” within the next six months, which would provide a rallying cry for extremists based in the West as they look for new inspiration following the fall of Daesh.
Security analysts have raised concerns that the power vacuum created by the resurgent Taliban could lead to young extremists surging to Afghanistan or opting to conduct terror attacks at home.
Ken McCallum, director-general of MI5 — Britain’s homeland security agency — said it is “likely” that terror groups in the UK will seek to benefit from a rising Taliban in Afghanistan to radicalize and inspire others.
“It must surely be likely that extremist groups of various sorts, including UK-based groupings who have no meaningful connection themselves to Afghanistan, will seek to portray this to potential people they’re trying to recruit or radicalize, as a victory for extremist Islam,” he added. “Extremists will seek to take propaganda advantage from the situation in Afghanistan.”
McCallum warned that the “inspired” effect from changing circumstances in Afghanistan poses “at least as much of a challenge” as the “directed” threat, which includes terror cells being ordered to conduct attacks.

South Korea to bring home sailors aboard coronavirus-hit destroyer

South Korea to bring home sailors aboard coronavirus-hit destroyer
  • Two transport planes will bring home 300 sailors aboard the destroyer Munmu the Great
  • About 150 navy personnel will replace the crew and sail the destroyer to South Korea
SEOUL: South Korea is sending military aircraft on Sunday to replace the entire 300-member crew of a navy destroyer on an anti-piracy mission off East Africa after nearly 70 of them tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.
Two transport planes will bring home 300 sailors aboard the destroyer Munmu the Great, Joint Chiefs of Staff and Defense Ministry officials said, requesting anonymity citing department rules.
They said 68 sailors have so far tested positive and the results on 200 of the 300 crew are still pending.
South Korea has taken part in anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden since 2009. According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about 150 navy personnel will replace the crew and sail the destroyer to South Korea. Officials said the ship was to be replaced with another destroyer next month following a six-month rotational deployment.
On Sunday, South Korea’s health authorities reported 1,454 new cases, taking the country’s total to 177,951 with 2,057 deaths.
South Korea has recently imposed its toughest distancing rules on its populous capital region, where most of the recent cases have been found. Authorities are considering more stringent restrictions in other areas as well.

Zuma graft trial to resume despite deadly protests across South Africa

Zuma graft trial to resume despite deadly protests across South Africa
  • Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering
  • His incarceration sparked protests in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal
JOHANNESBURG: The dragging corruption trial of South Africa’s jailed ex-president Jacob Zuma resumes on Monday despite deadly violence that swept the nation after his imprisonment in an unrelated case.
Zuma faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering related to a 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from five European arms firms when he was South Africa’s deputy president.
He is accused of pocketing four million rand ($277,000) in bribes from one of the firms, French defense giant Thales, which has been charged with corruption and money laundering.
The trial started in May after numerous postponements and delays, as Zuma’s legal team worked fervently to have the charges dropped.
The 79-year-old Zuma appeared in person for the opening and said he was innocent.
Thales also pleaded not guilty, and the next hearing was set for July 19.
But things took a nasty turn when on June 29, Zuma was found guilty of contempt of South Africa’s top court for snubbing graft investigators probing his tenure as president. He was jailed a week later.
The incarceration sparked protests in his home province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), which snowballed into a week of deadly outbreak of looting and arson that spread to the economic hub Johannesburg, claiming over 200 lives.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who came to office promising to curb graft, said the riots were a “coordinated and well-planned attack” on the country’s young democracy.
“Using the pretext of a political grievance, those behind these acts have sought to provoke a popular insurrection,” Ramaphosa said on Friday night.
Monday’s hearing could reignite tensions that had eased late last week, analysts warn.
“People will be watching the behavior of judges,” said Sipho Seepe, a fellow of the University of Zululand in KZN.
“If they feel justice is not done, they will protest,” he said.
Monday’s hearing will focus on an application by Zuma’s legal team to recuse chief prosecutor Billy Downer for allegedly leaking information to the media.
“We will argue vigorously for the application to be dismissed,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesman Mthunzi Mhaga told AFP.
The trial will be heard virtually to “avoid disruption,” said Mhaga.
Zuma and his supporters have repeatedly decried all these probes as politically motivated and warned his jailing would spark unrest.
But they deny being behind the recent turmoil.
Carl Niehaus, a close friend of Zuma, told reporters this week that there was no “coordinated campaign to lead to looting and violence.”
“There is however an uprising of people who are deeply concerned and angered by [his] imprisonment.”
Zuma, once dubbed the “Teflon president,” is meanwhile seeking to reverse his 15-month jail sentence.
He was arrested for disobeying a Constitutional Court order to testify before a judicial panel probing the plunder of state coffers during his nine-year rule.
Most of the transgressions investigated by the commission involve three brothers from a wealthy Indian business family, the Guptas, who won lucrative government contracts and were allegedly allowed to choose cabinet ministers.
Zuma only testified once in July 2019.
South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) party forced Zuma — who is a member of the country’s dominant Zulu ethnic group — to resign in 2018 after mounting graft scandals.
But Zuma has retained a fervent support base within the ANC and among the general public, viewed by many as a “people’s man” and a defender of the poor.
Ralph Mathekga, author of “When Zuma Goes,” says judges in the graft case will not bow to “political pressure.”
“Not prosecuting Mr.Zuma will have serious implications for the rule of law,” he told AFP. “The judiciary is going to have to ride the storm.”

