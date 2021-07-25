King Abdullah II to CNN: Jordan has many concerns about Iran’s activities in the region

AMMAN: Jordan's King Abdullah II said in an interview with CNN aired on Sunday that his country has many concerns about Iran's activities in the region.
More to follow...
ALEXANDRIA: Yemen government troops and allied tribesmen, backed by Arab coalition jets, on Sunday pushed back the “biggest and most fierce” Houthi assault in the central province of Marib since February, local army officials and state media said.
Exploiting a brief absence of coalition air power due to cloudy skies, Houthis on Saturday night heavily shelled government troops in Al-Kasara and Al-Mashjah, west of the government-controlled Marib city, to pave the way for ground forces to mount heavy assaults.
Local army officials described the Houthi attacks as the most aggressive since February and another desperate attempt by the militia to break the government’s strong defense of Marib city.
“The enemy could not advance and has lost many of its fighters and locations in Al-Kasara,” Col. Yahiya Al-Hatemi, director of the Yemen Army’s military media, told Arab News on Sunday, adding that at least three Houthi military leaders were among dozens of rebels who were killed in the latest foiled offensive.
Despite the cloudy weather, aircraft from the Arab coalition carried out intense bombing, destroying a Houthi command room for drones in Marib’s Serwah district and killing a number of rebels, Al-Hatemi said.
More than 200 Houthis have been killed in heavy clashes with government troops or in Arab coalition strikes during recent days and the Yemeni army troops and the tribesmen are determined to foil their attacks on Marib, a Yemeni army commander said.
According to the defense ministry news site, Maj. Gen. Mansour Thawaba, commander of the 3rd Military Region, which includes Marib and Al-Bayda, said on Sunday that government troops have inflicted heavy defeats on the Houthis, foiled dozens of attacks in the provinces of Al-Bayda and Marib, as well as killed 200 fighters and wounded hundreds more.
“The army and resistance fighters valiantly confront the militia’s attacks on various fronts. They have the will and determination that enable them to curb all the militia’s attempts to achieve gains on the ground,” Thawaba said.
Thousands of combatants have been killed in fierce clashes in the central province of Marib since February when Houthis renewed an offensive to seize control of the strategic city.
If the Houthis were able to control Marib, they would take full control of the northern half of Yemen,and seize control of oil and gas fields along with a major power station, experts warn.
Despite local and international pleas against the grave consequences of an offensive on hundreds of thousands of civilians who live in the city, the Houthis have escalated their drone and missile strikes on residential areas of Marib as their ground forces push to make big advances.
As the group’s forces were attacking government troops outside Marib, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, president of the Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee, said on Twitter on Saturday that they were “closing in on” achieving victory in Marib.
But Yemeni government supporters on social media mocked the leader’s claims.
“Marib has devoured your militias as fire devours wood. They go to Marib in droves and return as pictures on coffins,” Mubarak Al-Haidari, a journalist, said.
MARRAKESH: The first direct commercial flight between Israel and Morocco landed in Marrakesh on Sunday, AFP correspondents said, more than seven months after the countries normalized diplomatic relations in a US-brokered deal.
About 100 passengers from Tel Aviv arrived on an Israir flight early on Sunday afternoon to be met with dates, cakes and mint tea at a welcoming ceremony organized in their honor.
“I am originally from Marrakesh. I’ve come back here around 30 times but this time, the trip has a special flavour — it’s as if it were the first time!” an emotional Pinhas Moyal told AFP from the tarmac, his mask and bag in the colors of the Moroccan flag.
Israir spokeswoman Tali Leibovitz told AFP that two to three flights per week were planned on the route.
Israeli national carrier El Al announced it too had launched a service to Marrakesh on Sunday, and planned five flights per week there and to Casablanca.
At a ceremony sending off the El Al flight attended by Moroccan envoy Abderrahim Beyyoudh, Israel’s Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said the service would boost “trade, tourism and economic cooperation between the countries,” according to an El Al statement.
The El Al flight was expected in Marrakesh later in the afternoon.
Morocco was one of four regional states to agree to normalize ties with Israel last year, along with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.
The move came as the administration of former US president Donald Trump recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over Western Sahara, a disputed and divided former Spanish colony.
Morocco is home to North Africa’s largest Jewish community, which numbers around 3,000. Some 700,000 Jews of Moroccan origin live in Israel.
