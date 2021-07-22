You are here

  • Home
  • New Zealand to host festival of indigenous peoples at expo

New Zealand to host festival of indigenous peoples at expo

The New Zealand pavilion will present the story of the Whanganui River.
The New Zealand pavilion will present the story of the Whanganui River.
Short Url

https://arab.news/52uxh

Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

New Zealand to host festival of indigenous peoples at expo

The New Zealand pavilion will present the story of the Whanganui River.
  • Indigenous and tribal peoples’ economies provide the foundation upon which many modern societies are built and now flourish
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

New Zealand’s values-led approach to foreign affairs seeks to ignite connections between Indigenous and tribal peoples globally through the delivery of World Expo’s first-ever Festival of Indigenous and Tribal Ideas “Te Aratini,” during the Tolerance and Inclusivity Week at Expo 2020 Dubai from Nov. 17-19.
Expo 2020 will take place in the UAE, a place which, like New Zealand, is home to more than 200 nationalities. This shared diversity and respect for different cultures provides the ideal platform for Te Aratini to showcase the value of indigenous and tribal cultures.
Te Aratini will mark a culturally significant moment in the history of World Expos with New Zealand leading the collaboration of all participating countries to showcase the untapped potential indigenous and tribal peoples offer to solving global issues.
With the heralding in of Matariki, the Māori New Year, New Zealand is calling for international participants to join Te Aratini and be a part of the movement toward greater inclusion and acceptance of indigenous and tribal peoples’ knowledge and know-how.

NUMBER

370k people worldwide identify as indigenous peoples.

“For many indigenous and tribal peoples, including Māori, our beliefs are grounded in ‘whakapapa’ (or genealogical connections) that establish relationships between people, the environment and the spiritual world. In the wake of the global pandemic, these beliefs and values can help shape the world’s much needed commitment toward empathy, sustainability, and intergenerational solutions for well-being,” said Nanaia Mahuta, minister of foreign affairs for New Zealand.
“Relationships are the cornerstone of Aotearoa New Zealand’s international connections. It is timely that Te Aratini will create a movement toward enhancing global relationships and exploring how to more proactively empower the resurgence and regeneration of indigenous economies. Globally, we can collectively build back better, fairer, more inclusively and more indigenously,” she added.
Indigenous and tribal peoples’ economies provide the foundation upon which many modern societies are built and now flourish. Approximately, 370 million people worldwide identify as indigenous peoples, and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals state that true sustainable development is not possible without “protecting the traditional knowledge and territories of indigenous people.”
Visitors to the New Zealand pavilion will be introduced to the story of the Whanganui River, one of the nation’s most precious natural resources and the first river in the world to gain legal rights under Te Awa Tupua (Whanganui River Claims Settlement) Act 2017.

The innovative legislation recognizes the river as a living and indivisible whole with indigenous values that guide and support its health and well-being.
The powerful, universal story is designed to encourage visitors to connect with and care for people and places and to create a paradigm shift from exploiting to valuing our relationship with natural resources.

Topics: New Zealand

Related

Salmaan Jaffery
Corporate News
UK fintech Napier sets up office at Dubai’s leading financial center
The Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner, introduced in 2017, is the ultimate accessory for the falconry enthusiast, featuring everything needed for a successful expedition.
Corporate News
Bentley Mulliner celebrates 1,000th bespoke project

Bentley Mulliner celebrates 1,000th bespoke project

The Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner, introduced in 2017, is the ultimate accessory for the falconry enthusiast, featuring everything needed for a successful expedition.
The Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner, introduced in 2017, is the ultimate accessory for the falconry enthusiast, featuring everything needed for a successful expedition.
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

Bentley Mulliner celebrates 1,000th bespoke project

The Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner, introduced in 2017, is the ultimate accessory for the falconry enthusiast, featuring everything needed for a successful expedition.
  • Taking inspiration from the prized Sinjari falcon, just four limited edition examples of the Mulsanne Sinjari were produced in 2016 for select customers in the Middle East
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

Bentley Mulliner is celebrating its 1,000th bespoke commission since its own dedicated design team was formed. In 2014, the increasing demand for bespoke and personalized vehicles was recognized by Mulliner and a dedicated team was formed.
Since then, the Mulliner team has produced numerous bespoke cars for customers across the Middle East, most notably in the form of the Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf, Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner, Mulsanne Sinjari and Mulsanne Majestic limited edition models.
The 1,000th bespoke project is for a European customer who wanted two specific interior features to extend the personalization of their Bentley. The first request was the application of Olive Ash — a veneer associated with the heritage of Mulsanne — to the interior of a Bentayga. The second was to introduce a contrast twin stitch to the upper areas of the seats and door trims adding further contrast to the interior.
Seven years earlier, the first project was a small limited edition of 15 vehicles, which focused on increased levels of passenger comfort — the Flying Spur Serenity. The seats and headrests were re-engineered and as part of the broader redesign, a new and unique diamond quilting throughout the cabin was introduced to create a truly bespoke feel. This unique textured leather formed the inspiration of the diamond design that can be seen in the Continental GT Mulliner today.

