You are here

  • Home
  • Fighting in Ethiopia’s Afar forces 54,000 people to flee

Fighting in Ethiopia’s Afar forces 54,000 people to flee

People take part in a pro-government rally to condemn Tigray People Liberation Front at the Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Reuters)
People take part in a pro-government rally to condemn Tigray People Liberation Front at the Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m6nw9

Updated 23 July 2021
Reuters

Fighting in Ethiopia’s Afar forces 54,000 people to flee

People take part in a pro-government rally to condemn Tigray People Liberation Front at the Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. (Reuters)
  • The conflict has sparked international criticism of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and concern for the stability of Africa’s second most populous nation
Updated 23 July 2021
Reuters

ADDIS ABABA: Attacks by Tigrayan forces in Ethiopia’s Afar region have forced more than 54,000 people from their homes, an official said on Thursday, as tens of thousands of people rallied in the capital to support the prime minister.
Tigrayan fighters, who want the Ethiopian government to accept their terms before talks on a cease-fire could begin, have taken control of three districts in Afar this week, according to Afar regional spokesperson Ahmed Koloyta.
The region is of strategic importance because the main road and railway linking Addis Ababa, landlocked Ethiopia’s capital, to the sea port of Djibouti run through it.
Ahmed quoted some of the displaced people as saying Tigrayan fighters had burned houses, looted properties and killed civilians.
He provided no evidence and Reuters could not verify his claims independently.
Getachew Reda, spokesman for the Tigrayan forces, did not immediately return calls seeking comment on the accusations.
Debretsion Gebremichael, leader of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), said via satellite phone earlier on Thursday that Tigrayan forces were in Afar and said they planned to target forces from the neighboring Amhara region, which has been fighting on behalf of the government.
He was not immediately contactable for comment on Ahmed’s claims.
War erupted in November between the TPLF, Tigray’s ruling party, and the military.

BACKGROUND

At the end of June, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front seized back control of Mekelle and most of Tigray after the Ethiopian government withdrew soldiers.

Three weeks later, the government declared victory when it captured the regional capital Mekelle, but the TPLF kept fighting.
At the end of June, the TPLF seized back control of Mekelle and most of Tigray after the government withdrew soldiers. Since then, Ethiopia’s other nine regions announced they were sending forces to support the military against Tigrayan fighters.
The conflict has sparked international criticism of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and concern for the stability of Africa’s second most populous nation.
On Thursday, tens of thousands of Ethiopians filled Meskel Square in the capital for a rally to support Abiy, whom many said was being unfairly criticized by foreign nations.
“Enemies are scared of our reforms and are working jointly and tirelessly to disturb our sovereignty, to disrupt our national unity and our journey to prosperity,” Adanech Abebe, mayor of Addis Ababa, told the crowd.
Participants waved signs condeming the TPLF as a “cancer” and showing support for Abiy.
Some commended him for filling the $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which has caused tension with Sudan and Egypt over water rights.
Djibouti found the situation in Ethiopia “very worrying,” said Alexi Mohammed, chief adviser to the president.
Getachew, the TPLF spokesman, said via satellite phone on Tuesday that Tigrayan forces would do “whatever it takes” to get the government to accept their conditions for ceasefire negotiations.
Those include the full withdrawal of government troops and their allies from Tigray’s pre-war borders and the restoration of services such as electricity, telecommunications, transport links and banking.
On Sunday, gunmen attacked a UN World Food Programme truck convoy, halting the movement of food aid into Tigray.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray

Related

Ethiopia accuses aid groups of ‘arming’ Tigray fighters
World
Ethiopia accuses aid groups of ‘arming’ Tigray fighters
Three more Ethiopian regions are sending soldiers to reinforce the national army in its fight against forces from the northern region of Tigray, officials say. (AP)
World
Tigrayans ensnared in wave of arbitrary arrests: Amnesty

Climate ‘mysteries’ still puzzle scientists, despite progress

Climate ‘mysteries’ still puzzle scientists, despite progress
Updated 47 min 11 sec ago
AFP

