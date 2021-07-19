Melbourne extends COVID-19 lockdown as Australia fails to stop outbreak

You are here

Australia had mostly dodged widespread community transmission in the 18 months since the pandemic began, but is now seeing more than 100 new cases a day. (Reuters)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

  • Australia had mostly dodged widespread community transmission in the 18 months since the coronavirus pandemic began
MELBOURNE: Australia’s two largest cities are set to stay under tight COVID-19 restrictions as Melbourne on Monday extended a five-day snap lockdown designed to curb a virulent outbreak.
“These restrictions simply cannot end at midnight tomorrow night,” Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews said, without saying how long the Melbourne lockdown would last.
About 12 million people are under lockdown in Melbourne and Sydney, where a month of restrictions has failed to quash an outbreak of the Delta variant.
Australia had mostly dodged widespread community transmission in the 18 months since the pandemic began, but is now seeing more than 100 new cases a day, straining contact tracing efforts.
The most recent outbreak started mid-June when a foreign aircrew infected a local driver in Sydney.
The virus was then carried to Melbourne with a relocation team, prompting a snap lockdown that was due to end late Tuesday, but has failed to reduce new infections to zero.
Victoria state on Monday reported 13 new cases.
Andrews told weary residents now on their fifth lockdown that the measures were making an impact. “We have made great progress, we have avoided thousands of cases,” he said.
In Sydney, it looks increasingly unlikely that the city will exit a lockdown in its fourth week at the end of the month as planned.
On Saturday New South Wales introduced a slew of new restrictions and ordered all non-critical stores to close.
The state reported 98 new cases on Monday.

Updated 4 min 23 sec ago
AP

  • Suspension panned by health experts who warn it could exacerbate an ongoing surge fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant
DHAKA: Waiting among hundreds of fellow travelers to catch a ferry out of Bangladesh’s capital, unemployed construction worker Mohammed Nijam knew he was risking catching the coronavirus, but he felt it was even riskier to stay in Dhaka with another lockdown looming.
“I have to pay rent every month even though I have no work,” he said, adding that his landlord had been bothering him for money even as he was struggling just to feed himself. “I’d rather go to my village home and lead life as God lets me.”
Nijam is among the tens of millions of Bangladeshis shopping and traveling this week during a controversial eight-day pause in the country’s strict coronavirus lockdown that the government is allowing for the Islamic festival Eid-Al Adha. The suspension has been panned by health experts who warn it could exacerbate an ongoing surge fueled by the highly contagious Delta variant, which was first detected in neighboring India.
“Already there is a scarcity of beds, ICUs, while our health care providers are exhausted,” said said Be-Nazir Ahmed, a public health expert and former chief of the government’s Health Directorate. “So if the situation worsens and more patients come to hospitals, it will be near impossible to deal with the crisis.”
With the spread of the virus rampant, most everything in Bangladesh was ordered shut on July 1, from markets to mass transportation. Soldiers and border guards patrolled the streets and thousands were arrested and sent to jail for violating the lockdown.
Yet even with the new restrictions, virus deaths still hovered around 200 each day and daily infections were still around 11,000, both thought to be undercounts. On Sunday, 225 deaths and 11,758 infections were reported.
Despite the warnings from experts — and with just over 4 million of the country’s 160 million people fully vaccinated — the government announced that from July 15-23, all restrictions would be lifted and everything would be reopened so people could celebrate the festival, which is normally a boon to the economy.
“But, in all situations people must stay alert, use face masks and strictly follow health instructions,” a government policy statement said.
Government officials have not responded to criticism of the move. An official with the Ministry of Public Administration, which issued the order pausing the lockdown, referred The Associated Press to the policy statement when asked for comment. Calls and emails to a spokesperson with the Health Ministry were not returned.
A junior minister from the Ministry of Public Administration, Farhad Hossain, told local media on Saturday that the lockdown needed to be eased as a lot of business revolves around the festival.
The result in the capital has been crowds of people jamming into malls and markets to do their holiday shopping and others thronging ports and bus stations as they try to make their way to their rural hometowns.
During the last major Islamic festival in May, an estimated 10 million of Dhaka’s 20 million residents left to celebrate with their families. A similar number could travel this week, especially since many like Nijam, the construction worker, may be looking to wait out the next lockdown in their villages.
Among the huge crowd of people shopping at Dhaka’s New Market, was Shah Alam, a dental technician.
“As the government has relaxed the situation for a few days, we are coming to markets to buy necessary goods,” Alam said. “We are trying to follow the health safety guidelines.”
Ahmed, the health expert, said he sees the main risks of suspending the lockdown as people from the city spreading the virus to their villages and people spreading the virus while they pack into markets for their shopping, especially cattle markets where millions of people will buy animals to sacrifice for Eid-al Adha.
“Maybe hundreds of thousands of cattle markets will be arranged throughout the country starting from remote village up to city, and the cattle sellers and others engaged in the business are mainly coming from rural areas, and possibly they will bring virus with them,” he said.
According to his estimates, 30 million to 40 million people will gather for prayers in mosques or open fields across the country for the festival on Wednesday.
“The Eid congregations are going to be a superspreading event,” he said.
He said the month after the festival will be a critical time for a country that has already tallied nearly 1.1 million infections and nearly 18,000 deaths from the pandemic.
“We may not actually avoid a catastrophic situation,” he said.

Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks

Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks
Updated 15 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

  • The King of Jordan is the first Middle East leader to visit the Biden White House
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Monday will host Jordan’s King Abdullah, a key US ally in a volatile region, in what will be the first of three face-to-face meetings with leaders from the Middle East expected soon.
Abdullah, who faced down a challenge to his authority in April from his half-brother, Prince Hamza, will have his first Oval Office talks with Biden since the US president took power in January.
He will also have a working breakfast with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday at the vice president’s residence. He will meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department on Tuesday.
Abdullah plays a unique role in the Middle East, seen by US officials as a moderate and pragmatic leader who can play a mediating role.
Abdullah is the first Middle East leader to visit the Biden White House, to be followed on July 26 by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. US and Israeli officials are working on scheduling a meeting soon between Biden and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
A senior Biden administration official said the president’s talks with the king are expected to include the way forward for Israel and the Palestinians with Bennett having recently replaced Benjamin Netanyahu as Israeli prime minister.
Tensions remain high in the wake of the 11-day war in May between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.
Abdullah’s standing in his own country may come up in the talks. Jordan’s image as an island of stability in the turbulent Middle East was called into question after Prince Hamza was accused of a plot to destabilize the country in April.
Biden has offered full support to Abdullah, who will be joined at the White House by his wife, Queen Rania.
“We have great confidence in the king’s leadership, and I think the visit over the course of the coming days will just reaffirm that confidence,” a senior Biden administration official said.
Other topics likely to come up are the future of the Trump-era Abraham Accords, the normalization deals reached between Israel and four Arab states, negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program and Syria’s humanitarian crisis, the official said.

American duo sentenced to prison by Tokyo court for helping Ghosn flee Japan

American duo sentenced to prison by Tokyo court for helping Ghosn flee Japan
Updated 27 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

  • Carlos Ghosn remains a fugitive in his childhood home of Lebanon
TOKYO: A Tokyo court on Monday sentenced US Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor to two years in prison and his son to one year and eight months for helping former Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan, where he had faced charges of financial misconduct.
Michael Taylor and his son Peter pleaded guilty and apologized to the court last month saying they regretted their role in smuggling Ghosn out of Japan hidden in a box aboard a private jet from Japan’s Kansai airport.
Ghosn remains a fugitive in his childhood home of Lebanon, which doesn’t have an extradition treaty with Japan. 

‘Dead body carrier’: COVID-19 surge overwhelms Myanmar burial volunteers

‘Dead body carrier’: COVID-19 surge overwhelms Myanmar burial volunteers
Updated 49 min 39 sec ago
AFP

  • Hospitals around the country are empty of both doctors and patients because of a long-running strike against the military regime that seized power in February
YANGON: With hospitals in junta-run Myanmar empty of pro-democracy medical staff and coronavirus cases surging nationwide, volunteers are going house-to-house to collect the fast-rising number of victims dying in their homes.
Early each morning, Than Than Soe’s phone starts ringing with requests from family members of those who have died in the commercial capital Yangon.
She writes the name, address and contact number of the victim in a ledger and dispatches a team to their home.
“We are running our service without resting,” she told AFP at the bustling office of her volunteer group.
Every day “my team is collecting between 30-40 dead bodies... I think other teams will be the same like us.”
“Sometimes, there are two dead bodies in one house.”
Hospitals around the country are empty of both doctors and patients because of a long-running strike against the military regime that seized power in February.
Widespread anger at the coup — and fear of being seen to cooperate with the regime — is also keeping many away from military-run hospitals, leaving volunteers to source precious oxygen and bring the dead for cremation.
Sann Oo, who began working as a volunteer driver when the pandemic’s first wave hit Myanmar last year, says a typical working day is now at least 13 hours long.
“We used to send patients to hospitals,” he told AFP. “We asked patients ‘which hospital do you wanna go to?’

People wait in line to fill oxygen tanks as COVID-19 cases surge in Mandalay, Myanmar, on July 14, 2021. (Phoe Thar via REUTERS)

“But now it’s different. When we receive incoming calls, we have to ask, ‘Which cemetery?’“
Authorities reported almost 5,500 cases on Saturday, up from around 50 per day in early May, but analysts say the true toll is likely much higher.
At the house of one victim, Sann Oo and the team strap the corpse onto a stretcher, cover it with a blanket and navigate the narrow wooden staircase down to the street.
They carry the stretcher to the van while another volunteer hits a gong used in Buddhist funeral rites.
As they arrive at the Kyi Su crematorium there are at least eight other ambulances already parked outside.
The words “Dead Body Carrier” adorn the windscreen of one of the vehicles.

