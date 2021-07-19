Second filling of Ethiopia’s giant dam nearly complete – state media

UAE reports 1,530 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths as mass vaccination continues

DUBAI: The UAE reported 1,530 new coronavirus infections and seven deaths overnight as the country’s mass vaccination program continued.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said that with the additional cases of COVID-19, the UAE’s caseload now stands at 657,884 with 1,892 fatalities.

Health authorities have embarked on actively testing all people to enable early detection and treatment of the highly infectious disease, coupled with a massive roll out of inoculation efforts nationwide.

An additional 69,059 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours, putting the total number of doses given at 16,263,585 or a vaccine distribution rate of 164.44 doses per 100 people.

UAE health officials have encouraged those who received both doses of the Sinopharm vaccination to receive a booster shot to further improve immune response to the virus. Research around the world is under way to determine how effective mixing vaccines is in offering greater protection against new variants of COVID-19.

An earlier evaluation of the UAE government on the anti-viral medicine Sotrovimab, which was administered to high-risk COVID-19 patients, showed that a 100 percent prevention of death among those tested and a 99 percent prevention of admission to intensive care units.

The two-week study also noted that 97 percent of the patients fully recovered within 14 days.

Sotrovimab, being produced by global biopharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline, was consequently approved for use in the UAE after the local evaluation.