FASTFACT

The 1,000th bespoke project is for a European customer who wanted two specific interior features to extend the personalization of their Bentley.

Paul Williams, director of Mulliner and Motorsport, said: “Since 2014, our Mulliner design team has averaged three customer commissions a week, showing just how popular bespoke Bentleys are becoming. The only thing all of those designs have in common is that they are for individual customers — apart from that, each one is as unique as the rest.”
Most recently in the Middle East, Bentley created the ultimate collector’s model inspired by the Arabian Gulf’s rich pearl diving heritage — the Bentayga Mulliner Pearl of the Gulf. Just five of these exquisite W12-powered cars were hand-built by Mulliner, each featuring unique Mother of Pearl and Arabian Gulf-themed motifs.
The Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner, introduced in 2017, is the ultimate accessory for the falconry enthusiast, featuring a bespoke installation in the rear to house everything needed for a successful falconry expedition. This included a stowage tray with compartments for a GPS bird tracking unit, binoculars and leather bird hoods and gauntlets, as well as individual perches stored in a natural-cork-fabric-trimmed case
Taking inspiration from the prized Sinjari falcon, just four limited edition examples of the Mulsanne Sinjari were produced in 2016 for select customers in the Middle East. They featured captivating exterior colors as well as numerous other bespoke details, including gold-plated transfer overlay images of the Sinjari falcon inside the cabin.
And at the end of 2014, Mulliner unveiled another exclusive series of cars devoted solely to the Middle East region. With only 15 models produced, the ultra-exclusive Mulsanne Majestic took Bentley’s then-flagship model, the pinnacle in luxurious, handmade grand touring, to the next level.

Topics: Bentley Mulliner

Related

The New Zealand pavilion will present the story of the Whanganui River.
Corporate News
New Zealand to host festival of indigenous peoples at expo
Salmaan Jaffery
Corporate News
UK fintech Napier sets up office at Dubai’s leading financial center

UK fintech Napier sets up office at Dubai’s leading financial center

Salmaan Jaffery
Salmaan Jaffery
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

UK fintech Napier sets up office at Dubai’s leading financial center

Salmaan Jaffery
  • Napier already works on AI-led anti-financial crime solutions with many organizations across MEASA, including the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency, Central Bank of UAE and directly with DIFC
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

Napier, a provider of advanced anti-financial crime compliance solutions, has announced it has extended its global footprint by opening a new office at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the global financial center and leading fintech hub in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.
Located in the recently inaugurated Innovation Hub, part of the Dubai Future District, Napier’s new UAE base puts the regtech (regulatory technology) provider at the center of the region’s largest collection of financial services companies.
Salmaan Jaffery, chief business development officer at DIFC Authority, said: “The world’s leading financial and fintech institutions are based at DIFC and we are delighted to welcome Napier into the fold. Our new Innovation Hub is the region’s largest and most comprehensive innovation ecosystem and provides fintechs at all stages of their evolution with unparalleled access to a community of like-minded entrepreneurs, experts and technology innovators such as Napier.

The world’s leading financial and fintech institutions are based at DIFC and we are delighted to welcome Napier into the fold.

Salmaan Jaffery, Chief Business Development Officer at DIFC Authority

“We want to connect a wide range of large and small financial institutions and technology companies and create strong partnerships that will drive global innovation in the financial sector.”

HIGHLIGHT

Napier already works on AI-led anti-financial crime solutions with many organizations across MEASA, including the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency.

