Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks in a speech at National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

  • The King of Jordan is the first Middle East leader to visit the Biden White House
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Monday will host Jordan’s King Abdullah, a key US ally in a volatile region, in what will be the first of three face-to-face meetings with leaders from the Middle East expected soon.
Abdullah, who faced down a challenge to his authority in April from his half-brother, Prince Hamza, will have his first Oval Office talks with Biden since the US president took power in January.
He will also have a working breakfast with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday at the vice president’s residence. He will meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department on Tuesday.
Abdullah plays a unique role in the Middle East, seen by US officials as a moderate and pragmatic leader who can play a mediating role.
Abdullah is the first Middle East leader to visit the Biden White House, to be followed on July 26 by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. US and Israeli officials are working on scheduling a meeting soon between Biden and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
A senior Biden administration official said the president’s talks with the king are expected to include the way forward for Israel and the Palestinians with Bennett having recently replaced Benjamin Netanyahu as Israeli prime minister.
Tensions remain high in the wake of the 11-day war in May between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.
Abdullah’s standing in his own country may come up in the talks. Jordan’s image as an island of stability in the turbulent Middle East was called into question after Prince Hamza was accused of a plot to destabilize the country in April.
Biden has offered full support to Abdullah, who will be joined at the White House by his wife, Queen Rania.
“We have great confidence in the king’s leadership, and I think the visit over the course of the coming days will just reaffirm that confidence,” a senior Biden administration official said.
Other topics likely to come up are the future of the Trump-era Abraham Accords, the normalization deals reached between Israel and four Arab states, negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program and Syria’s humanitarian crisis, the official said.

Video shows Iranian police opening fire during water protest

Video shows Iranian police opening fire during water protest
Updated 20 min 51 sec ago
AP

Video shows Iranian police opening fire during water protest

Video shows Iranian police opening fire during water protest
  • Water worries in the past have sent angry demonstrators into the streets in Iran
Updated 20 min 51 sec ago
AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Iranian police opened fire late Sunday night amid protests against water shortages in southwestern Iran, a video showed, the latest unrest after days of demonstrations that have seen at least one person killed.
The video from the Human Rights Activists News Agency by Human Rights Activists in Iran showed the shooting in Susangerd, which has been an epicenter of demonstrations in Iran’s restive Khuzestan province.
A police officer fires into the air with a pistol and at least one other shot can be heard in the footage. Riot police on motorcycles race around a corner, firing at the protesters.
The video corresponded to other Associated Press reporting of the demonstrations in Khuzestan, home to ethnic Arabs who complain of discrimination by Iran’s Shiite theocracy. The video also matched known features of Susangerd and the protest depicted took place where other demonstrations occurred in recent days.
On Sunday, the deputy governor of Khuzestan province in charge of security affairs acknowledged the unrest had killed at least one person. The state-run IRNA news agency quoted Valiollah Hayati as blaming “rioters” for killing a citizen in the city of Shadegan in Khuzestan. Iran’s government long has blamed protesters for deaths during demonstrators in unrest, despite its history of bloody crackdowns.
Arab separatists have long operated in Khuzestan, which Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein tried to seize in his 1980s war with Iran. They have blown up oil pipelines in the past and have been blamed for attacks, including a 2018 assault on a military parade that killed at least 25 people in Ahvaz.
Water worries in the past have sent angry demonstrators into the streets in Iran. The country has faced rolling blackouts for weeks now, in part over what authorities describe as a severe drought. Precipitation had decreased by almost 50 percent in the last year, leaving dams with dwindling water supplies.
The protests in Khuzestan come as Iran struggles through repeated waves of infections in the coronavirus pandemic and as thousands of workers in its oil industry have launched strikes for better wages and conditions.
Iran’s economy also has struggled under US sanctions since then-President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to unilaterally withdraw America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers, crashing the value of he Islamic Republic’s currency, the rial.

Yemen's information minister slams Houthis for intimidation tactics against citizens

Yemen's information minister slams Houthis for intimidation tactics against citizens
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

Yemen's information minister slams Houthis for intimidation tactics against citizens

Yemen's information minister slams Houthis for intimidation tactics against citizens
  • Mob intimidates civilians in there Yemen home
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s Information Minister, Muammar al-Eryani, has condemned a Houthi attack against the house of a civilian in the central governorate of Ibb this week.

The mob, led by senior militant Badar Al-Assal, damaged part of the house and intimidated its occupants Mohammed Aldaas and his family – mouthing racial slurs, Yemen state news agency Saba reported.
Al-Eryani said: “This is not the first and will not be the last in the series of Houthi daily crimes against the people of Ibb.” 
Al-Eryani warned the militia against their continued abuse of civilians living in the governorate, which included killings and financial extortions. 

UAE reports 1,530 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths as mass vaccination continues

UAE reports 1,530 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths as mass vaccination continues
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

UAE reports 1,530 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths as mass vaccination continues

UAE reports 1,530 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths as mass vaccination continues
  • The UAE's caseload now stands at 657,884 with 1,892 fatalities
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE reported 1,530 new coronavirus infections and seven deaths overnight as the country’s mass vaccination program continued.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said that with the additional cases of COVID-19, the UAE’s caseload now stands at 657,884 with 1,892 fatalities.

