You are here

  • Home
  • Facebook suspends accounts of group over ad transparency dispute

Facebook suspends accounts of group over ad transparency dispute

The tool in question is a browser extension called Ad Observer, which can be downloaded voluntarily by Facebook users. (File/AFP)
The tool in question is a browser extension called Ad Observer, which can be downloaded voluntarily by Facebook users. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gc4kg

Updated 05 August 2021
Arab News

Facebook suspends accounts of group over ad transparency dispute

The tool in question is a browser extension called Ad Observer, which can be downloaded voluntarily by Facebook users. (File/AFP)
  • Facebook suspends the personal accounts of a group of researchers for publishing academic studies about the platform at “the expense of people’s privacy.” 
Updated 05 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Facebook suspended the personal accounts of a group of researchers on Tuesday for publishing academic studies about the platform at “the expense of people’s privacy.” 

The suspended accounts belong to members of the Cybersecurity for Democracy project at New York University (NYU) who criticized the platform’s political advertizing transparency tools, revealing a number of flaws.

“We repeatedly explained our privacy concerns to NYU, but their researchers ultimately chose not to address them and instead resumed scraping people’s data and ads from our platform,” a Facebook spokesperson told Arab News. 

“We have provided the researchers the opportunity to use our transparency tools in ways that don’t violate our terms and that are privacy-protective,” the spokesperson added. “We were left with no choice but to disable the researchers’ developer access, accounts and apps. We welcome academic study of our platform — just not at the expense of people’s privacy.”

The tool in question is a browser extension called Ad Observer, which can be downloaded voluntarily by Facebook users. 

The users give the extension access to their personal Facebook pages in order to collect anonymized data about the adverts they see. That information then goes into a public database, where journalists and researchers can observe how and where politicians are focusing their spending.

Facebook has previously warned the researchers several times that Ad Observer was a breach of users’ privacy and issued them with a warning before the tool was even launched. 

A researcher in NYU, Laura Edelson, tweeted on Tuesday that Facebook had suspended her account alongside other members of the group. 

 “This evening, Facebook suspended my Facebook account and the accounts of several people associated with Cybersecurity for Democracy, our team at NYU. This has the effect of cutting off our access to Facebook’s Ad Library data, as well as CrowdTangle,” she said.

“Outside analysis of Facebook content from essential organizations like the Ad Observatory are increasingly exposing Facebook as a breeding ground for extremism and right wing trash,” a spokesperson for the Real Facebook Oversight Board, an activist group established to counter the company’s own Oversight Board, stated.

“Now like the authoritarian governments they court, Facebook is cracking down on its critics.”

Topics: Facebook Critics ads social media Tech Giants

Related

Facebook, Twitter shut down hate preacher Anjem Choudary’s accounts
Media
Facebook, Twitter shut down hate preacher Anjem Choudary’s accounts
Zuckerberg this week announced that Facebook was setting up a team to work on building a shared digital world. (File/AFP)
Media
Facebook’s slowdown warning hangs over strong ad sales, while Zuckerberg talks ‘metaverse’

Like Digital & Partners appoints new director of technology

Shukla has managed several technology teams for clients including Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Majid Al Futtaim, the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, and Mall of Emirates. (Supplied)
Shukla has managed several technology teams for clients including Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Majid Al Futtaim, the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, and Mall of Emirates. (Supplied)
Updated 05 August 2021
Arab News

Like Digital & Partners appoints new director of technology

Shukla has managed several technology teams for clients including Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Majid Al Futtaim, the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, and Mall of Emirates. (Supplied)
  • Pradeep Shukla to lead all enterprise technology practices at the agency
Updated 05 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Digital agency Like Digital & Partners has appointed Pradeep Shukla as director of technology.

Shukla will oversee all the agency’s “enterprise technology practices,” which include Sitecore and Shopify.

“We are very excited to have Pradeep onboard. We have noticed his work for a while now and understand the knowledge and expertise he brings. We look forward to the transformation and know-how he brings to the agency,” Karl Escritt, the agency’s co-founder, said in a press release.

Shukla has over 15 years of experience in the business at agencies including Wunderman Thomson, Hexagon and Mirum, and at organizations including TATA Consultancy Services and General Mills. Recognized twice with the Sitecore MVP award in the Technology and Ambassador category, Shukla has worked on various accounts across sectors including oil and gas, retail, telecom, tourism, and government.

He has also managed several technology teams for clients including Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Majid Al Futtaim, the Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, and Mall of Emirates.

“Joining a new team is always a learning curve. I have learned so much in my previous positions and I am so excited to bring my expertise to these new projects at Like Digital & Partners,” Shukla said in the press release.