Napier already works on AI-led anti-financial crime solutions with many organizations across MEASA, including the Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency, Central Bank of UAE and directly with DIFC. The regtech has also made a number of key hires across support, sales, client and professional services that will be based in Dubai as it marks its further aspirations to continue to grow in the region.
Greg Watson, chief operating officer at Napier, said: “DIFC is recognized internationally as a leading global center for fintech and building a presence here will enable us to better serve our clients operating both locally and in international markets. Innovations in technologies to improve financial compliance are a key part of the huge ambition that we see across the UAE as it strengthens its position as a modern global financial hub, so it’s very important for us to be here.”
Headquartered in London, Napier works with international customers and has a presence in North America, Australia and Dubai, while its foothold in the APAC (Asia-Pacific) region was also strengthened recently with key senior hires from the industry and the addition of new offices in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

Topics: Napier

Related

The Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner, introduced in 2017, is the ultimate accessory for the falconry enthusiast, featuring everything needed for a successful expedition.
Corporate News
Bentley Mulliner celebrates 1,000th bespoke project
Salmaan Jaffery
Corporate News
UK fintech Napier sets up office at Dubai’s leading financial center

Yas Island fireworks leave audiences spellbound

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

Yas Island fireworks leave audiences spellbound

Photo/Supplied
  • The festive display is live-streamed on Yas Island’s Instagram channel for all to enjoy virtually as gatherings are prohibited as part of the island’s precautionary measures
Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

The sky above Yas Island, one of the world’s leading leisure and entertainment hubs, illuminated with fireworks in celebration of Eid Al-Adha as Yas Bay Waterfront was covered in what is one of the UAE’s most highly anticipated firework celebrations, held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi.
The festive display is live-streamed on Yas Island’s Instagram channel for all to enjoy virtually as gatherings are prohibited as part of the island’s precautionary measures. It is being held throughout the three nights of Eid on July 20, 21 and 22, at 9:00 p.m.
Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi — just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai — Yas Island offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of award-winning leisure and entertainment experiences, from one-of-a-kind theme parks, world-class shopping and dining, to a links golf course, exciting water and motor sports, and a host of musical and family events — all within the 25-square-kilometer Island.

Topics: Yas Island

Related

The Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner, introduced in 2017, is the ultimate accessory for the falconry enthusiast, featuring everything needed for a successful expedition.
Corporate News
Bentley Mulliner celebrates 1,000th bespoke project
The New Zealand pavilion will present the story of the Whanganui River.
Corporate News
New Zealand to host festival of indigenous peoples at expo

Valhalla: Hybrid supercar defines the mastery of driving

Valhalla is a new generation Aston Martin, it defines a new driver and driving experience and is a true ultra-luxury, exclusive British supercar.
Valhalla is a new generation Aston Martin, it defines a new driver and driving experience and is a true ultra-luxury, exclusive British supercar.
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

Valhalla: Hybrid supercar defines the mastery of driving

Valhalla is a new generation Aston Martin, it defines a new driver and driving experience and is a true ultra-luxury, exclusive British supercar.
  • CEO Moers said: “Preserving the essence of an exceptional concept car is vital when meeting the challenge of bringing it into production
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

Aston Martin’s transformational journey is taking a huge step forward with the Valhalla concept car brought to production reality as a truly driver-focused mid-engined hybrid supercar.
Led by Aston Martin’s CEO Tobias Moers, Valhalla is the latest and most significant product of the brand’s Project Horizon strategy to date, a car that will broaden the model portfolio to reflect Aston Martin’s presence in Formula One, set best-in-class standards for performance, dynamics and driving pleasure, and drive the transition from internal combustion to hybrid to full electric powertrains.

The launch of Valhalla demonstrates Aston Martin’s commitment to building a range of exceptional mid-engined driver-focused cars.

Lawrence Stroll, Executive Chairman of Aston Martin

Aston Martin’s executive chairman Lawrence Stroll said: “Aston Martin’s first series production mid-engined supercar, Valhalla, is a truly transformational moment for this ultra-luxury brand. The launch of Valhalla demonstrates Aston Martin’s commitment to building a range of exceptional mid-engined driver-focused cars, a crucial next stage in the expansion of our product lineup. It also seemed fitting to unveil this stunning track-biased supercar at the home of motorsport and the home of the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team, marking Aston Martin’s return to the British Grand Prix for the first time in over 60 years, a true milestone.”
Built with chassis, aerodynamic and electronics expertise forged in Formula One, and a cutting-edge hybrid powertrain technology at its heart, Valhalla is a formidable technological showcase. Yet far from engineering the driver out of the loop, Valhalla’s sole focus is immersing them in a new kind of supercar driving experience.
With pinpoint handling, prodigious levels of downforce and a blend of instant battery-electric torque and the intensity of a V8 engine, Valhalla’s fusion of raw emotion and hybrid efficiency reflects a new era.
With a mid-engined 950 bhp gasoline/battery electric powertrain, new carbon fiber structure and aerodynamics shaped by the pioneering philosophy first seen in the Aston Martin Valkyrie, Valhalla will bring the perfect balance of hypercar performance and advanced powertrain, driving dynamics and uniquely sophisticated design materials to truly redefine the supercar sector.
CEO Moers said: “Preserving the essence of an exceptional concept car is vital when meeting the challenge of bringing it into production.
 “With Valhalla not only have we stayed true to our commitment to build a world-beating supercar, but we have exceeded our original aims. The result is a pure driving machine — one which exists right at the cutting-edge of performance and technology yet allows the driver to feel the emotion and thrill of complete connection and control.”  