Climate ‘mysteries’ still puzzle scientists, despite progress

Climate ‘mysteries’ still puzzle scientists, despite progress
  • Scientists are still unsure what part clouds play “in the energy balance of the planet”
  • Climate models have come a long way, even since 2014, but there is still room for improvement to reduce uncertainties
Updated 47 min 11 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: What worries one of the world’s leading climate scientists the most?
Heatwaves — and particularly the tendency of current models to underestimate the intensity of these bursts of deadly, searing temperature.
This is one of the “major mysteries” science still has to unravel, climatologist Robert Vautard told AFP, even as researchers are able to pinpoint with increasing accuracy exactly how human fossil fuel pollution is warming the planet and altering the climate.
“Today we have better climate projection models, and longer observations with a much clearer signal of climate change,” said Vautard, one of the authors of an upcoming assessment by the United Nations’ panel of climate experts.
“It was already clear, but it is even clearer and more indisputable today.”
The assessment, the first part of a trio of reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), will be released on August 9 at the end of meetings starting Monday.
It focuses on the science underpinning our understanding of things like temperature increases, rising ocean levels and extreme weather events.
This has progressed considerably since the last assessment in 2014, but so has climate change itself, with effects being felt ever more forcefully across the planet.

'Phenomenal temperatures'
Scientists now have a greater understanding of the mechanisms behind “extreme phenomena, which now occur almost every week around the world,” said Vautard, adding that this helps better quantify how these events will play out in the future.
In almost real time, researchers can pinpoint the role of climate change in a given disaster, something they were unable to do at all until very recently.
Now, so-called “attribution” science means we can say how probable an extreme weather event would have been had the climate not been changing at all.
For example, within days of the extraordinary “heat dome” that scorched the western United States and Canada at the end of June, scientists from the World Weather Attribution calculated that the heatwave would have been “almost impossible” without warming.
Despite these advances, Vautard said “major mysteries remain.”
Scientists are still unsure what part clouds play “in the energy balance of the planet” and their influence on the climate’s sensitivity to greenhouse gases, he said.
But it is “phenomenal temperatures,” like those recorded in June in Canada or in Europe in 2019, that preoccupy the climatologist.
“What worries me the most are the heat waves” and the “thousands of deaths” they cause, said Vautard, who is director of France’s Pierre-Simon Laplace Institute, a climate research and teaching center.
With rainfall, scientists have a physical law that says water vapor increases by seven percent for every degree of warming, he said, with intense precipitation increasing by about the same amount.
But extreme heat is harder to predict.
“We know that heatwaves are more frequent, but we also know that our models underestimate the increasing intensity of these heatwaves, particularly in Europe, by a factor of two,” he said.
Climate models have come a long way, even since 2014, but there is still room for improvement to reduce these uncertainties.
“Before we had models that represented the major phenomena in the atmosphere, in the oceans,” said Vautard.
Today the models divide the planet’s surface into grids, with each square around 10 kilometers (six miles).
But even now he said the “resolution of the models is not sufficient” for very localized phenomena.
The next generation of models should be able to add even more detail, going down to an area of about a kilometer.
That would give researchers a much better understanding of “small scale” events, like tornadoes, hail or storm systems that bring intense rain like those seen in parts of the Mediterranean in 2020.

'Tipping points'
Even on a global scale, some fundamental questions remain.
Perhaps one of the most ominous climate concepts to have become better understood in recent years is that of “tipping points.”
These could be triggered for example by the melting of the ice caps or the decline of the Amazon rainforest, potentially swinging the climate system into dramatic and irreversible changes.
There are still “a lot of uncertainties and mysteries” about tipping points, Vautard said, including what level of temperature rise might set them off.
Currently, they are seen as low probability events, but he said that it is still crucial to know more about them given the “irreversible consequences on the scale of millennia” that they could cause.
Another crucial uncertainty is the state of the world’s forests and oceans, which absorb about half of the CO2 emitted by humans.
“Will this carbon sink function continue to be effective or not?” Vautard said.
If they stop absorbing carbon — as has been found in areas of the Amazon, for example — then more C02 will accumulate in the atmosphere, raising temperatures even further.
“It is a concern,” said Vautard.

