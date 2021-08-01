You are here

At least 40 Houthi fighters killed in fierce Marib fighting

At least 40 Houthi fighters killed in fierce Marib fighting
A fighter loyal to Yemen's government fires a turret mounted in the back of a pickup truck at a position in the region of Al-Kassara, northwest of Marib. (File/AFP)
01 August 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

  • Warplanes conducted several aid raids in Marib province, targeting military vehicles carrying fighters
  • Tribesmen reported seeing at least two military vehicles catching fire after being hit by the warplanes in Marib
ALEXANDRIA: Dozens of Houthi fighters in Yemen have been killed in fierce fighting with government forces during the past 24 hours in the provinces of Marib, Lahj, Jouf and Al-Bayda, army officials and tribal leaders said on Sunday.
At least 40 Houthis were killed on Saturday and Sunday in Rahabah district, south of Marib city, when government troops pushed back their assault in mountainous areas in the district, Col. Yahiya Al-Hatemi, director of Yemen Army’s military media, told Arab News.
The Yemeni military official said that the army and allied tribesmen, backed air support from the Arab coalition, mounted a counteroffensive in the district and managed to seize control of a mountain and weapons left behind by Houthi fighters.
Warplanes conducted several aid raids in Marib province, targeting military vehicles carrying fighters and weapons heading to the battlefields.
Tribesmen reported seeing at least two military vehicles catching fire after being hit by the warplanes in Marib province.
By expelling the Houthis from Al-Abzakh mountain, loyalists would have control over a large swathe of land south of Marib and would effectively push away the Houthi threat to Marib city from the south.
Despite their losses in the south, the Houthis continued to aggressively attack government forces in areas west of Marib city, local media said.
The Houthis mounted attacks on government forces in the Al-Mashjah and Al-Kasara regions, but failed to make any territorial gains.
Thousands of people have been killed in the province of Marib since February when the Houthis renewed a major offensive to control the strategic city of Marib.
Houthis have ignored many local and international calls to cease their offensive and comply with peace efforts to end the war in Yemen.
In the neighboring Jouf province, state media quoted Brig. Mohammed Al-Hajji, an army commander, as saying that army troops and tribesmen on Sunday repulsed a Houthi offensive on government-controlled locations in Al-Jadafer, east of Jouf province, and adding that the rebels were forced to retreat after suffering “heavy” losses.
Fighting also occurred in borders between Lahj and Al-Bayda provinces where the Houthis attacked an area controlled by forces loyal to the Southern Transitional Council.
Local media said that a government soldier and several Houthis were killed during the failed Houthi attack in the Senah area of Lahj province. Tribesmen on Sunday attacked the Houthi areas in Al-Souma district, west of Al-Bayda province.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus cases continue to fluctuate across government-controlled provinces in Yemen, with the Aden-based National Coronavirus Committee on Sunday recording nine new cases and one death, compared with three new cases and zero deaths on Saturday.
On Friday, the committee announced the recording of 16 new cases and one death.
The total number of confirmed cases in liberated areas is 7,070, including 1,377 deaths and 4,200 recoveries. Local health officials believe that the surging numbers of cases might represent a new wave of the pandemic.
“The epidemiological situation is worrying, as cases have begun to surge,” Dr. Ahmed Mansour, a health official in the southern city of Taiz, told Arab News by telephone.

02 August 2021
02 August 2021
Assad army steps up offensive in restive southern city

02 August 2021
Reuters

Assad army steps up offensive in restive southern city

  • The rebels disrupted traffic along the Damascus-Daraa highway leading to the border with Jordan
AMMAN: Syrian regime troops stepped up shelling of an opposition enclave in the southern city of Daraa in a bid to assert control over an area that has defied state authority since it was retaken three years ago, witnesses, the army and residents said.

An army assault on the old quarter of Daraa suffered a blow on Thursday when rebels mounted a counteroffensive across the province, capturing dozens of troops.

The army has since sent hundreds of elite troops, dozens of tanks and armored vehicles to storm the enclave where peaceful protests against Assad family rule began in 2011 and were met by deadly force before spreading across the country.

The rebels disrupted traffic along the Damascus-Daraa highway leading to the border with Jordan, which closed the crossing point on Sunday.

