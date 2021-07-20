You are here

  • Home
  • The Well of Zamzam is a lasting miracle

The Well of Zamzam is a lasting miracle

Before the end of the Hajj or Umrah journey, visitors make sure to get a bottle or two of Zamzam water. (AN graphics)
Before the end of the Hajj or Umrah journey, visitors make sure to get a bottle or two of Zamzam water. (AN graphics)
Short Url

https://arab.news/92r9f

Updated 12 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

The Well of Zamzam is a lasting miracle

Before the end of the Hajj or Umrah journey, visitors make sure to get a bottle or two of Zamzam water. (AN graphics)
  • With no impurities, its water contains a good amount of natural minerals and hence distinct heavy taste
  • Before the end of the Hajj or Umrah journey, visitors make sure to get a bottle or two of Zamzam water
Updated 12 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: It is one of the most enduring miracles of Islam, representing God’s mercy. The Well of Zamzam first sprang 5,000 years ago under the feet of the Prophet Ismael after his mother Hagar, the second wife of Ibrahim, ran seven times between the two hills of Safa and Marwah looking for water to save her thirsty son.

The name of the well comes from the phrase Zome Zome, meaning “stop flowing,” a command repeated by Hagar as she attempted to contain the spring water.
The well’s ever-clean water has no moss, insects, fungus, or any other impurities. It contains a higher level of natural minerals than normal desalinated water. For this reason, it has a distinct, heavy taste.
Pilgrims are always keen to drink from the well and carry bottles filled with the water to their homelands since it is believed to be a natural source of healing for the sick, according to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).




The Holy Kaaba in the center of Makkah’s Grand Mosque on March 21, 1967. On the left is the entrance to the Zamzam well. Every year, millions of Muslims complete the Hajj pilgrimage to this sacred spot. (Getty Images)

The development and maintenance of the Well of Zamzam has been of major importance, with the water source protected for centuries in many ways. As the main source of water for visitors to Makkah in ancient times and for present-day pilgrims, the well has never stopped generating the blessed water for Muslims, except for a short period of time.
Throughout the ages, the well was guarded by Abd Al-Muttalib bin Hashim, grandfather of Prophet Muhammad, then by many Muslim caliphs up until modern times, when it fell under the protection of Saudi kings starting with the founder of current Saudi Arabia, King Abdul Aziz.
In the past, the holy well was protected in a primitive way, but during the late King Abdullah’s reign, a great leap was taken with regard to developing the way the well was maintained. He changed the methods of filling and distributing water across the Two Holy Mosques.
He also started the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz Zamzam Water Project (KPZW) in 2013.
With the increasing number of visitors coming for Umrah and Hajj, the demand for Zamzam water also rapidly increased. This necessitated more development for the well.
The construction cost of the project amounted to more than SR700 million ($187 million).
The project did away with many of the old unprofessional methods related to pumping, filtering, distributing and filling the water, replacing these with the newest, safest technologies.
In the past, the water used to be bottled manually in different-sized containers, without following an authorized bottling process, resulting in unwanted water pollution.
With this new project, however, there are two main sizes of authorized containers — five and 10 liters — in which the water is treated, bottled, stored, and distributed efficiently.
Before the end of the Hajj or Umrah journey, visitors make sure to get a bottle or two of Zamzam water before they leave, which in previous years used to result in chaos and unorganized queues. Today, the project allows water containers to be distributed to pilgrims inside buses or in airports in order to save time and prevent crowding.
Inside the Two Holy Mosques, the water is provided in coolers that undergo a daily cleaning and filling process.
The online purchase of Zamzam water is a part of the National Water Company’s project, which was initiated following the suspension of sales as a precaution during the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
Zamzam water is now distributed via the Saudi electronic business platform HNAK, which offers home delivery service as well.
Extraction, pumping and continued surveillance of storage and pipelines are achieved through the optical fiber technology of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition network.
With all these technologies, the quality of Zamzam water’s natural minerals is preserved and sustained according to meticulous research carried out to determine the most suitable methods of pumping and filtering.
To prevent all the characteristics of Zamzam water from being affected by any external natural contaminations, the Zamzam Studies and Research Center has applied rigorous quality control.
“In order to be able to manage the Well of Zamzam in a sustainable manner, we need to have a full understanding of the environmental and hydrogeological setting of this holy well and the sources of water reaching it, including water conductors in the area,” Samer Showman, president of the research center, told Arab News.
“We need to see how the water is being stored and how fast it is moving and the types of minerals it extracts through its journey between the rocks to understand what characterizes the fingerprint of Zamzam water.
“We have linked the mathematical model with a rainfall data network and rainfall stations in a different part of the aquifer to determine the exact volume and quantity of water that can be extracted throughout the year in Wadi Ibrahim,” he added.
Showman said that a special laboratory for Zamzam water in Makkah tracks and tests different samples of the water, which are analyzed on a weekly basis to maintain water quality.

