ROKiT Venturi looking for strong London weekend to set up Formula E world title push

ROKiT Venturi Racing Team are pinpointing a strong weekend at the penultimate round of the Formula E world championship season in London on Saturday and Sunday.
ROKiT Venturi Racing Team are pinpointing a strong weekend at the penultimate round of the Formula E world championship season in London on Saturday and Sunday. (Supplied/ROKiT Venturi)
ROKiT Venturi Racing Team are pinpointing a strong weekend at the penultimate round of the Formula E world championship season in London on Saturday and Sunday. (Supplied/ROKiT Venturi)
ROKiT Venturi Racing Team are pinpointing a strong weekend at the penultimate round of the Formula E world championship season in London on Saturday and Sunday. (Supplied/ROKiT Venturi)
ROKiT Venturi Racing Team are pinpointing a strong weekend at the penultimate round of the Formula E world championship season in London on Saturday and Sunday. (Supplied/ROKiT Venturi)
ROKiT Venturi Racing Team are pinpointing a strong weekend at the penultimate round of the Formula E world championship season in London on Saturday and Sunday. (Supplied/ROKiT Venturi)
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

ROKiT Venturi looking for strong London weekend to set up Formula E world title push

ROKiT Venturi Racing Team are pinpointing a strong weekend at the penultimate round of the Formula E world championship season in London on Saturday and Sunday. (Supplied/ROKiT Venturi)
  • The UK capital is hosting rounds 12 and 13 before the championship concludes in Berlin in August
  • ExCeL becomes Formula E’s newest track
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The ROKiT Venturi Racing Team are pinpointing a strong weekend at the penultimate round of the Formula E world championship season in London on Saturday and Sunday.

The UK capital is hosting rounds 12 and 13 before the championship concludes in Berlin in August.

By swapping the former host venue of Battersea Park for the ExCeL, the arena becomes Formula E’s newest track and the 2.252-kilometre long venue boasts a handful of firsts for the championship making it one of the most unique racing circuits in the world.

Susie Wolff, ROKiT team principal, believes the new track will pose a stiff challenge for all the drivers and teams.

“As the penultimate race weekend of the season, the London E-Prix is of crucial importance - scoring well at the ExCeL will be essential to set up August’s finale in Berlin,” she said. “In New York, we saw once again just how fast things can change in Formula E and we still have plenty of work to do to achieve the performances that we know we’re capable of.

“London is going to be very challenging for the drivers, not only due to the varying surface grip levels inside the venue versus outside, but also the height variations of the track especially the down hill section at the start - which I’m sure will make it very interesting for the fans to watch.

“As with any new circuit, completing consistent running throughout practice will be important to establish a performance baseline and hopefully, we can be in the mix and threaten for big points,” she added.

ROKiT Venturi driver Edoardo Mortara, who is currently fourth in the Driver’s Championship standings and nine points behind leader Sam Bird, is hoping to put a bad performance in the previous round in New York behind him.

“New York wasn’t a great weekend for me but I’m looking forward to getting back out on track and I’m excited to race on the ExCeL circuit for the first time,” he said. “As always consistency will be the key during our practice session and I’m preparing myself to face the usual challenges posed by qualifying in Group 1. 

“If we can qualify well, I’m confident that we’ll be able to finish well if we focus on our own race, at this late stage in the title fight, scoring points consistently is the most important thing,” he added.

Norman Nato, on the other side of the ROKiT Venturi garage and Formula E rookie, is relishing the chance to test himself against the best on a new circuit.

“Racing on a circuit that is new for everyone should level the playing field and as a rookie, it will hopefully be a big equalizer because I won’t be playing catch up,” he said. “The ExCeL track looks very technical but also very fast and I think it will produce some good racing action for the fans.

“Over the past few races, we have shown that we have the pace as a team and if we’re able to improve in qualifying, I’m confident that we can challenge the top five and score some big points, and I can’t wait to get back into the car and get the weekend underway.”

Featuring 22 corners, the ExCeL circuit is not only the most complex on the Season 7 calendar but also the most technical in the history of Formula E, with no other track featuring this number of turns.