Topics: climate change Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) heat waves

Related

Europe’s climate masterplan aims to slash emissions within a decade
World
Europe’s climate masterplan aims to slash emissions within a decade
Golf Saudi partners with UN on climate initiative
Sport
Golf Saudi partners with UN on climate initiative

Australian officials tighten Sydney lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise

A medical worker prepares to administer a test at the Bondi Beach drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in the wake of new positive cases in Sydney, Australia. (REUTERS file photo)
A medical worker prepares to administer a test at the Bondi Beach drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in the wake of new positive cases in Sydney, Australia. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 23 July 2021
Reuters

Australian officials tighten Sydney lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise

A medical worker prepares to administer a test at the Bondi Beach drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in the wake of new positive cases in Sydney, Australia. (REUTERS file photo)
  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday suspended for at least eight weeks the so-called “travel bubble” with Australia that allows movement between the two countries without quarantine
Updated 23 July 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s New South Wales state on Friday reported its biggest daily rise in new COVID-19 cases this year, prompting state officials to tighten lockdown measures in Sydney in what they called a “national emergency.”
State Premier Gladys Berejiklian also flagged the likelihood that stay-home orders for the country’s biggest city would be extended beyond the current end date of July 30.
“There is no doubt that the numbers are not going in the direction we were hoping they would at this stage,” Berejiklian said as she announced 136 new cases in New South Wales.
Total infections in Australia’s worst outbreak since the peak of the pandemic last year have jumped to just over 1,900 since the first case was detected in a Sydney limousine driver transporting international flight crews in mid-June.
The outbreak of the fast-moving Delta strain was carried across borders to the neighboring states of Victoria and South Australia, leading to measures that have put more than half the country’s population in lockdown. That has shut down down large parts of the economy, even as other parts of the world, including Britain and the United States, open up..
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday suspended for at least eight weeks the so-called “travel bubble” with Australia that allows movement between the two countries without quarantine. The arrangement had already been paused for travelers to and from New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.
Crucially, at least 53 of the new cases in Sydney were infectious in the community before being diagnosed. Authorities have said that figure needs to be near zero for a lockdown in the New South Wales capital to be lifted.
State chief health officer Kerry Chant said a national vaccination program needed to be refocused on the Sydney hotspots.
“I have advised the government today that this is a national emergency, and requires additional measures to reduce the case number,” Chant said.
A formalized “national emergency” would typically unlock federal government funding and other assistance.
In contrast to New South Wales, Victoria state officials reported a fall in new daily cases on Friday to 14, adding that 10 of those were in quarantine during their entire infectious period.

VACCINE ROLLOUT
With just over 32,500 COVID-19 cases and 916 deaths, Australia has fared much better than many other developed economies, but stop-and-start lockdowns and a sluggish vaccine rollout have frustrated residents.
About 15 percent of adult Australians have been fully vaccinated, a rate that is well behind many other developed nations.
Morrison on Thursday apologized for the slow vaccination rollout. His government is targeting full vaccination of the adult population by the end of the year. Just 15 percent have been vaccinated so far.
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt on Friday said the country’s drug regulator has approved the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 12 to 15, although there were no immediate plans to add that group to the national rollout.
The Sydney lockdown is currently scheduled to run until July 30, while strict stay-home orders in Victoria and South Australia are in place until July 27.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Australia, under lockdown, sees jump in COVID-19 cases
World
Australia, under lockdown, sees jump in COVID-19 cases
Residents in their cars queue at a drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the Melbourne Showgrounds on July 16, 2021. (AFP)
World
Australia’s COVID-19 lockdowns expand as Delta variant spreads

About 100 CIA officers, family members afflicted by ‘Havana Syndrome’

The Hotel Nacional in Havana is one of the locations where the syndrome occurred. (Photo/Wikipedia)
The Hotel Nacional in Havana is one of the locations where the syndrome occurred. (Photo/Wikipedia)
Updated 23 July 2021
Reuters

About 100 CIA officers, family members afflicted by ‘Havana Syndrome’

