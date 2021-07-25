You are here

Tunisia's Hafnaoui wins 400m freestyle gold

Tunisian swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men's 400m Freestyle. (REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
Gold medalist Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia on the podium.(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
Gold medalist Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia on the podium.(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
Gold medalist Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia on the podium.(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
Updated 44 sec ago
AFP

Tunisia’s Hafnaoui wins 400m freestyle gold

Gold medalist Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia on the podium.(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
Updated 44 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: Swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia was the surprise winner in the men’s 400-meter freestyle at the Tokyo Games.
Australia’s Jack McLoughlin settled for silver after leading much of the race, and Kieran Smith grabbed another Olympic medal for the Americans.
It is the third swimming medal for the US after Chase Kalisz won the first American medal of the Tokyo Games, taking gold Sunday in the men’s 400-meter individual medley.
Jay Litherland made it a 1-2 finish for the powerhouse US team, rallying on the freestyle leg to take the silver. Brendon Smith of Australia claimed the bronze.
Kalisz, a protege and former training partner of Olympic great Michael Phelps, touched first in 4 minutes, 9.42 seconds.
Litherland was next in 4:10.28, just ahead of Smith (4:10.38).
Meanwhile, Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman have cruised to a straight-set victory over China in their Olympic beach volleyball opener.
Ross is making her third appearance in the Summer Games with her third different partner. She’s already won a silver medal and a bronze. Klineman is making her Olympic debut. They’re among the favorites for the gold medal in Tokyo.
The Americans won the first set 21-17 and then took the second 21-19 over Xue Chen and Wang Xinxin.
Ross and Klineman play Spain on Tuesday.
The American men’s team of Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne play their first match on Sunday night. Bourne was a late substitute after Gibb’s original partner, Taylor Crabb, tested positive for COVID-19 when he arrived in Japan. They’ll face Italy.
 

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Ahmed Hafnaoui Tunisia Olympics swimming

Tunisia's Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi won the first Arab medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday - a silver in the Taekwondo competition. (AFP)
Sport
Tunisia's Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi wins first Arab Tokyo 2020 medal in Taekwondo
Egypt's Olympic footballers fall to a 1-0 defeat to Argentina

The Egyptians were strong in an exciting, end-to-end first half, but were unable to find the opening to break the Argentinians down before the interval. (AFP)
The Egyptians were strong in an exciting, end-to-end first half, but were unable to find the opening to break the Argentinians down before the interval. (AFP)
Updated 47 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s Olympic footballers fall to a 1-0 defeat to Argentina

The Egyptians were strong in an exciting, end-to-end first half, but were unable to find the opening to break the Argentinians down before the interval. (AFP)
  Egypt, after their goalless draw in the first game, go bottom of the group and must beat Australia in their final game
Updated 47 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Egypt’s Olympic football team fell to a 1-0 defeat to Argentina on Sunday.

The Egyptians were strong in an exciting, end-to-end first half, but were unable to find the opening to break the Argentinians down before the interval.

In the second half, Argentina tightened things up and their goal came from their first proper chance of the half, with Medina reacting quickest to his own header, which had cannoned off the post.

The win means they go into their match with Spain with a chance to qualify for the knockout stages.

Egypt, after their goalless draw in the first game, go bottom of the group and must beat Australia in their final game to stand a chance of progressing.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics football soccer Egypt Argentina Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Despite an encouraging performance in its opening Group D match on Thursday, Saudi Arabia still lost 2-1 to Ivory Coast and now face a strong German team. (AFP)
Sport
Saudi Arabia and Egypt look to keep hopes of Olympic football glory alive against powerhouses Germany and Argentina
Saudi shooter Saeed Al-Mutairi kicks off Tokyo 2020 Skeet Men's competition with steady performance

Saudi shooter Saeed Al-Mutairi kicks off Tokyo 2020 Skeet Men’s competition with steady performance
Updated 39 min 48 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Saudi shooter Saeed Al-Mutairi kicks off Tokyo 2020 Skeet Men’s competition with steady performance

Saudi shooter Saeed Al-Mutairi kicks off Tokyo 2020 Skeet Men’s competition with steady performance
  The 51-year-old is the oldest member of the squad and one of big Saudi hopes at the Olympics
Updated 39 min 48 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Saudi shooter Saeed Al-Mutairi kept alive his hopes of progressing to the next stage of the Skeet Men’s competition at Tokyo 2020 when he finished the first day at Asaka Shooting Range with a score of 71 out of 75.

Al-Mutairi posted scores of 23, 25 and 23 in the three rounds of Qualification Day 1 on Sunday morning, leaving him in 22nd position in a field of 30. Kuwaiti shooter Abdullah Al-Rashidi finish the day in joint sixth position.

The early morning action was watched by Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) President Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud.

The 51-year-old Al-Mutairi will continue his quest for a medal in the two rounds on the second qualification day on Monday morning, starting at 4am Saudi Arabia time.

His vast experience means he remains one of the Kingdom’s biggest hopes of success at Tokyo 2020.

The oldest member of the Saudi delegation to Tokyo, Al-Mutairi won a gold medal at the Asian Games 1994 in Hiroshima, the first by a Saudi in the competition.

