You are here

  • Home
  • Tanker seized by suspected Iran-backed forces off Fujairah: Maritime sources

Tanker seized by suspected Iran-backed forces off Fujairah: Maritime sources

A Singapore-flagged chemical tanker named Golden Brilliant updated its AIS tracking status to ‘Not Under Command’. (Screenshot/YouTube/The Rotterdam Pilot)
A Singapore-flagged chemical tanker named Golden Brilliant updated its AIS tracking status to ‘Not Under Command’. (Screenshot/YouTube/The Rotterdam Pilot)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4hgjj

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Tanker seized by suspected Iran-backed forces off Fujairah: Maritime sources

Tanker seized by suspected Iran-backed forces off Fujairah: Maritime sources
  • The Golden Brilliant said it was unable to maneuver due to exceptional circumstances
  • The UKMTO warning notice advised vessels to exercise extreme caution in the area
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI:  Iranian-backed forces are believed to have seized an oil tanker in the Gulf off the coast of the UAE, three maritime security sources said, after Britain's maritime trade agency reported a “potential hijack” in the area on Tuesday.

Two of the sources identified the vessel as the Panama-flagged asphalt/bitumen tanker Asphalt Princess in an area in the Arabian Sea leading to the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's oil seaborne oil exports flow.

Iran's Foreign Ministry had earlier said reports of security incidents involving several ships near the UAE coast on Tuesday were “suspicious,” and it warned of any effort to create a “false atmosphere” against the Islamic Republic.

Tensions have simmered in the region after an attack last week on an Israeli-managed tanker off the Omani coast killed two crew members and was blamed on Iran by the United States, Israel and Britain. Iran denied responsibility.

The Bahrain-based US Navy's Fifth Fleet and UAE authorities did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment about Tuesday's incident.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), in a warning notice based on a third party source, had earlier reported a “potential hijack” and advised ships to exercise extreme caution due to an incident around 60 nautical miles east of the UAE's Fujairah emirate.

Britain's Times newspaper also reported that the Asphalt Princess had been hijacked, citing British sources as saying they were “working on the assumption Iranian military or proxies boarded the vessel.”

On Tuesday afternoon at least five ships in the sea between the UAE and Iran updated their AIS tracking status to “Not Under Command,” according to Refinitiv ship tracking data. Such a status generally indicates a ship is unable to manoeuvre due to exceptional circumstances.

Reuters could not confirm this Refinitiv data had any connection to the reported incident.

The US and Britain said on Sunday they would work with their allies to respond to last week's attack on the Mercer Street, a Liberian-flagged, Japanese-owned petroleum product tanker managed by Israeli-owned Zodiac Maritime.

Iran denied involvement in that suspected drone attack and said on Monday it would respond promptly to any threat against its security.

Longtime adversaries Iran and Israel have exchanged accusations of carrying out attacks on each other's vessels in recent months.

Tensions have risen in Gulf waters and between Iran and Israel since 2018, when then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled its economy.

An Oman Royal Air Force Airbus C-295MPA, a maritime patrol aircraft, was flying over the area where the ships were, according to data from FlightRadar24.com.

The Gulf of Oman is near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Arabian Gulf through which a fifth of all oil passes. Fujairah, on the UAE’s eastern coast, is a main port in the region for ships to take on new oil cargo, pick up supplies or trade out crew.

Since 2019, the waters off Fujairah have seen a series of explosions and hijackings. The US Navy blamed Iran for a series of limpet mine attacks on vessels that damaged tankers.

Also in 2019, Iran seized the British-flagged Stena Impero on July 19 in the Strait of Hormuz as it was headed from the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas to Dubai. The raid came after authorities in Gibraltar, a British overseas territory, seized an Iranian supertanker carrying $130 million in crude oil on suspicion it was breaking European Union sanctions by taking the oil to Syria. Both vessels were later released.

In July of last year, an oil tanker sought by the US over allegedly circumventing sanctions on Iran was hijacked off the Emirati coast, following months of tensions between Iran and the US. The vessel and its crew ended up in Iran, though Tehran never acknowledged the incident.

