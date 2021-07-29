You are here

Shell profit soars to two-year high as oil and gas prices rebound

Shell profit soars to two-year high as oil and gas prices rebound
Shell launched a $2 billion share buyback program. (AP)
Reuters

Shell profit soars to two-year high as oil and gas prices rebound

Shell profit soars to two-year high as oil and gas prices rebound
  • Profits surge to $5.5 billion, highest since late 2018
  • Shell boosts dividend by 38 percent
Reuters

LONDON: Royal Dutch Shell boosted its dividend and launched a $2 billion share buyback program on Thursday after a sharp rise in oil and gas prices drove second quarter profits to their highest in more than two years.
As profits across the industry recovered from last year’s pandemic-led collapse in energy demand, peers TotalEnergies and Norway’s Equinor also announced share buybacks.
The Anglo-Dutch company saw a surge in cash generation, boosted by higher commodity prices and a recovery in global energy demand, which also helped it to cut debt.
“We are stepping up our shareholder distributions today, increasing dividends and starting share buybacks, while we continue to invest for the future of energy,” Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden said in a statement.
Adjusted earnings rose to $5.53 billion, the highest since the fourth quarter of 2018, exceeding an average analyst forecast provided by the company for a $5.07 billion profit.
That compares with earnings of $638 million a year earlier.
Apart from higher fuel prices, stronger profits from Shell’s marketing division, the world’s biggest network of petrol stations, also boosted the results.
Still, fuel sales in the quarter were well below pre-pandemic levels at 4.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second quarter, up 9 percent from 4.16 million bpd in the first quarter.

Ever Given, the ship that blocked the Suez Canal, arrives in Rotterdam

Ever Given, the ship that blocked the Suez Canal, arrives in Rotterdam
Reuters

Ever Given, the ship that blocked the Suez Canal, arrives in Rotterdam

Ever Given, the ship that blocked the Suez Canal, arrives in Rotterdam
  • Ship to unload until Aug. 3 before departing for Felixstowe, England
  • Ship carrying about 18,300 containers left Egypt on July 7
Reuters

ROTTERDAM: The container ship Ever Given, which got stuck in the Suez Canal for six days in March, arrived in the Dutch port of Rotterdam on Thursday after being released by authorities in Egypt.
It was scheduled to dock at Rotterdam’s ECT Delta terminal for unloading until Aug. 3 before departing for Felixstowe, England, the port said.
The vessel, one of the world’s largest container ships, became jammed across the canal in high winds on March 23, halting traffic in both directions and disrupting global trade.
Roughly 15 percent of world shipping traffic transits the Suez Canal, the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.
The 400-meter (1,312-foot) vessel, which is carrying about 18,300 containers, left Egypt on July 7, 106 days after becoming wedged across a southern section of the waterway.

EXPLAINER: Risks underlie tumbling Chinese company shares

EXPLAINER: Risks underlie tumbling Chinese company shares
AP

EXPLAINER: Risks underlie tumbling Chinese company shares

EXPLAINER: Risks underlie tumbling Chinese company shares
  • Tumble follows Beijing’s launch anti-monopoly and data security enforcement actions
  • Communist Party leaders worry industry leaders can abuse their dominance to keep out competitors
AP

BEIJING: Foreign shareholders in China’s tech companies are learning what its entrepreneurs have long known: The ruling Communist Party’s decisions about what is good for the economy can hurt your business.
The stock prices of Internet giants Tencent and Alibaba and ride-hailing service Didi tumbled after President Xi Jinping’s government launched anti-monopoly and data security enforcement actions against them.
Also this week, share prices of Chinese education companies fell after news reports that for-profit activity might be banned in core school subjects.
The crackdown on some of China’s biggest private sector success stories prompted warnings about a “war on capitalism.” But regulators say the opposite is true. They say they are protecting the public, smaller companies, the financial system and competition.
“The crackdowns are positive because they are good for Chinese SMEs,” or the small and medium-size private enterprises that are the bulk of the private sector, Michael Every of Rabobank said in a report.

Why is the Communist party doing this?
The ruling party declared anti-monopoly enforcement a priority this year, especially for tech companies that dominate e-commerce, social media and entertainment and are expanding into finance, medical services and other areas.
Party leaders worry Tencent Holding Ltd., Alibaba Group and other industry leaders can abuse their dominance to keep out competitors, raise prices or force suppliers to grant them favorable terms, hurting rivals.
The ruling party worries about the mountains of information about customers gathered by e-commerce, ride-hailing, social media and other companies.
Party leaders also have social goals including shielding children from harmful material online and promoting access to education.

