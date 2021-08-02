You are here

Innovative 'Anghami Lab' to be launched in Dubai, Riyadh

Innovative ‘Anghami Lab’ to be launched in Dubai, Riyadh
The innovative entertainment venue — ‘Anghami Lab’ — will open in Dubai in early 2022, followed by Riyadh and other major cities.
Updated 03 August 2021
Arab News

Updated 03 August 2021
Arab News

Ahead of its historic listing on Nasdaq New York via a proposed merger with Vistas Media Acquisition Company, a special purpose acquisition company, Anghami, the Middle East and North Africa’s largest music platform, has announced the launch of an innovative entertainment venue — “Anghami Lab” — in the heart of Dubai, to be followed by Saudi Arabia’s vibrant capital Riyadh and other major cities.

Anghami has partnered with Addmind, a hospitality company, operating nine leading brands such as White, Iris and Clap across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Beirut, Qatar and London, to launch the new concept. Anghami Lab will be the first to combine both online and offline worlds, bridging digital and traditional entertainment. The venue will feature a lounge, stage and studio where creators can experiment by co-creating music inspired by both Arabic and international cultures to be performed in the venue. The resulting music will be made available exclusively on Anghami. The app itself will provide unique features complementing both experiences. 

The cuisine served at Anghami Lab will be a fusion of Arabic and international recipes, embodying the essence of Anghami and providing an international taste with an Arabic flavor. 

Eddy Maroun, co-founder and CEO of Anghami, said: “We are excited to partner with Addmind to create this unique, transformational experience for our users. Addmind is a leading expert in conceptualizing and operating hospitality spaces, and this is a great opportunity to further reinforce the value we provide digitally to be converged offline in a unique user-to-guest experience.”

The first venue will open in Dubai in early 2022. Following the Dubai location, Anghami Lab will launch in Riyadh, Jeddah, Cairo, Beirut and other global cities such as London, New York and Los Angeles.

Tony Habre, CEO of Addmind, added: “Anghami is more than just a streaming platform; they have elevated the value of the music industry in the Middle East as a whole. Anghami Lab is an amazing and unique concept that embodies our rich Arab culture with an international twist — which we are thrilled to bring to fruition and scale.”

Anghami recently announced it expects to become a publicly traded company via a merger with Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc.

Updated 03 August 2021
Arab News

Updated 03 August 2021
Arab News

The National Aquarium (TNA), located in Al-Qana, Abu Dhabi, will showcase an astonishing biodiversity of species when it opens its doors later this year. The largest aquarium in the region, TNA houses more than 200 sharks and rays, representing 25 different species. Teaming with marine life, the aquarium will provide guests with a remarkable opportunity to delve into a submarine world and discover the awe-inspiring variety of species found within our oceans. 

It is also the only place in the UAE to house a school of iconic scalloped hammerhead sharks. Additionally, the bull sharks will also make their debut in the region and guests will be able to see first hand what is widely considered one of the most dangerous shark species in the ocean and rivers. Other species of sharks and rays will include sand tiger sharks, lemon sharks, zebra sharks, black tip reef sharks, eagle rays, shovelnose rays, cownose rays, and freshwater rays, among others. 

Sharks are one of the most misunderstood animals in the ocean with the misperception that they are dangerous, a narrative that has been reinforced by the film industry. With their numbers dwindling due to over-fishing, the team at TNA is seeking to turn fear into fascination and educate visitors around how well these apex predators can adapt to living peacefully. Guests will be able to observe how these beautiful animals interact with other species, including TNA’s team of world-class divers. 

An unmissable highlight will be the feeding demonstrations with both sharks and rays, as well as a one-of-a-kind public “Shark Encounter.” Guests will be able to hand-feed sharks as large as two meters long, which promises to be an unforgettable experience, especially for people who have a fear of sharks.

Paul Hamilton, general manager at TNA, said: “We cannot wait for our opening this year, to reveal our array of animals and animal-related activities. In general, people have a fear of sharks and we want to celebrate these fascinating creatures that are so crucial to the health of our oceans. We are hoping that through personal interaction, the aquarium will help people overcome any fears and perceptions that they might have. Most importantly, we look forward to providing our visitors with an unrivaled and memorable edutainment experience on each and every visit.” 

TNA signed a five-year partnership with the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi in July 2020 with the aim to help create rehabilitation schemes to protect and rehabilitate wildlife in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. The partnership has resulted in a large number of animals saved until today, including 200 sea turtles being successfully rescued and released.

Updated 03 August 2021
Arab News

Updated 03 August 2021
Arab News

The Industrialization and Energy Services Company (TAQA) has announced the completion of the sale of its stake in Jubail Energy Services Company (JESCO) to ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Jubail (AMTPJ), which has bought the remaining shares and now owns 100 percent of JESCO.  

TAQA’s chairman of the board, Ahmed Al-Zahrani, said: “The divestiture of JESCO is in line with TAQA’s 2021 strategy to become a major player in Vision 2030 realization by maximizing the value of local investment and creating a more diverse and sustainable economy. The transaction will result in a much stronger industry in the steel sector serving not only the Kingdom but also the rest of the world.” 

