Lebanon’s Aoun supports transparent investigation on eve of blast anniversary​​​​​​​

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday he was fully supportive of an impartial investigation on last summer’s Beirut port blast.
In a televised speech on the eve of the anniversary of the explosion that killed more than 200 people, injured thousands and destroyed large swathes of the city, Aoun also said he was for a strong judiciary that would not back down when questioning any officials, no matter how high they ranked.
“Justice delivered late is not justice,” he said.
The blast, one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions ever recorded, was caused by a massive quantity of ammonium nitrate that had been left at the port since 2013.
One year later, no senior official has been brought to account, angering many Lebanese. A local investigation is stalling as requests by the lead investigating judge to lift immunity and question top officials are hampered.
Protests have been called for Wednesday to demand justice. Maronite Christian Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai is due to lead a mass at the port to be attended by families of the victims.
A report released by Human Rights Watch on Tuesday concluded there was strong evidence to suggest some Lebanese officials knew about and tacitly accepted the lethal risks posed by the ammonium nitrate, which can be used to make fertiliser or bombs.
Businesses and government offices are expected to close on Wednesday for what the state has declared an official day of mourning.
The blast occurred when Lebanon was already suffering a deep economic crisis that has worsened in the last year.
The World Bank says Lebanon is suffering one of the worst depressions in modern times. More than half the population is in poverty and the currency has lost over 90% of its value.
Aoun also said on Tuesday he was exerting all efforts to remove any obstacles towards forming a salvation government to implement reforms and lift Lebanon out of its financial meltdown.
Prime Minister Hassan Diab's government quit after the blast and continued only in a caretaker capacity. But Lebanon’s main parties have failed to form a new government, with squabbles over roles in a cabinet obstructing any agreement
BEIRUT: A year after narrowly avoiding death, Hadi’s heart still races when he hears sudden loud noises. The 27-year-old was lucky to survive when, on Aug. 4, 2020, a huge cache of ammonium nitrate ignited inside a warehouse at the Port of Beirut, close to his home in the Mar Mikhael neighborhood.
At least 217 people were killed, more than 6,500 injured, and at least 300,000 left homeless by the resultant blast, which devastated Lebanon’s main port. It was equivalent to the force of 1.1 kilotons of TNT and caused damage to buildings up to 20 kilometers away.
Despite promising the victims and their families that justice would be swift, Lebanese authorities are yet to hold anyone accountable.
“It was fight or flight after the explosion,” Hadi, who declined to give his full name, told Arab News in advance of the first anniversary of the blast.
“I packed whatever I could find. In my mind this was the first bomb out of hundreds more to come — and if this was the first one, God knows what was coming.”
After scrambling out of his apartment block with whatever he could carry, Hadi found the surrounding streets he knew so well were damaged beyond recognition.
“The sights I saw that day after leaving the building were absolutely petrifying,” he said. “People lying on rugs, gushing blood. Some without arms, some without legs, scarred all over, as people were trying to help them. Cars in the middle of the road, destroyed, gasoline leaking on the streets. No one understood what was going on.”
Thousands of Beirut residents share similar traumatic memories of a day that was the bloodiest and most devastating since the civil war. The explosion, which was so powerful it was felt in Cyprus, more than 200km away, was one of the biggest non-nuclear blasts in history.
The world was horrified by images and video footage on social media and news broadcasts that showed the scale of the damage caused by the shock wave that rocked the city, the destruction in the streets, and the dirty-pink mushroom cloud hanging over the city.
Among the youngest victims were two-year-old Isaac Oehlers and three-year-old Alexandra Naeggar. But equally tragic is the number of lives the explosion continues to claim indirectly.
“We continue to hear about people losing their lives to suicide every day, and we continue to be overwhelmed with requests for psychological support, with an ongoing waiting list of 70 to 100 patients in our clinics every month,” Mia Atoui, a clinical psychologist and co-founder of Embrace, a nonprofit organization dedicated to mental health, told Arab News.
A year after the blast, Embrace’s public helpline, called National Lifeline, is receiving more than 1,100 calls each month. Staff at its free clinic conduct more than 500 mental health consultations a month.
“It has indeed been a turbulent year,” Atoui said. “There is a collective sense of depression and anxiety among every person you meet and talk to. People are down, worried, hopeless, helpless, despaired and unable to enjoy any of life’s pleasures.”
The aftermath of the Beirut explosion is just one of a multitude of overlapping crises blighting a country wracked by an ongoing economic crisis, mass unemployment, a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, and shortages of fuel and electricity — all of which is made worse by seemingly endless political paralysis.
