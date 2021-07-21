You are here

Report: Lebanon could turn into ‘Venezuela of the Mediterranean’

People shop at a supermarket as they begin to stock up on provisions, in Beirut, Lebanon. (AP file photo)
People shop at a supermarket as they begin to stock up on provisions, in Beirut, Lebanon. (AP file photo)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Exponential and weekly increase of basic food prices is an indicator Lebanon is ‘slipping into hyperinflation’
  • Report says a majority of Lebanese people will struggle to secure their minimum needs without the help of relief institutions
BEIRUT: The cost of food in Lebanon has skyrocketed 700 percent over the past two years, and more importantly, the increase has picked up pace in recent weeks, according to a Crisis Observatory report released on Wednesday.

The Crisis Observatory is an interdisciplinary research program launched by the American University of Beirut (AUB) to track the repercussions of the economic crisis in Lebanon.

The report reflected the current state of the country as malls and shops, usually bustling with Eid Al-Adha celebrations, were empty and stagnant this week as much of Lebanon’s middle class can no longer afford to go shopping due to the dramatic increase in prices.

All of this is amid the country’s inability to form a government as Lebanon is teetering on the edge of social and economic collapse.

While the AUB Crisis Observatory report revealed staggering financial shortcomings, it also concluded that Lebanon could turn into the “Venezuela of the Mediterranean” and it predicted a majority of the Lebanese people would struggle to secure their minimum needs without the help of relief institutions.

The report said the exponential and weekly increase of basic food prices is an indicator that the country is “slipping into hyperinflation.”




The price of a basic food basket increased by more than 50 percent in less than a month, Crisis Observatory at the American University of Beirut said. (AFP)

The price of a basic food basket increased by more than 50 percent in less than a month, it said, while clothing has become somewhat of a luxury. Families complained about their inability to buy new clothes for their children on Eid Al-Adha because, as one mother put it, the pants she used to buy at 30,000 pounds are now sold for 400,000 pounds.

FASTFACT

The American University of Beirut Crisis Observatory report concluded that Lebanon could turn into the ‘Venezuela of the Mediterranean’ and it predicted a majority of the Lebanese people would struggle to secure their minimum needs without the help of relief institutions.

“We were expecting to see more customers on Eid Al-Adha, but people’s purchasing power has plummeted,” Therese, owner of a bar in Beirut, said.

“Lebanese expatriates who came to summer in Lebanon have helped revive the tourism a little bit, but we are afraid of what will happen once they leave.”

The report, accessed by Arab News, said the price of basic food items “have dramatically increased in the first half of July,” according to the price lists of Lebanon’s economy ministry and the price courses conducted regularly by the observatory’s researchers.

According to the observatory, “the prices for basic food items, including vegetables, grains, dairy products, beef, eggs, and oil, have soared by more than 700 percent since July 2019, before the financial and economic collapse.”

The price of local bread, which is supposed to be subsidized with a wheat and flour import at the official exchange rate, has increased by 233 percent since May 2020, the report said.

Based on food prices in the first half of July, a family of five was spending more than 3.5 million pounds on food per month. That figure does not take into account the additional costs for water, electricity or cooking gas.

“According to these prices, a family’s budget just for food is around five times the minimum wage, which stands at 675,000 pounds,” the report said. “That was once worth almost $450, but today barely fetches $30 on the black market.”

The observatory linked the inflation of food prices to the devaluation of the Lebanese pound against the US dollar, where the Lebanese currency has lost more than 90 percent of its value in the past two years. According to the report, the inflation “is expected to continue with the projected additional decline in the Lebanese pound’s value in the coming months.”

The fate of Lebanon remains unknown amid the collapse of state institutions.

The country’s politicians have failed to form a government, almost a year after the resignation of Hassan Diab’s government in the aftermath of the catastrophic Beirut blast on Aug. 4, 2020, which killed 211 people and injured more than 6,000.

Nine months after he was designated as prime minister, Saad Hariri announced his inability to form a government on July 15 and stepped down. He failed to reach an agreement with Lebanon President Michel Aoun over a second lineup that Hariri had presented to him.

