Serco's graduate program in KSA supports local talent

Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

For the second consecutive year, Serco Middle East, an international public services company, has announced the launch of its 2021 Graduate Program, following the successful launch in 2020. The award-winning program will provide a two-year placement at Serco for selected graduates with a passion for business and support them to develop the skills required to become a future leader.
The program is aimed at Saudi national candidates who have recently graduated from university and hold a degree related to business management, engineering or have a passion for the business world and a commitment to making a difference to the lives of citizens in the region. Serco has a strong nationalization agenda in the Kingdom and supports regional governments and large corporations in the areas of citizen services, transport, healthcare, defense, justice and immigration. The launch of this program demonstrates Serco’s commitment to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 by supporting local talent who are taking their first steps to becoming part of a skilled national workforce.
The company will be putting selected graduates at the forefront of the business and allowing them to contribute to meaningful and vital government and citizen services and solutions. The graduates will be able to develop their capability to manage teams, build customer relationships, manage customers, solve complex problems and communicate effectively in a multinational environment. They will also have early exposure to senior managers who will coach and mentor them throughout their journey.




We’re delighted that the success of the graduate program has enabled us to welcome another round of candidates into our Serco Middle East office in Saudi Arabia.
Phil Malem
CEO of Serco Middle East

Hana Abu Kharmeh, human resources director at Serco Middle East and head of the graduate program, said: “We’re proud that we are able to onboard more young talent from Saudi and support the next cohort of aspiring graduates. We’re looking forward to helping provide the thorough training, support and guidance that graduates require to enable them to flourish and accelerate in their careers. Those with a passion for business are encouraged to get involved in this year’s program and potentially be a part of a forward-thinking international business, for themselves and for the future of their country.”
Phil Malem, CEO of Serco Middle East, said: “We recognize the importance of investing in our future leaders and ensuring they have the best start in their careers. Working toward our nationalization goals and supporting the promising talent in the industry is a priority for the business, so we’re delighted that the success of this program to date has enabled us to bring it back for another year and welcome another round of candidates into our Serco Middle East office in Saudi.”
Graduates will be supported by their placement managers who are responsible for guiding their performance, helping them build critical relationships, facilitating opportunities to apply both learning and insights and nurturing their growth and development throughout the two years. In 2020, Serco won the “Skills Development Program of the Year” award at the Big Project Awards, recognizing the company’s investment in local talent and the successful launch of their inaugural graduate program.

LuLu expands in Eastern Province with new express store

LuLu expands in Eastern Province with new express store
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

LuLu expands in Eastern Province with new express store

LuLu expands in Eastern Province with new express store
  • The LuLu Express outlet is the retailer’s 22nd branch across the region
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

Regional retailer LuLu has further strengthened its presence in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia with the opening of its new express store in the heart of Dammam, located at Jalawiya Plaza. The LuLu Express outlet is the retailer’s 22nd branch across the region, increasing the group’s store count to 211 in total around the world. Set within the vast and growing community, the new store, covering a total built-up area of 43,000 square feet, features a one-stop shopping destination for fresh food, groceries, home essentials and electronics.

Shehim Mohammed, director of LuLu Hypermarket Saudi Arabia, said: “We continue to see the improving lifestyle preferences and shopping demands of residents in communities located farther from town centers, which is why it is our continuous endeavor to take convenient shopping options near to people, so that residents don’t have to travel far. As part of our growth plans in the Eastern Province, four more stores are lined up to be launched by the end of 2021. Our e-commerce operations simultaneously expand with increased fleets to cater to online shoppers.”

The new express store is home to a wide variety of globally sourced products, such as food and lifestyle essentials, from groceries to fresh food, health and beauty products, home needs, electronics, and much more. Its product range is backed up by the group’s own food sourcing and manufacturing facilities across 22 countries, which ensures well-stocked warehouses and an uninterrupted food supply at the most affordable prices. LuLu has also kicked off inaugural offers with great discounts and bundle deals on various product categories.