The Hotel Nacional in Havana is one of the locations where the syndrome occurred. (Photo/Wikipedia)
  • Havana Syndrome, with symptoms such as dizzines, nausea, migraines and memory lapses, is so named because it first was reported by US officials based in the US embassy in Cuba in 2016
Updated 23 July 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: About 100 CIA officers and family members are among some 200 US officials and kin sickened by “Havana syndrome,” CIA Director William Burns said on Thursday, referring to the mysterious set of ailments that include migraines and dizziness.
Burns, tapped by US President Joe Biden as the first career diplomat to serve as CIA chief, said in a National Public Radio interview that he has bolstered his agency’s efforts to determine the cause of the syndrome and what is responsible.
He confirmed that among other steps, he tapped a senior officer who once led the hunt for Osama bin Laden to head a task force investigating the syndrome, and said he tripled the size of the medical team involved in the probe.
The agency also has shortened from eight weeks to two weeks the time that CIA-affiliated people must wait for admission to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, he said.
“It’s a profound obligation I think of any leader to take care of your people and that is what I am determined to do,” Burns told NPR in his first interview since becoming CIA director in March.
Havana Syndrome, with symptoms such as dizzines, nausea, migraines and memory lapses, is so named because it first was reported by US officials based in the US embassy in Cuba in 2016.
Burns noted that a US National Academy of Sciences panel in December found that a plausible theory is that “directed energy” beams caused the syndrome.
There is a “very strong possibility” that the syndrome is intentionally caused, and that Russia could be responsible, he said, adding that he is withholding definitive conclusions pending further investigation.
Moscow denies involvement.

Topics: Havana syndrome US embassy in Havana cuba

Related

US probes rash of health incidents among diplomats in Vienna
World
US probes rash of health incidents among diplomats in Vienna
US to expel 15 Cuban diplomats after 'attacks' on embassy staff in Havana
World
US to expel 15 Cuban diplomats after 'attacks' on embassy staff in Havana

Indian farmers protest near parliament over farm laws

More than 200 farmers protested near India’s parliament to demonstrate against new agricultural laws introduced by the BJP government. (AFP)
More than 200 farmers protested near India’s parliament to demonstrate against new agricultural laws introduced by the BJP government. (AFP)
Updated 23 July 2021

Indian farmers protest near parliament over farm laws

More than 200 farmers protested near India’s parliament to demonstrate against new agricultural laws introduced by the BJP government. (AFP)
  • ‘New legislation will hit incomes and leave rural sector at the mercy of corporations’
Updated 23 July 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Angry farmers on Thursday marched to the Indian parliament and held a parallel Parliament demanding the repeal of three controversial laws they believe will corporatize farm sectors and end the government’s assured price support for produce.

Thousands of farmers from the mostly rural states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have been camping on the outskirts of the capital since November to protest against three laws that were passed in September.
The monsoon session of the Indian parliament is in session and farmers have decided to hold a parallel “farmers parliament” till Aug. 13 when the session comes to an end.
Only 200 farmers were allowed to hold a march on Thursday in the presence of hundreds of police and parliamentary forces, turning the area around parliament into a fortress.
Opposition leaders in parliament also held a protest in support of the agitating farmers.
“Our farmers are sitting at the outskirts of Delhi border but the government is talking to them but indulging in monogue in the name of dialogue,” an opposition leader belonging to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Manoj Ojha, told the media in the parliament.
“The government is working on the principle of my way or the highway, I want to tell the government that the arrogance of having a brute majority in democracy will destroy you,” Ojha said.

BACKGROUND

Thousands of farmers from the mostly rural states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have been camping on the outskirts of the capital since November to protest against three laws that were passed in September.

Farmers say that the new laws will hit their incomes and leave them at the mercy of corporations because the legislation clears the way for the unregulated entry of private companies into the farming sector, which provides employment for more than 50 percent of the country’s population.
Farmers fear the laws will usher in the privatization of traditional agricultural markets, leading to market-driven pricing of produce and the elimination of the minimum support prices the government sets each year for certain produce.
In January, thousands of angry farmers drove their tractors into the capital and clashed with police, with one protester killed and 80 injured.
The government has held ten rounds of talks with farmers so far and offered to postpone the implementation of the new laws for 15 months in an effort to reach an agreement. However, the protesters have rejected the offer and continue to demand that the laws be revoked.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called the farmers’ demands “illogical” and said that their protests are motivated by politics.
“The government is always keen to engage but it cannot bow down to illogical demand that goes against the legislation enacted by parliament,” BJP spokesperson, Sudesh Verma, told Arab News.
“Other than those farmers who are agitating due to political reasons, farmers in India are happy with the policy and steps adopted by the government to give a big push to agriculture ...  and such protest would not lead to fruitful results unless agitated farmers guided by vested interests realize the folly of their demands,” Verma said.
Swaran Singh Pandher, a Panjab-based farmer and leader of the farmers group, the Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Committee, said that the government was “arrogant.”