Topics: UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) Golden Brilliant Fujairah Iran oil tanker

Related

Israeli-linked tanker attacked off Oman arrives at UAE anchorage
Middle-East
Israeli-linked tanker attacked off Oman arrives at UAE anchorage
UK, Iran summon envoys after British slam ‘unlawful’ Oman tanker attack
Middle-East
UK, Iran summon envoys after British slam ‘unlawful’ Oman tanker attack

Egypt’s El-Sisi calls for first bread price rise in decades

Egypt’s El-Sisi calls for first bread price rise in decades
Updated 57 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt’s El-Sisi calls for first bread price rise in decades

Egypt’s El-Sisi calls for first bread price rise in decades
  • Al-Sisi on Tuesday did not specify the amount of any potential increase
  • "It is time for the 5 piaster loaf to increase in price," al-Sisi said at the opening of a food production plant
Updated 57 min 32 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said it was time to increase the price of the country’s subsidised bread, revisiting the issue for the first time since 1977 when then president Anwar Sadat reversed a price rise in the face of riots.
El-Sisi on Tuesday did not specify the amount of any potential increase, but any change to the food support system in the world’s largest wheat importer would be highly sensitive. Bread was the first word in the signature slogan chanted in the 2011 uprising that unseated former president Hosni Mubarak.
Bread is currently sold at 0.05 Egyptian pounds ($0.0032) per loaf to more than 60 million Egyptians, who are allocated five loaves a day under a sprawling subsidy program that also includes the likes of pasta and rice, and costs billions of dollars.
“It is time for the 5 piaster loaf to increase in price,” El-Sisi said at the opening of a food production plant. “Some might tell me leave this to the prime minister, to the supply minister to (raise the price); but no, I will do it in front of my country and my people.
“It’s incredible to sell 20 loaves for the price of a cigarette.”
Previous attempted changes to the subsidy program, which caused deadly bread riots in 1977, were agreed as part of former President Anwar Sadat’s loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
El-Sisi’s government has also turned to the IMF, which granted a $12 billion loan in 2016 and a one-year $5.2 billion loan last year, but specified that food subsidies should only reach those most in need.
The loan program also required higher fuel and electricity prices.
“I’m not saying we make it significantly more expensive, to as high as it costs to make it, 65 or 60 piastres, but (increasing the price) is necessary,” El-Sisi said.
“Nothing stays stagnant like this for 20 or 30 years, with people saying that this number can’t be touched.”
The Egyptian supply ministry will immediately begin studying raising the bread price and will present its findings to the cabinet as soon as possible following El-Sisi’s remarks, minister Ali Moselhy told local newspaper El-Watan.
El-Sisi has sought to rein in Egypt’s massive subsidy program by targeting those deemed to be sufficiently wealthy while leaving bread prices untouched.
Hussein Abu Saddam, head of the farmer’s syndicate, told Reuters: “The decision is right and comes at a very suitable time. It helps us finish with the old practices and customs, in which the president was always afraid of touching bread prices, fearing the outcry of the poor.”
A hashtag which translates as “except the loaf of bread” trended on Twitter in Egypt by Tuesday afternoon with more than 4,000 tweets.
Last year the country shrank the size of its subsidised loaf of bread by 20 grams, allowing bakers to make more fixed-price loaves from the standard 100kg sack of flour.
“I hope that this is not poorly received, as if we are planning to make a big jump in prices ... we are only talking about achieving balance,” El-Sisi added.
In its 2021/22 budget, Egypt allocated 87.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($5.6 billion) to subsidise supply commodities and support farmers.
Of that amount, 44.8 billion pounds are allocated toward the bread subsidy.
The government set a wheat price assumption of $255.00 per ton in fiscal year 2021/2022, from $193.90 a ton the previous year, according to the budget. Egypt last bought wheat on Monday for $293.74 a ton c&f.
Wheat prices globally have rallied over supply concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi bread