Decoder

Zamzam

● The name of the well comes from the phrase Zome Zome, meaning ‘stop flowing,’ a command repeated by Hagar during her attempt to contain the spring water. ● Zamzam has over 60 names, including, Zamam, Taybah, Barah, Maymounah, Siqayatu-l Hajj, Barakah, Mubarakah, Kafiyah, ‘Afiyah, Muathibah.

Topics: Hajj 2021

Related

Special Hajj 2021: How epidemics impacted Hajj over time
Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2021: How epidemics impacted Hajj over time
Hajj pilgrims reach Muzdalifah after spending day at Arafat video
Saudi Arabia
Hajj pilgrims reach Muzdalifah after spending day at Arafat
The new bridge was designed by Dar Al-Handasah and constructed by the Saudi Binladin Group. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2021 explained: Jamarat Bridge
Hajj 2021 explained: Kiswa
Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2021 explained: Kiswa

Saudi authorities step up inspection of pilgrims’ tents as Hajj progresses

Saudi authorities step up inspection of pilgrims’ tents as Hajj progresses
Updated 31 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi authorities step up inspection of pilgrims’ tents as Hajj progresses

Saudi authorities step up inspection of pilgrims’ tents as Hajj progresses
  • Work is part of the daily inspection process that reviews services, gets feedback about them and addresses any issues that are raised
Updated 31 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

MAKKAH: Officials from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Monday inspected tents provided for pilgrims. It formed part of the daily inspections that are carried out to review the provision of services, get feedback about them and address any issues that have been raised.

Ministry officials, led by Acting Minister of Hajj and Umrah Issam bin Saad bin Saeed, were accompanied during the inspection by Abdulrahman Addas, CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites, along with other representatives of the commission and other organizations.

“These inspection tours started with the arrival of the first pilgrims to Mina and will be carried out until the end of the Hajj journey,” the ministry said.

“These inspections have helped shed light on some comments, identify the entities responsible for (the issues they raised) and entrust the competent bodies to urgently address them. This procedure ensures the safety and comfort of pilgrims, while recording the highest levels of satisfaction among them.

“These tours come within the scope of the efforts exerted by the ministry and commission officials to follow up on the service-providers system and the readiness of the holy sites and their infrastructure.

“This helps to guarantee the proper implementation of preventive measures, and of the service-provision standards throughout the stages of the Hajj journey.”

 

 

Topics: Hajj 2021 Makkah Mina Tent City of Mina

Related

Seconds count for Saudi Red Crescent Authority’s Hajj rapid-response teams
Saudi Arabia
Seconds count for Saudi Red Crescent Authority’s Hajj rapid-response teams
Special Hajj 2021: How epidemics impacted Hajj over time
Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2021: How epidemics impacted Hajj over time

Seconds count for Saudi Red Crescent Authority’s Hajj rapid-response teams

Seconds count for Saudi Red Crescent Authority’s Hajj rapid-response teams
Updated 20 July 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Seconds count for Saudi Red Crescent Authority’s Hajj rapid-response teams

Seconds count for Saudi Red Crescent Authority’s Hajj rapid-response teams
  • Emergency medicine technicians on motorcycles equipped with life-saving equipment can quickly get to sick pilgrims that bigger vehicles struggle to reach
Updated 20 July 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

ARAFAT: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) is making use of the latest mobile medical technology to better help sick pilgrims as quickly as possible during this year’s Hajj season.