Topics: Valhalla

Related

Professor John Latham and Professor Ghazi Jamjoom.
Corporate News
Coventry University partners with Jamjoom Pharma Academy
Kaspersky
Corporate News
USBs are back: Rare, advanced threat campaign targets users

Coventry University partners with Jamjoom Pharma Academy

Professor John Latham and Professor Ghazi Jamjoom.
Professor John Latham and Professor Ghazi Jamjoom.
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

Coventry University partners with Jamjoom Pharma Academy

Professor John Latham and Professor Ghazi Jamjoom.
  • Coventry University’s Dubai hub serves the MENA region and is a key part of its global strategy
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

Coventry University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Jamjoom Pharma Academy of Saudi Arabia to collaborate in a number of key areas.
The two institutions will explore opportunities to develop a variety of short courses in business and the pharmaceutical industry, discuss transnational education opportunities, areas of potential joint research, and staff and student exchange programs.
They will also explore the capacity to build and expand academic and professional development of Jamjoom Pharma Academy’s faculties and staff.
The collaboration, led by Dr. Agnes Kuzniarski and her team at Coventry University’s Dubai hub, underlines the university’s commitment to internationalization, creating links across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
Professor John Latham CBE, vice chancellor of Coventry University, said: “We are delighted to be working with Jamjoom Pharma Academy. The signing of the MoU marks a beginning of what will be a mutually beneficial collaboration that will include capacity building, knowledge exchange, joint research activities, staff mobility and delivering our programs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we recognize that it is important now more than ever to build stronger relationships with international organizations and seek alternative and innovative ways of learning. I would like to thank my counterpart at Jamjoom Pharma Academy, Professor Ghazi Jamjoom, Professor Tawfik El-Nahas and their team for making this collaboration possible. We very much look forward to a productive cooperation.”
Jamjoom Pharma Academy was set up in 2019 by its parent company Jamjoom Pharma, a business conglomerate with more than 100 years of history in Saudi Arabia. Jamjoom Pharma Academy’s ambition is to train and prepare Saudi nationals to take leading roles in the country’s pharmaceutical industry. It offers state-of-the-art training and recreation facilities for its students as well as full access to Jamjoom Pharma’s research and development and quality control lab.
Professor Ghazi Jamjoom, president of Jamjoom Pharma Academy, said: “Jamjoom Pharma Academy is delighted to launch this collaboration with Coventry University to create a center of excellence for the dissemination of knowledge and to empower the young generation to lead in the future.”
Coventry University’s Dubai hub serves the MENA region and is a key part of its global strategy. The university also has hubs in Brussels, Singapore and Rwanda to create strong regional partnerships and extend its education, research and enterprise and innovation services into key internal markets.

Topics: Coventry University

Related

Kaspersky
Corporate News
USBs are back: Rare, advanced threat campaign targets users
Entrepreneurs can bid for their very own street food kiosk offering over the coming weeks to be part of the popular street food scene at Global Village.
Corporate News
Global Village welcomes innovative F&B concepts

Latest updates

Eid Al-Adha being enjoyed with coronavirus precautions
The Eastern Province municipality has increased the number of workers and equipment in the hygiene sector, especially in markets, parks and at waterfronts. Public spaces are being sterilized to prevent insects from multiplying. (Shutterstock)
Free camp beds bring comfort to weary Hajj pilgrims
These beds are foldable and portable, don’t require a large space to store them, and are fairly well priced. (Supplied)
Bentley Mulliner celebrates 1,000th bespoke project
The Bentayga Falconry by Mulliner, introduced in 2017, is the ultimate accessory for the falconry enthusiast, featuring everything needed for a successful expedition.
New Zealand to host festival of indigenous peoples at expo
The New Zealand pavilion will present the story of the Whanganui River.
UK fintech Napier sets up office at Dubai’s leading financial center
Salmaan Jaffery

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.