In times of recent pandemic-induced lockdowns, LuLu played a crucial role and ensured uninterrupted supply of food and non-food products while maintaining the highest standards of hygiene, health and safety of both its customers and employees.

The UAE-based LuLu Group is the only Middle East retail group to be featured in Deloitte’s annual “Global Powers of Retailing 2021” survey for the MENA and Asian regions.

Saudi Arabian Airlines partners with GE Digital

The GE solution will help the Saudia team with day-to-day management of tech records processes and asset transfer packages. (Supplied)
The GE solution will help the Saudia team with day-to-day management of tech records processes and asset transfer packages. (Supplied)
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Airlines partners with GE Digital

The GE solution will help the Saudia team with day-to-day management of tech records processes and asset transfer packages. (Supplied)
  • This contract represents a great digital partnership with one of the region’s biggest airlines,” said Andrew Coleman, general manager for GE Digital’s aviation software business
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) company has signed an agreement with GE (General Electric) Digital, a global industrial software company, to implement the latter’s Aviation Software Asset Records solution. The contract extends the partnership between Saudia and GE for creating further operational efficiencies and cost optimization.
The GE Digital Asset Records system makes it easy for operators to streamline records management with a single, cloud-based solution. Airlines can digitize, index, and archive all maintenance records and match those records to the relevant M and E (maintenance and engineering) system. In addition, they can connect the records and data of internal and external operations and easily facilitate documentation between airlines and lessors.
By implementing Asset Records, Saudia anticipates benefits such as a reduction in records management overhead, time savings for engineering, easier data retrieval, optimization of the transfer of assets between the airline and other entities, and more. The airline will be utilizing GE Digital’s Asset Transfer System to streamline and simplify the way leased-asset documentation is managed with lessors, as well as MRO Connect, workflow management, and M and E systems integration. In addition, the solution includes expert professional services for the digitization of all historical backlog and help the Saudia team with day-to-day management of tech records processes and asset transfer packages.

By implementing Asset Records, Saudia anticipates benefits such as a reduction in records management overhead, time savings for engineering, easier data retrieval, optimization of the transfer of assets between the airline and other entities, and more.

MRO Connect allows extension into additional cloud-based systems while workflow management allows users to manage error correction and paperwork remediation between the carrier and its outsourced maintenance providers. M and E systems integration enables query of production databases of M and E systems to support higher accuracy web indexing and post document links back to these database.
Ahmed Al-Wassiah, chief operations officer at Saudia, said: “Saudia places innovation among its top priorities when it comes to aircraft fleet and operations, and with this latest partnership with GE, it enables Saudia to transition to a seamless, all-digital solution for aircraft asset records management. With the expansion of the fleet and the airline’s aircraft modernization roadmap, an essential part of the 360 approach is to have an all-digital interface, providing real-time access to archived aircraft records, facilitating swift access to multiple features, records, and data.”
With Asset Records, airlines can streamline records management from capturing and correcting data, to searching and integrating with suppliers, connecting to existing processes and systems, and easily integrating into the workflow without worrying about compliance. Airlines can leverage highly accurate data and enable downstream analytics to improve operations.
“This contract represents a great digital partnership with one of the region’s biggest airlines,” said Andrew Coleman, general manager for GE Digital’s aviation software business. “It is a great example of companies embracing the future of flight through sustainable operations, applying proven aviation practices to emerging technologies, and adapting to an increasingly digital world.”