The parliamentary consultations, aimed at designating a new Sunni figure to form a government, are set to take place on Monday. All of this despite a Sunni resentment against the Lebanese president and his political party’s way of dealing with the prime minister’s constitutional powers.

Imams and khatibs heavily criticized Lebanese politicians in their Eid khutbahs. Some of them even mentioned Aoun by name in an attempt to hold all politicians responsible for the poverty, shortages, and struggles that Lebanon has been grappling with for months.

UN Security Council condemns ‘cowardly terrorist attack’ in Baghdad

The blast, the deadliest in the Iraqi capital over the past six months, took place in Al-Wuhailat market as families prepared for Eid Al-Adha. (Reuters)
The blast, the deadliest in the Iraqi capital over the past six months, took place in Al-Wuhailat market as families prepared for Eid Al-Adha. (Reuters)
Updated 56 min 53 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

UN Security Council condemns ‘cowardly terrorist attack’ in Baghdad

The blast, the deadliest in the Iraqi capital over the past six months, took place in Al-Wuhailat market as families prepared for Eid Al-Adha. (Reuters)
  • Council reminds member states that fighting terrorism is an obligation under UN Charter and says perpetrators must be brought to justice
  • Blast left 30 dead and dozens injured in busy market as families prepared for Eid Al-Adha
Updated 56 min 53 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: The members of the UN Security Council condemned “in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist attack” on a busy market in Baghdad on Monday.

The blast, the deadliest in the Iraqi capital over the past six months, took place in Al-Wuhailat market as families prepared for Eid Al-Adha. It left more than 30 people dead and dozens injured.

According to multiple reports, Daesh claimed responsibility for the suicide attack as women and children were among the dead and wounded.

Offering their “deepest sympathy and condolences” to the victims’ families and the Iraqi government, council members underscored the need to hold “perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.”

They urged all UN member states to cooperate with the Iraqi authorities during their investigation as it is in line with their obligations under international law and security council resolutions.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the 15-member body reiterated that any acts of terrorismare “criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.”

Emphasizing that terrorism constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, council members reminded nations that combating terrorism is an obligation under the UN Charter, international law, international human rights law, international refugee law, and international humanitarian law.

The council reiterated its support for the “independence, sovereignty, unity, territorial integrity, democratic process and prosperity of Iraq.” It vowed to continue the fight against terrorism, including against Daesh.

Topics: Middle East Iraq UN UN Security Council

German woman caught Covid in Iran jail, daughter says

German woman caught Covid in Iran jail, daughter says
Updated 21 July 2021
AFP

German woman caught Covid in Iran jail, daughter says

German woman caught Covid in Iran jail, daughter says
  • Nahid Taghavi was arrested at her Tehran apartment in October after years fighting for human rights
  • Taghavi has tested positive for the virus and her condition is "very bad", her daughter said
Updated 21 July 2021
AFP

BERLIN: The daughter of a German-Iranian woman held in Iran said Wednesday that her mother has contracted Covid-19 in prison and her life is in “imminent danger.”
Nahid Taghavi was arrested at her Tehran apartment in October after years fighting for human rights in Iran, in particular for women’s rights and freedom of expression, according to the human rights group IGFM.
According to Taghavi’s daughter, Mariam Claren, the 66-year-old architect is being held in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, where she is awaiting sentencing on a “security charge.”
“At the beginning of this month, a Covid-19 outbreak started in the women’s wing” of the prison and “authorities have not implemented the required hygiene measures,” Claren said in a statement.
Taghavi has tested positive for the virus and her condition is “very bad,” Claren said.
“She is suffering from a fever, chills and severe pain in her limbs,” she said, noting that her mother suffers from pre-existing conditions including high blood pressure and diabetes.
“For someone at her age with pre-existing health conditions and now testing positive for Covid-19, her life is in imminent danger,” she said, calling for her mother’s immediate release.
Germany’s foreign ministry said in October that it was aware of the arrest of a German-Iranian woman in Iran, but did not name the detained citizen.
Iran is rushing to contain a new record surge in Covid cases, with government offices, banks and many businesses shut in the capital Tehran on Tuesday.
Already hit by the deadliest outbreak in the Middle East, the Islamic republic has been gripped by what authorities warned would be a “fifth wave” driven by the aggressive Delta variant.