Training ground bust-up shows Al-Hilal won’t surrender title without a fight

Training ground bust-up shows Al-Hilal won’t surrender title without a fight
Updated 21 July 2021
John Duerden

Training ground bust-up shows Al-Hilal won’t surrender title without a fight

Training ground bust-up shows Al-Hilal won’t surrender title without a fight
  • Coach Leonardo Jardim will hope players maintain burning desire to succeed as club plays down live-streamed disagreement
Updated 21 July 2021
John Duerden

Every league around the world has its famous training ground “bust-ups,” and the latest entry into the pantheon that includes such stars as Neymar, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Robinho comes from Al-Hilal. If new coach Leonardo Jardim had any doubts as to the passion in his squad then events in Austria at the weekend should put those to rest. The Saudi champions are not going to give up their league crown without a fight.

In Asian football it is rare to see what goes on behind the scenes, doubly so when there is controversy. Al-Hilal was streaming a live training session on social media when it became apparent that Ali Al-Bulaihi and Argentinian midfielder Luciano Vietto were having words. Star striker Bafetimbi Gomis strolled over to give Al-Bulaihi a firm shove in the chest. The very unofficial word from the club was that it was much ado about nothing and just showed the desire among the squad to keep standards high. Any disciplinary proceedings will take place internally with apologies all round.

Such scenes have been common around the world at clubs big and small and such determination is necessary. Clubs need to have the right players, coaches and facilities in place to have success but the passion to win is the fuel that drives the machine forward. Big teams need big personalities and an even bigger desire to win.

This is why Al-Hilal won title number 17 earlier this year and are the most successful team in the history of Saudi football. The Riyadh giants did not get to the top of the Asian tree by being nice. They did it by exhibiting a certain ruthlessness.

Jardim can be ruthless too. When he arrived at Monaco back in 2014, he thought little of dropping the club’s star striker Radamel Falcao. With bigger prizes at stake such as the UEFA Champions League and Ligue 1 at stake in 2017, he rested his players for a cup semi-final at Paris Saint-Germain, lost 5-0 and took the criticism that he was devaluing the competition on the chin. Soon after Monaco were celebrating a first league title in 17 years.

The Portuguese boss will surely relish the sight of players getting worked up so early in pre-season. At Tottenham Hotspur his compatriot Jose Mourinho, as captured by the Amazon documentary “All or Nothing,” deliberately introduced aggression and energy in training sessions in order to get his players — who he felt were too nice — riled up. It remains to be seen how Jardim deals with the situation as high spirits are to be welcomed but any bad feeling is to be nipped in the bud.  

“A manager is permanently dealing with contradictions between the individual and the collective,” Jardim said in 2017 after leading Monaco to the French league title, just a season after PSG had finished 31 points clear at the top. “Sometimes, an approach that is too collective stops the quality of the individual from emerging.”

Perhaps the Hilal players were frustrated at the news that the first of their five friendly games — against local team FC Pinzgau — during their Austrian training camp had been canceled due to adverse weather conditions. Thursday’s meeting with Zeleznicar Pancevo is still set to go ahead. Two more opponents have yet to be confirmed but the Saudi champions will face Spanish club Eibar on July 30. Al-Hilal will return to Riyadh on Aug. 2 ready for the opening game of the season which will take place against the newly-promoted Al-Tai 12 days later.

For Jardim, it is vital that Al-Hilal’s players continue to display a burning desire as their rivals are strengthening ahead of the new season. Al-Nassr has been as busy as you would expect from an ambitious team that had a disappointing domestic season last time around. Brazilian star Talisca has arrived in Riyadh after being unable to enter China to play for two-time Asian champions Guangzhou. He joins Cameroonian star Vincent Aboubakar, who signed from Turkish giants Besiktas.

And then there is Al-Ittihad, the most improved team over last season. Perhaps the best signing the team has made has been keeping the boss. It did look like Fabio Carille was leaving Jeddah but the Brazilian is staying put. With the addition of Igor Coronado from Sharjah, Al-Ittihad will have extra firepower to go along with a full season from star defender Ahmed Hegazi. 

Compared to their rivals, Al-Hilal have been relatively quiet in the transfer market so far: Mali marksman Moussa Marega has arrived from FC Porto, and, as always, there have been plenty of rumours with stars such as Tottenham’s Lucas Moura and Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton linked with the club over the summer.