Topics: Digital UAE Abu Dahbi Mall of the Emirates #dubai

Related

Photo/Shutterstock
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia to take part in G20 digital economy event
Dubai’s Mashreqbank applied for Saudi banking license, sees digital-only future
Business & Economy
Dubai’s Mashreqbank applied for Saudi banking license, sees digital-only future

General Entertainment Authority, MBC Academy launch nationwide talent search

Creative Journey Around the Kingdom Awards Ceremony in Abha. (Twitter)
Creative Journey Around the Kingdom Awards Ceremony in Abha. (Twitter)
Updated 05 August 2021
Arab News

General Entertainment Authority, MBC Academy launch nationwide talent search

Creative Journey Around the Kingdom Awards Ceremony in Abha. (Twitter)
  • The Saudi General Entertainment Authority launches its “Creative Journey Around the Kingdom” initiative in partnership with MBC Academy
Updated 05 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The Saudi General Entertainment Authority has launched its “Creative Journey Around the Kingdom” initiative in partnership with MBC Academy.

The aim is to discover talented individuals from across the Kingdom in order to boost the country’s media and entertainment industry, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

So far, from 1,687 applicants, 77 people have been chosen by MBC Academy and the General Entertainment Authority to take part in the scheme. Twenty of those participants hail from Tabuk, 18 each from Jazan and AlUla, and seven from Jeddah.

The search will continue in Taif from August 16 to 18, before moving on to Qassim, Al-Khobar, and finally Riyadh.

Topics: MBC Saudi Arabia TALENT Media industry entertainment

Related

Saudi General Entertainment Authority launches Shaadoow singing app
Saudi Arabia
Saudi General Entertainment Authority launches Shaadoow singing app
Saudi General Entertainment Authority signs deal to boost cybersecurity
Saudi Arabia
Saudi General Entertainment Authority signs deal to boost cybersecurity

UK media urge govt to give Afghan colleagues refuge

UK media urge govt to give Afghan colleagues refuge
Updated 05 August 2021
AFP

UK media urge govt to give Afghan colleagues refuge

UK media urge govt to give Afghan colleagues refuge
  • A number of Afghan journalists and media workers have been killed or wounded in attacks over recent months
Updated 05 August 2021
AFP

LONDON: Britain’s leading newspapers and broadcasters on Thursday urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to give sanctuary to media workers in Afghanistan under threat from the resurgent Taliban.

In an open letter, every major newspaper plus broadcasters Sky News and ITN said media workers risk “persecution, physical harm, incarceration, torture or death.”

The “peril is acute and intensifying” as the Islamist insurgents take control of vast swathes of the countryside and key border towns, they added.

“President Biden’s decision to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan without conditions is a risk to western security, but more urgently still to Afghanistan’s people, the letter said.

“None are more exposed than Afghan civilians who have served western military forces during their 20-year mission to thwart terrorism and Islamist extremism in the country, and in particular those who have helped western media organizations to report it,” it continued.

“We and other media organizations implore and plead with Boris Johnson and (Foreign Secretary) Dominic Raab to put in place a special visa program for journalists and other media workers who are at risk in their home country. Honour and duty require it.”

The letter was organized by the Times and The Guardian, who fear the return of the Taliban following the NATO pull-out spells danger for those who helped western entities during the two-decade war, or who reported critically on the group.

They pointed to the murder of Mohammad Ilyas Dayee, a reporter with Radio Free Europe, who was killed in November last year by an explosive device attached to his car.

“Time is running out. Should Afghan journalists be left to the Taliban’s mercies, the costs to Britain’s reputation will be immense,” they wrote.

A number of Afghan journalists and media workers have been killed or wounded in attacks over recent months.

Opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer backed the campaign, saying “the UK must not abandon them.”

Topics: UK United Kingdom Afghanistan Taliban

Related

Airstrikes pummel Taliban in south; insurgents gain in north
World
Airstrikes pummel Taliban in south; insurgents gain in north
Afghanistan could become failed state: UK’s top soldier
World
Afghanistan could become failed state: UK’s top soldier

STARZPLAY partners with YouNeedCharacter to expand kids’ content portfolio

STARZPLAY partners with YouNeedCharacter to expand kids’ content portfolio
Updated 04 August 2021
Arab News

STARZPLAY partners with YouNeedCharacter to expand kids’ content portfolio

STARZPLAY partners with YouNeedCharacter to expand kids’ content portfolio
  • Partnership adds ‘CricketPang’ animation series endorsed by Ajinkya Rahane, vice captain of Indian cricket team
Updated 04 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: STARZPLAY has expanded its portfolio of kids’ content on the streaming platform with the addition of “CricketPang,” an animated TV series based on cricket and endorsed by the talented Ajinkya Rahane, vice captain of the Indian cricket team.