Lebanon has been experiencing a socio-economic implosion since 2019. In the autumn of that year, nationwide protests erupted over rampant corruption among the political class that has ruled the country since the end of the civil war under a sectarian banner.
Public anger grew when an economic meltdown caused the nation’s currency to lose 90 percent of its value and the banks held depositors’ money hostage. Thousands of young people have fled abroad. Those who remain struggle to get by, often turning for help to a flourishing black market.
But the trauma caused by the port explosion and its aftermath has been compounded by the failure of the government to move forward with its investigation into the disaster.
“The lack of accountability is triggering on all fronts,” Atoui said. “It not only leaves our wounds open, it reinforces the idea that our lives don’t matter, that the lives of our loved ones we have lost don’t matter and are of no value. It means that we cannot feel safe or secure again.
“It threatens our existence, both present and future, and there is nothing more painful, more distressing and more overwhelming to our quality of life than the sense of injustice and living in an unjust world where your rights are robbed.”
The Lebanon Relief Network, a digital platform launched after the blast to help individuals affected by it to connect with trauma experts and therapists, considers the failure to deliver justice and accountability a recipe for long-term mental illness.
“The lack of accountability reduces trust in communities and has a significant negative effect on mental health. This is clearly exacerbated in times of crisis,” the network said in a statement to Arab News.
The FBI reportedly estimated that about 552 tons of ammonium nitrate exploded inside the Beirut port warehouse on August 4, much less than the 2,754 tons that arrived on a Russian-leased cargo ship in 2013. The Reuters news agency said the FBI report did not give any explanation for the discrepancy, or where the rest of the shipment might have gone.
Amnesty International, the international rights-advocacy group, has accused Lebanese authorities of “shamelessly obstructing victims’ quest for truth and justice” in the months since the blast, actively shielding officials from scrutiny and hampering the course of the investigation.
In February, Lebanese authorities dismissed the first judge appointed to lead the investigation after he summoned political figures for questioning. So far they have rejected requests by his replacement to lift the immunity granted to officials, and to question senior members of the security forces.
Leaked official documents indicate that Lebanese customs officials, military and security chiefs, and members of the judiciary warned successive governments about the danger posed by the stockpile of explosive chemicals at the port on at least 10 occasions during the six years it was stored at the port, yet no action was taken.
MPs and officials are clinging to their right to immunity, effectively shielding suspects whose actions are blamed for causing the explosion, and denying thousands of victims the justice they demand.
“Lebanese authorities promised a swift investigation; instead they have brazenly blocked and stalled justice at every turn, despite a tireless campaign for justice and criminal accountability by survivors and families of victims,” said Lynn Maalouf, Amnesty International’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
“The Lebanese government tragically failed to protect the lives of its people, just as it has failed for so long to protect basic socioeconomic rights. In blocking the judge’s attempts to summon political officials, the authorities have struck yet another blow to the people of Lebanon. Given the scale of this tragedy, it is astounding to see how far the Lebanese authorities are prepared to go to shield themselves from scrutiny.”
According to a report this year by the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Regional Program Political Dialogue and Regional Integration South Mediterranean, Lebanon ranks lowest in the MENA region in terms of public trust in the national government, parliament, prime minister, head of state and local government — all of which are rated below 28 percent.
In the absence of trusted government institutions, civil-society groups have been forced to step in to address the widespread mental trauma caused by the explosion, and to feed and provide new homes for people who lost everything.
“People are asking for different kinds of support, but many right now have asked for support to deal with the trauma of the blast — many are seeking support for the first time, one year after the traumatic event,” Atoui said.
“This reinforces the fact that the long-term effects of the blast will persist for many years and that the healing process is a long journey. Many people will need ongoing support.”
Hadi, the Beirut resident, said he returned to the Mar Mikhael neighborhood only once after the blast, to salvage what remained of his possessions. He now lives in a part of the city far away from the port and anything that could trigger him.
Egypt’s El-Sisi calls for first bread price rise in decades
Al-Sisi on Tuesday did not specify the amount of any potential increase
"It is time for the 5 piaster loaf to increase in price," al-Sisi said at the opening of a food production plant
Updated 03 August 2021
Reuters
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said it was time to increase the price of the country’s subsidised bread, revisiting the issue for the first time since 1977 when then president Anwar Sadat reversed a price rise in the face of riots.