Activity may be stepped up in the coming days, as Jardim told club bosses that he wanted to take a look at the squad during the training camp to ascertain what changes were needed. 

The 46 year-old will not be afraid to rebuild if needed. In 2015 Monaco sold talented players Layvin Kurzawa, Yannick Carrasco, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Aymen Abdennour. Jardim rebuilt the team and made it one of the most entertaining outfits in Europe. Al-Hilal fans will not mind something similar. They also know that once the season starts, nobody will remember the pre-season training camp, but it could be an early sign that Al-Hilal will not give up their crown without a fight.

Brisbane picked to host 2032 Olympics without a rival bid

Brisbane picked to host 2032 Olympics without a rival bid
Updated 21 July 2021
AP

Brisbane picked to host 2032 Olympics without a rival bid

Brisbane picked to host 2032 Olympics without a rival bid
  • The Games will go back to Australia 32 years after the popular 2000 Sydney Olympics
  • The 2032 deal for the Australian east coast city looked done even months before the formal decision by IOC members
Updated 21 July 2021
AP

TOKYO: Brisbane was picked Wednesday to host the 2032 Olympics, the inevitable winner of a one-city race steered by the IOC to avoid rival bids.
The Games will go back to Australia 32 years after the popular 2000 Sydney Olympics. Melbourne hosted in 1956.
“We know what it takes to deliver a successful Games in Australia,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told International Olympic Committee voters in an 11-minute live video link from his office.
Brisbane follows 2028 host Los Angeles in getting 11 years to prepare for hosting the Games. Paris will host in 2024.
The 2032 deal for the Australian east coast city looked done even months before the formal decision by IOC members at their meeting ahead of the Tokyo Games, which open Friday.
The IOC gave Brisbane exclusive negotiating rights in February. That decision left Olympic officials in Qatar, Hungary and Germany looking blindsided with their own stalled bidding plans.
Brisbane was the first winner in a new bidding format. It lets the IOC approach potential candidates and pick them uncontested before the previously mandated seven-year advance mandated other in Olympic contests.
The streamlined process was designed to cut campaign costs, give the IOC more control and remove the risk of vote-buying.
Olympic events will be staged across the state of Queensland, including in Gold Coast, which hosted the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Milwaukee Bucks win NBA Finals to snap 50-year title drought

Milwaukee Bucks win NBA Finals to snap 50-year title drought
Updated 21 July 2021
AFP

Milwaukee Bucks win NBA Finals to snap 50-year title drought

Milwaukee Bucks win NBA Finals to snap 50-year title drought
  • The Bucks won the best-of-seven NBA Finals by four games to two
  • Only the fifth team to claim the crown after dropping the first two contests
Updated 21 July 2021
AFP

MILWAUKEE: Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in an astounding all-around performance and the Milwaukee Bucks captured their first NBA title since 1971 by defeating the Phoenix Suns 105-98 on Tuesday.
The Bucks won the best-of-seven NBA Finals by four games to two, becoming only the fifth team to claim the crown after dropping the first two contests.
Antetokounmpo, only the seventh player in finals history with a 50-point game, added 14 rebounds and five blocked shots as the Bucks went a NBA-best 10-1 at home in the playoffs to end their 50-year title drought.
“I want to thank Milwaukee for believing in me. I want to thank my teammates for playing hard with me,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m thankful I was able to get it done.”
Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Antetokounmpo had been questionable for the opener with a hyperextended knee.
But the 26-year-old Greek forward matched Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players to take NBA Finals MVP and NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same season.

FASTFACT

Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo matched Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon as the only players to take NBA Finals MVP and NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same season

