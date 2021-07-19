You are here

  • Home
  • Second filling of Ethiopia’s giant dam nearly complete – state media

Second filling of Ethiopia’s giant dam nearly complete – state media

Second filling of Ethiopia’s giant dam nearly complete – state media
Above, an aerial view of water levels at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in this frame grab from a video of Ethiopian Public Broadcaster released on July 24, 2020. (Ethiopian Public Broadcaster via AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8n7a3

Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

Second filling of Ethiopia’s giant dam nearly complete – state media

Second filling of Ethiopia’s giant dam nearly complete – state media
  • The dam has caused concern over water shortages and safety in Egypt and Sudan, which also depend on the Nile’s waters
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopia has nearly completed the filling of a huge dam on the Blue Nile river for a second year, state media reported on Monday, a move that has already angered Egypt.
Addis Ababa says the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), a $4 billion hydropower project, is crucial to its economic development and to provide power.
But is has caused concern over water shortages and safety in Egypt and Sudan, which also depend on the Nile’s waters.
“The second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will be completed in few minutes,” the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC) reported on Monday.
Egypt said last month it had received official notice from Ethiopia that it had begun filling the reservoir for a second time and said it rejected the move.
Egypt views it as a grave threat to its Nile water supplies, on which it is almost entirely dependent. Sudan has also expressed concern about the dam’s safety and the impact on its own dams and water stations.
Long-running diplomatic efforts to resolve the dispute between the three countries have yielded little success.
The United States has also said Ethiopia’s filling of the dam had the potential to raise tensions and has urged all parties to refrain from any unilateral actions.

Battle for the Nile
How will Egypt be impacted by Ethiopia filling its GERD reservoir ?

Enter


keywords

/p>

Topics: Ethiopia GERD Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD)

Related

Special Egyptian Minister of Water Resource and Irrigation, Mohamed Abdel-Aty. (Reuters file photo)
Middle-East
Egypt seeks global push in Ethiopian dam talks
Special Egypt has no objections to any Ethiopian dam but wants fair deal, says minister
Middle-East
Egypt has no objections to any Ethiopian dam but wants fair deal, says minister

Video shows Iranian police opening fire during water protest

Video shows Iranian police opening fire during water protest
Updated 19 July 2021
AP

Video shows Iranian police opening fire during water protest

Video shows Iranian police opening fire during water protest
  • Water worries in the past have sent angry demonstrators into the streets in Iran
Updated 19 July 2021
AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Iranian police opened fire late Sunday night amid protests against water shortages in southwestern Iran, a video showed, the latest unrest after days of demonstrations that have seen at least one person killed.
The video from the Human Rights Activists News Agency by Human Rights Activists in Iran showed the shooting in Susangerd, which has been an epicenter of demonstrations in Iran’s restive Khuzestan province.
A police officer fires into the air with a pistol and at least one other shot can be heard in the footage. Riot police on motorcycles race around a corner, firing at the protesters.
The video corresponded to other Associated Press reporting of the demonstrations in Khuzestan, home to ethnic Arabs who complain of discrimination by Iran’s Shiite theocracy. The video also matched known features of Susangerd and the protest depicted took place where other demonstrations occurred in recent days.
On Sunday, the deputy governor of Khuzestan province in charge of security affairs acknowledged the unrest had killed at least one person. The state-run IRNA news agency quoted Valiollah Hayati as blaming “rioters” for killing a citizen in the city of Shadegan in Khuzestan. Iran’s government long has blamed protesters for deaths during demonstrators in unrest, despite its history of bloody crackdowns.
Arab separatists have long operated in Khuzestan, which Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein tried to seize in his 1980s war with Iran. They have blown up oil pipelines in the past and have been blamed for attacks, including a 2018 assault on a military parade that killed at least 25 people in Ahvaz.
Water worries in the past have sent angry demonstrators into the streets in Iran. The country has faced rolling blackouts for weeks now, in part over what authorities describe as a severe drought. Precipitation had decreased by almost 50 percent in the last year, leaving dams with dwindling water supplies.
The protests in Khuzestan come as Iran struggles through repeated waves of infections in the coronavirus pandemic and as thousands of workers in its oil industry have launched strikes for better wages and conditions.
Iran’s economy also has struggled under US sanctions since then-President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to unilaterally withdraw America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers, crashing the value of he Islamic Republic’s currency, the rial.