El-Sisi on Tuesday did not specify the amount of any potential increase, but any change to the food support system in the world’s largest wheat importer would be highly sensitive. Bread was the first word in the signature slogan chanted in the 2011 uprising that unseated former president Hosni Mubarak.
Bread is currently sold at 0.05 Egyptian pounds ($0.0032) per loaf to more than 60 million Egyptians, who are allocated five loaves a day under a sprawling subsidy program that also includes the likes of pasta and rice, and costs billions of dollars.
“It is time for the 5 piaster loaf to increase in price,” El-Sisi said at the opening of a food production plant. “Some might tell me leave this to the prime minister, to the supply minister to (raise the price); but no, I will do it in front of my country and my people.
“It’s incredible to sell 20 loaves for the price of a cigarette.”
Previous attempted changes to the subsidy program, which caused deadly bread riots in 1977, were agreed as part of former President Anwar Sadat’s loan deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
El-Sisi’s government has also turned to the IMF, which granted a $12 billion loan in 2016 and a one-year $5.2 billion loan last year, but specified that food subsidies should only reach those most in need.
The loan program also required higher fuel and electricity prices.
“I’m not saying we make it significantly more expensive, to as high as it costs to make it, 65 or 60 piastres, but (increasing the price) is necessary,” El-Sisi said.
“Nothing stays stagnant like this for 20 or 30 years, with people saying that this number can’t be touched.”
The Egyptian supply ministry will immediately begin studying raising the bread price and will present its findings to the cabinet as soon as possible following El-Sisi’s remarks, minister Ali Moselhy told local newspaper El-Watan.
El-Sisi has sought to rein in Egypt’s massive subsidy program by targeting those deemed to be sufficiently wealthy while leaving bread prices untouched.
Hussein Abu Saddam, head of the farmer’s syndicate, told Reuters: “The decision is right and comes at a very suitable time. It helps us finish with the old practices and customs, in which the president was always afraid of touching bread prices, fearing the outcry of the poor.”
A hashtag which translates as “except the loaf of bread” trended on Twitter in Egypt by Tuesday afternoon with more than 4,000 tweets.
Last year the country shrank the size of its subsidised loaf of bread by 20 grams, allowing bakers to make more fixed-price loaves from the standard 100kg sack of flour.
“I hope that this is not poorly received, as if we are planning to make a big jump in prices ... we are only talking about achieving balance,” El-Sisi added.
In its 2021/22 budget, Egypt allocated 87.8 billion Egyptian pounds ($5.6 billion) to subsidise supply commodities and support farmers.
Of that amount, 44.8 billion pounds are allocated toward the bread subsidy.
The government set a wheat price assumption of $255.00 per ton in fiscal year 2021/2022, from $193.90 a ton the previous year, according to the budget. Egypt last bought wheat on Monday for $293.74 a ton c&f.
Wheat prices globally have rallied over supply concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.
El-Sisi directs officials to work full steam on Julius Nyerere Dam in Tanzania
El-Sisi has affirmed his country’s full support for the implementation stages of the Julius Nyerere Dam project in Tanzania
The $2.9 billion dam is located in the Stigler Gorge region in Tanzania, employing an estimated 5,000 people, including engineers and workers
Updated 29 min 10 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has affirmed his country’s full support for the implementation stages of the Julius Nyerere Dam project in Tanzania.
El-Sisi met with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Eng. Sherif Ismail, assistant to the president for national and strategic projects, to discuss the establishment of the dam, which is being implemented by an alliance of Egyptian companies under Cairo’s supervision.
El-Sisi gave full support for the project according to the best standards “so that this dam becomes a leading model and symbol of cooperation, building and friendship between Egypt, Tanzania and all brotherly African countries.”
He directed senior government officials to visit the dam construction site to follow up on the progress of work and the executive position, and coordinate with officials in Tanzania.
The meeting reviewed the general plan of the dam project, which aims to generate hydroelectric power and protect the surrounding environment from torrential rains and swamps.
It also aims to store about 34 billion cubic meters of water in a newly developed lake to ensure water is always available for agriculture, hunting and conservation of the surrounding wildlife in Africa’s largest nature reserve.
The $2.9 billion dam is located in the Stigler Gorge region in Tanzania, employing an estimated 5,000 people, including engineers and workers.
Mohamed Hegazy, Egypt’s former assistant foreign minister, said Cairo’s move confirms that the path of cooperation and regional integration in energy and water resources can bring great benefits to all riparian countries around the Nile.