Why are share prices tumbling?
The stock market turbulence reflects the gulf between the certainty craved by financial markets and the secrecy used by the ruling party as a tool to control China’s tumultuous private sector.
Chinese leaders warned in December a crackdown was coming but said nothing about what activity might be targeted. That shook confidence in Chinese stocks traded in New York, Hong Kong or London.
More competition usually leads to lower prices, better service and more economic growth. But for individual companies, shareholders worry competition squeezes profit margins and requires more spending on product development, marketing and other activity.
Investors also worry the crackdown is a signal Xi’s government wants to control the companies more tightly, possibly limiting their growth potential.

Which companies have been targeted?
Targets include the biggest companies in their global industries.
Alibaba Group, the biggest e-commerce platform by sales volume, was fined a record 18.3 billion yuan ($2.8 billion) in April for tactics that included prohibiting vendors that wanted to sell on Alibaba from dealing with its competitors.
Last week, Alibaba was among companies fined for allowing sexually suggestive stickers and other improper content to be circulated to children. Others that were punished include video site Kuaishou, microblog platform Sina Weibo and e-commerce service company Xiaohongshu.
Tencent Holding Ltd., a games and social media provider best known abroad as operator of the messaging app WeChat, is one of the world’s 10 most valuable companies, with a stock market capitalization of $680 billion.
On Saturday, Tencent was ordered to stop requiring music suppliers to give exclusive access to copyrights. The market regulator said that with 80 percent of “exclusive music library resources,” Tencent had the power to improperly suppress competition.
Tencent promised in a statement to “conscientiously abide by the decision.” That reflects the meekness of even the biggest companies before regulators with the power to shut them down.

What is the party’s relationship with business?
Chinese leaders promise to support entrepreneurs who generate new jobs and wealth but are determined to keep them under control.
The ruling party sometimes lets e-commerce or other promising industries grow for years with little regulation before stepping in to impose rules and stamp out features that don’t suit it.
In the most famous example, Alibaba founder Jack Ma in 2004 launched online payments system Alipay despite the lack of any regulations authorizing electronic payments. Ma, one of China’s most successful risk-takers, built a financial giant with hundreds of millions of users and expanded into online banking and other services.
That evolved into Ant Group, which was on the verge of a multibillion-dollar stock market debut in November when regulators ordered that suspended and told Ant to improve its protections against financial risk.

What about customer information?
Dozens of companies have been fined and ordered to tighten security for customer information or to collect less.
Ride-hailing service Didi Global Inc., whose shares debuted in New York on June 30, was ordered days later to stop signing up new customers while it overhauled data safety. The country’s Internet regulator said officials would review its company-wide “network security.”
Beijing sees customer data as an economic asset but also a strategic and political weakness if companies or foreign governments can gain insights about the public that the ruling party doesn’t know.
Regulators also worry companies might collect too much financial and other personal information about customers that might be stolen.
Then-President Donald Trump expressed similar concern last year when he ordered Chinese-owned short video service TikTok to sell its US arm. Trump’s successor, President Joe Biden, hasn’t said what he will do about TikTok.

How are share prices affected?
Didi’s share price has fallen 25 percent since its New York stock market debut June 30, wiping about $20 billion off its total value.
Tencent shares in Hong Kong are down 25 percent from a month earlier. Alibaba’s New York-traded stock is off 19 percent while online retailer JD.com Inc. is down 17 percent. Internet search giant Baidu Inc. has declined 22 percent in US trading.

 

 

UAE is an innovator in the management of food waste, experts say

UAE is an innovator in the management of food waste, experts say
SARAH GLUBB

UAE is an innovator in the management of food waste, experts say

UAE is an innovator in the management of food waste, experts say
  • Average person in the UAE wastes 197kg of food a year, at a total annual cost to the country of $3.5 billion, said CEO of Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center
  • In 2015, 16,900 tons of food imported by Dubai was rejected and sent to landfill; in 2020 the total was just half a ton, according to food-trade expert said
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: The UAE is embracing innovative new approaches to the challenges of sustainable food production and the management of food waste, according to experts.

Food security and waste have been important global issues for some time. But the concerns have taken on a renewed urgency in the past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a result of which global food-supply chains have been disrupted and crop yields have suffered, said Lord Udny-Lister, co-chairman of the UAE-UK Business Council.

