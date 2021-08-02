You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan president blames ‘abrupt’ US withdrawal for worsening security

Afghan president blames ‘abrupt’ US withdrawal for worsening security

Afghan president blames ‘abrupt’ US withdrawal for worsening security
Above, an Afghan National Army commando stands guard along the road in Enjil district of Herat province on Aug. 1, 2021 as skirmishes between Afghan National Army and Taliban continues. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b76m4

Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

Afghan president blames ‘abrupt’ US withdrawal for worsening security

Afghan president blames ‘abrupt’ US withdrawal for worsening security
  • ‘The reason for our current situation is that the decision was taken abruptly’
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani blamed the country’s deteriorating security Monday on Washington deciding “abruptly” to withdraw its troops.
“The reason for our current situation is that the decision was taken abruptly,” he told parliament, adding he had warned Washington the withdrawal would have “consequences.”

Topics: Afghanistan US

Related

Special A photo showing Kandahar comic Khasha's corpse after he was killed at the hands of Taliban members. (Social media) photos
World
Taliban’s brutal killing of comic actor Khasha sparks fear and loathing in Afghanistan
Special Taliban vow to allow probe of alleged abuses in southern Afghan district
World
Taliban vow to allow probe of alleged abuses in southern Afghan district

Afghan president blames ‘abrupt’ US withdrawal for worsening security

Afghan president blames ‘abrupt’ US withdrawal for worsening security
Updated 1 min 42 sec ago
AFP

Afghan president blames ‘abrupt’ US withdrawal for worsening security

Afghan president blames ‘abrupt’ US withdrawal for worsening security
Updated 1 min 42 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani blamed the country’s deteriorating security Monday on Washington deciding “abruptly” to withdraw its troops.
“The reason for our current situation is that the decision was taken abruptly,” he told parliament, adding he had warned Washington the withdrawal would have “consequences.”

Troops to enforce Sydney lockdown as Brisbane extends coronavirus curbs

Troops to enforce Sydney lockdown as Brisbane extends coronavirus curbs
Updated 22 min 7 sec ago
AFP

Troops to enforce Sydney lockdown as Brisbane extends coronavirus curbs

Troops to enforce Sydney lockdown as Brisbane extends coronavirus curbs
  • New South Wales state police requested military help to enforce COVID-19 rules
  • Australia has recorded more than 34,000 cases and 925 deaths so far during the pandemic
Updated 22 min 7 sec ago
AFP

SYDNEY: Troops hit Sydney’s streets on Monday to help enforce its prolonged lockdown, as stay-at-home orders in Australia’s third-largest city Brisbane were extended to curb a worsening outbreak.
About 300 Australian Defense Force personnel will be deployed to the country’s largest city after New South Wales state police requested military help to enforce COVID-19 rules.
Authorities have been struggling to stop the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant in Sydney — and ensure that residents follow containment rules — with more than 3,600 cases recorded since mid-June.
With thousands of close contacts of COVID cases told to test and stay at home for 14 days, police said they lacked the manpower to make sure everyone was complying.
Troops are expected to help police deliver food parcels, conduct “welfare door-knocks” and check people are complying with self-isolation orders.
“I want to stress up front again that we will be under control of the NSW police,” said Brig. Mick Garraway.
“We are not a law enforcement agency and we will do tasks that are supportive in nature.”
More than five million people in Sydney and surrounding areas are entering their sixth week of a lockdown set to run until the end of August.
Residents are only allowed to leave their homes for exercise, essential work, medical reasons, and to shop for necessities such as food.
But compliance has been patchy and police have increasingly been doling out fines to those violating the restrictions.
The defense force said the latest deployment was in addition to the 250 military personnel already working at hotels and airports in New South Wales.
In Brisbane and several surrounding regions, millions of people will remain under lockdown until Sunday after an “escalating” outbreak grew to 29 cases.
Those stay-at-home orders had been scheduled to lift on Tuesday.
“That will make it an eight-day lockdown. And we desperately hope that that will be sufficient for our contact tracers to get into home quarantine absolutely anyone who could have been exposed to the Delta strain,” acting Queensland state premier Steven Miles said.
The outbreak was linked to a Brisbane school student, with pupils and teachers at several schools subsequently placed into isolation.
Defense Minister Peter Dutton’s sons attend one of the schools hit, so he is among those being forced to quarantine at home for 14 days.
“Having had COVID and being fully vaccinated, I have also tested negative this morning,” he said in a statement.
With about 15 percent of Australia’s 25 million people fully vaccinated, authorities are still relying on lockdowns to slow the spread of the virus.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has outlined a long road out of restrictions — setting a target of 80 percent of the eligible population to be fully vaccinated before borders are reopened and lockdowns eliminated.
Australia has recorded more than 34,000 cases and 925 deaths so far during the pandemic.