Topics: Saudia

AMC Cinemas hosts Saudi basketball team for movie premiere

Members of the Saudi basketball team at the movie premiere in Riyadh.
Members of the Saudi basketball team at the movie premiere in Riyadh.
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

AMC Cinemas hosts Saudi basketball team for movie premiere

Members of the Saudi basketball team at the movie premiere in Riyadh.
  • AMC conducted various activities for the attendees who expressed their appreciation for the invite
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

AMC Cinemas, the first cinema operator in Saudi Arabia, hosted an exclusive premiere of the animated movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” at the AMC Cinemas King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.
The movie screening was attended by the Saudi basketball team. The team highlighted the importance of making time for entertainment in addition to participating in sports and physical activities. Basketball is one of the most popular sports globally and, in some countries, the most played. In the Kingdom, the sport is gaining popularity among both men and women.
Dr. Ghassan Tashkandi, president of the Saudi Basketball Federation, said: “We are pleased with our partnership with AMC Cinemas and appreciate the invite to watch the exclusive premiere of the movie. This step aims to highlight our role in encouraging the participation of citizens, residents and visitors in cultural, entertainment, sports and other related activities that nurture their quality of life, in alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030’s Quality of Life program.”
The event was also attended by the sons and daughters of the Society for Families of Martyrs of Duty (Wajib). AMC conducted various activities for the attendees who expressed their appreciation for the invite.
Saud bin Mohammed Al-Owais, chairman of Wajib, said: “The attendance of the sons and daughters of Wajib created a joyful environment and there was significant interaction with the Saudi basketball players. Including the sons and daughters in social activities, such as modern cultural entertainment, is a great way to create an inclusive society and reflects our values and compassion toward members of our communities.”
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” tells the story of NBA superstar LeBron James and his young son, Dom, where they get trapped in digital space by a rogue AI. To get home safely, LeBron teams up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Looney Tunes gang for a high-stakes basketball game. The movie is being screened at AMC Cinemas locations in Riyadh, Jeddah, Hafr Al-Batin, Al-Majmaah and Al-Dawadmi.

Topics: AMC Cinemas

Spain's SEK International School to open Riyadh campus

Khalid Al-Falih. (Supplied)
Khalid Al-Falih. (Supplied)
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

Spain’s SEK International School to open Riyadh campus

Khalid Al-Falih. (Supplied)
  • Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said: “This partnership with SEK Education Group, which operates some of the highest ranked schools in Spain, is yet another testament to the outstanding results achieved through the joint efforts of our ministries
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

The Ministry of Investment and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC) have partnered with Spain’s SEK Education Group to open SEK International School Riyadh, its first campus in Saudi Arabia. The agreement, the second for the International Schools Attraction Program initiative under Vision 2030, follows an earlier announcement last April for King’s College to open a Riyadh campus.
Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said: “This partnership with SEK Education Group, which operates some of the highest ranked schools in Spain, is yet another testament to the outstanding results achieved through the joint efforts of our ministries and the RCRC to drive the International Schools Attraction Program. We will continue to identify, attract and guide leading educational institutions from around the world to establish their new homes in the Kingdom. The combination of our young population and transforming economy creates an environment of unique demand and opportunity for the rapid growth of the education sector.”

We will continue to identify, attract and guide leading educational institutions from around the world to establish their new homes in the Kingdom.

Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Minister of Investment

Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh, minister of education, added: “By blending the power of culture and heritage with innovation and technology, SEK International School Riyadh will provide students with an exceptional learning. I wish the school success in its mission, as we work together to develop Riyadh into a world-class city.”

“Building a world-class educational system requires a long-term investment in the people of Riyadh. RCRC is acting as a catalyst to fast-track the process by partnering with reputable international educational institutions such as SEK, to equip young Saudis and foreign students with the needed skills to fulfill long-lasting careers for the future,” said President of RCRC Fahd Alrasheed.
The new school will welcome students from pre-K (3 years) to grade 2 (7/8 years), and will become one of the few schools in Riyadh accredited to offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Program (PYP), Middle Years Program (MYP), and Diploma Program (DP).
Ambassador of Spain to Saudi Arabia Álvaro Iranzo Gutiérrez described the opening of the SEK International School in Riyadh, as an opportunity for bilateral educational cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Spain. “SEK International School Riyadh will ensure fluency in English, the main language of instruction, as well as in Spanish and Arabic. This specificity will also open up the window to Spanish culture to many children in Riyadh,” he said.
“We are delighted and honored to contribute to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, thanks to the invitation and support of the Ministry of Investment, Ministry of Education and the RCRC. The school embodies a long education tradition with the most innovative learning model, designed to serve each one of our students and create the best learning experience for them,” said Nieves Segovia, president of SEK Education Group.