He was speaking during a webinar hosted by the council to discuss ways to manage food and food waste across the supply chain and prevent the global food industry from damaging the environment.

“Technology and innovation will undoubtedly be the solution to addressing the food-waste challenge, as well as boosting food security so that nearly 1 billion people who currently go very hungry have a more reliable supply of food in the future,” he said.

Najla Al-Midfa, CEO of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center, said: “In the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region, reports show that we waste up to 250 kilograms of food a year per capita. And when it comes to the UAE, food waste sets us back an average of $3.5 billion every year, with an average person wasting about 197 kilograms of food per year,” she said

The UAE Food Bank, which was launched in 2017 to provide food to those in need and eliminate food waste, works with local authorities and local and international charities to create a comprehensive ecosystem to efficiently store, package and distribute excess fresh food discarded by hotels, restaurants and supermarkets.

“The UAE’s hospitality sector, which contributes more than 30 percent of all food waste, is stepping up its efforts, with the key players in the industry taking up the UAE Food Waste Pledge to fight food waste in their kitchens,” Al-Midfa said.

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center is also partnering with Etihad Airways on a pilot program to introduce in-flight meal trays that use smart technology to collect data on how much food passengers waste when they fly.

“Recording food preferences helps the airline industry reduce food waste, an issue that costs the industry about $3.9 billion every year,” Al-Midfa added.

Lord Benyon, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the UK’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said there is the potential for a great amount of synergy between UAE and the UK in the global food industry, and that authorities in Britain aim to reduce food waste by 20 percent by 2025.

Trade between the countries was worth more than £15 billion ($20.9 billion) last year, £3 billion less than 2019 as a result of disruption caused by the pandemic.

Essam Sharaf Al-Hashimi, the head of Dubai Municipality’s Food Trade Control Section, said the city is completely dependent on imported food, with almost 8 million tons shipped in each year.

In 2015, almost 16,900 tons of imported food was rejected and ended up in landfill. By 2016, this had been reduced to 13,586 tons, and by 2020 to a little over half a ton.

Claire Hughes, director of products and innovation at British supermarket chain Sainsbury’s, said UK authorities have set a target to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2040, while also reducing water use, increasing recycling, and reducing food waste by 50 percent by 2030.

She said Sainsbury’s is working on developing electronic price labels on shelves and a digital system that will automatically reduce prices on food items close to their expiration dates, something that currently has to be done manually.

Martin Wickham, a food and drink investment specialist at the UK Department of International Trade, said 1.3 billion tons of food is wasted worldwide each year, which costs the global economy about $1 trillion.

However, food waste contains numerous chemicals that have a wide range of potential commercial applications, he added, and there are many small startup businesses making real inroads in this area.

He predicted that we will see the development of a very different environment for the consumption, production and transport of food and the ways in which we deal with its waste.

Khalid Al-Huraimal, the CEO of Emirati environmental-management company Bee’ah, said up to 38 percent of food is wasted in the UAE, and this figure rises to 60 percent during Ramadan.

“Today we have achieved a diversion rate away from landfill of 76 percent, which is the highest in the Middle East, and once our waste-to-energy plant is commissioned later this year, we will be close to hitting zero waste going to landfill,” he said.

He added that one of the UN’s sustainability goals is to reduce food waste by 50 percent by 2030, and the UAE is committed to achieving that target. Bee’ah has also launched programs to educate communities on the importance of segregating waste. The company is also planning to implement its strategies in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

Al-Huraimal said the pandemic has made people more aware of the challenges relating to sustainability and climate change.

Ignacio Ramirez, the managing director of Winnow, a company that helps businesses reduce food waste, said wasted food is three times worse for the environment than single-use plastics in terms of carbon emissions but the issue is considered taboo.

He said Winnow helps its clients save $42 million a year in food waste, equivalent to 36 million meals, and about 10 percent of that is in the UAE.

Sean Dennis, the CEO of UAE-based online marketplace Seafood Souq, said almost half of all caught seafood is wasted in developing countries and about 25 percent in developed countries.

“It’s probably the most highly valuable highly perishable item that’s traded globally that we consume,” and one of the most important sources of income and health he said.