“He’s a special human being. I’ve learned so much from him. He’s a special leader,” said Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. “These players are champions every day. They’ve embraced getting better every day.”
An expanded “Deer District” party zone outside the sold-out 20,000-seat arena welcomed 65,000 people watching on videoscreens and they had the celebration they had hoped to enjoy.
“I’m happy I was able to do it with this team for Milwaukee,” said Antetokounmpo. “And Coach Bud says we have to do it again.”
The Suns were foiled in their bid for the first crown in their 53-year history. Phoenix guard Chris Paul, playing in the first NBA Finals of his 16-year at age 36, led the Suns with 26 points.
“It hurts. Badly,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “But I’m also grateful we had this chance to play for a championship. The fourth quarter, it was pretty evident we just couldn’t score enough. We just couldn’t convert.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates with his Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Relentless Antetokounmpo, an often weak free throw shooter who made 17-of-19 from the line, scored 12 of his 20 third-quarter points in a 16-8 Bucks run that gave Milwaukee a 58-55 lead only 4:34 into the second half.
He was the first with a 20-point quarter in the finals since Jordan and the game hung on a knife’s edge, deadlocked at 77-77 entering the fourth quarter.
Antetokounmpo scored eight for the Bucks in a 10-6 Milwaukee run for a 94-88 lead midway into the fourth quarter and time and again he would answer when the Suns cut into the Bucks’ lead.
Phoenix’s Jae Crowder made two free throws to pull the Suns within 100-96 with 1:14 remaining but Khris Middleton answered with a jumper and added two free throws for an eight-point Milwaukee lead.
Paul missed a 3-pointer, Middleton grabbed the rebound and Bucks fans began celebrating.
“Everybody has got to process this and collect their thoughts,” Paul said after the game.
Middleton added 17 points for the Bucks while Bobby Portis had 16 off the Bucks bench and Jrue Holiday had 12 points and 11 assists.
Devin Booker added 19 points for Phoenix while Crowder had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Suns.
Paul fell to 0-13 in playoff games when game-six referee crew chief Scott Foster officiated. Paul had been critical of Foster after past outings.
The streak included Milwaukee’s win in game three of the finals, in which Antetokounmpo had 17 free throws and the Suns had only 16.
 

How the Olympic football tournament could lead to stardom for Saudi class of 2020

How the Olympic football tournament could lead to stardom for Saudi class of 2020
Updated 21 July 2021
John Duerden

How the Olympic football tournament could lead to stardom for Saudi class of 2020

How the Olympic football tournament could lead to stardom for Saudi class of 2020
  • Abdullah Al-Hamdan of Al-Hilal could be Tokyo 2020’s breakout star in the way the UAE’s Omar Abdulrahman shone at London 2012
Updated 21 July 2021
John Duerden

More than 50,000 football fans went to Old Trafford in the summer of 2012, expecting to see a Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani masterclass as Uruguay took on the United Arab Emirates during the London Olympics. Instead, it was Omar Abdulrahman who stole the show.

The playmaker, then only 20, put on a virtuoso performance to thrill the crowd, which included this writer’s brother who texted at half-time to ask about the bushy-haired player wearing the number 15 who provided a wonderful assist for Ismail Matar to open the scoring. 

It was a career-changing game for the Saudi-born star who was soon back in England’s northwest, trialling for Manchester City.

According to the club, “Amoory” was offered a contract and a likely loan move to Spain but preferred to stay with Al-Ain. The interest never went away, however, and there were links with Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus and other leading clubs in the years that followed.

Abdulrahman never went to Europe and the soon-to-be 30-year-old failed to take his chance. Only he knows if that is a source of regret. What can be said with certainty, however, is that the Olympics gave him an international stage on which to show his talents early in his career.

The same opportunities could happen in Japan for the best young players in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, who kick off their Olympic campaigns on Thursday against Ivory Coast and Spain, respectively.

FASTFACT

It is a great opportunity for Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Saudi Arabia’s 21-year-old striker, who could follow in the footsteps of Abdulrahman and make an international name for himself.

These stars have few chances to appear in the international spotlight, and one benefit of playing against Spain, Argentina and Australia (Egypt) and Ivory Coast, Brazil and Germany (Saudi) is that there will be a lot of eyes on these games.

The unique nature of the 2020 Olympics should also help — there will be no fans, fewer journalists than usual and few, if any, scouts making the journey to Japan in the middle of a global pandemic that has delayed the games by a year and cast a shadow over the entire event.

“The Olympics are not a high priority when compared to the U-17 or U-20 World Cups or even some of the continental youth tournaments,” a leading scout told Arab News. “But it is still one attended by plenty of scouts, and any player who shows his potential will get noticed.”

Instead of traveling around and picking which games to attend, everything now will be done online.