Topics: SEK International School

Saudi Global Ports commences upgrade of container terminals at King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam

SGP CEO Edward Tah, front right, and Jacobs Business Development Director Omar Al-Zahrani, front left, signed the agreement in the presence of SGP Chairman Abdullah Al-Zamil. (Supplied)
SGP CEO Edward Tah, front right, and Jacobs Business Development Director Omar Al-Zahrani, front left, signed the agreement in the presence of SGP Chairman Abdullah Al-Zamil. (Supplied)
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Global Ports commences upgrade of container terminals at King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam

SGP CEO Edward Tah, front right, and Jacobs Business Development Director Omar Al-Zahrani, front left, signed the agreement in the presence of SGP Chairman Abdullah Al-Zamil. (Supplied)
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Global Ports (SGP) has commenced the first phase of its upgrading and development program at the first and second container terminals of King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam (KAPD).

Jacobs Engineering Group (Jacobs) has been appointed the civil engineering consultant. Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) President Omar Hariri and SGP Chairman Abdulla Zamil were present at the signing ceremony between SGP CEO Edward Tah and Jacobs  Business Development Director Omar Al-Zahrani.

SGP aims to leverage Jacobs' expertise in port design and experience in supervising construction works across Saudi Arabia. The first container terminal which has been in operation for more than 30 years will be upgraded and the second container terminal will be expanded to serve the next generation of mega-vessels.

SGP and Jacobs will focus on incorporating sustainability and minimizing the environmental impact of terminal operations. In addition, smart port designs will be introduced to enhance SGP’s benchmark productivity as well as augmenting upskill jobs for Saudi nationals. These include allocating an area which will be called "The Sandbox" in order to test new technologies in automation and connectivity. In addition, the new processes will be subsequently deployed across SGP upon successful test bedding.

The signing ceremony coincided with Omar Hariri’s tour of SGP facilities as part of his first visit to KAPD after his appointment as president of Mawani.

Under Omar Hariri’s leadership, Mawani plans to pursue ambitious plans to develop port infrastructure. His focus will be on digital transformation designed to enhance integration and connectivity inside and outside the Kingdom in order to compete with the largest and best international ports.

Under Saudi Arabia’s National Strategy for Transport and Logistics unveiled recently by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a strong maritime sector will contribute toward positioning Saudi Arabia as a global logistics hub across three continents; that is a key pillar of support for a thriving economy under Vision 2030.

Edward Tah said: “Following the successful consolidation of the First and Second Container Terminals on Oct. 1, 2020, it has been an honor to host his excellency and update him on the significant improvements and synergies delivered by SGP, including showcasing our capabilities and future development plans.

“The appointment of Jacobs has been a key milestone in this development and we are confident that their technical expertise, coupled with PSA’s global experience, will bring about a robust and innovative blueprint to deliver on SGP’s commitment. We are taking progressive steps towards transforming Dammam into a leading international container port equipped with digital and smart capabilities, and continuing to contribute towards Mawani and the Kingdom’s plans for a transformational transport and logistics sector.”

SGP operates the first and second container terminals located at King Abdul Aziz Port in Dammam. It is an important deep-water hinterland port in the Arabian Gulf serving the major cities in the Eastern and Central Provinces of Saudi Arabia.

Dammam is the closest gateway port to the country’s economic center and capital city, Riyadh, and is linked by an existing railway network plus excellent highways. It is also the largest Gulf port in Saudi Arabia.

SGP is a joint venture company with the Public Investment Fund as the majority shareholder and PSA International as the technical partner.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ports Authority