Topics: Nahid Taghavi German iranian COVID-19

Egyptians ignore virus warnings to celebrate Eid El-Adha in large gatherings

People, some of them wearing protective face masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walk on Qasr el-Nil bridge leading to Cairo's Tahrir Square, Egypt. (REUTERS file photo)
People, some of them wearing protective face masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walk on Qasr el-Nil bridge leading to Cairo's Tahrir Square, Egypt. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 21 July 2021
MOHAMMED SHAMAA

Egyptians ignore virus warnings to celebrate Eid El-Adha in large gatherings

People, some of them wearing protective face masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, walk on Qasr el-Nil bridge leading to Cairo's Tahrir Square, Egypt. (REUTERS file photo)
  • Egypt has witnessed a recent decline in the number of COVID-19 cases with officials recording less than 70 new infections and under 10 deaths a day
Updated 21 July 2021
MOHAMMED SHAMAA

CAIRO: Egyptians have been ignoring government warnings about the dangers of spreading the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) with many joining large street gatherings to celebrate Eid El-Adha.

Thousands of people, many dressed in their newly bought Eid clothes, also headed for beaches and public parks as the religious holiday period got underway.

The Egyptian Ministry of Health highlighted the need for citizens to adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures urging anyone experiencing virus symptoms to go to their nearest hospital immediately.

Egypt has witnessed a recent decline in the number of COVID-19 cases with officials recording less than 70 new infections and under 10 deaths a day.

At Giza Zoo, balloon seller Moataz Fayez bemoaned the country’s economic situation for a decline in his sales. One of his customers, Ahmed El-Shahawi, 30, who was visiting the zoo with his four-year-old daughter, told Arab News: “We decided to celebrate Eid in the zoo to allow the children to play in an open-air space and see the animals.

“But the zoo is incredibly crowded, and people are not social distancing, despite the many posters informing them of its necessity,” he said.

Photojournalist Hadeer Mahmoud said that Eid El-Adha was an opportunity for families, and especially children, to have some fun, adding that public parks were ideal for those who could not afford to go to beaches or sports clubs.

Mahmoud works during Eid taking photographs, especially of animal sacrifices.

To commemorate the feast, millions of Egyptians performed Eid morning prayers in mosques, before attending ceremonies for the slaughter of sheep, cows, and sometimes camels. The meat from one-third of a sacrificed animal is traditionally given to the poor.

Sayed Abdel Ghafour, a taxi driver from Cairo, said: “I have saved money for the past six months to buy a sheep to sacrifice.” However, the 40-year-old noted that high prices this year meant he could not afford to buy a cow or large sheep.

“The purpose of the sacrifice is purely religious, regardless of the size of the sacrifice, but the sacrifice must be healthy and clean, and this is what really matters,” he added.

However, in Minya governorate, southern Egypt, Eid celebrations turned to tragedy when a student drowned in the Nile River.

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus

UN migration official: 20 migrants drown off Libya’s coast

UN migration official: 20 migrants drown off Libya’s coast
Updated 21 July 2021
AP

UN migration official: 20 migrants drown off Libya’s coast

UN migration official: 20 migrants drown off Libya’s coast
  • 20 people from one of the vessels had gone overboard and were presumed to have drowned
  • The circumstances under which the migrants went overboard were unclear, said International Organization for Migration spokeswoman
Updated 21 July 2021
AP