The Syrian regime troops, aided by Russian air power and Iranian militias, retook control of the province that borders Jordan and Israel’s Golan Heights in 2018.

Russian-brokered deals at the time forced rebels to hand over heavy weapons but kept the army from entering many towns including the old quarter of the provincial capital known as Daraa Al-Balaad.

The Syrian regime troops on Sunday blamed what they called terrorists for foiling several rounds of negotiations with opposition figures since last week to allow the army to set up checkpoints in the enclave.

The opposition insists the agreement allowed only civilian control, local officials say.

“The regime wants to end what they see as a living symbol of the revolt against it. If they silence it by returning the army they will subjugate the whole Hauran region,” Abu Jehad al Horani, an opposition official, said from inside the enclave.

Damascus-based relief bodies said at least 2,000 families fled their homes since the fighting began on Thursday.

Egyptian foreign minister: We trust wisdom of Tunisian leadership on managing current crisis

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri. (AFP)
Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri. (AFP)
01 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri. (AFP)
  • Shoukry highlights Cairo’s aspiration for continued cooperation with Libya to promote regional stability
CAIRO: Egypt says it trusts the wisdom and ability of the Tunisian presidency to overcome the current crisis as soon as possible.

It also expressed its full solidarity with the Tunisian people and their legitimate aspirations, according to a spokesperson for Egypt’s Foreign Ministry.

The spokesperson stressed the need to avoid escalation and refrain from violence against state institutions, praising the role of the latter in maintaining the security and stability of the country.

“We are following with great interest what is happening in Tunisia and what the authorities are doing there to achieve the security, stability and sovereignty of the country,” Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said in a press conference with his Algerian counterpart Ramtane Lamamra.

“We fully trust the wisdom of the political leadership in Tunisia and its ability to manage the situation to achieve the aspirations of its people,” he added.

Lamamra, for his part, stressed that “what is happening in Tunisia is an internal matter,” adding that Algeria stood in solidarity with the country.

Shoukry also spoke on the situation in Libya. The Egyptian foreign minister said that the opening of the coastal road in Libya was a good sign of dialogue and reconciliation and would enhance the chances of the elections’ success, putting Libya on the right path to restore its stability, eliminate the terrorist threat and work with neighboring countries Egypt, Tunisia, Algeria, Sudan and Chad.

“We need cooperation between these countries in the region due to the turmoil and challenges it is witnessing,” Shoukry said, adding that every positive step taken would find support and sympathy from Egypt, Algeria and the rest of the neighboring countries.

Shoukry spoke on the importance of restoring stability to Libya for the benefit of both the Libyan people and the other countries in the region.

He also stressed the need for foreign forces to exit Libyan land and for the issue of militias to be dealt with.

The Algerian minister said that the relations between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan were going through a delicate stage and that it was important to reach an agreement on the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

Lamamra expressed his hope that Algeria would be part of the solution, stressing that the issue of the GERD was of global importance and ought to receive the attention of the international community.

Egypt COVID-19 vaccine to begin distribution in mid-August

Egypt's Health Minister Hala Zayed speaks during a news conference announcing the details of a vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. (Reuters/File Photo)
Egypt's Health Minister Hala Zayed speaks during a news conference announcing the details of a vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. (Reuters/File Photo)
01 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt's Health Minister Hala Zayed speaks during a news conference announcing the details of a vaccination campaign against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • People will be able to receive certificates proving they have been vaccinated through 126 government offices
CAIRO: The first 10 million doses of Egypt’s coronavirus vaccine Vaccera Sinovac will be distributed in mid-August to more than 500 centers nationwide, the Ministry of Health and Population has announced.

People will be able to receive certificates proving they have been vaccinated through 126 government offices, said Health and Population Minister Hala Zayed.

The certificates are accredited and insured, and carry a unique QR code that will contain the holder’s data, photo and vaccination status, she added.

The ministry is also finalizing an Egyptian Health Passport app to be used in airports.

Zayed stressed the need to continue adhering to the required precautionary and preventative measures, and to stay away from large gatherings.