Health authorities have embarked on actively testing all people to enable early detection and treatment of the highly infectious disease, coupled with a massive roll out of inoculation efforts nationwide.

An additional 69,059 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours, putting the total number of doses given at 16,263,585 or a vaccine distribution rate of 164.44 doses per 100 people.

UAE health officials have encouraged those who received both doses of the Sinopharm vaccination to receive a booster shot to further improve immune response to the virus. Research around the world is under way to determine how effective mixing vaccines is in offering greater protection against new variants of COVID-19.

An earlier evaluation of the UAE government on the anti-viral medicine Sotrovimab, which was administered to high-risk COVID-19 patients, showed that a 100 percent prevention of death among those tested and a 99 percent prevention of admission to intensive care units.

The two-week study also noted that 97 percent of the patients fully recovered within 14 days.

Sotrovimab, being produced by global biopharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline, was consequently approved for use in the UAE after the local evaluation.

Egypt seeks to restore passenger air traffic to pre-pandemic levels

An Egyptian flight crew member wears a protective mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt. (REUTERS file photo)
An Egyptian flight crew member wears a protective mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 18 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt seeks to restore passenger air traffic to pre-pandemic levels

An Egyptian flight crew member wears a protective mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt. (REUTERS file photo)
  • Montaser Manna, who is deputy minister of civil aviation, said that agreements had been made between the ministry and some African countries to establish a partnership
Updated 18 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Civil Aviation Minister Mohammed Manar has called for the concerted efforts required to restore passenger air traffic to what it was before the pandemic.

His call came as ways to maximize EgyptAir’s returns outside the country, especially within Africa, were discussed at a recent meeting. The minister and airline officials took part in the talks.

Manar discussed ways to revitalize and promote the airline’s sales in light of the pandemic’s impact on global travel.

He highlighted the airline’s aim to spread in Africa through the establishment of bodies in Ghana and South Sudan, in order to operate from there, and the launch of new flights from those countries to others.

He described it as a great investment that had been reviewed by authorities and one that would help the airline make gains from its fleet.

Montaser Manna, who is deputy minister of civil aviation, said that agreements had been made between the ministry and some African countries to establish a partnership.

It comes within a government framework and ministerial directives to support development and increase income.

Aircraft maintenance expertise from the airline’s engineers and specialists would be loaned out to inspect and maintain European planes landing in African countries under these deals, he explained.

Egyptian engineers had high levels of professionalism and craftsmanship, according to the minister, and some African countries were unable to maintain certain aircraft which hindered air traffic in these countries.

But if European and other countries were aware of the availability of full maintenance, spare parts, and the possibility of repairing aircraft malfunctions, it would encourage them to land in and fly to those African countries, he said.

He added that Egypt would provide such a service to those countries by way of an agreement, with specialist engineers and technicians being made available.

Engineers and technicians would be assigned according to the model they specialized and were trained in, he explained.

 

Frankly Speaking: Fugitive motor mogul Carlos Ghosn ready to stand trial in 'a fair and neutral jurisdiction'

Carlos Ghosn being interviewed on Frankly Speaking.
Carlos Ghosn being interviewed on Frankly Speaking.
Updated 19 July 2021
Frank Kane

Frankly Speaking: Fugitive motor mogul Carlos Ghosn ready to stand trial in 'a fair and neutral jurisdiction'

Carlos Ghosn being interviewed on Frankly Speaking.
  • Former boss of Renault-Nissan-Mistubishi Alliance talked about the fight to clear his name, Lebanon's crisis and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030
  • As the latest guest on the "Frankly Speaking" series of video interviews, Ghosn criticized Japan's "hostage justice" system
Updated 19 July 2021
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Carlos Ghosn, the fugitive motor-industry mogul, wants to stand trial in a country he regards as more neutral than Japan, he told Arab News.

Ghosn, who fled Tokyo 18 months ago, said: “I think the end of it has to be in a trial, but a trial that takes place in a country which has no stake in what is being tried. The only thing I’m asking is for a jurisdiction to be fair and neutral and not to be politically motivated. That’s all.”

In the course of a wide–ranging interview, the former boss of Japan’s Nissan and France’s Renault talked of how he was “abandoned” by the French government after it “surrendered” to Japan; his advice on how Lebanon — where he is currently seeking refuge from international law enforcement — can get out of its dire economic and political crisis; and his views on the Vision 2030 reform strategy in Saudi Arabia.

In conversation on the “Frankly Speaking” series of video interviews with leading policymakers and business people, he also gave his view on the intense rivalry between Nissan and Toyota in the Middle East.

Ghosn’s most savage criticism was of the Japanese legal system, after he was arrested and imprisoned on charges of financial irregularity at the Nissan Motor Co., where he was chairman.

Carlos Ghosn arrives for a pre-trial hearing at the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo on June 24, 2019. (Kazuhiro Nogi / AFP file)

“Prosecutors prevailed 99.4 per cent of the time, which is unheard of and unseen, quite frankly. Even though I’d been living in Japan for 18 years, I never suspected this kind of score,” he said.