Related

Special El-Sisi directs officials to work full steam on Julius Nyerere Dam in Tanzania
Middle-East
El-Sisi directs officials to work full steam on Julius Nyerere Dam in Tanzania
El-Sisi: Decent Life Initiative ‘unprecedented achievement for Egypt’
Middle-East
El-Sisi: Decent Life Initiative ‘unprecedented achievement for Egypt’

El-Sisi directs officials to work full steam on Julius Nyerere Dam in Tanzania

El-Sisi directs officials to work full steam on Julius Nyerere Dam in Tanzania
Updated 03 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi directs officials to work full steam on Julius Nyerere Dam in Tanzania

El-Sisi directs officials to work full steam on Julius Nyerere Dam in Tanzania
  • El-Sisi has affirmed his country’s full support for the implementation stages of the Julius Nyerere Dam project in Tanzania
  • The $2.9 billion dam is located in the Stigler Gorge region in Tanzania, employing an estimated 5,000 people, including engineers and workers
Updated 03 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has affirmed his country’s full support for the implementation stages of the Julius Nyerere Dam project in Tanzania.

El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Eng. Sherif Ismail, assistant to the president for national and strategic projects, to discuss the establishment of the dam, which is being implemented by an alliance of Egyptian companies under Cairo’s supervision.

El-Sisi gave full support for the project according to the best standards “so that this dam becomes a leading model and symbol of cooperation, building and friendship between Egypt, Tanzania and all brotherly African countries.”

He directed senior government officials to visit the dam construction site to follow up on the progress of work and the executive position, and coordinate with officials in Tanzania.

The meeting reviewed the general plan of the dam project, which aims to generate hydroelectric power and protect the surrounding environment from torrential rains and swamps.

It also aims to store about 34 billion cubic meters of water in a newly developed lake to ensure water is always available for agriculture, hunting and conservation of the surrounding wildlife in Africa’s largest nature reserve.

The $2.9 billion dam is located in the Stigler Gorge region in Tanzania, employing an estimated 5,000 people, including engineers and workers.

Mohamed Hegazy, Egypt’s former assistant foreign minister, said Cairo’s move confirms that the path of cooperation and regional integration in energy and water resources can bring great benefits to all riparian countries around the Nile.

Topics: Egypt Tanzania Julius Nyerere Dam Abdel Fattah El-Sisi

Related

Special El-Sisi backs Egyptian companies building major dam in Tanzania
Middle-East
El-Sisi backs Egyptian companies building major dam in Tanzania
Julius Nyerere Dam project to generate 10 percent of Elsewedy Electric revenues
Business & Economy
Julius Nyerere Dam project to generate 10 percent of Elsewedy Electric revenues

Turkish tourism sector hit hard by wildfires

Turkish tourism sector hit hard by wildfires
Updated 03 August 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Turkish tourism sector hit hard by wildfires

Turkish tourism sector hit hard by wildfires
  • ‘Our green Mediterranean region now looks completely black,’ tour operator tells Arab News
  • High hopes for peak summer season dashed as several coastal areas declared disaster zones
Updated 03 August 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Turkey’s tourism sector, already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, has now been hit hard by tour cancelations due to unprecedented wildfires. 

Amid an intense heatwave, the blazes continued to rage on Tuesday, the seventh consecutive day, with several parts of the country’s Mediterranean coast declared disaster zones. 

About 95,000 hectares of Turkey’s forests have been burned so far, and hundreds of tourists have been evacuated from resorts near the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts. 

Tourism industry representatives had high expectations for the peak periods of July and August, but they now consider it another lost season. 

“The wildfires did not only hit Turkey. We’re witnessing similar fires across Italy, northern Russia and Greece,” Bulut Bagci, president of the World Tourism Forum Institute, told Arab News.

“From now on, there’s a need for preparedness among all tourism actors. A sustainable strategy that addresses the impacts of climate change in drought-hit Turkey should be devised to protect the current ecosystem, rather than building luxury resorts along the coasts.”

Bagci said several countries have already taken significant pre-emptive measures against wildfires.

“The US Senate has been working on wildfires for the last two years. They announced a list of measures, including the expansion of the firefighting fleet and training of the technical team,” he added.

“They’re even cooling the soil in the regions warmed by temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.”

