UK demands EU agree to new post-Brexit deal for N.Ireland

UK demands EU agree to new post-Brexit deal for N.Ireland
Britain’s Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis giving a statement on the Northern Ireland protocol. UK government Wednesday demanded EU re-negotiate post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland after rioting and business disruptions. (AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

UK demands EU agree to new post-Brexit deal for N.Ireland

UK demands EU agree to new post-Brexit deal for N.Ireland
  • European Union has long insisted that it is up to London to implement what it agreed in their drawn-out Brexit divorce
  • US administration is also looking on warily at the UK manoeuvres
Updated 19 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: The UK government on Wednesday demanded the EU re-negotiate post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland after rioting and business disruption hit the restive province.
The European Union has long insisted that it is up to London to implement what it agreed in their drawn-out Brexit divorce, and the US administration is also looking on warily at the UK maneuvers.
London stopped short of suspending the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol, which requires checks on goods crossing over from mainland Britain.
But Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis told parliament that while the UK had negotiated the protocol “in good faith,” its real-world application by the EU had entailed “considerable and continuing burdens.”
“Put simply, we cannot go on as we are,” he said.
Rather than ad-hoc grace periods for border checks, Lewis said the UK was seeking a “standstill period” for the protocol including legal action by the EU.
He pressed for a new dialogue “that deals with the problems in the round.”
“We urge the EU to look at it with fresh eyes and work with us to seize this opportunity and put our relations on a better footing.”
The protocol was painstakingly negotiated to avoid a hard border with Ireland, by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market.
Northern Ireland, which suffered three decades of sectarian conflict until a peace agreement in 1998, has been rocked by violence this year, in part against the protocol.
Many pro-UK unionists see it as creating a de facto border in the Irish Sea with mainland Britain and say they feel betrayed.
In its proposals, Britain urged the EU to stop broad checks and focus more squarely on goods “genuinely” at risk of entering its single market via Northern Ireland.
The government insisted that for all other goods, a light touch was needed to preserve Northern Ireland’s integral status as part of the UK.
It also wants the removal of any oversight role by the European Court of Justice.
Frustrated at the new red tape since the UK left the EU fully at the start of this year, several UK companies have already suspended sales to Northern Ireland, or are offering a reduced choice.
Retail chain Marks and Spencer said that in the protocol’s current guise, there will be “gaps on the shelves” in Northern Ireland this Christmas.
In a phone call Tuesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Irish counterpart Micheal Martin the protocol was “causing significant disruption” and changes were essential, according to Downing Street.
But the EU, seeking to preserve the integrity of its single market, says Britain has been acting in bad faith, knowing full well what it signed up to.
There was no immediate comment from Brussels, but European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen last week denied the EU was being dogmatic in its application of the protocol.
Ireland’s European affairs minister Thomas Byrne said Dublin would “listen carefully to what the British government have to say,” but insisted that any remedies must respect the hard-fought pact.
“We’re willing to discuss any creative solutions within the confines of the protocol,” he told BBC radio.
“But we have to recognize as well that Britain decided itself to leave the single market of the European Union, to apply trade rules, to apply red tape to its goods that are leaving Britain, to goods that are coming into Britain.”
The protracted rows over the protocol are drawing concern further afield from President Joe Biden’s US administration.
State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters the administration wanted both sides “to negotiate within the existing mechanisms when differences do arise.”
John Kerry, Biden’s climate envoy and a former secretary of state, told BBC radio that the Irish-American president was “deeply immersed in the issue.”
Both he and Secretary of State Antony Blinken are “deeply committed in making certain that the (Good Friday) agreement holds and there is peace ultimately,” Kerry said.