“But having gone through the system and seeing the kind of intimidation — confession seeking, pressures, violation of human rights etc. — I am even surprised that they get only 99.4 per cent of confessions. I wonder how the other 0.6 per cent were able to resist when you look at the arsenal of arguments and things that they put against you.”

Japan’s justice system has been labeled “hostage justice” by the UN, he said, adding: “I’m ready to go to Japan the day they change their ‘hostage justice’ system.”

He said that he “felt bad” for people on trial in Japan, including his former lawyer, Greg Kelly. “I was lucky to be able to get out before the systems locked me down for God knows how many years, but I feel bad for Greg Kelly,” he said.

Japanese prosecutors charged Ghosn with a variety of financial crimes, including inflating his salary, but he said his remuneration had been agreed by the Nissan board of directors on several occasions. “I deduced from this that they were happy, particularly knowing that dividends were paid, the company was growing, the company was profitable,” he said.

French carmaker Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn arrives on Feb. 17, 2016 at the French National Assembly, before addressing the Economical and Financial commissions during a hearing. (AFP file)

Ghosn — a French citizen as well as holding Lebanese and Brazilian nationality — was also scathing about the actions of the government of President Emmanuel Macron, which appeared to want to appease Tokyo over the future of the Nissan–Renault alliance.

“Instead of somehow getting good support, I was just abandoned, after two or three weeks of obvious conflict between France and Japan,” he said.

“But then the French surrendered, and they said it very clearly — you know we want to preserve the good relationship between Japan and France, we want to preserve the good relationship between Nissan and Renault, and we trust that Japanese justice will solve this problem with Carlos Ghosn,” he said.

Ghosn has lived in Lebanon since December 2019 with his wife Carole, and is subject to a “red notice” from Interpol at the request of the Japanese government. Lebanon does not extradite citizens.

“Lebanon asked for Japan to transmit the accusation and the charges so they could look into them and eventually try me in Lebanon. But Japan has refused to do so,” he said.

Although there was “zero chance” of him becoming involved directly in Lebanese politics, including considering any offer to become the next president, Ghosn said that he was aware of “the misery brought on the country by the financial collapse, the economic recession with all its social consequences.”

A portrait of ousted Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is seen on a publicity billboard in his support at a street in Beirut on December 6, 2018. (Joseph Eid / AFP)

He would “support, help, guide, advise whoever is interested to limit the suffering that people around us are going through,” he said.

“Having turned around many companies, I know by practice that whatever solution you bring when you have to turn around a company, or a country, five percent is the strategy, and 95 percent is execution,” he said. “So somehow those who will save the country are those who are in power and put in power by the Lebanese people, because frankly, the methods and the strategy to get out are pretty simple, and they have been (tried) in many countries (and) many companies.”

He also offered his view on the Vision 2030 reform strategy in Saudi Arabia. “I think that makes a lot of sense — transforming a country from being overly reliant on a couple of resources, to have different sources of revenues, and different sources of income, and different sorts of activity for employment,” he said.

Ghosn cautioned that the challenge for Saudi policymakers lies in the implementation of that strategy. “The success of this depends on how disciplined it’s is going to be — the execution, how focused (it is) going to be, the people in charge of delivering on this, and how serious they’re going to be about gathering the maximum level of talents into transforming the reality of Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia is a very rich country. It benefits from a lot of resources, but I think the people in charge of the country know that it’s not going to last forever. So, in my opinion they’re doing the right thing and I hope that will be successful,” he said.

From his perspective as a global expert in the motor business, he said that the difference between the Nissan business and the dominant Toyota operation in the Kingdom lay in the strength of the distribution network Toyota has built there in partnership with the Abdul Latif Jameel group.

“They have probably one of the best distributors in the world located in Saudi Arabia, so it’s going to be very difficult to fight if they (Nissan) don’t have people even approaching this level now,” he said.

This courtroom sketch illustrated by Masato Yamashita depicts former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn attending his hearing at the Tokyo district court on January 8, 2019. (JIJI PRESS  via AFP/file)

He added that he thought the Nissan–Renault–Mitsubishi alliance, which he was developing in the global motor industry, was doomed to fall apart.

“Frankly everything I’m seeing today makes me see the alliance as a zombie — that means it looks like it’s living matter, but in fact, inside nothing is happening. So, I’m not very optimistic when it comes to the future of this alliance. I hope I’m wrong but I will bet you that within the next five years this whole thing is going to totally unravel,” he said.

Ghosn cooperated in the making by Saudi media company MBC of a full–length documentary, “The Last Flight,” describing his dramatic escape from Japan in a large musical-instrument box on board a private jet, and analyzing the events leading up to it, which was released last week.

“I think there was a clear motivation from MBC to do it. They were the first one to come to me and say we would like your cooperation to do something like this, and they were very straightforward and honest about it,” he said.

Ghosn is planning further publicity initiatives, on top of legal action against his former employers.

“I want to leave something in order to help re-establish my reputation, on top of what I’ll be doing from a legal point of view. But I have no intention to come back to the high-flying life I had before,” he said.

_____________________

Twitter: @frankkanedubai