Medical workers who were at the forefront of Myanmar’s Covid-19 response before the coup have been targeted after leading early mass protests against junta rule.
Top health officials, including the head of Myanmar’s vaccination program, have been detained and hundreds of others have gone underground to avoid arrest.
Last week, the State Administration Council — as the junta dubs itself — called for doctors and nurses to volunteer for the Covid-19 effort, admitting it was facing “difficulties” in controlling the surge.
State media reported Saturday that authorities were rushing in oxygen supplies from neighboring Thailand and China.
The UN’s special rapporteur for human rights in Myanmar last week warned the country was at risk of “becoming a Covid-19 super-spreader state.”
Than Than Soe said two of her team had tested positive since the recent spike, and one has died.
“Everything I hear is only bad news,” she added.
One man her office helped called his brother at the Kyi Su cemetery, where his mother was about to be cremated, and asked him to wait for the ambulance bringing their father, who had just died.
“I want them to meet one last time,” he sobbed into the phone.
For Than Than Soe, such scenes have become constant.
“Sometimes I don’t pick up the phone and don’t want to answer calls,” she said.
“It’s not because I don’t want to do my duties... it’s because I’m suffering a lot of pain.”

Dhaka helps Rohingya rebuild lives on remote island with new tools

Rohingya refugees gather to mark the second anniversary of the exodus at the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, August 25, 2019. (REUTERS)
Rohingya refugees gather to mark the second anniversary of the exodus at the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, August 25, 2019. (REUTERS)
Updated 19 July 2021

Dhaka helps Rohingya rebuild lives on remote island with new tools

Rohingya refugees gather to mark the second anniversary of the exodus at the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, August 25, 2019. (REUTERS)
  • In the first phase of the project, which was initiated on Friday, 2,500 Rohingya were provided with fishing nets, rickshaw vans, poultry, cobbler tools, sewing machines and repair equipment
Updated 19 July 2021
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh has launched an initiative to provide 5,000 Rohingya refugees with essential tools to earn a living after relocating them to a remote island last year, officials told Arab News on Sunday.
At present, nearly 19,000 Rohingya are residing on Bhasan Char, dubbed Rohingya island, after Dhaka began relocating the refugees from crammed camps in its Cox’s Bazar district to the facility in December.
“Based on a recent assessment, we plan to provide 5,000 Rohingya with livelihood equipment according to their skill set,” Moazzam Hossain, in charge of Bhasan Char camp and additional commissioner of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission, told Arab News.
In the first phase of the project, which was initiated on Friday, 2,500 Rohingya were provided with fishing nets, rickshaw vans, poultry, cobbler tools, sewing machines and repair equipment.
“Many of the Rohingya are experienced in fishing, poultry farming, cattle rearing, and agriculture ... now they can manage to earn a living,” Hossain added.
Located in the Bay of Bengal, 60 km from the mainland, Bhasan Char was built by Dhaka in 2006 using Himalayan silt and sediment to ease the overcrowded camps in the Cox’s Bazar district.

The project cost more than $360 million.

Bangladesh is currently hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingya at Cox’s Bazar refugee camp, believed to be the world’s largest refugee settlement, with plans to relocate 100,000 more to Bhasan Char eventually.

The Rohingya are members of an ethnic and religious minority group, many of whom fled persecution in Myanmar during a military crackdown in 2017.

Buddhist-majority Myanmar considers the Rohingya to be “Bengalis” from Bangladesh, even though their families have lived in the country for generations.

Almost all have been denied citizenship for decades on top of a lack of freedom of movement and fundamental rights.

Since being relocated to Bhasan Char, the Rohingya have primarily relied on government handouts and foreign aid for survival, but have been pushing for financial independence ever since.

Nur Banu, a 37-year-old Rohingya refugee, said Dhaka’s latest initiative would provide her family of four with a new lease of life.

“We received food support (since moving to the island) but didn’t have cash in hand. With this sewing machine, I can make clothes for my children and earn by selling clothes to others too,” she said.

Another Rohingya refugee, 48-year-old Abdul Malek, said he would be banking on his fishing experience in Myanmar to start anew in Bhasan Char.

“It’s a shame to live on alms all the time when I can work. Now, I have the scope for fishing and earning as well. I can stand on my own feet again!” Malek, a father of four, told Arab News.

For Mohammad Ali, 53, the latest project has “become a reason for a double celebration on Eid.”

Eid Al-Adha, which will be celebrated in Bangladesh on Wednesday, is one of the two most important festivals of the Islamic calendar, with Muslims around the world marking the holiday by sacrificing animals such as sheep or goats.

Ali hopes to make the “most of the occasion by setting up a barbershop” on the island with his newly acquired tools.

“I received a set of grooming equipment and expect to open the shop before Eid Al-Adha,” he said.

Experts, however, say the initiative would have been more effective if the Rohingya were allowed to market their products in mainland communities.

“The goods and agricultural products which the Rohingya will produce will be consumed mostly by inhabitants on the island. But if the government took an initiative to market this outside, it would offer the Rohingya a better price,” Prashun Barua, chairman of Social Aid, a local NGO working for developmental projects on Bhasan Char, told Arab News.

“Some NGOs may work on this in collaboration with the government authorities. It will offer the Rohingya a better life.”

Topics: Rohingya Bangladesh Rohingya Muslims

