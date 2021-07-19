Audi reports 37 percent increase in Mideast first-half sales

DUBAI: Germany’s Audi Group reported a 37 percent increase in sales in the Middle East during the first half of 2021, its best regional performance for five years.
Audi Middle East’s Managing Director Carsten Bender said: “Our model offensive continues to have a strong impact in the market, and we are thrilled with these results. We are looking forward to continued market recovery and success in the region in the second half of the year.”
The German carmaker said it saw strong sales for its electric models, especially the e-tron Sportback.
Its brand portfolio includes Audi, Ducati and Lamborghini. In total in 2020, the Audi Group delivered 1.693 million vehicles under the Audi brand, 7,430 sports Lamborghinis and 48,042 Ducati motorcycles.
In a separate announcement, Lamborghini announced it had delivered 4,853 vehicles in the first six months of 2021, an increase of 37 percent year-on-year. The biggest markets, the US is still the top selling destination for Lamborghini, with 1502 vehicles, followed by mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao (602), Germany (391), the UK (318), Japan (258), the Middle East (226) and Italy (197).
Last month, the Italian super car manufacturer said it saw Saudi Arabia as potentially its strongest market in the Middle East.
“The UAE is currently the biggest one, but we think that Saudi Arabia could become the biggest — it’s currently No. 2. We have the right partner today, so there is a big opportunity. We see growth and more potential,” CEO Stephan Winkelmann told Arab News in June. Lamborghini has partnered with Saudi elite car dealership Samaco and now has outlets in Jeddah, Riyadh and Alkhobar.