Topics: Iran Protests

Yemen’s information minister slams Houthis for intimidation tactics against citizens

Yemen’s information minister slams Houthis for intimidation tactics against citizens
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

Yemen’s information minister slams Houthis for intimidation tactics against citizens

Yemen’s information minister slams Houthis for intimidation tactics against citizens
  • Mob intimidates civilians in there Yemen home
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s Information Minister, Muammar al-Eryani, has condemned a Houthi attack against the house of a civilian in the central governorate of Ibb this week.

The mob, led by senior militant Badar Al-Assal, damaged part of the house and intimidated its occupants Mohammed Aldaas and his family – mouthing racial slurs, Yemen state news agency Saba reported.
Al-Eryani said: “This is not the first and will not be the last in the series of Houthi daily crimes against the people of Ibb.” 
Al-Eryani warned the militia against their continued abuse of civilians living in the governorate, which included killings and financial extortions. 

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

Yemen to get more COVID-19 vaccines by end of month — health ministry
Middle-East
Yemen to get more COVID-19 vaccines by end of month — health ministry
Special Yemeni government scores fresh military gains in Marib province
Middle-East
Yemeni government scores fresh military gains in Marib province

Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks

Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks
Updated 19 July 2021
Reuters

Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks

Biden to host Jordan’s King Abdullah for broad array of Middle East talks
  • The King of Jordan is the first Middle East leader to visit the Biden White House
Updated 19 July 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden on Monday will host Jordan’s King Abdullah, a key US ally in a volatile region, in what will be the first of three face-to-face meetings with leaders from the Middle East expected soon.
Abdullah, who faced down a challenge to his authority in April from his half-brother, Prince Hamza, will have his first Oval Office talks with Biden since the US president took power in January.
He will also have a working breakfast with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday at the vice president’s residence. He will meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department on Tuesday.
Abdullah plays a unique role in the Middle East, seen by US officials as a moderate and pragmatic leader who can play a mediating role.
Abdullah is the first Middle East leader to visit the Biden White House, to be followed on July 26 by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. US and Israeli officials are working on scheduling a meeting soon between Biden and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
A senior Biden administration official said the president’s talks with the king are expected to include the way forward for Israel and the Palestinians with Bennett having recently replaced Benjamin Netanyahu as Israeli prime minister.
Tensions remain high in the wake of the 11-day war in May between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.
Abdullah’s standing in his own country may come up in the talks. Jordan’s image as an island of stability in the turbulent Middle East was called into question after Prince Hamza was accused of a plot to destabilize the country in April.
Biden has offered full support to Abdullah, who will be joined at the White House by his wife, Queen Rania.
“We have great confidence in the king’s leadership, and I think the visit over the course of the coming days will just reaffirm that confidence,” a senior Biden administration official said.
Other topics likely to come up are the future of the Trump-era Abraham Accords, the normalization deals reached between Israel and four Arab states, negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program and Syria’s humanitarian crisis, the official said.

Topics: Biden Jordan

Related

Update Jordan sentences two sedition plotters to 15 years hard labor video
Middle-East
Jordan sentences two sedition plotters to 15 years hard labor

UAE reports 1,530 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths as mass vaccination continues

UAE reports 1,530 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths as mass vaccination continues
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

UAE reports 1,530 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths as mass vaccination continues

UAE reports 1,530 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths as mass vaccination continues
  • The UAE’s caseload now stands at 657,884 with 1,892 fatalities
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE reported 1,530 new coronavirus infections and seven deaths overnight as the country’s mass vaccination program continued.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said that with the additional cases of COVID-19, the UAE’s caseload now stands at 657,884 with 1,892 fatalities.

Health authorities have embarked on actively testing all people to enable early detection and treatment of the highly infectious disease, coupled with a massive roll out of inoculation efforts nationwide.