Topics: Australia sydney Brisbane Coronavirus

Related

COVID-19 cases surge in Sydney as police cordon deters protest
World
COVID-19 cases surge in Sydney as police cordon deters protest
A medical worker prepares to administer a test at the Bondi Beach drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in the wake of new positive cases in Sydney, Australia. (REUTERS file photo)
World
Australian officials tighten Sydney lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise

Philippine national capital region to implement longer curfew hours as COVID-19 precaution

Philippine national capital region to implement longer curfew hours as COVID-19 precaution
Updated 53 min 7 sec ago
ROMMER M. BALABA

Philippine national capital region to implement longer curfew hours as COVID-19 precaution

Philippine national capital region to implement longer curfew hours as COVID-19 precaution
  • Metro Manila is currently under general community quarantine with ‘heightened and additional’ restrictions but will shift to a stricter one on Friday
Updated 53 min 7 sec ago
ROMMER M. BALABA

DUBAI: The Philippine national capital region will implement longer curfew hours when it shifts to an enhanced community quarantine on Friday, as a precaution to rising infections of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.
Movement limits in Metro Manila would be in place between 8 p.m. to 4 a.m., from the current curfew hours of 12 a.m. to 4 a.m., after a unanimous decision from mayors, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairperson Benhur Abalos said in a press briefing on Monday.
Metro Manila is currently under general community quarantine with ‘heightened and additional’ restrictions but will shift to ECQ, the strictest status, from Aug. 6 to Aug. 20 due to the threat of rising COVID-19 cases fueled by the Delta variant.
The shift to the strictest quarantine mode means indoor and al fresco dining would be disallowed and businesses and costumers can only have take-out and delivery services.
Indoor sports venues and tourist attraction would be closed, but outdoor tourist spots, as defined by the Department of Tourism, may continue to operate, but at a 30 percent capacity.
Presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. earlier said the two-week lockdown may be sufficient to reduce the COVID-19 caseload in Metro Manila.
Metro Manila residents such as Emmanuel S. Geslani says they are comfortable with the impending lockdown, and are preparing for it by stocking up on medicines and food.
“The Delta variant is really worrying because we do not know who (among those in public) have it,” Geslani told Arab News.
“So it is better [to implement the lockdown] as a precaution against it.”
Jaime Mendoza, a government nurse, meanwhile told Arab News that coronavirus transmission could be controlled only if there would be strict monitoring in the porous borders between cities.
“There should also be strict compliance among the residents, whose livelihood have been affected by the pandemic.”
Infectious disease expert Dr. Edsel Maurice Salvana, said in a social media post that “the lockdown was preemptive response to Delta and is premised on an accelerated vaccination program to get as many people vaccinated as possible.”
“We recommended putting many areas in the country under ECQ when Delta started showing up in July, areas that were already for escalation anyway because of increasing HCUR and other parameters,” according to Salvana, who is among selected experts working with government to address the coronavirus pandemic.
“The biggest objective of this impending ECQ is to vaccinate as many people as possible in NCR. We are only tempering the anticipated increase in Delta to protect as many people as possible.”

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Related

Philippines reopens gyms, museums as coronavirus surge ebbs
World
Philippines reopens gyms, museums as coronavirus surge ebbs
Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries
World
Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries

Seoul says no decision on joint US military drills, but exercises should not create North Korea tension

Seoul says no decision on joint US military drills, but exercises should not create North Korea tension
Updated 02 August 2021
Reuters

Seoul says no decision on joint US military drills, but exercises should not create North Korea tension

Seoul says no decision on joint US military drills, but exercises should not create North Korea tension
  • South Korea and the United States regularly stage military exercises, mainly in the spring and summer
  • The exercises have been scaled back in recent years to facilitate talks between North Korea and the US
Updated 02 August 2021
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea said on Monday no decision has been made on its joint military exercises with the United States but they should not create tension, after North Korea warned the South against holding the exercises amid signs of a thaw in relations.
South Korea and the United States regularly stage military exercises, mainly in the spring and summer, but North Korea has long responded with scathing criticism, calling them a rehearsal for war.
Kim Yo Jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a senior official of the ruling Workers’ Party, warned the South on Sunday that holding the drills would undercut efforts to rebuild relations.
Her warning came days after the two Koreas restored hotlines that Pyongyang severed a year ago, as Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in are seeking to repair strained ties and resume summits.
Seoul’s defense ministry said on Monday that Seoul and Washington were in talks over the drills but no decision has been made.
“We have nothing to comment on her statement, but regarding the exercises, the timing and method were not finalized,” ministry spokesman Boo Seung-chan told a briefing.
The allies will decide after considering COVID-19, joint defense posture, planned transfer of wartime operational control, and the issue of “supporting diplomatic efforts for establishing lasting peace on the Korean peninsula,” Boo added.
Lee Jong-joo, spokeswoman of the Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said the exercises should not be a “source of military tension in any case,” without elaborating.
The exercises have been scaled back in recent years to facilitate talks between North Korea and the administration of former US President Donald Trump aimed at dismantling Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile programs in return for US sanctions relief.
But the negotiations stalled following a failed second summit in 2019 between Kim and Trump.
The coronavirus pandemic also had an impact on the drills, with the allies focusing instead on computerised simulations and minimizing live field training, without mobilizing US-based troops.
A high-level Unification Ministry official said on Friday that the exercises should be postponed to help restart nuclear talks, but Lee declined to comment when asked if the ministry plans to make a formal recommendation.
Lee said the South last week proposed setting up a video conference system to expedite inter-Korean dialogue and approved plans by two civilian relief groups to send humanitarian aid to the North.