Topics: Northern Ireland Brexit UK government Brandon Lewis

Daimler sees chip shortage dragging on into 2022

Daimler sees chip shortage dragging on into 2022
Updated 7 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

Daimler sees chip shortage dragging on into 2022

Daimler sees chip shortage dragging on into 2022
  • Daimler cut production due to chip shortage
  • Company sees less severe chip shortage in 2022
Updated 7 min 33 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: A global shortage of semiconductor chips will dent car sales in the second half of 2021 and will extend into 2022, Daimler AG said on Wednesday, but the maker of Mercedes-Benz vehicles left unchanged its profit margin outlook for this year.
Along with other carmakers, Daimler cut back production this year because of a chip shortage during the coronavirus pandemic, prompting the German company to focus on higher-margin models.
Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhelm told investors that although the chip shortage would last into 2022, it would be less severe than this year.
The premium carmaker, which also faces the challenge of high prices for steel, copper and aluminum in the second half of 2021, said its visibility into how chip supply would develop was currently low.
“Improving supply visibility is a top priority for us,” Chief Executive Ola Källenius told a conference call with analysts and investors, although he said the chip shortage “is a fixable problem.”
The shortage comes as demand for cars has spiked during the global economy’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis, driving up prices of new and used vehicles as inventories shrink.
Some carmakers have adapted to the chip shortage by dropping some features from their models. General Motors Co. said in March some pickup trucks would not have a fuel management module, hurting their fuel economy performance.
Others, including Daimler, have produced vehicles that are still waiting for chips so they can be completed.
“We have some unfinished cars, but we have not let this balloon out of proportion,” Källenius said.
Mercedes-Benz car sales in the second quarter jumped 27 percent, with a 54 percent jump in Europe, Daimler’s second market after China.
After soaring in late 2020 and the first quarter, Mercedes-Benz sales in China gained just 5.8 percent in the second quarter.
Källenius said order books for the flagship S-class sedans were “very healthy.” But he said the supply chain issues “are holding us back.”
The company said it expected full-year car sales to be in line with 2020 levels, after previously forecasting car unit sales this year would be significantly above last year’s.
Daimler said 2021 adjusted profit margins at its truck and bus division would be between 6 percent and 7 percent, which is below its previous forecast for a range of 6 percent to 8 percent.
The company confirmed second-quarter adjusted group earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at 5.42 billion euros ($6.38 billion), with car and truck divisions beating analyst targets.

Topics: #daimler #automotive #globalchipshortage

Harley profit beats as turnaround plan shows signs of progress

Harley profit beats as turnaround plan shows signs of progress
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

Harley profit beats as turnaround plan shows signs of progress

Harley profit beats as turnaround plan shows signs of progress
  • Unit sales of bikes in the US higher than in the second quarter of 2019
  • Lifts operating income growth forecast for financial services segment
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

MILWAUKEE: US motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc. on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, as it benefited from its focus on selling high-margin touring and cruiser bikes under a new turnaround plan.
Harley, which has struggled to increase sales beyond its core baby-boomer market, in February unveiled a plan to boost profits by shifting its focus back to big bikes, while eliminating slow-selling models and exiting money-losing dealerships and markets.
Although the company’s performance in the latest quarter was exaggerated by a favorable statistical base as most of its dealerships in the United States were hit by pandemic-linked lockdowns last year, it offered signs that Chief Executive Officer Jochen Zeitz’s strategy was gaining traction.
For example, unit sales of its bikes in the United States — Harley’s biggest market — were higher than in the second quarter of 2019.
Similarly, the motorcycle maker has been able to drive up sales despite spending less on marketing and promotions.
“We are starting to see the initial proof points as we execute our Hardwire Strategy,” Zeitz said in a statement.
The company revised down operating income guidance from motorcycle sales to 6 percent to 8 percent in 2021 from 7 percent-9 percent estimated earlier, citing higher tariffs on its bikes in the European Union, its second-biggest market.
It, however, lifted the operating income growth forecast for its financial services segment.
On an adjusted basis, Harley earned $1.41 per share in the quarter, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.17 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Revenue from motorcycles and related products nearly doubled to $1.33 billion. The company said its shipments doubled to 56,700 units in the second quarter.