Saudi delivery startup raises $2.4m to expand outside KSA

Ahmad Ramahi (left), founder and CEO of WeDeliver, and co-founder Nasser Al-Maawi. (Supplied)
Ahmad Ramahi (left), founder and CEO of WeDeliver, and co-founder Nasser Al-Maawi. (Supplied)
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi delivery startup raises $2.4m to expand outside KSA

Ahmad Ramahi (left), founder and CEO of WeDeliver, and co-founder Nasser Al-Maawi. (Supplied)
  • The startup uses artificial intelligence and a mobile application to partner companies
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: WeDeliver, a parcel delivery startup headquartered in Riyadh, has secured SR9 million ($2.4 million) as part of its first pre-seed investment round, it was announced on Wednesday.

The startup uses artificial intelligence and a mobile application to partner companies that have parcels to be delivered with a network of freelance drivers close by.

The company launched its operations in the Kingdom in April last year, just weeks after the pandemic took hold. Starting first in Riyadh, it has since expanded to Jeddah and the Eastern Province.

Ahmad Ramahi, co-founder and CEO of WeDeliver, said in a press statement: “WeDeliver is a MENA startup with a global vision, driven by an experienced team. We have ambitious plans to enrich our growth in the Saudi market and look forward to expanding to new regional markets.

“We believe that our asset-light collaborative model will disrupt intra-city logistics, enabling faster, more efficient, low-cost delivery for businesses and online sellers,” he added. Nasser Al-Maawi, another cofounder of the startup, said that WeDeliver has seen “strong results” and reported “300 percent growth in the second quarter of this year.”

According to a recent industry report, Saudi startups raised more than a quarter of a billion dollars in venture capital (VC) funding during the first half of 2021.

A total of $1.228 billion was raised by startups in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) in the first six months of the year, a rise of 63 percent year on year and 12 percent more than was raised during the whole of 2020, according to figures from the MENA H1 2021 Venture Investment Report, published by Dubai-based research platform Magnitt.

According to the report, the top three countries in the MENA region for startup funding were the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia, accounting for 71 percent of total investment. The UAE was the dominant market, making up 26 percent of total funding, followed by Egypt with 24 percent and Saudi Arabia with 21 percent, for a total of $257.88 million.

“It’s also important to note that within this top three ranking, Egypt was the only geography to observe a deal count increase year on year, while Saudi Arabia has almost closed the deal count gap with UAE from 44 deals in 2020 to just an 11-deal difference in H1 2021,” the report said. The food and beverage sector was the most popular among VCs in terms of dollars invested, while the fintech sector generated the most deals.

According to this year’s Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report, total entrepreneurial activity in Saudi Arabia increased in 2020 by 24 percent compared to 2019. It also showed that more than 90 percent of adults saw entrepreneurship as a favorable career choice, while a third of Saudis surveyed said that they were keen on launching a business within the next three years.

MasterCard launches support for cryptocurrency startups

MasterCard launches support for cryptocurrency startups
RAYANA ALQUBALI

MasterCard launches support for cryptocurrency startups

MasterCard launches support for cryptocurrency startups
  • XRP, a cryptocurrency that Ripple uses in its payments network, rose 15.48 percent on Wednesday
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin traded higher on Wednesday, rising by 3.95 percent to $39,808.10 at 4:21 p.m. Riyadh time. Ether, the world’s second most-traded cryptocurrency, was down 0.29 percent to $2,291.10, according to data from CoinDesk.

XRP, a cryptocurrency that Ripple uses in its payments network, rose 15.48 percent on Wednesday, trading at $0.74, its highest level since June 21. This represents a daily gain of 13 percent, after the company said it is targeting the $1.8 billion Filipino Remittance Corridor. Ripple announced that Japanese money transfer provider SBI Remit and Philippine mobile payment service Coins.ph have teamed up to move remittance payments from Japan to the Philippines, CoinDesk reported.

Earlier this week, US Sen. Elizabeth Warren wrote to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen outlining several concerns about the risks posed by cryptocurrencies. Warren asked Yellen to act urgently and adopt appropriate policies to address her concerns.

She claimed that the longer the US waits to introduce the appropriate regulatory regime for these assets, the more likely they will become so entangled in the financial system, potentially creating serious consequences if this market comes under pressure. 

The senator from Massachusetts said: “I have become increasingly concerned about the dangers cryptocurrencies pose to investors, consumers, and the environment in the absence of sufficient regulation in the US,” according to Bitcoin News.

MasterCard on Tuesday announced a new global program dedicated to supporting fast-growing digital assets, blockchain and cryptocurrency companies. Seven startups have signed up for the Start Path program. With Mastercard, the startups will expand and accelerate innovation around digital asset technology and make it safer and easier for people and organizations to buy, spend and hold cryptocurrency and digital assets, Bitcoin News reported.