Khalid Nouh, TAQA’s chief executive, said: “Expanding our oilfield services and equipment (OFSE) portfolio is at the core of what we want to achieve. The divestiture of non-core businesses such as JESCO allows TAQA to expand its portfolio through acquisitions of additional services and technologies, complementing our current offering, and creating more value to customers and shareholders, as well as offering more job opportunities for the ambitious young generation in Saudi Arabia.” 

TAQA continues to expand its oilfield service offerings to Saudi Aramco and other customers in the MENA region. Starting with the acquisition of Sanjel Energy Services in 2017, followed by Cougar Drilling Solutions in 2019 and AZR Technologies in 2020, TAQA continues to build its capabilities focused on becoming a trusted partner to all oil and gas companies in the MENA region.

Founded in 2003, TAQA seeks to become the region’s own OFSE leader, delivering key well services from drilling through to completion, by increasing capacity, building capabilities and expanding into higher tier services. As a key supporter of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, TAQA is a catalyst for economic growth and diversification, expanding Saudi Arabia’s industrial base and local manufacturing capabilities, creating jobs and facilitating the growth and development of a pool of local talent in the OFSE sector.

Meanwhile, JESCO was established in Saudi Arabia in 2006 as part of the strategic industrialization path set by the Kingdom. The company operates a manufacturing plant in Jubail, which can produce up to 400,000 tons of seamless tubes per year in three main product segments: OCTG, line pipe and structural tubes.

Updated 02 August 2021
Arab News

Updated 02 August 2021
Arab News

Red Sea International has signed an agreement with the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) to construct a residential and service complex to support the film production sector and specialized technical working teams. The scope of work includes design, prefabrication, supply and installation of 150 high-quality, prefabricated, and fully furnished residential units. 

The move is in line with the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to meet urgent housing needs and provide innovative solutions in the field of modular buildings and facility management.

The agreement was signed by the company’s CEO Khalid Fagih and RCU CEO Amr Al-Madani at Maraya Hall, in the presence of a number of senior officials. 

During the signing ceremony, Red Sea International Company also announced its plan to establish a branch in AlUla, as part of its aspiration to support key development projects in the governorate and in other regions that satisfy the urgent needs of the tourism and entertainment sector in Saudi Arabia.

Fagih said the model adopted by the Red Sea International Company in constructing residential complexes with high-quality and innovative designs is a significant contribution to improving the quality of life and ensuring that products are specially designed to meet the needs of various sectors and communities throughout the Kingdom. He added that one of the project’s unique features is the use of modular construction solutions that adhere to international building standards, which means that the buildings preserve the environment and are built in a way that is environmentally friendly and able to withstand the harshest climate conditions.

Referring to Red Sea International’s plan to open its branch in AlUla, Fagih described this step as part of the company’s ambition to further enhance its future expansion efforts and bring a cultural shift fitting of the region, which complements the objectives of Vision 2030.

Phillip Jones, chief destination marketing and management officer at the RCU, said the partnership with the Red Sea International Company is an important step toward developing AlUla as a unique international touristic destination by integrating international know-how and local knowledge, which he said will make a qualitative difference in the development of the touristic infrastructure. 

The planned branch of Red Sea International Company in Al-Ula will be able to utilize all available innovative opportunities to successfully develop innovative urban projects in the region and foster tourism renaissance. In this regard, a joint agreement has been reached to establish an “Innovation Lab” to focus on all aspects of developing construction solutions in line with the urban nature of the region in collaboration with the RCU. The “Innovation Lab” is a unit dedicated to measuring and developing innovation and development, presenting knowledge exchanges and scientific research to launch new products and projects that reflect and represent the culture and life of AlUla region and at the same time preserve the traditions and identity of the region.

Updated 02 August 2021
Arab News

Updated 02 August 2021
Arab News

The Saudi Logistics Academy — which will train young Saudi men and women to develop their technical knowledge and skills in the global logistics sector — was launched last week at a ceremony in Riyadh.

Through local and international partnerships, students will take part in a broad range of specialized global logistics industry training programs as the academy aims to actively contribute to the consolidation of the country’s position as a recognized strategic global logistics hub.

Abdul Latif Jameel Logistics, part of Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises, is a partner in this program and one of 11 private sector businesses participating in the academy’s launch.

The academy will not only prepare young Saudis through education, but also has the ambition to create employment opportunities. During the launch ceremony, 11 employment agreements were signed with private sector businesses looking to employ more than 350 Saudi men and women.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Logistics Academy and the Public Transport Authority Dr. Rumaih Al-Rumaih said the academy’s programs will be available by the beginning of the next semester.

He said that the launch of the academy is one of a number of key initiatives that support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 under the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program and will also improve the performance of logistics centers across the country.

Faisal S. Al-Samannoudi, vice chairman and CEO, Abdul Latif Jameel Enterprises, reiterated Abdul Latif Jameel’s ongoing commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 initiatives, saying: “With our 75-year heritage and strong experience in domestic and international logistics, we are proud to support the launch of the Saudi Logistics Academy. The academy will contribute to securing the Kingdom’s place as a strategic global logistics hub, realizing the National Transport and Logistics Strategy announced by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”

The academy will target seven core sectors, including: Postal logistics services, maritime and ports transport, international trade, shipping and export, over-land transport, e-commerce first/last-mile, warehouse management and air freight transport.