“Motorbikes are equipped with the most advanced equipment and supplies, with all the medications a rapid-response task might require,” said Rayan Kassar, a member of the authority’s rapid response motorcycle team.

Each motorcycle is driven by an emergency medicine technician (EMT), who is accompanied by a medical specialist chosen depending on the nature of the reported emergency.

The SRCA, he said, provides the motorbikes and their crews to help people who are ill or injured in places that are difficult for larger vehicles to reach when a quick response is vital.

“We have some 15 motorbikes and we use them in the central area of the Grand Mosque and in the holy sites of Mina, Muzdalifah and Arafat, where ambulances find it difficult to reach an injured person or a patient who is in need of help from us in a very short time,” Kassar said.

Rayan Kassar of the SRCA's  rapid response motorcycle team. (AN photo)

He added that the motorbikes were ready to respond in five different parts of Mount Arafat on Monday. When the pilgrims move to the Grand Mosque, Muzdalifah and Mina, the bikes are available to help them in those locations.

“When the pilgrims were in the Grand Mosque two days ago, we attended some cases that required us to move at the highest possible speed,” Kassar said. “Arriving at the scene, we found most of the pilgrims were either too tired to move or just had sunstroke.”

In addition to the motorcycle units, 15 other vehicles are available when required, including tactical emergency medical services (EMS) and hazardous materials incident vehicles.

Hussein Nafi’e, the supervisor of the SRCA center at the holy sites, said it is necessary to be prepared constantly to respond to medical emergencies with the latest medical technology and equipment that can save lives.

“We haven’t yet used these vehicles but we are ready to swiftly intervene, if need be,” he said. “In fact, this service is part of our preparation to enhance our services.”

 

Topics: Hajj 2021 Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA)

Related

Saudi Red Crescent Authority chief inaugurates mobile command center
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Red Crescent Authority chief inaugurates mobile command center
The SRCA conducted more than 150 medical training courses for nearly 7,800 trainees from Saudi Red Crescent Authority. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Red Crescent Authority equips 12 emergency centers for pilgrims

Saudi interior minister checks workflow at Mina’s Hajj command center

Saudi interior minister checks workflow at Mina’s Hajj command center
Updated 20 July 2021
SPA

Saudi interior minister checks workflow at Mina’s Hajj command center

Saudi interior minister checks workflow at Mina’s Hajj command center
  • Visit follows center’s renovation, including expansion of CCTV suite
Updated 20 July 2021
SPA

Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif, who is also the chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee, has inspected the workflow at Mina’s command and control center.

During a meeting with security personnel, Prince Abdul Aziz followed up on the procedures to safely conduct Hajj this year.

Prince Abdul Aziz conveyed King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s greetings to those taking part in the Hajj season.

He stressed the need to abide by the precautionary and preventive measures and health protocols as the Kingdom continues to battle with the coronavirus disease (2019).

The meeting reviewed the current stages of the Hajj security plans and preparations by personnel to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

Prince Abdul Aziz recently inaugurated the expansion and renovation of the security headquarters in Mina and its CCTV surveillance room, which has been equipped with the latest technology along with increasing its operational capacity.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Interior Minister Dr. Nasser bin Abdul Aziz Al-Dawood, Assistant Minister of Interior for Operations Affairs Gen. Saeed bin Abdullah Al-Qahtani and Undersecretary at the Ministry of Interior Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Faleh.