Egypt offers ‘full support’ for Tunisian president
Egypt’s foreign minister met with Kais Saied in Tunis
Tunisia is undergoing ‘a historic moment, undertaken by a person who attaches the highest importance to the values of democracy,’ Shoukry said
Updated 33 min 59 sec ago
AFP
TUNIS: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry on Tuesday threw his country’s “full support” behind Tunisian President Kais Saied, who has suspended parliament, sacked the prime minister and seized executive power.
“We affirm the full support of the Arab Republic of Egypt for the stability and the fulfullment of the will of the Tunisian people,” Shoukry said after meeting Saied in Tunis.
On July 25, Saied invoked the constitution to seize executive power in what his main opponents, the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party, denounced as a “coup.”
Nine days later, Tunisia is still awaiting the appointment of a new prime minister.
Tunisia is undergoing “a historic moment, undertaken by a person who attaches the highest importance to the values of democracy, the constitution and institutions,” Shoukry said.
Saied visited Cairo in late 2020 to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who overthrew an elected Islamist government in 2013, and has since led a crackdown on the opposition, especially the now-outlawed Muslim Brotherhood.
On Saturday, the United States urged Tunisia to quickly return to the “democratic path.”
The young democracy, with a population of around 12 million people, had often been cited as the sole success story of the 2011 Arab Spring.
But a decade on, many say they have seen little improvement in living standards, and are frustrated by Tunisia’s protracted political deadlock and infighting among the elite.
Tunisia is also in economic crisis as well as struggling to contain cases of Covid-19, with hospitals overwhelmed and shortages of oxygen.
‘Our green Mediterranean region now looks completely black,’ tour operator tells Arab News
High hopes for peak summer season dashed as several coastal areas declared disaster zones
Updated 03 August 2021
MENEKSE TOKYAY
ANKARA: Turkey’s tourism sector, already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, has now been hit hard by tour cancelations due to unprecedented wildfires.
Amid an intense heatwave, the blazes continued to rage on Tuesday, the seventh consecutive day, with several parts of the country’s Mediterranean coast declared disaster zones.
About 95,000 hectares of Turkey’s forests have been burned so far, and hundreds of tourists have been evacuated from resorts near the Aegean and Mediterranean coasts.
Tourism industry representatives had high expectations for the peak periods of July and August, but they now consider it another lost season.
“The wildfires did not only hit Turkey. We’re witnessing similar fires across Italy, northern Russia and Greece,” Bulut Bagci, president of the World Tourism Forum Institute, told Arab News.
“From now on, there’s a need for preparedness among all tourism actors. A sustainable strategy that addresses the impacts of climate change in drought-hit Turkey should be devised to protect the current ecosystem, rather than building luxury resorts along the coasts.”
Bagci said several countries have already taken significant pre-emptive measures against wildfires.
“The US Senate has been working on wildfires for the last two years. They announced a list of measures, including the expansion of the firefighting fleet and training of the technical team,” he added.
“They’re even cooling the soil in the regions warmed by temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.”
Ahmet Derin, general manager of Crystal Green Bay Resort in Bodrum, told Arab News that he and his hotel staff “worked to stop the fires before they could reach a nearby village. Otherwise they could’ve encircled our hotel.”
He added: “We didn’t feel the need to evacuate the hotel guests. We didn’t have so many cancelations. However, we couldn’t get any new reservations.”
Derin said even if the fires are extinguished in a few days, there is a need for an effective communication strategy to convince tourists to renew their reservations.
“But I think we, as tourism operators, have already missed the chance for the high season of August,” he added.
According to the European Forest Fire Information Service, Turkey has witnessed three times more fires than usual this year.
Goksel Gungor, co-founder of YTM Tourism Villa Aparts in Fethiye — another Mediterranean resort town hit by wildfires — said there is a need to restore the confidence of tourists in Turkey.
“Our green Mediterranean region now looks completely black,” he told Arab News. “With buckets and water bottles in our bags, we’re currently waiting at the forests until the morning to help contain the fires raging around the area.”
Gungor evacuated three villas where Turkish and Ukrainian tourists were staying. “I can’t take any risks before the fires are extinguished completely,” he said.
“I even evacuated from the forest several animals. I can’t forget the half-burnt dog who hugged my neck out of fear.”
Following Ankara’s request for firefighting planes, one from Croatia and two from Spain have joined foreign teams in Turkey.
Bulent Bulbuloglu, head of the South Aegean Hoteliers Association, said 10 percent of holidaymakers have canceled their reservations in Bodrum and Marmaris so far, while others have left resorts early.