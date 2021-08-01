10 Saudi mosques reopen after sanitization

RIYADH: The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance has reopened 10 mosques in four regions that were temporarily closed for cleaning after coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections were confirmed among worshippers.

The ministry said on Sunday that five mosques were reopened in Asir, three in Qassim, and one each in Riyadh and Jazan.

COVID-19 infections have led to the closure of 1,924 mosques in the Kingdom in the past 176 days. The mosques were reopened after cleaning measures were completed.

The ministry urged worshippers and employees to follow precautionary measures, including wearing face masks, using their own prayer mats and maintaining social distance.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the Kingdom have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Taakad (from the Arabic word meaning “make sure”) centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual. Tetamman (meaning “rest assured”) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments for both services can be made via the Ministry of Health’s Sehhaty app.