“It’s great to return to the land of my ancestors,” said 58-year-old Sophie Levi, originally from Casablanca, who was on the Israir flight.
“We’re finally breathing again after two years of Covid.”
Some 50,000 to 70,000 tourists annually traveled to Morocco from Israel via third countries before the coronavirus pandemic, many of them of Moroccan origin.
In December last year, a direct flight carrying Israeli officials traveled from Tel Aviv to Rabat, where they signed several bilateral deals, including on air links.
Rabat had a liaison office in Tel Aviv but relations came to a halt during the 2000-2005 second Palestinian intifada, or uprising.
The normalization deals between Arab states and Israel have been deemed a “betrayal” by the Palestinians, who believe the process should only follow a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said last week that he would visit Morocco shortly after direct flights commenced.
TUNIS: Hundreds of protesters rallied in the Tunisian capital and other cities on Sunday demanding the government step down after a spike in COVID-19 cases that has aggravated economic troubles.
In Tunis, police used pepper spray against protesters who threw stones and shouted slogans demanding that Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi quit and parliament be dissolved.
Witnesses said rallies numbering several hundred also gathered the cities of Gafsa, Sidi Bouzid, Monastir and Nabeul. Demonstrators in Sousse tried to storm the local headquarters of the biggest party in parliament, the moderate Islamist Ennahda. In Touzeur, protesters set fire to the Ennahda headquarters.
The protests raise pressure on a fragile government that is enmeshed in a political struggle with President Kais Saied, who is trying to avert a looming fiscal crisis amid a weeks-long spike in COVID-19 cases and increased death rates.
The pandemic has hit Tunisia as it struggles to lift an economy that has suffered since its 2011 revolution, undermining public support for democracy as unemployment surged and state services declined.
“Our patience has run out... there are no solutions for the unemployed,” said Nourredine Selmi, 28, a jobless protester. “They cannot control the epidemic ... They can’t give us vaccines.”
Last week, Mechichi sacked the health minister after chaotic scenes at walk-in vaccination centers during the Muslim Eid Al-Adha holiday, where large crowds queued for inadequate supplies of vaccine.
After a year of wrangling with Mechichi and the leader of Ennahda, Rached Ghannouchi, who is also parliament speaker, President Saied declared the army would take over the pandemic response.
Some analysts saw the move as an attempt to expand his powers beyond the foreign and military role assigned to the president in the 2014 constitution.
Government paralysis could derail efforts to negotiate an International Monetary Fund loan seen as crucial to stabilising state finances but which could also involve spending cuts that would aggravate economic pain for ordinary people.
BAGHDAD: The militants believed to be behind last week’s deadly suicide bombing of a Baghdad market had planned more attacks during the Eid-al Adha festival, Iraq’s interior ministry said Sunday.
The ministry released photos of five suspects arrested, including three brothers, after last Monday’s attack that, according to the official toll, killed 30 people and was claimed by the Daesh group.
Iraqi security forces have dismantled “two terrorist networks in the provinces of Anbar and Kirkuk responsible for the July 19 attack in Sadr City,” a district of Baghdad.
“They were planning other attacks in other parts of Baghdad and other provinces during Eid,” a ministry statement said.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi announced Saturday the arrest of the “terror cell” behind the Baghdad market bombing.
Iraqi television broadcast overnight the “confessions” of the five, who were dressed in yellow prison suits, a common practice in major criminal cases in Iraq.
The attack sparked revulsion and renewed fears about the reach of Daesh, which lost its last territory in Iraq after a gruelling campaign that ended in late 2017, but retains sleeper cells in remote desert and mountain areas.
The bombing hit the Al-Woheilat market in Sadr City, where many families were crowded on the eve of the Eid Al-Adha, the most important Muslim holiday.
The announcement of the dismantling of the cell came on the eve of Kadhemi’s departure for Washington, where he was to meet US President Joe Biden on Monday.
The Iraqi prime minister, under heavy pressure from powerful pro-Iranian factions in his country, is hoping for a substantial announcement on the withdrawal of US troops in Iraq.
Some 2,500 US troops are deployed to assist Iraqi forces in the fight against Daesh, which controlled large parts of Iraqi territory between 2014 and 2017.
It has been officially defeated, but its sleeper cells still carry out occasional attacks.
Already in January, a suicide bombing claimed by the Daesh killed 32 people in a Baghdad market.