Ahmet Derin, general manager of Crystal Green Bay Resort in Bodrum, told Arab News that he and his hotel staff “worked to stop the fires before they could reach a nearby village. Otherwise they could’ve encircled our hotel.”

He added: “We didn’t feel the need to evacuate the hotel guests. We didn’t have so many cancelations. However, we couldn’t get any new reservations.”

Derin said even if the fires are extinguished in a few days, there is a need for an effective communication strategy to convince tourists to renew their reservations. 

“But I think we, as tourism operators, have already missed the chance for the high season of August,” he added. 

According to the European Forest Fire Information Service, Turkey has witnessed three times more fires than usual this year.

Goksel Gungor, co-founder of YTM Tourism Villa Aparts in Fethiye — another Mediterranean resort town hit by wildfires — said there is a need to restore the confidence of tourists in Turkey. 

“Our green Mediterranean region now looks completely black,” he told Arab News. “With buckets and water bottles in our bags, we’re currently waiting at the forests until the morning to help contain the fires raging around the area.”

Gungor evacuated three villas where Turkish and Ukrainian tourists were staying. “I can’t take any risks before the fires are extinguished completely,” he said.

“I even evacuated from the forest several animals. I can’t forget the half-burnt dog who hugged my neck out of fear.” 

Following Ankara’s request for firefighting planes, one from Croatia and two from Spain have joined foreign teams in Turkey.

Bulent Bulbuloglu, head of the South Aegean Hoteliers Association, said 10 percent of holidaymakers have canceled their reservations in Bodrum and Marmaris so far, while others have left resorts early.

Topics:  Turkey Bodrum wildfires

Related

Special Turkey calls on EU help to battle deadly wildfires video
Middle-East
Turkey calls on EU help to battle deadly wildfires
Wildfires blaze on in drought-hit Turkey as criticism grows
Middle-East
Wildfires blaze on in drought-hit Turkey as criticism grows

Senior US diplomat Sherman backs repeal of 2002 Iraq war authorization

Senior US diplomat Sherman backs repeal of 2002 Iraq war authorization
Updated 36 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

Senior US diplomat Sherman backs repeal of 2002 Iraq war authorization

Senior US diplomat Sherman backs repeal of 2002 Iraq war authorization
  • US lawmakers have been pushing to repeal the 2002 AUMF — partly due to concern that it could be used to justify an attack on Iran without congressional approval
Updated 36 min 38 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden’s administration backs the repeal of the 2002 congressional authorization for the war in Iraq, saying it is not needed to protect US interests in the foreseeable future, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Tuesday.
“For the State Department, repealing the 2002 AUMF (Authorization for the Use of Military Force) would not affect our diplomatic initiatives. And the administration has made clear that we have no ongoing military activities that rely solely on the 2002 AUMF, and that repeal would have minimal impacts on military operations,” Sherman told a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.
The Constitution gives Congress, not the president, the power to declare war. But that authority has shifted toward the White House in recent years, due partly to the passage of war authorizations like the 2002 AUMF that do not expire.
US lawmakers have been pushing to repeal the 2002 AUMF — partly due to concern that it could be used to justify an attack on Iraq’s neighbor Iran without congressional approval, but also as part of an ongoing effort to wrest back war powers from the government’s executive branch.
Senator Bob Menendez, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said he hoped that Tuesday’s hearing would also help lead to a serious discussion of the repeal and replacement of an AUMF passed just after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that allowed the fight against Al-Qaeda and affiliates.
“We must have an honest conversation about the scope of this authority and the power of Congress in Article One of the Constitution to declare war,” Menendez said.
Caroline Krass, general counsel for the Department of Defense, told the hearing that the Defense Department also agrees that repealing the Iraq AUMF would not imperil the ability to protect the country.