An additional 69,059 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours, putting the total number of doses given at 16,263,585 or a vaccine distribution rate of 164.44 doses per 100 people.

UAE health officials have encouraged those who received both doses of the Sinopharm vaccination to receive a booster shot to further improve immune response to the virus. Research around the world is under way to determine how effective mixing vaccines is in offering greater protection against new variants of COVID-19.

An earlier evaluation of the UAE government on the anti-viral medicine Sotrovimab, which was administered to high-risk COVID-19 patients, showed that a 100 percent prevention of death among those tested and a 99 percent prevention of admission to intensive care units.

The two-week study also noted that 97 percent of the patients fully recovered within 14 days.

Sotrovimab, being produced by global biopharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline, was consequently approved for use in the UAE after the local evaluation.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus

Related

UAE study finds COVID-19 medicine Sotrovimab prevents death among high-risk patients
Middle-East
UAE study finds COVID-19 medicine Sotrovimab prevents death among high-risk patients
UAE confirms 1,530 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths
Middle-East
UAE confirms 1,530 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Egypt seeks to restore passenger air traffic to pre-pandemic levels

An Egyptian flight crew member wears a protective mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt. (REUTERS file photo)
An Egyptian flight crew member wears a protective mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 18 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt seeks to restore passenger air traffic to pre-pandemic levels

An Egyptian flight crew member wears a protective mask following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt. (REUTERS file photo)
  • Montaser Manna, who is deputy minister of civil aviation, said that agreements had been made between the ministry and some African countries to establish a partnership
Updated 18 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Civil Aviation Minister Mohammed Manar has called for the concerted efforts required to restore passenger air traffic to what it was before the pandemic.

His call came as ways to maximize EgyptAir’s returns outside the country, especially within Africa, were discussed at a recent meeting. The minister and airline officials took part in the talks.

Manar discussed ways to revitalize and promote the airline’s sales in light of the pandemic’s impact on global travel.

He highlighted the airline’s aim to spread in Africa through the establishment of bodies in Ghana and South Sudan, in order to operate from there, and the launch of new flights from those countries to others.

He described it as a great investment that had been reviewed by authorities and one that would help the airline make gains from its fleet.

Montaser Manna, who is deputy minister of civil aviation, said that agreements had been made between the ministry and some African countries to establish a partnership.

It comes within a government framework and ministerial directives to support development and increase income.

Aircraft maintenance expertise from the airline’s engineers and specialists would be loaned out to inspect and maintain European planes landing in African countries under these deals, he explained.

Egyptian engineers had high levels of professionalism and craftsmanship, according to the minister, and some African countries were unable to maintain certain aircraft which hindered air traffic in these countries.

But if European and other countries were aware of the availability of full maintenance, spare parts, and the possibility of repairing aircraft malfunctions, it would encourage them to land in and fly to those African countries, he said.

He added that Egypt would provide such a service to those countries by way of an agreement, with specialist engineers and technicians being made available.

Engineers and technicians would be assigned according to the model they specialized and were trained in, he explained.

 

Topics: Egypt

Related

Special Egyptian Minister of Water Resource and Irrigation, Mohamed Abdel-Aty. (Reuters file photo)
Middle-East
Egypt seeks global push in Ethiopian dam talks
The Egyptian Actors’ Syndicate has criticized actress Hala Shiha’s changed attitude toward the movie “This Is Not Me” (Mesh Ana). (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Egyptian Actors Syndicate rejects Hala Shiha’s ‘obscurantism’

Latest updates

Biden battles Russian hacking groups with restrictions on IT firms
Biden battles Russian hacking groups with restrictions on IT firms
Careem launches $198 Bahrain-Saudi service
Careem launches $198 Bahrain-Saudi service
Russia reports successful test launch of hypersonic missile
Russia reports successful test launch of hypersonic missile
LeBron James, Don Cheadle talk hit film ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
The film stars basketball player LeBron James as a fictionalized version of himself. (AFP)
Afghanistan recalls ambassador to Pakistan over ‘security threats’
Afghanistan recalls ambassador to Pakistan over ‘security threats’

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.