 

Topics: Indian farmers protest

Related

Indian opposition disrupts parliament, seeks probe into Pegasus
World
Indian opposition disrupts parliament, seeks probe into Pegasus
Special India’s Congress Party held a press conference and demonstrations in New Delhi on Wednesday to demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. (AP)
World
Indian opposition accuses BJP of turning country into ‘surveillance state’

Philippines launches program to promote Mindanao’s halal cuisine

A hearty halal dish being served in Tambilawan Kamayan Restaurant in General Santos City. (Supplied)
A hearty halal dish being served in Tambilawan Kamayan Restaurant in General Santos City. (Supplied)
Updated 23 July 2021
Ellie Aben

Philippines launches program to promote Mindanao’s halal cuisine

A hearty halal dish being served in Tambilawan Kamayan Restaurant in General Santos City. (Supplied)
  • “Globally, the halal industry is about $2.3 trillion”
Updated 23 July 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines has launched its Halal culinary tourism program, which aims to attract more tourists to Mindanao and experience the region’s unique culinary heritage.
The program was introduced by the Department of Tourism (DoT) on Tuesday, coinciding with the celebration of the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha, through a video series that can be viewed by the public on the DoT’s social media platforms.
The campaign is designed to promote not only Mindanao’s cuisine but also its people and culture, and consequently tourism destinations in the southern part of the country. As such, it is expected to help spur economic development in the region.

Sinina kambing, a Maguindanaoan delicacy, is stewed goat meat cooked using local spices.

“Food is an important part of a tourism experience. It gives us a glimpse of a place’s culture and heritage. Through the development of Halal culinary tourism, we are encouraging the discovery and familiarity with the traditions of our Muslim brothers and sisters,” said Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.
“Halal is not exclusive to Muslims. It is for everybody. This is what we want to introduce through this project,” she added, expressing optimism that it will attract both Muslims and non-Muslims.

FASTFACT

‘We are encouraging familiarity with the traditions of our Muslim brothers and sisters,’ says tourism secretary.

The project also aims to document Mindanao’s culinary practices, create experiences and attractions by local government units and private enterprises for tourists, and promote the region’s halal tourism industry through culinary and heritage mapping.
The DoT’s video series showcases halal-certified and Muslim-friendly establishments across Mindanao island.

Bay Tal Mal restaurant’s tiyulah itum, a stew dish with braised beef or goat, originating from the Tausug tribe.

May Salvana-Unchuan, a director at the DoT, said “the aspects of halal cuisine, the halal way of doing things, and Muslim-friendly tourism were unknown before” but are “becoming a popular concept.”
Jamal Munib, commissioner at the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, said “Muslims are not the only ones who advocate halal food” because non-Muslims “can see how clean halal cuisine is.” He added: “Globally, the halal industry is about $2.3 trillion.”
Gurlie Fronoza, a tourism officer in Cotabato City, said halal culinary products are healthy because they are basically organic.
“If you’re looking for more adventure in your food than the usual menu that’s being given to us in establishments, you have to try halal,” Fronoza added.
The Tourism Promotions Board, an agency of the DoT, has said it will ramp up its support for the establishment of a complete halal ecosystem through initiatives that will further develop and promote Muslim-friendly tourist attractions and services in the country.

Topics: Eid in Philippines

Related

Special Officials report 16 new delta cases but warn real number could be higher. (AFP)
World
Philippines eyes stricter health measures amid variant threat
US Defense secretary to visit Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam
World
US Defense secretary to visit Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam

Latest updates

Climate ‘mysteries’ still puzzle scientists, despite progress
Climate ‘mysteries’ still puzzle scientists, despite progress
Australian officials tighten Sydney lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise
A medical worker prepares to administer a test at the Bondi Beach drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in the wake of new positive cases in Sydney, Australia. (REUTERS file photo)
About 100 CIA officers, family members afflicted by ‘Havana Syndrome’
The Hotel Nacional in Havana is one of the locations where the syndrome occurred. (Photo/Wikipedia)
Troubled Tokyo Olympics set to open under Covid cloud
An Australia women's field hockey player walks beneath a sprinkler during a training session ahead of the the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 23, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/John Locher)
UN says migrants detained in Libya face ‘extremely inhumane’ conditions
UN says migrants detained in Libya face ‘extremely inhumane’ conditions

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.