Three Chinese, two Mauritanians kidnapped in Mali

Three Chinese, two Mauritanians kidnapped in Mali
  • Armed men took hostages after attacking a construction project in southern Mali
  • The assailants also facilities belonging to Chinese construction firm Covec
BAMAKO: Three Chinese nationals and two Mauritanians were kidnapped in southwest Mali on Saturday, the country’s armed forces said, in the latest attack in the war-torn Sahel state.
Armed men attacked a construction site 55 kilometers (34 miles) from the town of Kwala, making off with five pick-up trucks and the hostages, Mali’s army said on social media.
The assailants also destroyed equipment including a crane and dump trucks belonging to Chinese construction firm Covec, and Mauritanian road-building company ATTM, according to the army.
A Malian army official, who requested anonymity, said the kidnap victims were working on road construction in the region.
“The release of all the hostages is our priority,” he said.
Mauritania’s Al-Akhbar news agency reported that gunmen arrived on motorbikes to attack the construction site, burning equipment as well as fuel tanks before withdrawing with captives.
AFP could not independently verify this account.
Mali has been struggling to contain an Islamist insurgency that first broke out in the north of the country in 2012 before spreading to the center and neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger.
Thousands of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands have fled their homes, while the economic impact on one of the world’s poorest countries has been devastating.
Abductions have been frequent, both of Malians and of foreigners.
French journalist Olivier Dubois was abducted in northern Mali on April 8, for example.
He said in a hostage video that the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (GSIM), the largest jihadist alliance in the Sahel, had kidnapped him.

 

Indonesia medics get Moderna boosters after rise in deaths

Indonesia has lost 491 doctors since March last year, data from the Indonesian Medical Association’s mitigation team showed. (Reuters/File)
Indonesia has lost 491 doctors since March last year, data from the Indonesian Medical Association’s mitigation team showed. (Reuters/File)
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Indonesia medics get Moderna boosters after rise in deaths

Indonesia has lost 491 doctors since March last year, data from the Indonesian Medical Association’s mitigation team showed. (Reuters/File)
  • Nearly 500 doctors have succumbed to COVID-19 despite Sinovac vaccinations
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesia has started inoculating all health workers who have received two doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine with a Moderna shot to boost their immunity after losing nearly 500 doctors to the pandemic.

“We have started to administer booster jabs using Moderna for more than 50 medical professors at the University of Indonesia’s school of medicine,” Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told reporters.
“They have had the Sinovac vaccine, and they are now receiving Moderna. They were very confident to receive the booster,” he added.
Indonesia has lost 491 doctors since March last year, data from the Indonesian Medical Association’s mitigation team showed.
On Saturday, the Southeast Asian nation of 270.2 million registered 51,952 new cases and 1,092 deaths after replacing India as the new center of the pandemic in Asia in recent weeks.
The coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Pandjaitan, who leads the Java-Bali lockdown imposed on July 3, said the numbers would continue to rise and that the government had prepared for a worst-case scenario, should the daily caseload reach 60,000 per day.
“We are evaluating whether we need to extend the emergency restrictions,” Pandjaitan said at a press conference on Saturday. The partial lockdown in Java and Bali will end on Tuesday.
He added that while the government continues to add more beds, it is only a temporary measure and the permanent solution would be to “strictly adhere to the health protocols and accelerate the vaccination program to reach herd immunity.”
“If we are all consistent, I think our situation will be better by the end of July,” he said.

FASTFACTS

• Indonesia modified its vaccine regime, which was also marked by the government’s flip-flop policy on a private vaccination scheme, as it grapples with a steep increase in daily infections, plagued with the highly transmissible Delta variant.

• Initially meant to be a free inoculation program for employees of private companies, it later became a retail scheme for the public at $60 for two shots of Sinopharm vaccines.

Indonesia modified its vaccine regime, which was also marked by the government’s flip-flop policy on a private vaccination scheme, as it grapples with a steep increase in daily infections, plagued with the highly transmissible delta variant.
Initially meant to be a free inoculation program for employees of private companies, it later became a retail scheme for the public at $60 for two shots of Sinopharm vaccines.
The controversial retail scheme was put on hold shortly after it was announced last weekend and was eventually scrapped on Friday following criticism from the World Health Organization (WHO), civilians and experts who denounced the move as a profit-seeking venture amid the pandemic.
On Monday, in a press briefing in Geneva, Ann Lindstrand, the unit head for WHO’s Essential Programme of Immunization, said that the important thing is for everyone to have the right of access to vaccines without any financial issues.
“To have the most possible impact, it is important that every citizen has the equal possibility to get access and any payment could pose an ethical and access issue and particularly during a pandemic when we need the coverage and the vaccines to reach all of the most vulnerable,” Lindstrand said.
The Indonesian government’s U-turn followed a surge in demand for vaccines as the public rushed to get inoculated amid a scarcity of jabs.
While many struggled to book a slot online, long queues formed at vaccination centers across the archipelago, with some people returning home without being vaccinated as the centers ran out of stock.
On Friday, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung said that President Joko Widodo had decided to cancel the retail scheme for the public, which was to be rolled out by state-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma on July 12.
“After receiving inputs and responses from members of the public, the president has firmly ordered the cancelation of the self-paid vaccination program,” Anung said in a statement.
Anung added that the national vaccination scheme would remain free for recipients either through the government program or with participating companies paying their employees to get jabbed in the scheme, also known as Gotong Royong.