In 2003 he finished 4th at the World Championship in Cairo, and a year later claimed gold at the Asian Shooting Championship in Kuala Lumpur. Al-Mutairi proved his longevity with golds at the 2007 Pan Arab games and 10 years later at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, before confirming qualification to Tokyo 2020.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Saudi Arabia Olympics Shooting

Injured Saudi rower Husein Alireza focuses on improving rank after sacrificing Tokyo 2020 medal hopes
Sport
Injured Saudi rower Husein Alireza focuses on improving rank after sacrificing Tokyo 2020 medal hopes
Injured Saudi rower Husein Alireza focuses on improving rank after sacrificing Tokyo 2020 medal hopes

Injured Saudi rower Husein Alireza focuses on improving rank after sacrificing Tokyo 2020 medal hopes
Updated 39 min 29 sec ago

Injured Saudi rower Husein Alireza focuses on improving rank after sacrificing Tokyo 2020 medal hopes

Injured Saudi rower Husein Alireza focuses on improving rank after sacrificing Tokyo 2020 medal hopes
  Coaching team have plotted a path for extended participation at the Olympics for the 27-year-old, who has been racing with a punctured lung in Japan
Updated 39 min 29 sec ago

Saudi rower Husein Alireza has revealed to Arab News the strategy undertaken by his team at Tokyo 2020 that allowed him to manage an injury-hit games. After a deliberately cautious Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal A/B at Sea Forest Waterway in the early hours of Sunday morning he can now aim for Tuesday’s Semifinal C/D with a chance to improve his overall ranking.

A serious rib injury in the run-up to the Olympics stopped him training for weeks, and three races in three days in high heat and humidity — which left three competitors suffering with heat stroke — were always going to take a physical toll on Alireza, who has had trouble with his breathing in the conditions.

On Saturday morning, only hours after carrying the Saudi flag alongside sprinter Yasmine Al-Dabbagh at the opening ceremony of Tokyo 2020, Alireza reached the quarterfinals with a second-place finish in Repechage 3. However, his restricted row to a sixth place finish on Sunday means he will race in Semifinal C/D for an opportunity to finish as high as possible in the field.

The 27-year-old guaranteed a minimum ranking of 24 out of the 32 participants in the Men’s Single Sculls by reaching the quarterfinal.

He will now take part in the Men’s Single Sculls Semifinal C/D 2 on Tuesday (2.30am KSA)

Alireza suffered a punctured lung during an Olympic Qualification Regatta on May 5, which left him unable to train until June 22, just three weeks before his scheduled departure for Tokyo.

Alireza’s camp revealed that, with the injury expected to heal in no less than three months without any physical exertions, the rower was advised give Tokyo 2020 a miss. However, he insisted on taking part in a once in lifetime opportunity to represent the Kingdom at the Olympics.

After discussion with his coaching team, it was decided that the best strategy for Alireza would be to concentrate on improving his performance in the Semifinal C/D rather than aim for practically impossible route to the medals.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Saudi Arabia Husein Alireza

Disappointing start for Saudi rower Husein Alireza in Men's Single Sculls heat
Sport
Disappointing start for Saudi rower Husein Alireza in Men's Single Sculls heat
Defending champion Murray out of Olympics singles with injury

Defending champion Murray out of Olympics singles with injury
Updated 37 min 48 sec ago
AFP

Defending champion Murray out of Olympics singles with injury

Defending champion Murray out of Olympics singles with injury
Updated 37 min 48 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: Two-time defending Olympic tennis champion Andy Murray withdrew Sunday from the men’s singles tournament due to a muscle injury, Team GB said in a statement.
Murray, 34, will stay in Tokyo to play doubles with Joe Salisbury. The pair won their opening match of the competition on Saturday.
“I am really disappointed at having to withdraw but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events, so I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe,” Murray said in a statement.
“The decision follows consultation with medical staff in relation to a quad strain,” it added.
The Scot was scratched from the order of play just hours before he was due to face Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round. He was replaced in the draw by Australia’s Max Purcell.
Three-time Grand Slam champion Murray is the only player to win two Olympics singles titles. He was bidding for a third successive gold following his victories at London 2012 and Rio 2016.
Murray’s career has been blighted by injury in recent years, twice undergoing hip surgery since rising to world number one at the end of 2016.
He recently suffered his earliest Wimbledon exit in 16 years when he was knocked out in the third round by Canada’s Denis Shapovalov.
Murray and Salisbury will play Germany’s Tim Puetz and Kevin Krawietz for a spot in the Olympic men’s doubles quarter-finals after dumping out French second seeds Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut in the first round.
 

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics tennis Andy Murray

Gold medalist Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia on the podium.(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
Sport
Tunisia's Hafnaoui wins 400m freestyle gold
Czech Republic tops Iran 84-78 in Olympic basketball opener

Czech Republic tops Iran 84-78 in Olympic basketball opener
Updated 39 min ago
AP

Czech Republic tops Iran 84-78 in Olympic basketball opener

Czech Republic tops Iran 84-78 in Olympic basketball opener
Updated 39 min ago
AP

SAITAMA, Japan: Patrik Auda scored 16 points, Blake Schilb added 14 and the Czech Republic wasted most of a 22-point lead before holding on to defeat Iran 84-78 in the first game of the Olympic men’s basketball tournament on Sunday.
Jan Vesely added 11 for the Czech Republic.
Behnam Yakhchali had a game-high 23 points for Iran (0-1), which trailed by 22 late in the third and by 21 in the fourth before putting together its comeback bid. Mohammad Jamshidi scored 16 and Hamed Haddadi had 15 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out late for Iran.
Jamshidi’s 3-pointer with 1:10 left got Iran within 80-76, but Schilb scored on each of the next two Czech possessions to help close out the win.
Iran opened the fourth quarter on a 15-2 run, getting within 69-61 on a three-point play from Yakhchali with 5:39 remaining. The Czechs missed nine of their first 10 shots from the field in the fourth, seeing their lead get trimmed to single digits for the first time since early in the second quarter.
Both teams return to play Wednesday, with Iran facing the US and the Czech Republic playing France in Group A matchups.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Iran Czech Republic Olympics basketball

Gold medalist Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia on the podium.(REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach)
Sport
Tunisia's Hafnaoui wins 400m freestyle gold