CAIRO: Libya’s coast guard intercepted Wednesday four boats in the Mediterranean Sea carrying migrants trying to reach Europe, a UN official said.
According to the migrants, 20 people from one of the vessels had gone overboard earlier in the day and were presumed to have drowned.
The circumstances under which the migrants went overboard were unclear, said Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the International Organization for Migration. The vessel was overcrowded as many of the rubber dinghies and dilapidated boats smuggling the migrants typically are.
It was the latest disaster in the Mediterranean involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe.
Since Tuesday, a total of seven vessels smuggling hundreds of migrants were intercepted off Libya’s coast, Msehli also said. Around 500 migrants, including nine children and 43 women, were returned to shore and taken to the Mabani detention center in Tripoli, she said.
Many of the migrants were exhausted and suffered from dehydration, she added.
There has been a spike in crossings and attempted crossings from Libya in recent months. Amnesty International has said that in the first six months of this year, more than 7,000 people intercepted at sea were forcibly returned to detention camps in Libya.
“The situation in the central Mediterranean is a humanitarian crisis,” Msehli said. “We are in July, and already have exceeded the number of interceptions for the entire year of 2020.”
An IOM report earlier this month said the number of migrants and refugees who died while attempting to reach Europe on dangerous sea crossings more than doubled so far this year, compared to the first six months of 2020.
The report said at least 1,146 people perished between January and June, with the Central Mediterranean route between Libya and Italy being the deadliest, claiming 741 lives.
The deadliest shipwreck so far this year took place on April 22 off Libya, when 130 people drowned despite the ship sending multiple distress calls.
Libya has in recent years emerged as the dominant transit point for migrants fleeing war and poverty in Africa and the Middle East. The oil-rich country plunged into chaos following a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime autocrat Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
Rights groups and officials at UN agencies that work with migrants and refugees have for years now cited survivor testimony about systematic abuse in the detention camps in Libya, including forced labor, beatings, rapes and torture. The abuse often accompanies efforts to extort money from families before migrants are allowed to leave Libya on traffickers’ boats.
Earlier in July, Libyan maritime authorities acknowledged that one of their coast guard vessel had fired warning shots at a migrant boat it was chasing in the Mediterranean, in an apparent effort to stop it from crossing to Europe and endangering the lives of the migrants onboard.

Topics: UN migrants Libya International Organization for Migration

Tunisia’s president orders military to manage virus crisis

Tunisia’s president orders military to manage virus crisis
Updated 21 July 2021
AP

Tunisia’s president orders military to manage virus crisis

Tunisia’s president orders military to manage virus crisis
  • Soldiers and military medics are already carrying out vaccinations in remote parts of Tunisia
  • Interim health minister took office Wednesday after his predecessor was fired over a surprise decision to vaccinate adults of all ages for first time
Updated 21 July 2021
AP

TUNIS: Tunisia’s president on Wednesday ordered the military to take over management of the national COVID-19 pandemic response, as the country fights one of Africa’s worst outbreaks.
Tunisia’s military health service is to take on the task, President Kais Saied announced on regional TV network Al Arabiya.
Soldiers and military medics are already carrying out vaccinations in remote parts of Tunisia. On Tuesday, military trucks transported oxygen to regions in the center and northwest of the country where hospitals are suffering shortages.
Meanwhile, a new interim health minister was taking office Wednesday, after his predecessor was fired over a surprise decision to open vaccination centers to adults of all ages for the first time for the Muslim holiday Eid Al-Adha this week.
Authorities were unprepared for the decision, which prompted confusion and chaos as crowds massed at vaccination centers. The president called it a “crime” to incite such gatherings just as the government is trying to discourage crowds and limit the spread of the virus.
Eid Al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is typically marked by communal prayers, large social gatherings, slaughtering of livestock and distributing meat to the needy. This year, Tunisian authorities restricted gatherings and reinstated a curfew in some regions where infections are high.
The country also closed some of its Mediterranean beaches in a new blow for the long-struggling tourism sector.
Overall, Tunisia has reported more deaths per capita than any African country and among the highest daily death rates per capita in the world in recent weeks. Foreign countries have been pouring in vaccines and other medical aid.

Topics: Tunisia #covid-19 vaccination