“We are thrilled to stream ‘CricketPang’ for our youngest viewers who can now enjoy a fun animation show while also honing their creative skills. We look forward to our partnership with YouNeedCharacter and are confident that this all-new edition will be loved by our MENA subscribers,” said Nadim Dada, vice president of content acquisition at STARZPLAY.

The series is produced by global character creation and animation production company YouNeedCharacter, which recently signed Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane as the brand ambassador for the show. With Rahane onboard, the company aims to launch activities to support cricket by securing scholarships for promising young cricketers.

“‘CricketPang’ offers a simple and interesting way for kids to learn while being entertained, and we hope that animation fans in the region enjoy the series as much as we enjoyed creating it,” said Minsu Song, CEO of YouNeedCharacter.

Each episode of “CricketPang” has been designed to contain stories of friendship, conflict resolutions, cooperation and creativity in ways that children can understand and learn from. The fun and light-hearted stories aim to help children with problem-solving, cooperation and communication skills.

“We have been working continuously to increase awareness for ‘CricketPang’,” Song said, adding that the partnership with STARZPLAY would further strengthen the brand.

The first season of the series is currently streaming on STARZPLAY.

Topics: Starzplay

Related

STARZPLAY streaming ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ in MENA
Media
STARZPLAY streaming ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ in MENA
INTERVIEW: Nadim Dada, VP of Content Acquisitions at STARZPLAY, on Ramadan viewing this year
Media
INTERVIEW: Nadim Dada, VP of Content Acquisitions at STARZPLAY, on Ramadan viewing this year

Twitter accidentally verifies fake account of novelist Cormac McCarthy

Twitter accidentally verifies fake account of novelist Cormac McCarthy
Updated 04 August 2021
Arab News

Twitter accidentally verifies fake account of novelist Cormac McCarthy

Twitter accidentally verifies fake account of novelist Cormac McCarthy
Updated 04 August 2021
Arab News


LONDON: Twitter admitted on Tuesday that the platform had accidentally given a fake account for renowned author and novelist Cormac McCarthy a blue tick marking it as a “verified user.”

The account, under the misspelled name “CormacMcCrthy,” was registered in 2018 and was recently tweeting about kombucha and SoundCloud for thousands of followers on the platform.

 

Both the author’s agent and publisher confirmed that McCarthy has never signed up for Twitter.

A spokesperson for Twitter said: “The account referenced was verified by mistake and that has since been reversed. The account will also be required to adhere to Twitter’s parody, news feed, commentary, and fan account policy.”

This is the second time Twitter has verified a fake account supposedly belonging to McCarthy; the first time was in 2012.

The fake account of 2012 was not only verifed, but also welcomed by Twitter’s chief executive Jack Dorsey.



In order to qualify for verification, Twitter users must upload an ID to authenticate their identity or show that an official website links directly to their account.

However, the fake account “CormacMcCrthy” did neither, and Twitter verified the account anyway following a viral tweet that gained more than 122 thousand likes.


Twitter restarted its verification process in May after halting it for several years to reassess how the process works.

Verification was initially introduced to combat identity theft on the platform and has since grown to include an array of special features for those carrying a blue tick.

Features include access to additional tools for notifications, priority for algorithmic filters and moderation, and a few or no adverts on the site.

The process was paused in 2017 and restarted in May 2021, only to be paused again a week later because of a flood of requests for verification.

 

 

 

 

Topics: Twitter Cormac McCarthy

Related

Twitter partners with AP, Reuters to battle misinformation on its site
Media
Twitter partners with AP, Reuters to battle misinformation on its site
The winners will receive cash prizes ranging from $500 to $3,500 and will be invited to present their work at a workshop. (File/AFP)
Media
Twitter launches competition to find biases in its image-cropping algorithm

Latest updates

Israel: Iran could acquire material to build nuclear warheads in 10 weeks
Israel: Iran could acquire material to build nuclear warheads in 10 weeks
Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club
Barcelona says Messi will not stay with the club
Lebanon condemns Israeli airstrikes along border
Lebanon condemns Israeli airstrikes along border
Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home
Belarus runner used quick thinking to avoid being sent home
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister discusses relations with Italian, Spanish counterparts
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister discusses relations with Italian, Spanish counterparts

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.