Topics: #automotive #harleydavidson #earnings

Saudi Arabia steps up crackdown on shadow economy

Saudi Arabia steps up crackdown on shadow economy
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia steps up crackdown on shadow economy

Saudi Arabia steps up crackdown on shadow economy
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has stepped up efforts to crack down on the shadow economy.
It follows the introduction of an anti-concealment law to ensure that foreign investors operating in the Kingdom are doing so under the correct commercial arrangements and with the relevant licenses in place.
The Kingdom’s commerce ministry referred 446 commercial concealment cases to the Public Prosecution during the first half of this year, Al Eqtisadiah reported. At the same time, some 16,000 inspections were carried out on businesses to verify their compliance.
The new legislation includes fines of as much as SR5 million ($1.3 million) and up to five years in prison for violators. It also rewards whistleblowers with up to 30 percent of any fine collected, while protecting their identity.
The government in March introduced an option for people in breach of the new law to make the necessary changes needed to become compliant. The grace period to make such changes expires on Aug. 23, 2021 by which time they are expected to either operate under the rule of the new law or face the legal consequences.

Topics: FDI Law Legislation

Virus scare puts dollar near year's highs as bitcoin back above $30,000

Virus scare puts dollar near year's highs as bitcoin back above $30,000
Virus scare puts dollar near year's highs as bitcoin back above $30,000
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

Virus scare puts dollar near year's highs as bitcoin back above $30,000

Virus scare puts dollar near year's highs as bitcoin back above $30,000
  • The global spread of the Delta variant has rattled currency markets
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

SINGAPORE: The dollar stood on the verge of fresh year-to-date peaks on Wednesday, as jitters about surging virus infections buttressed gains built on higher interest rate expectations, with investors waiting on the European Central Bank for their next cue.
In the digital space, cryptocurrencies clawed back Tuesday’s losses to drag bitcoin from a one-month low and back over $30,000.
The euro touched its lowest since April on Tuesday and, at $1.1772 in Asia, was not far above the year’s nadir at $1.1704. It might find support if the ECB fails to meet expectations for a dovish tweak to rates guidance at its Thursday meeting. But if that is delivered, it could open the way for further weakness.
“The implication is the ECB’s monetary policy will now remain ultra easy for even longer which is a headwind to the euro,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Kim Mundy.
Other majors likewise faced difficulty escaping multi-month lows leaving sterling, the Canadian, Australia and New Zealand dollars to trade under pressure in the Asia session.
“The US dollar does seem to have quite an undertow of support,” said Westpac analyst Sean Callow in Sydney.

Topics: FX Currencies CRYPTO

Kuwait to spend $65.1 billion on 19 strategic projects

Kuwait to spend $65.1 billion on 19 strategic projects
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

Kuwait to spend $65.1 billion on 19 strategic projects

Kuwait to spend $65.1 billion on 19 strategic projects
  • Diversified and sustainable economy projects account for almost half of the spending
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait has allocated some 19.6 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($65.1 billion) covering 19 strategic projects during the current annual development plan, Al-Anba reported.
The newspaper catalogued progress on ten major projects, most notably the eastern runway at the international airport, the Sabah Al-Salem Kuwait University City, the Kuwait Airport expansion, the Al-Mutlaa residential city project, and the railway network project.
The Ministry of Health is also adding new buildings to both Farwaniya Hospital and Al-Adan Hospital as well the new Al-Sabah Hospital project.
In the energy sector, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) is spearheading the Clean Fuels project and the Al-Zour Refinery, which are both in the final delivery stage.
Kuwait and other Gulf states are seeking to encourage the use of private finance to help fund major infrastructure projects in an effort to free up more funds as budgets come under pressure.
Diversified and sustainable economy projects account for almost half of the spending on the country's strategic projects.

Topics: economy construction ppp