Topics: United States Iraq Wendy Sherman Authorization for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) US Congress Bob Menendez Caroline Krass

Related

US-led coalition says provided Iraq military with weapons worth $5 billion since 2014
Middle-East
US-led coalition says provided Iraq military with weapons worth $5 billion since 2014
US President Joe Biden shakes hands with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, July 26, 2021. (AFP)
Middle-East
Biden calls halt to US combat mission in Iraq

8-year-old girl born under Daesh control to return to US

Aminah Mohamad, 8, pictured during an interview with ICSVE in northeast Syria on July 31. (Credit: icsve.org)
Aminah Mohamad, 8, pictured during an interview with ICSVE in northeast Syria on July 31. (Credit: icsve.org)
Updated 03 August 2021
Arab News

8-year-old girl born under Daesh control to return to US

Aminah Mohamad, 8, pictured during an interview with ICSVE in northeast Syria on July 31. (Credit: icsve.org)
  • Aminah Mohammed’s mother and father were killed while members of terror group
  • Rescued from Syrian camp with help from US diplomat and Canadian former Daesh member
Updated 03 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: An American-born girl who grew up under the control of Daesh is set to be returned to the US from a Syrian detention camp, a former diplomat has said.

Aminah Mohamad, 8, who was born in Chattanooga in Tennessee, was rescued from the camp thanks to information provided to Peter Galbraith, US ambassador to Croatia from 1993 to 1998, by a Canadian woman who has since left and denounced Daesh.

Mohamad’s mother, Ariel Bradley, reportedly fled the US to join the terrorist group in 2014 after converting to Islam from Christianity and marrying the girl’s father, Yasin Mohammed, in 2011.

Bradley and her second child, also born under Daesh control in Al-Bab, were reportedly killed in an airstrike by the US-led anti-Daesh coalition in 2018. The girl’s father was also killed, making her an orphan.

She was then left in the custody of one of her stepfather’s other wives, a Somali woman who remained a staunch supporter of Daesh, before her rescue began.

Galbraith and the Canadian woman, speaking to news outlet BuzzFeed, detailed their 18-month operation to secure the girl’s release from the camp, which included hiding her identity from Kurdish camp guards or anyone who might reveal her American nationality.

“Children in the camps have the worst start to life,” the woman, who chose to remain anonymous out of fear for her safety, said.

“They are already traumatized by losing one or more parents and growing up around violence, poverty, and misery. They deal with constant danger, lack of food, lack of education, and their lives are simply going to waste,” she told BuzzFeed.

Mohammed, who was removed from the camp on July 17, is now in a secure location in northeast Syria and has been interviewed by the International Center for the Study of Violent Extremism about her life under Daesh. She is undergoing DNA testing to certify her US citizenship.

“The United States has repatriated 12 adult US citizens and 16 US citizen minors from Syria and Iraq,” the US State Department told BuzzFeed News.

“Of the adults, the Department of Justice has charged 10 with federal criminal charges. We have no comment on specific numbers of US citizens remaining in facilities in northeast Syria.”

Galbraith, who has spent decades as a key figure in US dealings with the Kurdish people, also helped secure the release of the Canadian woman who is now waiting in Iraq to return to Canada.

Topics: Middle East Daesh Syria US

Related

Stefan Aristidou, 27, entered guilty pleas to four terror offences at the Old Bailey, London, and will be sentenced in September. (Screenshot)
World
British Daesh returnee pleads guilty to terrorism charges
German woman indicted over her time with Daesh in Syria
World
German woman indicted over her time with Daesh in Syria

Latest updates

Right decision to hold Tokyo 2020, says head of Jordan Olympic Committee
Taekwondo silver Medallist Saleh Elsharabaty of Jordan wearing a kaffiyeh celebrates after his bout. (Reuters)
Iraq gets back looted ancient artifacts from US, others
Iraq gets back looted ancient artifacts from US, others
Saudi stock market index hits 14-year high
The Tadawul All-Share Index (TASI) on Tuesday reached its highest level since January 2008 with 11,209 points. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Lebanon's Aoun says exerting all efforts to remove any obstacles ahead of forming salvation gov't
Lebanon's Aoun says exerting all efforts to remove any obstacles ahead of forming salvation gov't
Dubai-based company setup firm expands operations in Saudi Arabia
Dubai-based company setup firm expands operations in Saudi Arabia

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.