“That may make it better for players who don’t play for the traditional powers. In the past, you would go there with an idea of who you wanted to watch and focus on their games, but now it will be open for everyone. It’s not a good idea to travel to Japan at the moment and while it is always better to watch players in person, with no travel everyone will have more time to watch more games and see more players.”

That could be good news for Egypt and Saudi Arabia, especially the latter. It is no secret that Saudi players rarely go overseas and the squad that touched down on Tokyo’s Narita Airport at the weekend is fully a domestic-based roster, the only one of the 16 nations taking part (ironically, Egypt’s only overseas star, Ahmed Hegazi, plays in Saudi Arabia, for Al-Ittihad).

It is a great opportunity for Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Saudi Arabia’s 21-year-old striker, who could follow in the footsteps of Abdulrahman and make an international name for himself. Al-Hilal swooped in February to take Al-Hamdan away from Al-Shabab on a five-year deal. The Riyadh rivals were a little upset at seeing the talent they had helped develop at the club for years head across the city to the defending champions and, given what he is capable of, that bitterness is understandable.

While Al-Shabab may take time to come around, the rest of Saudi football have high hopes for the powerful striker who does not seem to have any weaknesses — good in the air, on the ground, and capable of creating goals as well as scoring them.

There have been concerns over the firepower of the Young Falcons in the big games against Ivory Coast, Germany and Brazil. If Al-Hamdan can step forward and get on the scoresheet, he will not only give the team a chance to improve a dismal Olympic record but also show that he is the ready to be the main marksman for the senior side for the next decade. With qualification for the 2022 World Cup due to start in September, and in a league where so much of the striking talent is foreign, Saudi Arabia need the Al-Hilal star to be as good as he can be.  

A six-month stint with Spain’s Sporting Gijon in 2019 gave Al-Hamdan a taste of Europe. He has already had a taste of being a full international player, and now the Olympics will provide a perfect chance to make a global name for himself.

Omar Abdulrahman did it in London and Abdullah Al-Hamdan can do it in Tokyo.

Game on: Saudi Olympics chiefs arrive in Tokyo to support KSA athletes

Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud, right, landed in Tokyo on Tuesday to support the Kingdom’s athletes at the Olympic Games. (SAOC)
Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud, right, landed in Tokyo on Tuesday to support the Kingdom’s athletes at the Olympic Games. (SAOC)
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

Game on: Saudi Olympics chiefs arrive in Tokyo to support KSA athletes

Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee President Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud, right, landed in Tokyo on Tuesday to support the Kingdom’s athletes at the Olympic Games. (SAOC)
  • Saudi Arabia has sent its largest ever Olympic delegation to Tokyo 202, with 11 individual qualifiers joined by the country’s U-23 football team
  • Kingdom’s footballers are first in action with match against Ivory Coast on Thursday
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Olympics chiefs from the Kingdom arrived in Japan on Tuesday to support the Saudi team ahead of the start of the Tokyo 2020 games.

Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, was joined in Tokyo by committee members Yasser Al-Mashal and Adwaa Al-Arifi, and Ibrahim Al-Qassim, secretary-general of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.

Saudi Arabia has sent its largest ever Olympic team to Tokyo, with 11 individual qualifiers and the U-23 football team.

Saudi athletes will take part in nine events, surpassing the record of six at the Athens Olympics in 2004.

The Olympics opening ceremony is on Friday at 8 p.m. in Tokyo, 2 p.m. in Saudi Arabia, but the baseball, softball and football competitions begin on Wednesday.

The athletics events begin on Friday, July 30, with 10 days of action culminating with the men’s marathon, which ends on the final day in Tokyo, Sunday, Aug. 8.

The Saudi U-23 footballers will be the first of the Kingdom’s representatives in action when they take on Ivory Coast at Yokohama International Stadium on
Thursday.

The Olympics are a showcase for young stars to attract the attention of scouts from the world’s top clubs.

The breakout star at London 2012, for example, was Omar Abdulrahman of the UAE.

In Tokyo, all Saudi eyes will be on the 21-year-old Al-Hilal striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan.

“The Olympics are not a high priority when compared to the U-17 or U-20 World Cups,” one leading scout told Arab News. “But it is still one attended by plenty of scouts, and any player who shows his potential will get noticed.”

 