A comprehensive portfolio of training programs will be offered, including longer programs lasting three or more semesters and leading to a qualification, short courses and remote training programs, international specialized professional certificate programs, and executive programs.

The launch ceremony took place in the presence of Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, Governor of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation Ahmed bin Fahad Al-Fuhaid and Al-Rumaih.

Details for registration will be announced through the website sla.edu.sa

The book launch was attended by Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Moammar Al-Eryani.
The book launch was attended by Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Moammar Al-Eryani.
Updated 31 July 2021
Arab News

Rasanah spotlights Iran's role in recruitment of child fighters

The book launch was attended by Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Moammar Al-Eryani.
Updated 31 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The International Institute for Iranian Studies (Rasanah) has released a book titled “Silent Victims … Iran and Recruitment of Child Fighters in the Middle East,” co-authored by the institute’s researchers Maj. Gen. (retired) Ahmed Al-Maimouni and Saad Al-Shahrani.

The book launch was attended by Yemeni Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Moammar Al-Eryani, Director of Civil Military Operations in the Joint Forces Command Major General Abdullah Al-Habbabi, Spokesman for the Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, and Chargé d’Affaires of Saudi Arabia to Yemen Abdullah Al-Ghunaim, in addition to officials, researchers and other interested parties.

Founder and President of Rasanah Dr. Mohammed S. Alsulami gave a speech in which he welcomed the attendees while talking about the book and how the idea to publish this book came about. Yemeni minister Al-Eryani addressed in his speech the violations committed by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia, and its recruitment of hundreds of thousands of children to threaten the security and stability of Yemen.

Al-Maimouni, who is the director of the studies and research center at the institute, spoke about the content of the book, which consists of six chapters, while Al-Shahrani gave a presentation on “The militarization of Iranian educational curricula.”

The 150-page book attempts to bring to focus the emergence of the phenomenon of child fighter recruitment in the Iranian strategy, the methods of recruiting children and the institutions embracing the idea of child fighter recruitment as one of the Iranian government’s tools since the beginning of the Iranian revolution to solidify the ideological tenets that serve its approach and support the continuation of its project.

The book focuses on the Iranian militias’ acts of embroiling child fighters in military conflicts that lead them to be killed and wounded, working against the interests of their homelands and destroying their future.

In the first chapter titled “Recruitment of Child Fighters in the Iranian Thought,” the book begins with casting light on the phenomenon of child fighter recruitment as an inhumane practice, discussing the genesis and motives of the militarization of Iranian Shiite young men, the methods and motives of recruitment and the psychological and social consequences endured by the recruited children.

Chapter Two, titled “Hezbollah and the Recruitment of Child Fighters in Lebanon,” is divided into “Hezbollah as a Tool for Disseminating the Tenets of the Iranian Revolution,” “Hezbollah’s Hidden Activities on the Recruitment of Child Fighters” and the “Impact of International Sanctions on Hezbollah and its Recruitment Operations.”

Chapter Three, “Iran Militias and the Recruitment of Child Fighters in Syria,” sheds light on the recruitment operations on the Syrian landscape and using foreign recruits from Pakistan and Afghanistan. It also discusses the Iranian militias and factions in Syria, the efforts of Iran and Hezbollah to advance child fighter recruitment in Syria and the Iranian soft policies to wrest control over Syrian society.

As for Chapter Four, titled “Shiite Militias and the Recruitment of Child Fighters in Iraq,” it touches on pushing Iraq into the spheres of Iran’s influence and the Iraqi-Iranian militias and child fighter recruitment. This reality was shaped by the Iraq-Iran war and what was known in the military corridors as “human waves” in order to make up for the superiority on the part of Iraq in weapons and military tactics. Most of these waves were made up of the youth and child fighters.

Chapter Five, titled “The Houthi Militia and Child Fighter Recruitment in Yemen,” spotlights the inception of the Houthi militia group, the influence of the Iranian approach on it and the Houthi methods of child recruitment. It then presents examples of cases of Houthi recruitment of children, outlining proposed mechanisms to address the phenomenon of child fighter recruitment in Yemen.
As for Chapter Six titled “Child Recruitment and Its Impacts in Light of International Law,” it surveys international legal resolutions criminalizing child recruitment, reveals the efforts of the international community aimed at protecting children and casts light on Iran being a focus of blame by the international community.

In the end, this book tracks the Iranian role in sponsoring militias that work actively in child recruitment on the battlefield and clarifies that this recruitment causes the children returning from the battlefield to experience psychological trauma and the inability to integrate back into civil society, which prompts them to embrace violence and resort to extremist methods.

Iran’s involvement has appeared unambiguously in supporting militias in the aforesaid countries ideologically, militarily, financially and politically, according to reports of media outlets and international organizations, in addition to accounts of those affected and their relatives on the tragedies they have suffered.