Lebanese killed as violence erupts at Hezbollah funeral

Lebanese army is deployed after clashes erupted in Khalde, Lebanon, on Sunday. The clashes broke between two groups during the funeral of a Hezbollah supporter killed a day earlier. (Reuters)
Lebanese army is deployed after clashes erupted in Khalde, Lebanon, on Sunday. The clashes broke between two groups during the funeral of a Hezbollah supporter killed a day earlier. (Reuters)
02 August 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese army is deployed after clashes erupted in Khalde, Lebanon, on Sunday. The clashes broke between two groups during the funeral of a Hezbollah supporter killed a day earlier. (Reuters)
  • Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati called for restraint after the clashes
  • Protesters gather outside home of Hezbollah officer after activist arrest controversy
BEIRUT: A gunmen has caused deaths and carnage after opening fire at the funeral of a Hezbollah commander who was killed in a revenge shooting a day earlier.

The brother of Hassan Ghosn killed Ali Shibli, whom the Ghosn family has accused of killing their son.
Shibli was loyal to Hezbollah and had an armed group that boasts the support of the militia in Lebanon.
During Shibli’s funeral by his house in Khalde on Sunday afternoon, it was reported that there was an exchange of fire between the participants in the procession and other gunmen, which led to many deaths and injuries.
Shibli’s murder was committed in cold blood during his brother’s wedding party on Saturday night in the coastal area of Jiyeh.
The killer from the Ghosn family entered the garden where the party was taking place, approached the table where the victim was sitting and shot him with a pistol at close range.
Guests captured the crime while filming the party. The videos were widely circulated on social media.

Another guest, who was sitting next to Shibli, was injured in the accident.
Shibli died on the way to hospital from gunshot wounds to his chest.
It was reported that Shibli was shot a year after the killing of Hassan Ghosn, which had occurred over a dispute of removal of a religious banner which Ali Shibli had put atop a commercial center he owned in Khalde, at the southern entrance to Beirut.

FASTFACTS

• In recent years, clashes have flared between tribes loyal to the Future Movement political party and groups aligned with Hezbollah.

• Ali Shibli’s brother, Hussein, was killed in 2013 while fighting for Hezbollah in Syria. Reports suggest that Ali Shibli also fought in Syria.

This resulted in a clash between men from the Khalde clans and the Shibli family, leading to the death of Ghosn and two other men, Omar Ghazi Musa and Mahmoud Youssef Hadoul.
The family of Hassan Ghosn said in a statement on Saturday: “We did everything we could to demand the family’s right to punish the criminal Shibli in accordance with the provisions of the Lebanese Penal Code. However, our demands were (not) met (after) a whole year.”
The family declared that they were “putting themselves at the disposal of the judiciary.”
However, during Shibli’s funeral, armed men appeared and heavy shooting was reported in the Khalde area.
Hezbollah said it regretted the killing of Shibli, describing him as a “martyr.” The party called on the security and judicial agencies to confront the perpetrators and those who assisted them.

In recent years, clashes have flared between tribes loyal to the Future Movement political party and groups aligned with Hezbollah.
Ali Shibli’s brother, Hussein, was killed in 2013 while fighting for Hezbollah in Syria. Reports suggest that Ali Shibli also fought in Syria.
Meanwhile, activists circulated a video on social media showing protesters gathering in front of a residential building in the southern suburbs of Beirut. It was reported that Hezbollah’s liaison and coordination unit officer, Wafiq Safa, lives there, attracting the family members of people who were recently arrested by Hezbollah for their demonstrations against electricity and fuel shortages.
Ali Al-Amin, an opposition activist, told Arab News: “The protest in front of Safa’s house reveals two things: Either there is a conflict within the Hezbollah’s centers of power ... or that there is a conflict between the Amal movement and Hezbollah, which is manifested by the resentment we hear daily from people accusing the Amal movement of corruption.”
Al-Amin said: “Hezbollah is trying to ... distance itself from the accusations of corruption and wants to throw it on the Amal Movement.”
The activist added: “In the face of the severe economic crisis in the country, this crisis will inevitably explode in the face of Hezbollah.”
Also on Sunday, 19 members of the Albanian families who were detained in camps belonging to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Syria traveled home from Beirut in the presence of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.
Director General of General Security Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim said: “This operation is a continuation of previous campaigns that were carried out at the request of the president of friendly Albania to recover a group of women and children who were detained for a long time in the SDF camps in northeastern Syria, after about two years of negotiatyions.”

