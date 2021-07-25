Saudi shooter Saeed Al-Mutairi kicks off Tokyo 2020 Skeet Men’s competition with steady performance

Saudi shooter Saeed Al-Mutairi kept alive his hopes of progressing to the next stage of the Skeet Men’s competition at Tokyo 2020 when he finished the first day at Asaka Shooting Range with a score of 71 out of 75.

Al-Mutairi posted scores of 23, 25 and 23 in the three rounds of Qualification Day 1 on Sunday morning, leaving him in 22nd position in a field of 30. Kuwaiti shooter Abdullah Al-Rashidi finish the day in joint sixth position.

The early morning action was watched by Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee (SAOC) President Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal Al-Saud.

The 51-year-old Al-Mutairi will continue his quest for a medal in the two rounds on the second qualification day on Monday morning, starting at 4am Saudi Arabia time.

His vast experience means he remains one of the Kingdom’s biggest hopes of success at Tokyo 2020.

The oldest member of the Saudi delegation to Tokyo, Al-Mutairi won a gold medal at the Asian Games 1994 in Hiroshima, the first by a Saudi in the competition.

In 2003 he finished 4th at the World Championship in Cairo, and a year later claimed gold at the Asian Shooting Championship in Kuala Lumpur. Al-Mutairi proved his longevity with golds at the 2007 Pan Arab games and 10 years later at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, before confirming qualification to Tokyo 2020.