Topics: South Korea North Korea US

Related

South Korea, US to announce suspension of major military drills this week
World
South Korea, US to announce suspension of major military drills this week
South Korea to conduct military drills amid stalled exercises with US
World
South Korea to conduct military drills amid stalled exercises with US

ASEAN diplomats discussing crisis envoy, aid to Myanmar

ASEAN diplomats discussing crisis envoy, aid to Myanmar
Updated 02 August 2021
AP

ASEAN diplomats discussing crisis envoy, aid to Myanmar

ASEAN diplomats discussing crisis envoy, aid to Myanmar
  • The 10-nation bloc has been under increasing international pressure to act on the troubles unfolding in Myanmar
Updated 02 August 2021
AP

MANILA: Southeast Asia’s top diplomats were meeting Monday to appoint a special envoy to help deal with the political crisis and violence gripping Myanmar and finalize an emergency plan to help control a coronavirus outbreak that many fear is spiraling out of control in the military-ruled nation.
The foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations were also expected to announce after their video meeting some progress in four years of painstakingly slow negotiations with China to craft a nonaggression pact aimed at preventing conflict in the disputed South China Sea.
The 10-nation bloc, frequently dismissed by critics as an ineffective talk shop, has been under increasing international pressure to act on the troubles unfolding in Myanmar, an ASEAN member where the military in February toppled the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. The grouping, however, is hamstrung by its policy of noninterference in the domestic affairs of member nations as well as its requirement to reach a consensus among members.
In Monday’s online meeting the ministers were to decide who among at least three nominees from Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia should be designated as the bloc’s special envoy to try to broker a settlement between the country’s ruling generals and rival parties led by Suu Kyi, a Southeast Asian diplomat told the Associated Press.
Myanmar prefers the candidate from Thailand, former Thai ambassador to Yangon Virasakdi Futrakul, but it remains uncertain when its military leaders would decide to accept the envoy and if access to Suu Kyi, who has been detained with other political leaders and put on trial for a slew of charges, would be granted, said the diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity because of lack of authority to discuss the issue publicly.
More than 900 people have been killed by Myanmar authorities since the February takeover, according to a tally kept by the independent Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. Casualties are also rising among the military and police as armed resistance grows in both urban and rural areas.
ASEAN leaders met in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta in April and called for an end to the violence and the start of a dialogue among contending parties to be mediated by an ASEAN envoy.
On Sunday, Myanmar’s military leader Min Aung Hlaing repeated his pledge to hold fresh elections in two years and cooperate with ASEAN on finding a political solution. He said without elaborating that Myanmar “is ready to work on ASEAN cooperation within the ASEAN framework, including the dialogue with the ASEAN special envoy in Myanmar.”
Myanmar’s troubles have deepened with its worst surge of the pandemic, which has overwhelmed its crippled health care system. Limits on oxygen sales have led to widespread allegations that the military is directing supplies to government supporters and military-run hospitals.
In Monday’s meeting, the ASEAN ministers were to looking to finalize a plan to bring in medicine and medical equipment to Myanmar through the regional bloc’s disaster-response center with the military leaders’ approval.
Greg Poling, an analyst on Southeast Asia for the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said it’s critical for ASEAN to gain humanitarian access in Myanmar but added that the aid would not automatically mean the military leaders would accede to the bloc’s political demands.
“ASEAN has no leverage with the junta,” Poling said.
In addition to Myanmar, the other ASEAN members are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The ministerial meetings this week include the ASEAN Regional Forum, a security conference where North Korea attends along with the United States, China, Russia, Japan and South Korea.

Topics: ASEAN Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi

Related

Update Myanmar’s junta leader ‘confirmed’ to attend ASEAN meeting
World
Myanmar’s junta leader ‘confirmed’ to attend ASEAN meeting
Indonesia, Malaysia seeking ASEAN meeting on Myanmar
World
Indonesia, Malaysia seeking ASEAN meeting on Myanmar

Latest updates

Afghan president blames ‘abrupt’ US withdrawal for worsening security
Afghan president blames ‘abrupt’ US withdrawal for worsening security
Afghan president blames ‘abrupt’ US withdrawal for worsening security
Afghan president blames ‘abrupt’ US withdrawal for worsening security
AlUla features on Samsung’s global content platforms
AlUla features on Samsung’s global content platforms
Troops to enforce Sydney lockdown as Brisbane extends coronavirus curbs
Troops to enforce Sydney lockdown as Brisbane extends coronavirus curbs
Philippine national capital region to implement longer curfew hours as COVID-19 precaution
Philippine national capital region to implement longer curfew hours as COVID-19 precaution

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.