 

 

Topics: Hajj 2021 Mina

Related

Special Hajj 2021: How epidemics impacted Hajj over time
Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2021: How epidemics impacted Hajj over time
General view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 21 2020. (REUTERS)
Saudi Arabia
Doctor says Delta variant concerning ahead of Hajj

Saudi UN envoy hosts farewell party for Egyptian counterpart

Saudi UN envoy hosts farewell party for Egyptian counterpart
Updated 20 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi UN envoy hosts farewell party for Egyptian counterpart

Saudi UN envoy hosts farewell party for Egyptian counterpart
Updated 20 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, held a farewell party for his Egyptian counterpart, Mohamed Edris, to mark the end of the latter’s tenure as his country’s permanent representative to the organization.

A number of other ambassadors from Arab countries attended the ceremony in New York, during which Al-Mouallimi wished Edris success in whatever comes next.

The Egyptian ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation for the generous gesture, which he said was not surprising as it reflected the bonds of friendship, brotherhood and common interests that bind the two countries.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi ambassador to Tajikistan Walid Al-Rasheedan delivered the aid to the Tajik government. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi COVID-19 aid arrives in Tajikistan
Saudi Arabia’s king and crown prince exchange Eid Al-Adha greetings with Muslim leaders
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s king and crown prince exchange Eid Al-Adha greetings with Muslim leaders

Saudi Red Crescent Authority equips 12 emergency centers for pilgrims

The SRCA conducted more than 150 medical training courses for nearly 7,800 trainees from Saudi Red Crescent Authority. (SPA)
The SRCA conducted more than 150 medical training courses for nearly 7,800 trainees from Saudi Red Crescent Authority. (SPA)
Updated 20 July 2021
SPA

Saudi Red Crescent Authority equips 12 emergency centers for pilgrims

The SRCA conducted more than 150 medical training courses for nearly 7,800 trainees from Saudi Red Crescent Authority. (SPA)
  • The emergency teams are backed by a fleet of more than 40 advanced ambulances equipped with the latest medical equipment
Updated 20 July 2021
SPA

ARAFAT: The Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) has intensified its operations to receive pilgrims in Arafat and Muzdalifah by equipping 12 emergency centers, supported by 98 paramedics, to provide the finest emergency services during this year’s Hajj season.
The emergency teams are backed by a fleet of more than 40 advanced ambulances equipped with the latest medical equipment.
The supervisor of the Arafat and Muzdalifah areas, Hassan Nafeh, explained that the SRCA’s plans include the roads leading to Arafat, where the pilgrims’ march will be monitored, in addition to the entrances and exits, while emergency centers have been established all around Arafat and Muzdalifah to provide emergency services to pilgrims around the clock.
The SRCA conducted more than 150 medical training courses for nearly 7,800 trainees from the SRCA and staff from government and private sectors bodies participating in this year’s Hajj. The beneficiaries represented 18 government and private entities, including the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, the National Water Co., the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, among others. 

Topics: Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA)

Related

General view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, June 21 2020. (REUTERS)
Saudi Arabia
Doctor says Delta variant concerning ahead of Hajj
Hajj 2021 explained: Kiswa
Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2021 explained: Kiswa
The new bridge was designed by Dar Al-Handasah and constructed by the Saudi Binladin Group. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Hajj 2021 explained: Jamarat Bridge
Before the end of the Hajj or Umrah journey, visitors make sure to get a bottle or two of Zamzam water. (AN graphics)
Saudi Arabia
The Well of Zamzam is a lasting miracle

Latest updates

Global Village welcomes innovative F&B concepts
Entrepreneurs can bid for their very own street food kiosk offering over the coming weeks to be part of the popular street food scene at Global Village.
Ascott Corniche Alkhobar offers discount for Eid staycation
Guests can choose from studios, and one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments.
Saudia Cargo’s on-time performance amid pandemic recognized
Photo/Supplied
Morocco’s economic growth to slow to 2.9% in 2022
Morocco has Africa’s largest vaccinated population, administering near 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines so far. (AP)
Startup of the Week: Saudi company offers eco-friendly travel luggage
Photo/Supplied

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.